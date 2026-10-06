Joseph Vis and Nicola Reece conquer Kielder

Masters runner Nicola Reece wins the women's race outright on a demanding trail course in Northumberland, plus news from the English Schools fell running champs.

ALTRA KIELDER MARATHON AND HALF-MARATHON, Northumberland, October 4

The Kielder Marathon, organised by Events of the North, took place around Kielder Water in Northumberland. Widely recognised as one of the UK's most scenic marathons, the event follows a spectacular trail route through Kielder Forest, combining forest tracks, lakeside paths and panoramic views across England's largest woodland and northern Europe's largest man-made lake.

The tough nature of the course means times can only be compared with those of previous years and this year the winners were Joseph Vis and Nicola Reece.

The half-marathon saw Jacob Garthwaite and Charlotte Redhead come out on top.

Overall (26.2M): 1 J Vis (Kent) 2:52:53

Women: 1 N Reece (Wilmslow, W40) 3:08:38

Overall (13.1M): 1 J Garthwaite (Heaton) 74:24

Women: 1 C Redhead (Heaton, W40) 88:37

Fell

ENGLISH SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sedbergh, October 4

Year 12-13 (7.3km/425m): 1 Thomas Wood 32:48; 2 Alfie Branch 33:24; 3 Zeke Sumner 33:34; 4 George Martin 33:59; 5 Will Oakden 34:14

Year 12-13 girls: 1 Clara McKee 36:44; 2 Graihagh Turner 38:38; 3 Izzy Wright 39:39; 4 Millie Jebb 39:53; 5 Isabel Wakefield 40:00

Year 10-11 (6.3km/426m): 1 Harry Bebb 30:04; 2 Robert Carter 30:30; 3 George Hunter 30:55; 4 Tom Daly 31:00; 5 Finn Beggan 31:17

Year 10-11 girls: 1 Lucia Connell 34:50; 2 Isla Jebb 35:11; 3 Mia McGoldrick 36:13; 4 Camilla Hart 36:22; 5 Polly Foxall 37:35

Year 8-9 (4.9km/305m): 1 Ben Ryan 23:02; 2 Joseph Preston 23:18; 3 Monty Carter 23:48; 4 Calum McGoldrick 23:56; 5 Matthew Downie 24:03; 5 Michael Moore 24:30

Year 8-9 girls: 1 Bleu Bailey 25:03; 2 Olivia Stones 25:05; 3 Daisy McVicar 25:57; 4 Harrier Carter 26:33; 5 Ella Simpson 27:00

Year 7 (3.5km/185m): 1 Benjamin Omahoney 12:54; 2 Seb Smith 12:58; 3 Flynn Eatwell 13:02; 4 Sam Kyffin 13:19; 5 Harrison Reid 13:37

Year 7 girls: 1 Mila Sillito 14:06; 2 Robyn Cooper 14:41; 3 Gabrielle Murray 15:02; 4 Ziva Timson 15:35; 5 Lucy Driver 15:41

HODGSON BROTHERS MOUNTAIN RELAY, Brotherswater, October 3

Overall (5km/2450m, teams of 8 in pairs; leg 1 6.7km/440m, leg 2 11km/890m. leg 3 7.5km/570m, leg 4 11km/900m): 1 C’thy 3:29:42 (K Johnston/C Balogh 35:30, S Chepelin/E Narbett 63:04, S Hooper/D Burn 48:27, F Lydon/M Knowles 62:41); 2 Kesw 3:30:15 (J Dugdale/S Holding 34:32, J Battrick/D Connolly 64:04, C Tinnin/M Lamb 47:30, H Bolton/G Foster 64:09); 3 Amble 3:33:05 (R Ashworth/W Weatherill 36:33, C Allmond/W Barton 65:57, M Elkington/T Watt 47:45, T Simpson/O Subuh-Symons 62:50)

Women: 1 Amble 4:18:32 (A Fan/S Allen 44:50, S McCormack/S Dale 77:17, K Sandham/B Halcrow 58:20, N Beadle/E Pannone 78:05); 2 Kesw 4:35:39 (B Pascall/M Ray 46:12, C Lambert/H Havelock-Allan 84:34, S Murray/R McGleenan 61:34, B Bergstrand/B Jenkinson 83:19); 3 Helm H 4:39:47 (S Taylor/A Boustead 47:04, H Russell/A Llewellyn 77:30, C Lumsdon/B Dyer 66:15, K Roberts/H Tait 88:58)

Mixed: 1 Penn 4:18:27 (J Mosley/A Swift 45:44, C Jones/J Thorp 72:23, G Roberts/C Cummings 70:33, B Nikolich/J Mercer 69:47)

V40+ (mixed): 1 Kesw 4:27:55 (C Spurden/P Wakefield 46:49, D Thacker/J Beckingham 78:04, L Cornforth/J Gray 70:24, R Brown/S Hebblethwaite 72:38)

CURBAR COMMOTION, Calver, October 3

Overall (8.4M/1640ft): 1 Philip Montgomery 76:59; 2 Mark Prince 77:20; 3 Jonty De La Harpe 79:49; 4 Andrew Young (M40) 80:16; 5 Asher Gammon 80:56; 6 Daniel Dunn (M40) 81:42

M50: Mike Nolan 86:25

M60: James Mcmurtry 99:09

M70: Graham Barnes 1:57:40

Women: 1 Harriet Wingfield 92:58; 2 Beck Rotheram 96:02; 3 Carla Gibbons 96:42; 4 Rebecca Ward 98:35

W50: Katie Houghton 1:40:39

W60: Jane Crowson 1:47:21