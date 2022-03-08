Details of the weekend’s action including some quick British road races, a top American 10,000m and the BMAF Indoor Championships

The Ten, San Juan Capistrano, California, USA, March 6

The event was postponed a day because of strong winds – and the result was some storming runs.

Olympic 10,000m fifth-placer Grant Fisher smashed Galen Rupp’s American record by over 10 seconds as he became the seventh-fastest man in history with 26:33.84.

He only just won the race, having to overhaul Mo Ahmed, who took 25 seconds off his Canadian record with 26:34.14.

The pacers included Britain’s Sam Atkin and he ran a metronomic 5000m in 13:22.9 (a fastest lap of 63.90 and slowest of 64.53 in his first 12 laps). The damage was done in the second half as Fisher achieved a 13:10 final 5000m courtesy of closing laps of 63.67, 62.72, 62.56 and 58.00.

Eight men broke the World Championships standard of 27:28.0, including Jack Rayner who set an Australian record of 27:15.35.

Britain’s Patrick Dever also achieved the standard and his 27:23.88 in sixth place moved him to fifth all-time in the UK (passing Atkin) behind Mo Farah, Marc Scott, Jon Brown and Eamonn Martin. Dever’s previous best was the 27:41.87 he ran in winning the NCAA title last summer.

Andy Butchart only finished 11th in his first 10,000m for seven years but his two-minute PB clocking of 27:36.77 moved him up to 13th all-time in the UK and, more importantly, erased Ian Stewart’s Scottish record of 27:43.03 set at Crystal Palace 45 years ago. Butchart had been just behind Dever with three laps to go but struggled with a 3:23 final 1200m.

The record books were re-written after an incredible The Ten, in California last night ⚡️ 🇺🇸 @Phresh_Fish goes 7th all-time with 26:33.84 🇨🇦 @Moh_Speed goes 9th all-time with 26:34.14 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @andybutchart91 breaks Ian Stewart's 45-year-old Scottish 10,000m record with 27:36.77 pic.twitter.com/PhGsTfTIJe — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 7, 2022

Elise Cranny just missed the American record in the women’s race. Up on schedule at 5000m in 15:04 but alone after 3000m, she faded in the final mile but did think she got the record as a 67-second last-lap sprint got her past the pacing lights which had curiously been set at 30:16 instead of 30:13.17 as she ran 30:14.66.

Dominique Scott was second in 31:00.10 and Andrea Seccafien third in 31:15.78 as the first nine all beat the 31:25 World Championships standard.

Trafford 10km, March 6

Three British women broke 31:30 in the same race for the time ever during the best domestic women’s 10km in history.

Olympic 5000m and 10,000m runner Jess Judd went fourth all-time in the UK as she improved her PB of 31:38 by almost half a minute with a 31:06 chip time and 31:09 gun time.

It was her first race for six weeks, since her 67:52 half-marathon, and the time is notably quicker than her track 10,000m PB of 31:20.96.

Even more of an improvement on the all-time lists was made by runner-up Samantha Harrison as she moved up from equal 19th (32:07), taking almost a minute off that PB with a time of 31:11 (31:12 gun time) to go fifth all-time.

In third, Charlotte Arter improved her Welsh record to 31:26 (31:28 gun) but she still dropped a place overall on the all-time lists due to the performances of Judd and Harrison.

Ireland’s Shona Heaslip was fourth in 32:16, while Loughborough’s Northern Ireland prospect Grace Carson was fifth in 32:45 (32:49 gun) compared to her listed 10km PB of 39:22!

Manchester Marathon winner Anna Bracegirdle was sixth in a PB 32:52 (32:58 gun), the first time she has been below 34 minutes, let alone 33!

Altogether 13 runners broke 35 minutes, including W45 Kirsty Longley, and her 34:30 chip time (34:37 gun) moved her second all-time among W45s – only bettered by former British marathon record-holder Priscilla Welch’s 34:02 set 32 years ago.

