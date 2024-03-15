The 26-year-old’s motivation to nail the Olympic 5000m qualifying standard comes from deep within

Hannah Nutall’s primary focus this season is to represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics.

To do that she’ll firstly need to run the Olympic 5000m qualifying standard of 14:52.00. She’s currently just over 11 seconds off the mark but that’s a whole lot closer than Nuttall was last season.

At the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston (February 9), Nuttall clocked an outright 5000m personal best of 15:03.39. The fact that she took 13 seconds off her previous best (15:16.92) over the distance was one thing but it was also indoors, which will excite Nuttall ahead of the outdoor track season.

Another part of Nuttall’s self-belief will also come from the experience she will have gained at the World Indoors, finishing 12th in the 3000m final. The 26-year-old describes that as a ‘learning curve’ and states that racing in front of such a raucous British crowd makes more hungry ahead of the summer.

However, Nuttall greatest impulse to make the Olympics comes from something deep within. Not associated with a single training session or race but motivation that’s derived from grief.

Last November, her dad John Nuttall suddenly passed away from a heart attack. It shocked the athletics world and Nuttall received hundreds of supportive comments on Instagram when she posted a selfie of herself and dad John.

Nuttall is the first to say that processing the grief has been difficult but that her dad’s abiding faith she’d make the Paris Olympics is a seismic driving force this season.

Next up for Nuttall is this weekend’s SportsShoes.com Podium Festival (March 16), where she test herself out in a 1km time trial.

AW chats exclusively to Nuttall below:

How do you reflect on your personal bests in Boston and, more generally, the start to the 2024 season?

I was actually quite disappointed with my first race in Boston where I ran 8:45.61 [an outright 3000m personal best] and I wanted a bit quicker than that. The race was just a bit too quick, the girls went off and they weren’t messing around. I think they ended up around 8:24/8:25. I wasn’t quite there to be able to hang on and I did all I could on the day.

My next goal was to go for the 5000m race at the Boston University race the week afterwards. That was the main goal and aim for the indoor season and getting closer to 15 minutes. I was really happy that I ran 15:03.

My training in Flagstaff was a bit up and down. I was trying to increase my mileage to something that I’d not done beforehand – around 75 miles.

It’s not that much for most people but for me it was quite a lot! I think I was struggling to do the intense sessions at the same time. I didn’t really know what shape I was in going into the season so this is a step in the right direction.

Is the 5000m the preferential distance for this season and how much more is there in the tank towards that Olympic qualifying standard?

The 5000m is the distance that I’m definitely going for this season. I think that there’s a lot more in the tank training wise. I didn’t have the best preparation going into the indoor season. However, during that 5000m run at the BU race I was all out and struggling from 2km to go. I couldn’t have done anything more on that day but in a couple of months I hope I can get close to that Olympic qualifying standard. That mark is insanely quick though!

In my eyes I feel like for me to go all in, that’s the way to get close to the big goal for this season. I feel like that if I don’t go all in, it might not happen. If I don’t go to the Olympics, I’d still be so happy to go to the Europeans but I’m just set on that time for Paris.

How’s training been for you in Flagstaff in Arizona?

Helen’s [Clitheroe] been my coach ever since I joined Team New Balance Manchester around two years ago.

Since then, I’ve improved dramatically and I think it’s down to the set-up. My ability to recover and being held back has got better. I’m someone who just went all-out on everything.

The runs and the tempos have gotten so much better. I didn’t really understand how to run a tempo before joining the team. I think I just saw training as going off as hard as you can to get better. But I’ve now improved my control around tempos and we’ll do one of those sessions per week. Before, I’d do tempos but I’d just run as quickly as possible throughout.

The runs are also a lot slower now. Before I was going at 6:30 mile pace but now it’s between 7:00-7:30 and that’s paid off. It’s allowed my mileage to increase from around 45 to 75 miles per week.

I think that’s why I’m a lot more confident during my 5km. I’m feeling so much better during the long runs as well.

What does a normal training week look like for you?

Monday would be eight miles and strides with some drills before. Tuesday we’d do a session of 8x1km off 90 seconds rest with a three-mile warm-up. That would be around a 10km pace. Then a cool down of two miles. In the evening I’ll then do four to five miles.

Wednesday I’d do eight to nine miles followed by gym. Thursday is eight to nine miles with strides at the end and sometimes I’d do a double or single. Friday would be more focused on tempos and that’d be around 5:30 mile pace. Saturday is a seven-mile run with gym and then the long run of 13 miles is on Sunday.

How was it to represent Great Britain at the World Indoors in Glasgow?

So I didn’t actually know that I could be picked through the rankings and I was shocked to get selected even though I didn’t get the standard. But I was around 10th in the world on the rankings and I was stoked when Steve Vernon got in touch to tell me I’d made the team. I was so excited.

When we came out on the track that evening the crowd was electric. Everyone was behind Laura [Muir] and when her name was announced people went insane. It really got you up for the race and knowing that people were behind you was amazing.

Everyone was just going crazy for Molly [Caudery] as well. Then Josh [Kerr] running away and making it look easy was so cool. That atmosphere just makes me want to experience more of those moments. It was a level up on every aspect. Glasgow showed me where I needed to be in terms of performances and a huge learning curve ahead of a busy summer.

How are you now after the passing of your dad in November and how did you mentally process that whole period?

So my dad passed away in November last year and it was obviously such a shock. I think it did put everything in perspective and whenever I do anything now I just want to make the most of it. I now view things in a completely different way.

I think that’s why my training in Flagstaff was a bit up and down and I was mentally trying to hang on at times. There were days where I thought I’d smash it and others where I just really wasn’t up for it. I guess that was just my way of processing grief. I’m normally quite consistent with my training so that was difficult to deal with and it made me question if I was in shape or not.

It’s been super difficult dealing with my something that I’m slowly coming to terms with. My training is improving but it did definitely take a hit. It’s why I’ve not wanted to really put any pressure on myself this season, enjoy it and make him proud as well.

READ MORE: Podium Festival preview

I remember the second day I put a post up of me and my dad on Instagram and I couldn’t believe the amount of comments of support and stories about my dad. All the things he got up to and it was so nice to see all of it.

That was such a help to me and made me feel better. He was an incredible guy and had such an impact on people’s lives.

I feel like he was the one person when I was struggling who believed in me. He believed I could get the Olympic qualifying standard going into Paris. I’ve always tried to think ‘what would he say?’ and a couple of years ago when I was running some horrendous times, he was always in my corner. Even though I was so rubbish! He always believed I’d make it and it gave me such a boost in confidence.

How was it to get the New Balance sponsorship and how has that helped you both as a person and as an athlete?

New Balance basically took a punt on me. Before I joined the team 4:12 [over 1500m] was basically my best time. Helen kind of spoke to Pete (Riley, from New Balance) and she knew my background and potential but I hadn’t been able to run quicker then due to injury. Ever since I’ve joined them, my performances have improved so much.

I’m grateful that they took a risk with me and it’s nice that it’s paid off a bit! I’m lucky I get to live in this house for free basically and I get anything I need to perform to my best.

What do you make of the SportsShoes.com Podium Festival this weekend?

I think Chris Barnes (the organiser) is great. He’s really thinking outside the box and getting all the brands together with athletes going up against each other. The prize money he’s putting in means athletes are encouraged to do these races and it’s working. There’s people from different countries at the event and it’s really cool. I’m really excited for the weekend.

I did really want to do the 5km but after the indoor season I just physically couldn’t! But I wanted to go and support the event so that’s why I’m doing the 1km.

It’s always so nice to have a good crowd and an amazing atmosphere. I’m sure the event will be awesome.

