Leading race walkers on the international scene during the past 12 months as our annual merit rankings series continues

As always, our world top-10 merit rankings, compiled by an international panel of experts, will no doubt provoke discussion. There can be no definitive pecking order for 2021, but the panel has done its best by carefully applying the various criteria for judging athletes’ performances over the year.

For our annual world merit rankings, the International selection panel comprised Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE), Stuart Mazdon UK) and Ed Gordon (USA) joined by Elliott Denman for the walks and this year by Mark Butler, with the editor of “Athletics International”, Peter Matthews.

After the extraordinary year in 2020 compilation there remained difficulties and cancellation of various meetings, particularly early on in 2021. However, the Olympic Games were held successfully as were most of the Diamond League fixtures and, vitally for depth of performance, US collegiate action returned.

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 and 2020 top-10 rankings. Then their five/six best marks in 2021 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

» To read all our 2021 rankings – international and British – CLICK HERE

20 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Massimo Stano ITA

27.2.92 (3y, 19- 5)

8 Eur Team 1:20:30

1 OG 1:21:05

2. Koki Ikeda JPN

3.5.98 (4y, 20- 2, 19- 4)

3 JPN Ch 1:18:45

2 OG 1:21:14

3. Toshikazu Yamanishi JPN

15.2.96 (4y, 20- 1, 19- 1)

1 JPN Ch 1:17:20

3 OG 1:21:28

4. Perseus Karlström SWE

2.5.90 (4y, 20- 3, 19- 2)

1 Murcia 1:18:45

1 Eur Team 1:18:54

2 La Coruña 1:19:44

9 OG 1:22:29

5. Diego García ESP

18.6.94 (2y)

2 Murcia 1:19:40

3 Eur Team 1:19:09

1 La Coruña 1:19:37

6 OG 1:21:57

6. Álvaro Martín ESP

18.6.94 (4y)

5 Murcia 1:20:59

2 Eur Team 1:19:14

3 La Coruña 1:19:59

4 OG 1:21:46

7. Wang Kaihua CHN

16.2.94 (5y, 20- 6, 19- 8)

1 CHN Ch 1:16:54

dnf Taicang

7 OG 1:22:03

2 CHN NG 1:20:54

8. Zhang Jun CHN

20.7.98 (1y)

3 CHN Ch 1:17:39

dnf Taicang

8 OG 1:22:16

1 CHN NG 1:20:12

1 CHN NG Team 1:20:33

9. Eiki Takahashi JPN

19.11.92 (5y, 20- 4, 19- 9)

2 JPN Ch 1:18:54

1 Nomi 1:20:19

32 OG 1:27:29

10. Christopher Linke GER

24.10.88 (4y, 19- 7)

3 GER Ch 1:23:09

13 Eur Team 1:22:30

11 La Coruña 1:20:51

5 OG 1:21:50

Very difficult here, trying to compare the Olympic performances in extreme heat and humidity with much faster times, but limited competition, elsewhere.

50 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Dawid Tomala POL

27.8.89 (1y)

5 Dudince 3:49:23

1 OG 3:50:08

2. Jonathan Hilbert GER

21.4.95 (1y)

1 GER Ch 3:43:44

2 OG 3:50:44

3. Marc Tur ESP

30.11.94 (1y)

dnf Seville

1 Eur Team 3:47:40

4 OG 3:51:08

4. Evan Dunfee CAN

28.9.90 (4y, 19- 5)

3 OG 3:50:59

5. Satoshi Maruo JPN

28.11.91 (4y, 19- 3)

1 JPN Ch 3:38:42

32 OG 4:06:44

6. Bian Tongda CHN

1.4.91 (1y)

3 CHN Ch 3:47:56

dnf Taicang

7 OG 3:52:01

1 CHN NG 3:52:16

7. Hayoto Katsuki JPN

28.11.90 (2y)

2 JPN Ch 3:42:34

30 OG 4:06:32

8. João Vieira POR

20.2.76 (2y, 19- 4)

dnf Seville

5 OG 3:51:28

9. Kai Kobayashi JPN

18.5.88 (2y)

3 JPN Ch 3:43:31

10. Masatora Kawano JPN

23.10.98 (2y, 19- 2)

6 OG 3:51:56

Rather like the difficulty with the marathon, Even harder than the 20km walk ranking!

WOMEN

20 KILOMETRES WALK

1. Antonella Palmisano ITA

8.8.91 (7y, 20- 7)

1 Eur Team 1:27:42

1 OG 1:29:12

2. Sandra Arenas COL

17.9.93 (3y, 19- 5)

1 La Coruña 1:28:24

2 OG 1:29:37

3, Liu Hong CHN

12.5.87 (12y, 20- 3, 19- 1)

2 CHN Ch 1:24:27

1 Taicang 1:28:48

3 OG 1:29:57

4 CHN NG 1:29:59

4. Yang Jiayu CHN

18.2.96 (4y, 20- 5, 19- 4)

1 CHN Ch 1:23:49

dnf Taicang

12 OG 1:31:54

1 CHN NG 1:27:14

5. Qieyang Shenjie CHN

11.11.90 (8y, 20- 6, 19- 2)

3 CHN Ch 1:24:45

2 Taicang 1:29:55

7 OG 1:31:04

2 CHN NG 1:27:31

6. María Pérez ESP

29.4.96 (2y)

1 ESP Ch 1:28:26

2 Eur Team 1:28:03

4 OG 1:30:05

7. Yang Liujing CHN

22.8.98 (2y, 19- 3)

5 CHN Ch 1:25:59

1 Taicang 1:29:54

3 CHN NG 1:27:47

1 CHN NG Team 1:30:35

8. Alegna González MEX

2.1.99 (1y)

1 San José CRC 1:34:02

3 Dudince 1:30:08

2 La Coruña 1:28:40

5 OG 1:30:33

9. Yelena Lashmanova RUS

9.4.92 (3y)

1 RUS-w 1:25:41

1 RUS Ch 1:27:52

10. Jemima Montag AUS

15.2.98 (1y)

1 OCE Ch 1:28:50

1 AUS Ch 1:31:51

6 OG 1:30:39

35/50KM WALK

No ranking this year.