The men’s race didn’t quite match the fireworks of the women’s but was still mightily impressive as four men broke 28:40 and 21 were under 30 minutes. Birchfield’s Kadar Omar won in a PB 28:27 from Jonny Mellor’s 28:33.

Olympic marathoner Ben Connor was third in 28:37 just ahead of Lucian Allison’s 28:38.

Recent addition to the M40 ranks – John Gilbert – the former English National medallist and South of England champion ran a PB 29:56 to go into the UK all-time top ten in the age group.

Belgrade Indoor Meeting, March 7

Mondo Duplantis set a world record in the pole vault at Belgrade with a 6.19m leap. To read about it click here

In the other action which unfolded at the venue which will host the World Indoor Championships later this month, Elliot Giles continued his brilliant season with a 1500m win in 3:37.49.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs won his heat in 6.56 but was disqualified in the final won by Jan Volko in a modest 6.69.

Denmark’s Benjamin Vedel took the 400m victory in 45.94.

A quality long jump saw Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou’s 8.25m edging Thobias Montler’s 8.23m.

Ivana Vuleta won the women’s competition thanks to a top class 6.88m, with Jazmin Sawyers fifth with a 6.45m leap.

Tokyo Marathon, March 6

The Tokyo marathon saw world leads and the fourth-fastest times from world record-holders Brigid Kosgei and Eliud Kipchoge. To read more click here

Goerberha, South Africa, March 6

The 50km has only recently become a recognised world record distance and South Africa’s three-time Olympian Stephen Mokoka clocked a world record of 2:40:13 on his debut over the distance – at the Nedbank Runified 50km.

He took nearly two minutes off the previous mark of 2:42:07, set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa in last year’s event.

Mokoka now has an even more impressive range of marks. His 800m PB is 1:48.87, 1500m 3:38.55, 5000m 13:11.44, 10,000m 27:40.73, half-marathon 59:36 and 2:07:40 for the marathon. His 50km time equates to 2:15 marathon pace for 31 miles.

Ethiopia’s Amelework Fikadu Bosho won the women’s race win with 3:04:58.

Cannes 10km, France, March 6

Uganda’s Olympic 5000m champion Joshua Cheptegei easily won in a world lead of 26:49, the sixth-fastest time in history.

Over one minute back was Eritrea’s Habtom Samuel (27:51), while Uganda’s Abel Sikowo (27:58) completed the top three.

Rome Ostia Half Marathon, Italy, March 6

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe advanced to sixth on the world all-time list with a 58:02 victory as he won by nearly half a kilometre from Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida (59:21) and Kenya’s Leonard Langat (59:22), though the route is not eligible for record purposes. The first six all broke the one hour-barrier.

There was also an easy Kenyan women’s victory. Irene Kimais’s 66:03 led home Ethiopians Madena Mohamed (67:09) and Shure Demise (68:17).

British Masters Championships, Lee Valley, March 5-6

Tony Bowman smashed his M85 60m hurdles UK record with a 12.95 clocking. He also won the M80 plus 60m, with 10.89 which broke Sylvester Stein’s 16-year-old M85 record.

Sue Frisby went second all-time in the women’s 60m hurdles with a 12.90 win, while Barrie Marsden was close to the UK M55 record with 8.99.

Multi-talented Diana Norman won the W45 60m hurdles in 9.39 and the combined W35 and W45 long jump with a 5.00m leap. She was also the overall high jump winner with a 1.55m leap, as well as taking the 800m in 2:30.15 and gold in the triple jump – her 10.40m heading all the younger age groups.

She did get beaten in the shot, however, her throw of 11.21m coming behind Paula Williams’ 11.89m.

Michael Vassiliou won the M60 200m in 26.32.

Sharon Wilkinson won a competitive women’s 200m in 27.26 from Michelle Thomas’s 27.41, while Helen Godsell took the combined W65/W60 200m in 30.71 and the W65 in 9.02.

Wilkinson also won her European championship winning event at 400m in 60.25 while Thomas won the 60m in 8.48.

Another Euro winner W55 Virginia Mitchell ran 64.64 to defeat world steeplechase record-holder Lisa Thomas (65.80).

