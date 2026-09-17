Hunter Bell ready for Athlos as women's track stars descend on London

Georgia Hunter Bell will bring a remarkable season to a close at Athlos London, with the British star lining up in the mile as StoneX Stadium hosts the all-women's meeting for the first time.

Hunter Bell admits there was a point towards the end of the season when she wondered where her usual competitive fire had gone.

After months of racing and three major championship titles, the Briton arrived at the Brussels Diamond League final struggling to find the adrenaline that had become almost second nature over the previous three years.

“I had never felt that feeling before. It had been coming as muscle memory for three years but then leading up into the race [in Brussels], the adrenaline wasn’t quite coming how it had been, which was weird and I didn't like it.”

But it did not last long. A week later, she was back fighting all the way to the line against Poland's Klaudia Kazimierska at the World Ultimate Championships in Budapest, and the feeling she had been missing was suddenly there again after finishing second in 3:57.72.

“I was fighting to the line with Klaudia and I gave absolutely everything. Even though I wanted to win, I was actually really thrilled to cross the line because, to me, I felt like I was back to my normal self.

“Sometimes I think it takes you losing to realise how much you want to win. That was definitely the experience I had.

“I’m grateful for that experience because it will impact a lot of things in terms of how we plan next year and how we plan up to the Olympics.”

Now, with the 2026 season finally drawing to a close, Hunter Bell has one more race to go – and it comes on a track she knows particularly well.

Athlos makes its international debut at StoneX Stadium on Friday (September 18), bringing seven women's events and some of the biggest names in the sport to north London.

The meeting was originally due to be followed by a second event in New York on October 2, but that has since been cancelled, meaning London will now be the sole meeting of the 2026 season. The decision was made after concerns over the demands of extending an already long season, with Athlos saying it intends to align its schedule with the global athletics calendar from 2027 onwards.

That puts even more focus on Friday's meeting, which features the 100m hurdles, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, mile and long jump, with six athletes competing in each event.

For Hunter Bell, there is an added sense of familiarity. Before becoming one of Britain's leading middle-distance runners, she was a member of Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers and used to train at StoneX.

“I was there as an athlete for years. I did used to commute there and train there,” she says. “It'll be funny to be back as a professional athlete competing.”

It is also why finishing the season in London carries particular appeal.

“It's definitely given me some extra motivation because it's in London,” she says. “I of course really want to win on a home crowd. I've done it pretty much every time I've raced this year.”

The mile provides a slightly unusual way to finish a season dominated by the 800m and 1500m.

An 800m was considered for Athlos, which would have potentially put her on the same start line as training partner Keely Hodgkinson, but with the race coming only days after Budapest, Hunter Bell and her team decided the mile made more sense.

Among those lining up alongside her are several athletes she has only just faced in Budapest, including Kazimierska, USA's Nikki Hiltz and Australia's Jess Hull.

It is no doubt that it has been a hugely successful season for the Briton. What began with a World Indoor title developed into a campaign in which she added major championship victories at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, leaving her with three titles from four opportunities – the only one that escaped her being the World Ultimate Championships.

“It just became a lot more realistic as the season went on as you start taking them off,” Hunter Bell says. "I would have loved four out of four, but three out of four is also very happy with that.”

But what has surprised Hunter Bell most about herself this year?

“I think what surprised me is the idea of enjoying competing when you are the favourite and the pressure is on. I used to be quite scared of that.

“I used to really enjoy being an underdog or no one was really talking about me. Then 2025 was an adjustment where suddenly I am on people's radars. Then this year, I go into things and it's like, okay, she's the favourite, she should win.

“Me enjoying that position and trying to embrace the pressure and deliver under it, I think it was just an interesting evolution mentally and something that if you become a good enough athlete, you are going to have to step up to at some point.

“Every year, you do well, then more is expected of you. Obviously, as the competitions get more intense, next year we have the World Championships, the year after that we have the Olympics and if you are going into those environments being the favourite, you need to be ready for that.”

