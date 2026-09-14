James West wins dramatic Battersea Podium 5km photo finish

James West edged Jack Kavanagh in a dramatic finish at the SportsShoes Podium 5km in Battersea Park on Friday evening (September 11), with the pair clocking the same time and separated only by a photo finish.

Under the lights in Battersea Park, West and Kavanagh ran shoulder-to-shoulder for much of the race, with neither athlete able to establish a decisive gap.

The battle went right down to the line, with both athletes initially unsure who had taken the victory before the result was confirmed several minutes later.

It was West who was eventually awarded the win in 13:53, adding another SportsShoes Podium victory to his success at the MCR event in Manchester a few weeks ago.

The Tonbridge AC athlete had been targeting the course record but admitted illness last weekend had affected his preparations.

He said: "It was tough, we went out pretty slow. A couple of weeks ago I was looking at getting the course record but I got a little sick last weekend so I just thought I'd come out this week and have a go. I think I got the win so it's good to finish on a high but Jack [Kavanagh] made it really hard, he pushed from early out.

"This is my first time here. It's a fast course and a good atmosphere so I loved it."

Kavanagh was forced to settle for second despite recording the same 13:53 time, continuing what has been a strong season for the Brit, who improved his track 5000m PB to 13:36.39 when finishing fifth at this year's British Championships.

He had been hoping to lower his 5km best in Battersea but was unable to do so, although he believes another PB is not far away.

He said: "It was good fun. I woke up this morning really excited to race, I was like a kid of Christmas Day I was so buzzing. I love it here and I know the venue very well so I don't need to think about the bends or the turns.

"James pushed me right to the end, I was using his shadow to see how close he was."

Jack Shayler completed the men's podium in 14:02, with Callum Elson fourth in 14:05 and Henry Hart fifth in 14:06.

In the women's race, New Zealand's Georgie Grgec enjoyed a more comfortable victory, leading for much of the race before crossing the line in 15:30.

Grgec, who previously trained in London, is back in Europe ahead of this week's World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen and saw the Battersea event as the perfect opportunity to return to a familiar venue.

"It's nice to be back in Battersea Park. I used to live in London so I used to train here a lot and I loved the Podium events.

"I'm back over for the World Road Running champs to run the half marathon so I've been in London for ten days so it was great timing that this was on ahead of next week."

Behind Grgec, the battle for second went down to a sprint finish between Beatrice Wood and Annabel Morton.

Wood ultimately took second in 16:07, with Morton recording the same time in third.

Lea Adamson was fourth in 16:09, while Grace Baker completed the top five in 16:31.

Full results here.