Former European Cup and World Student Games 200m champion Chris Monk won the M70 60m in 8.51.

Newly crowned European M50 champion Mark Symes was an easy winner of the 1500m in 4:20.59 and also won the 800m in 2:10.17.

Mike Cummings won a competitive M35 1500m in 4:08.54 while Zoe Doyle won the W35-W45 1500m in 4:53.73 and the 800m in 2:21.99.

UK mile record-holder Colin Ridley won the M60 title by 27 seconds and the M60 800m in 2:19.26, though it was Andrew Ridley who won the M55 800m by over 13 seconds in 2:09.11.

Fiona Matheson just fell short of her UK W60 1500m record with 5:11.78 as she headed the combined W50-W65 race in which European champion Alison Bourgeois won the W65 gold unopposed in 5:48.74.

UK M70 British 1500m record-holder David Oxland’s 5:08.90 defeated new mile record-holder Derek Jackson’s 5:12.41 and Oxland also won the 800m in 2:35.09.

Steve Linsell won the M55 high jump with a 1.69m leap and failed at a UK record 1.72m.

Martyn Reynolds won the M40 400m in 51.89.

There was a competitive W55 long jump with UK record-holder Jo Willoughby’s 4.64m defeating Louise Wood’s 4.54m.

Even closer was the W60 60m where Denise Timms (9.65) pipped Angela Bryant (9.66) and Janice Nottingham (9.71).

M55 David Annetts won the overall walk in 14:20.68 from W50 Melanie Peddle’s 15:56.12.

There was also a Winter Throws Championships and W40 Lucy Marshall won the hammer competition with a 55.58m throw to add five metres to her UK record.

John Moreland won the M60 discus with a 47.88m throw.

Evaun Williams gained a notable W80 triple of 34.69m in the hammer, 9.16m in the shot and 22.19m in the javelin.

World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, Muscat, March 5

Despite Japan dominating the 20km walk, China comfortably topped the medal table as they gained three more individual medals on day two.

In the men’s 20km. Toshikazu Yamanishi (1:22:52) headed compatriot Koki Ikeda (1:23:29) while Kenya’s Samuel Gathimba was third with 1:23:52. Ecuador, led by Brian Pintado in fifth, defeated Japan by a point in the team stakes with China third.

Ecuador did even better in the women’s 35km as Glenda Morejon, on her debut over the distance, led her country to team gold. She won in 2:48:33 ahead of long-time leader Li Maocuo (2:50:26), with Poland’s Katarzyna Zdzieblo third (2:51:48).

Women's 35km race walk (Muscat) results: 1️⃣ Glenda Morejón 🇪🇨 2:48:33 CR

2️⃣ Li Maocuo 🇨🇳 2:50:26 NR

3️⃣ Katarzyna Zdziebło 🇵🇱 2:51:48 #WorldRaceWalking pic.twitter.com/Wg6vtQNk95 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 5, 2022

Spain and China took the other medals.

In the men’s 35km event Perseus Karlstrom won easily in 2:36:14 ahead of Spanish duo Alvaro Martin (2:36:54) and Miguel Lopez (2:37:27).

Dominic King was disqualified as on a disappointing day for Britain, with Tom Bosworth having to drop out of the 20km while Cameron Corbishley was 40th in 93:20.

China and Germany took the other 35km medals.

To read about day one of the World Race Walking Team Championships, click here

World Indoor Tour Final, Madrid, Spain, March 2

Olympic champion and world record-holder Yulimar Rojas achieved the second-longest triple jump ever with a 15.41m leap to add a huge 79cm to the previous world lead as she missed the world record by just two centimetres. She also had some long fouls, which suggests the world record could go at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

With all World Tour winners getting a $10,000 prize and a wild card entry for the World Indoors, Elliot Giles continued his good form and a strong finish saw him win in 1:45.43 from world leader Mariano Garcia’s 1:45.82 and Spanish champion Alvaro de Arriba 1:45.97.

