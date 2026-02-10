AFD enjoy podium success at the Euro Clubs Cross Country

Aldershot, Farnham & District win silver in the under-20 women's race in Albufeira, Portugal.

Aldershot, Farnham & District Athletics Club recorded a strong set of performances at the European Champion Clubs Cross Country Championships in Albufeira, Portugal, highlighted by a silver medal in the under-20 women’s team competition.

Racing against national champion clubs from across Europe, the AFD under-20 women delivered an outstanding team performance to secure second place overall, tied level on 20 points with Turkish champions Fenerbahçe. Katie Pye led the team home in fourth, closely followed by Kitty Scott in sixth and Sabrina Coppola Johansen in 10th, with Tilly Robertson 39th.

The squad included the three members of the AFD team which won the under-17 English Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield in November.

The club was also represented in the under-20 men’s race, where Aldershot, Farnham & District finished fifth in the team standings in a high-quality European field. William Smith was the leading AFD finisher in 15th place, supported by Onjoro Sumba (17th), Ollie Russell (21st) and Jacob Pearce (24th).

The men’s team were nominated to represent the UK for the European Championships after winning the under-20 English Cross Country Relay Championships at Mansfield.

The European Champion Clubs Cross Country Championships bring together leading clubs from across the continent, and these results underline Aldershot, Farnham & District AC’s continued strength at under-20 level and their ability to perform successfully on the international stage.

Also representing the UK were Central AC in the senior men’s race, led home by Jamie Crowe (9th) to finish seventh team. Molly Smith (8th) was the first home for Herne Hill Harriers helping them to fifth in the senior women’s race.

