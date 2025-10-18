Field fly flag on final-free Friday

On a quiet day of competition where there were no track finals, Britain's field athletes kept Britain at top of the European Masters medal table.

With two days to go Britain now have 91 golds, 75 silvers, and 55 bronze to Germany's 84, 75 and 63 and France's 51, 45 and 47.

Jo Willoughby won Britain's sole gold of the day in the W60 triple jump. The long jump silver medallist here, who was also second in the triple jump at last year's world masters in Sweden and European indoors and world indoors in 2023, finally got the reward for her great consistency with a clear victory.

Opening with a no jump, a 9.65m second round effort gave her a clear lead and she was able to pass the last two rounds with Hilde Bottin of Belgium (9.21m) her nearest challenger.

Melanie Garland, who has already chalked up well over 100 performances in 2025, added to her medal count this year. A triple jump medalist in the World indoor masters in Florida, she had already secured high jump gold in Madeira. Her 8.83m second round jump comfortably secured bronze.

US-based World Masters indoor champion Allison Wilder gained a silver medal in the W35 triple jump courtesy of a 11.84m opening jump. Elena Popescu (12.50m) of Romania with all five legal jumps over 12 metres took gold for a jumps double here.

Louise Wood, who was fourth here in the long jump, moved up to second in the W55 triple jump to match her 2024 World Masters effort. She jumped 9.41m which gave her a clear second as Sweden's Annica Sandstrom dominated with five ten metre-plus leaps peaking with a 10.42m.

Sally Hine finished second in the W75 triple jump with a 6.90m second round jump. This was her fourth medal as she won the 80m hurdles and was also second at 100m and third at 200m. Gold went to Hillen Von Maltzahn of Germany with 7.20m.

World champion Iris Holder finished second in the W80 triple jump with her first jump of the year. She leapt 5.56m in the final round having led the previous five rounds but Finn Varpu Holmberg jumped 5.66m to narrowly pip her.

Emily Murray set a UK lead in the W45 age group with a PB 9.97m which placed her fourth as gold went to Swiss Laura Torino Imberti's 11.92m. Dash Newington finished sixth in the W40 triple jump with a 11.07m effort.

Glyn Price picked up a silver medal in the M60 pole vault. The Welsh master matched his M55 silver from the last two championships having no heighted in his two previous international competitions in Sweden and Florida.

Here he cleared 3.45m and 3.60m at the second attempt but crucially his Spanish rival Francisco Hernandez Rivera got over 3.45m at the first attempt before a similar second attempt clearance at the higher height and neither could clear 3.75m.

Ron Todd finished sixth with 3.00m. Decathlon sixth-placer Grant Stirling finished third on countback in the M50 pole vault with a PB-equalling 3.50m leap. Gold easily went to Swede Jonas Esplund who jumped 4.10m.

Warwick Dixon gained a silver in the M90 discus to improve his own over-90 British record with a throw of 21.12m in a competition that remarkably had eight over-90s in action. The winner Osten Edlund of Sweden competed in the 1960 Olympics and still with a superb technique, threw 28.08m to just miss the world record.

Britain's oldest surviving English Schools champion had previously medalled in the hammer and weight here. Ian Bowles finished sixth in the M80 discus with a 23.85m throw.

Britain also picked up medals in the Weight pentathlon. David McKay finished second in the M45 event with 3392 points. He threw 46.39m in the hammer, 11.08m in the shot, 32.61m in the discus, 46.30m in the javelin and 13.06m in the weight.

Gold went to France's Sylvain Weiler with 3495 points. Barry Hawksworth also finished second in the M75s with 3323 points. His marks were 34.97m, 9.99m, 29.20m, 26.90m and 12.14m as Norway's Arild Busterud easily gained his fourth gold with 4337 points.

Saturday sees the final individual track finals with the 800m event where Britain could get over eight winners and a dozen medallists. M45 Paul Wright (2:00.90) and M60 Rob McHarg (2:16.59) qualified fastest.

M50 Charlie Thurstan (2:05.78), M55 Mark Symes (2:09.34) and M60 Andrew Ridley (2:16.99) and W60 Christine Anthony (2:46.01) were second fastest. M65 1500m champion Jed Turner (2:32.99) was third fastest.

However W75 Sarah Roberts, W80 Betty Stracey, W70 Anna Garnier, W65 Jill Harrison, W40 Ellie Stevens W35 Kat Sutton and M90 Colin Spivey had no heats in their age group and go into straight finals as having already won medals here in other events.

Saturday also sees more field finals plus 20km walk and the mixed relays while Sunday also has the half marathon and relays.