His time missed his UK lead of 1:45.42 set in both Toruń and Birmingham by one hundredth of a second and the reward for his consistency was another place on the British World Indoors team in the 800m, which is being taken up by Charles DaVall Grice, who will joining Giles and Guy Learmonth.

Another meeting record setter was Britain’s Lorraine Ugen, who won the long jump with a 6.67m.

Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega’s 7:34.03 meeting record finally defeated rival Lamecha Girma’s 7:34.09 and ensured a third Ethiopian in Belgrade as they headed Spain’s Adel Mechaal (7:35.26) and Mohamed Katir (7:35.73).

Gudaf Tsegay made a bold world record attempt in the women’s 1500m but paid for her searingly fast opening laps. There was still, however, a meeting record 3:57.38 which is the fifth-fastest ever and gives her three of the fastest five times in history.

This is how @TeamRojas45 opened up her 2022 season with the third longest indoor triple jump in history – 15.35m. As you do… 📹 @WorldAthletics #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/69GIBZRuW8 https://t.co/Q6OgIi0msl — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 2, 2022

Konrad Bukowiecki was another to break a meeting record, with a 21.9m throw in the shot put ahead of his Toruń conquerer Filip Mihaljevic’s 21.83m.

Poland´s European 400m champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic also set a meeting mark with a 51.21 win ahead of Modesta Morauskaite’s Lithuanian record 51.63 and Ireland’s Phil Healy’s 51.66 indoor PB.

Americans Elijah Hall and Mike Rodgers dominated the men’s 60m final with 6.57 and 6.60.

Spain matched them in the 60m hurdles, with Asier Martinez and Enrique Llopis sharing 7.56, with Briton David King third in a PB of 7.57.

The women’s 60m hurdles was won by Zoe Sedney’s 7.95 PB.

There were Australian wins for high jumper Eleanor Patterson with a 1.96m leap and for Catriona Bisset at 800m (2:00.10), who was followed in by Britons Adelle Tracey in second (2:01.89) and Jenny Selman in fourth (2:02.14).

Cuban Lazaro Martinez won the triple jump with 17.12m.

Polish Indoor Championships, Torun, March 5-6

Ewa Swoboda improved her world 60m lead with a Polish record 6.99 to become the tenth athlete to break seven seconds. Pia Skrzyszowska improved to 7.12 in second.

There was also a world lead in the women’s pentathlon as Adrianna Sulek won with a score of 4756 points with marks of 8.36 hurdles, 1.89m high jump, 13.50m shot, 6.26m long jump and 2:12.82 in the 800m. Paulina Ligarska was second with 4593 points.

European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic regained her Polish indoor 400m record with a 51.04 win ahead of Anna Kielbasinska (51.20) and Natalia Kaczmarek (51.24) as Poland underlined their world indoor 4x400m credentials.

Konrad Bukowiecki won the shot with a 21.53m throw ahead of European outdoor champion Michal Haratyk (21.07m).

In a close 800m, top pacemaker Patryk Sieradzki’s 1:51.59 surprised European indoor champion Patryk Dobek’s 1:51.87 while Jakub Szymański edged Damian Czykier in the 60m hurdles with both timed at 7.60.

Piotr Lisek cleared 5.61m in the pole vault ahead of Pawel Wojciechowski’s 5.41m

There were only seven thousandths of a second between the top two in the men’s 60 metres as Dominik Kopec (6.651) edged Przemyslaw Slowikowski (6.658).



Perche Elite Tour meet, Rouen, March 5

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen equalled what had been the pole vault world lead of Mondo Duplantis as he improved the US indoor record to 6.05m.

Ernest Obiena cleared a Philippines national record of 5.91m to finish second while also over that height was 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz also cleared 5.91m for third.

Former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie jumped 5.51m for tenth while Decathlon world record-holder Kevin Mayer went over 5.26m for 11th.

European indoor silver medallist Tina Sutej went over 4.71m at the first attempt and then cleared a Slovenian record of 4.80m at the third attempt.

Angelica Moser was second with 4.66m while former world champion Yarisley Silva (4.61m) was third.