Hunter Bell is just one of the stars who will take centre stage as ATHLOS arrives at StoneX Stadium.

The event is designed to put women's athletics firmly at the centre of the evening, with seven events featuring six athletes each and a prize fund of $1m (£750,000), alongside the distinctive Tiffany & Co. crown for each winner.

100m hurdles

The sprint hurdles will open the main programme, but one of the biggest names originally entered will no longer be competing.

Masai Russell, who broke the world record with 12.09 in Zurich last month, has announced that she is ending her season following her World Ultimate Championships victory.

Her absence opens up the event for the rest of the field, which includes Devynne Charlton, the world record-holder for the indoor 60m hurdles with her 7.65 clocking, and a three-time World Indoor champion.

Tobi Amusan, who previously held the outdoor world record, will also line up in London alongside Danielle Williams, Megan Simmonds and Alaysha Johnson.

100m

The women's 100m brings together some big names, as well as British interest in the shape of Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot.

Neita is returning from a broken foot suffered earlier in the season and therefore has not had the long campaign she would have hoped for.

Lansiquot, who trains alongside Amy Hunt under Marco Airale, has enjoyed a breakthrough season after returning from injury last year, finishing fourth in the Commonwealth Games final.

Athlos founding advisor and owner Sha'Carri Richardson, the 2023 world champion, will line up alongside the British pair.

Jamaica's Tina Clayton, who won the Diamond League title, is another big name to watch, while New Zealand's Zoe Hobbs will also be in action after winning Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow, where she set an Oceanian record of 10.93.

200m

Gabby Thomas will be one of the central figures in the 200m as the Olympic champion, and another Athlos founding advisor, takes on London.

She will be joined by Brittany Brown, who won the Athlos 200m in both 2024 and 2025.

The American duo will line up alongside compatriots Anavia Battle and Kayla White, with Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke also part of the six-woman field.

Adeleke heads to London after a strong season which included European 200m silver in Birmingham.

400m

The 400m brings together a collection of the world's leading one-lap runners, with Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino among the headline names.

Paulino, who also won Athlos in 2024 and 2025, will be hoping to add another crown to her collection in London.

She will face Jamaica's Nickisha Pryce and Stacey-Ann Williams, Norway's Henriette Jæger, 2019 world champion Salwa Eid Naser and Poland's Natalia Bukowiecka.

800m

While fans have become accustomed to some entertaining 800m battles this year, with the "big three" of Audrey Werro, Femke Broeders-Bol and Keely Hodgkinson frequently lining up together, the British crowd will get the chance to watch Hodgkinson without the other two this time.

Hodgkinson returns to the competition she won in New York last year, when she finished her season with victory and was presented with the Athlos crown.

The Olympic champion took silver at the European Championships and finished second at the World Ultimate Championships, both behind Werro, and will now be hoping to end her season with a win on home soil.

Joining her in the six-woman line-up will be France's Rénelle Lamote, USA's Raevyn Rogers, Ireland's Sophie O'Sullivan, Switzerland's Valentina Rosamilia and USA's Juliette Whittaker.

Mile

The mile is one of the most intriguing events of the night, with Hunter Bell taking on several athletes she faced only days ago in Budapest.

Hiltz, Hull and 1500m Diamond League and World Ultimate Championship winner Kazimierska will all line up, with the Polish athlete enjoying a phenomenal season and arriving in London on a winning streak.

Ethiopia's Birke Haylom and Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi complete a stacked six-woman field.

Long jump

The long jump will also be missing one of the biggest names originally expected to compete, with Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall withdrawing as she recovers from a head-on car collision earlier this month.

That leaves the door open for a new winner, with USA's Claire Bryant and Monae' Nichols, Portugal's Agate de Sousa and France's Hilary Kpatcha among those set to compete.

The long jump will take place alongside the track programme, with the first two rounds before the final round later in the evening.

Athlos London begins at StoneX Stadium at 7pm on Friday, September 18, with the BBC broadcasting the meeting live in the UK.