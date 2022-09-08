Athletes past and present remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Key figures from the world of athletics have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96.

World Athletics president Seb Coe applauded her “extraordinary service to the people of her country”, while also recalling her “total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

Sir Mo Farah, who famously won double gold at those Games 10 years ago, said: “Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication.”

Below are a selection of the messages which were posted after the news was announced.

World Athletics president Seb Coe: “The Queen was such a beloved constant in the lives of so many people over so many years that it is hard to comprehend that she is no longer with us.

“She was on the throne before most of us were born and she lived a life of extraordinary service to the people of her country and the Commonwealth. In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport.

“I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. She has been a source of continuity and comfort, and she will be grievously missed by us all. We will never see her like again. At this momentous time, my thoughts are with her family. I hope they are comforted by the support of a grateful nation, and of so many people around the world.”

Paula Radcliffe (former marathon world record-holder): “A truly unique and special Lady and Monarch that we were privileged to call our Queen. Not sure we will ever truly understand how brilliant and wonderful she was or see her like ever again. She touched and inspired generations with her strength, empathy and compassion. So very proud to have lived in a generation of Queen Elizabeth II. Rest in Peace Your Majesty.”

Sir Mo Farah (four-time Olympic gold medallist): “Sending my condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life.

“We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her 70 years on the throne.”

Linford Christie (former Olympic and world 100m champion): “RIEP. Thank you for always showing me kindness.”

Greg Rutherford (2012 Olympic long jump champion): “Farewell your Majesty and thank you. What an incredible life of service to our country. It was an honour to have met you.”

Jenny Meadows (2009 world 800m bronze medallist): “Thank you Ma’am.”

Stef Reid (two-time Paralympic silver medallist): “Poised. Dignified. Steadfast. I hope I run my race as well as she ran hers. Queen Elizabeth Rest In Peace.”

Iwan Thomas (former Commonwealth and European 400m champion): “Thanks for all you did… Our Boss, Our Queen.”

Holly Bradshaw (Olympic pole vault bronze medallist): “Rest in Peace Ma’am. You have been a shining light for our brilliant country. We are all incredibly grateful you were our Queen.”

Hannah Cockroft (seven-time Paralympic champion): “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our longest reigning monarch, the only one I’ve ever known, and an inspiration to all. I am honoured to have met you, and served you, as Deputy Lieutenant of Calderdale. Thank you for your years of duty, service and dedication to our Commonwealth.”

Mara Yamauchi (two-time Olympian): “Such a sad day . Queen Elizabeth exemplified public service, humility, grace, hard work, perseverance and so many other wonderful qualities. A mother, leader and role model for all of us and an incredible, strong woman. Most of us have never known life without her. Thank you.”