Paris, France, March 6

Chris Nilsen followed up his US pole vault record 6.05m in Rouen with a 5.88m victory ahead of Kurtis Marschall and Valentin Lavillenie who both cleared 5.76m.

Mujinga Kambundji easily won the 60m in 7.06 ahead of Finland´s Lotta Kemppinen’s 7.17 and Jamaican Olympic medallist Shericka Jackson’s 7.18.

⚡ Record du Meeting de Paris Indoor ! 🇨🇭 Mujinga Kambundji remporte la finale du 60 m en 7''06 ! Quelle course ! 📺 Suivez le #MeetingParis en 𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧 sur @lachainelequipe. pic.twitter.com/Rt34PEBu4v — FFAthlétisme (@FFAthletisme) March 6, 2022

Cyrena Samba-Mayela led home the women’s 60m hurdles in 7.92 ahead of Reeta Hurske’s 7.93 and Ditaji Kambundji’s Swiss record 7.94 Swiss record.

Wilhelm Belocian was first in the 60m hurdles in 7.53

The triple jumps were won by Jean-Marc Pontvianne (17.08m) and Patricia Mamona (14.15m).

New Zealand Championships, Hastings, March 3-6

Former world champion Tom Walsh won the shot put for his 13th title with a 21.55m win ahead of Jacko Gill’s 21.21m.

Portia Bing improved her 400m hurdles record to 55.44 with her fifth consecutive title.

Tori Peeters also set a New Zealand record with a 62.40m javelin victory.

Lauren Bruce won the women’s hammer title with a top quality 73.34m ahead of Nicole Bradley 70.45 PB.

Though Valerie Adams announced her retirement, New Zealand still has a world class shot putter as Maddison-Lee Wesche improved her PB to 19.10m.

Olivia McTaggart won the women’s pole vault with a 4.65m PB while Keely O´Hagan set a PB 1.88m in winning the women’s high jump.

There were fast windy 100m races for Zoe Hobbs 11.07/2.7 and Edward Osei-Nketia 10.20/2.8.

Balkan Indoor Championships, Istanbul, March 5

Turkey topped the 27th Championships, with seven golds and 18 medals.

Kayhan Ozer won the men’s 60m in an under-23 record of 6.64 while there was a Turkish record in the women’s triple jump by Tugba Danismaz with a 14.14m leap.

Mirela Demireva cleared 1.92m to win the high jump.

Riyadh Marathon, March 5

There were wins for Tsegay Getachew (2:06:27) and Tadu Teshome (2:26:38).

Getachew only won by a second from Shiferaw Andualam.

Daisy Cherotich easily won the women’s half-marathon with 68:56.

Paris Half-Marathon, France, March 6

Ethiopia’s Haftu Nigsti edged Kenya’s Joyce Tele with both timed at 67:37.

Boniface Kibiwott won the men’s race in 60:52 ahead of fellow Kenyans Vincent Yegon (61:18) and Benard Kimeli (61:23).

Caceras Cross-Country, Spain, March 6

Multi European champion of track and country Yasemin Can from Turkey won the senior women’s 8km a second ahead of Kenya’s Eva Cherono, with a winning time of 27:24.

Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo won the men’s 10km in 28:04 well clear of Eritreans Aron Kifle (28:24) and Yemane Haileselassie (28:43).

USA 15km Championships Jacksonville, USA, March 5

There were US titles and PB’s for Nicolas Montanez (43:10) and Emily Sisson (47:28).

The other medals went to Leonard Korir and Hillary Bor (both 43:14) and Emily Durgin (49:17) and Emily Infeld (49:46).

French Winter Throws, Salon de Provence, France, March 6

There were hammer wins for Yann Chaussinand (75.24m) and Alexandra Tavernier (71.97m).

Georgetown, Guyana, March 5

Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley showed good 400m endurance with his past speciality with a 44.47 victory.

Queensland Championships, Nathan, Australia, March 5-6

There were 200m wins for Calab Law (20.67/0.3) and Ella Connolly (22.95).

Connolly had earlier equalled her 100m PB with 11.25 /-0.5) ahead of 17 year-old Torrie Lewis’s 11.35.

Havana, Cuba, March 4-5

Mario Diaz won the men’s discus with a 65.21m throw.

Long Beach, USA, March 5

Marcus Gustaveson won the discus with a 64.46m throw.

Longhorn Invitational, Austin, USA, March 5

Teenager Marcellus Moore gained a 10.21/2.6 and 20.39/1.5 sprint double.

Nairobi, Kenya, March 4

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala won his speciality with a windy 10.04. ”

Croatian Winter Throws, Split, March 5-6

There were discus wins for 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic (64.47m) and Slovenian guest Kristjan Ceh (65.88m).

Czech Indoor Championships, Czech Republic, Ostrava, March 5-6

Lada Vondrova won the women’s 400m in 51.90

Patrik Sorm won the men´s 400m in 46.36 as multi world indoor champion Pavel Maslak was second in 46.70.

Eva Kubickova won the 60m in a Czech under-20 record of 7.30.

Adam Sandler ATL Meet, New York, March 6

Former World 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams won the 60m hurdles in 8.00.

Canada’s world 800m finalist Marco Arop won in 1:46.66 over Kenyan Michael Saruni’s 1:47.21.

Mexico’s Laura Galvan was first in the 3000m in 8:45.10.

NJCAA Championships, Pittsburg, March 5

Trinidadian Jerod Elcock won the 60m in 6.60.

Hungarian Winter Throws, Szombathely, Hungary, March 5

World bronze medalist Bence Halasz won the hammer with a 78.29m throw.

Greek Winter Throws Cup, Iraklio, Greece, March 5

Hrístos Frantzeskákis won the hammer with an under-23 record of 77.89m to defeat Mihaíl Anastasákis’s 77.11m.

European under-20 javelin champion Elína Tzéngo won with a 61.37m throw.

Valmeira, Latvia, March 5

In a Baltic under-20 match Just turned 17-year-old Karme Bruus cleared an Estonian indoor high jump record for under-18, under-20 and under-23’s with a 1.92m leap.

Bideford Half Marathon, March 6

Ronnie Richmond took the men’s race in 66:50 while Kate Dren was first woman in 78:17 (78:13 chip).

Cambridge Half-Marathon, March 6

South African Nick Bester’s two-minute PB (66:19) led home a competitive men’s race from Chris Thomas (66:30) and Alex Milne (66:39).

Lucy Reid was first woman in a big PB of 71:15 ahead of Georgina Schwiening’s 72:18 and European Indoor 1500m medallist Holly Archer’s debut 73:20.

Chelmsford Half-Marathon, March 6

There were wins for Crispian Bloomfield (71:08) and Stephanie Migliorini (85:15).

Chertsey House Series 10, Guernsey, March 6

There were victories for James Priest (PB 53:32) and Chloe Truffitt (66:53, 66:51 chip).

City of Newport Half-Marathon, March 6

Abed Teweldebrhan was first man in a time of 67:43 while Elizabeth Dimond was the women’s winnr in 81:06.

Duchy 20, Redruth, Cornwall, March 6

W50 competitor Zelah Morrall won the women’s race in a PB 2:11:32 (2:11:31 chip) in finishing fifth overall in a race won by james Cutlan’s 2:00:22 PB.

Eastbourne Half-Marathon, March 6

Overall Southern Masters cross-country champion Carole Coulon, a W45 age-grouper, won the women’s race in 84:16 (84:13 chip) while Ross Brocklehurst (78:32 – 78:30 chip) was first man in very windy conditions on the coast.

Essex 20, Rochford, March 6

2:26 marathoner Peter Robinson won easily in a PB 1:45:54 (1:45:52 chip) which won him the adjoining Essex title and Inter Counties match which Essex’s men and Sussex’s women took the honours.

Paul Molyneux (1:48:10, 1:48:09 chip) was second man. Ellie Monks was first woman in 2:07:04 (with a 2:06:55 chip time).

Haweswater Half Marathon, Cumbria, March 6

James Salt (73:10) and Yasmin Small (87:40) took the honours.

Lydd Half-Marathon and 20M, Kent, March 6

The 20 mile races were won by James MacDonald (1:52:22) and Kerstin Sung (2:20:12 gun and 2:20:08 chip) while Anthony Webb (71:08 gun and 71:07 chip) and Victoria Riches (86:38 gun and 86:33 chip) won over the half-marathon distance.

Nairn 10km, Including Scottish North District Championships, Scotland, March 6

Max Abernethy (31:51) was a clear men’s winner while Catriona Fraser (36:49 gun, 36:47 chip) led home the women.

Nuneaton Winter Warm-up, March 6

kayleigh Presswell came close to her hammer PB with a 63.94m throw.

Run Dorney Half-Marathon, March 6

Ross Franks was first man in 71:49 while Francesca Smith (80:58 gun, 80:56 chip) was the first woman in ninth overall.

Running Grand Prix Oulton Park, March 6

Joe Baker won the marathon in 2:44:21 (2:44:20 chip) with ultra international Sam Amend third overall and first woman in 2:48:57 (2:48:56 chip).

GPW Recruitment St Helens 10km, March 6

Matthew Crehan was easily first man in 31:14 while Nichola Jackson won the women’s race in 36:23 (36:22 chip).

Surrey Half-Marathon, Woking, March 6

Craig Ruddy (68:25) narrowly came out on top from Stephen Blake (68:28, 68:26 on chip).

Emma Styles (75:09, 75:08 on chip) was a clear women’s victor.

Warwick Half-Marathon, March 6

Ian Allen was first man by well over three minutes with a 67:19 victory while Natasha White (83:25, 83:19 chip) was first woman from first W50 Kate Wright (86:03, 86:02 chip).

Wymondham 20, Norfolk, March 6

Michael Eccles was a clear men’s winner in 1:50:12 (1:50:11 chip) while Charlotte Rose in seventh was first woman in 2:07:05 (2:07:03 on chip).

Open Track Surrey Ladies League, Lloyd Park, March 5

Herne Hill’s New Zealander Georgie Grgec won the women’s race in 31:02, though runner-up Georgie Bruinvels (31:44) won the individual title over the four races. Belgrave won the team race.

Triathlete Paula Rutherfoord led the way in the separate division two race but was a non scorer so Hannah Morris was first woman. Masters record-breaker Clare Elms came third to win the overall title, leading Dulwich to victory on the day and over the season.

For results and more photographs, click here

Open Track Surrey Men’s league, Lloyd Park, Croydon, March 5

National fifth-placer Jack Millar was first man in 26:20 with runner-up Dylan Evans (26:33) winning the league.

Belgrave won the team race on the day but Hercules Wimbledon won overall. For results and more photographs click here

Start Fitness North East Harrier League, Alnwick Castle, March 5

In front of the scenic Alnwick Castle, slow-pack runners Phil Winkler (39:38) and Kirsty Lowery (32:19) were first across the line, though it was fast-pack runners Jarlath McKenna (36:16) Catriona McDonald (28:10) who were fastest as Morpeth’s men and Jesmond Joggers women won the team events. For results and more photographs click here

South East Lancs Cross-Country League, Heaton, March 5

Bethany Reid (31:22) and Gavin Browne (35:08) won individual honours as East Cheshire’s men and Salford Met’s women took team honours. For results and more photographs click here

Oxfordshire Cross-Country League, Henley Showground, March 6

Under-20 Rowan Miell-Ingram won the men’s race in 25:42 ahead of first senior Simon Byrne (25:42) as Swindon won the team honours on the day.

Becky Hodgson was first woman in 31:59 as she led White Horse to team victory.

Liverpool and District Cross-Country Championships, Clarkes Garden, March 6

Matthew Leahy (30:42) won the men’s title by over a minute while W45 Maria Cook (37:34) was first woman by over three minutes.

Trans Gran Canaria 62.2km, March 6

Tom Evans bounced back from knee surgery in 2021 to win a race with nearly 3000 metres of climbing by 10 minutes with a time of 5:10:39.

