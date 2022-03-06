Cross-country race reports, photos and leading results – including the final Surrey League, plus South East Lancs and North Eastern Harrier Leagues

LIVERPOOL & DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS, Clarke’s Garden, March 6

Overall:

1 M Leahy (Liv H) 30:42; 2 R Harrison (Liv PS) 31:36; 3 J Doherty (Liv H, M35) 31:42; 4 C Teare (Liv H, U20) 32:18; 5 T O’Brien (Liv PS, M50) 32:30; 6 C Maher (Liv PS, M35) 32:51; 7 J Poland (W’sey) 33:01; 8 D Gezimu (Liv H) 33:04; 9 M Wynne (Liv PS, M45) 33:07; 10 T Alkuwari (Liv H) 33:18; 11 A Parkinson (S Liv) 33:36; 12 S Watkins (Penny L, M40) 33:48; 13 R Pearse (W’sey, M45) 33:53; 14 M Brennan (Liv H, U20) 34:01; 15 H Sweeney (Liv H, U20) 34:21; 16 L Eccles (Penny L, M35) 34:28; 17 K Usher (Liv PS, M55) 34:38; 18 M Jaber Al Ahbabi (Liv H) 34:50; 19 A Fields (Liv PS) 35:07; 20 T Morland (Ches TC) 35:22; 21 M Derryhouse (Liv H) 35:24; 22 D Willshire (Penny L, M35) 35:26; 23 M Fryer (Hels) 35:43; 24 M Wilkinson (Wirr) 35:49; 25 P Mcdonald (Liv Pem Sefton, M40) 36:07; 26 A Veevers (S’port W, M40) 36:16; 27 J Paybody (S’port W, M40) 36:20; 28 J Hunt (Dark Pk, M55) 36:25; 29 T Harkin (Liv PS, M45) 36:48; 30 R Eagles (Penny L, M35) 36:49



M50: 2 N Wilson (Wirr) 38:06; 3 M Waring (Ches TC) 39:31;

M55: 3 P Roome (S’port W) 38:13; 4 B Park (S’port W) 38:39; 5 G Callaghan (Liv PS) 39:12

M60: 1 T Barbat (W’sey) 38:44

M65: 1 C Pedder (Liv PS) 40:28; 2 T Metcalfe (S Liv) 42:34; 3 S Pemberton (Penny L) 47:33



Men TEAM: 1 Liv H 40; 2 Liv PS 58; 3 S’port W 199; 4 Wirr 200; 5 W’sey 224; 6 Ches TC 294; 7 Mossley 298

Women:

1 M Cook (Skelm, W45) 37:34; 2 B Blackstock (W’sey) 41:24; 3 E Perkins (Ches TC) 41:49; 4 A Woolgar (Ches TC, W45) 42:24; 5 G Kelly (Ches TC, W35) 43:09; 6 J Mcard (W’sey, W50) 44:29; 7 S Jackson (Penny L, W40) 44:36; 8 E Opara (W’sey, W40) 44:41; 9 A Costello-Grifiths (UTS RC, W40) 44:58; 10 C Oakes (Ches TC, W35) 45:32; 11 Z Barret (S Liv) 45:57; 12 M Alty (W’sey, W50) 46:14; 13 H Simpson (W’sey, W50) 46:29; 14 V Kehoe (W’sey, W45) 48:47; 15 R Symms (Ches TC, W65) 48:59; 16 A Williams (Skelm, W40) 49:38; 17 H Davies (S Liv, W35) 51:16; 18 T Sherlock (UTS, W40) 52:18; 19 K Skaife (S Liv, W55) 53:06; 20 E Ellis (UTS, W55) 54:50



W55: 3 L Goodwin (S Liv) 58:20

Women TEAM: 1 Ches TC 177; 2 W’sey 189; 3 UTS 246; 4 Mossley 248

Opentrack Surrey Leagues, Lloyd Park, Croydon, March 5

Unlike some other major leagues, whose February fixtures were knocked out by the storms, the Surrey League opted to complete its programme by using the spare allotted league date on the calendar, but turn-out was patchy, Martin Duff reports.

The lower men’s divisions were able to finish their programme on February 19 at Lloyd Park and the Croydon venue was again pressed into service – with an already planned East Surrey League – for all of the women’s races and the premier men’s, along with the young athletes’ events.

Div 1 Women

On the same weekend as the New Zealand Championships, Herne Hill Harriers Kiwi Georgie Grgec ran her first cross-country race for three years and her first race of any sort since 2020, but certainly didn’t look short of race fitness.

Her previous cross-country was a Surrey League race in March 2019, also at Lloyd Park, where she was second.

This time she went one better, leaving Georgie Bruinvels (31:44) 200m behind with a time of 31:02. Bruinvels, who had won the opening fixture back in October, took the overall title, while Guildford’s Carolyne Baxter was an isolated third in 32:12.

W50 British marathon record-holder Sue McDonald completed an over-50 clean sweep with her fourth victory of the campaign, as Pam Iannella notched up three wins to claim the unofficial W60 award.

Kent AC who had gone into the race with relegation worries led by Katie Rowland in fifth, will be back in Division one next season as they won the team race from Belgrave who were initially announced as the team winners.

Div 1:

Women (8km):

1 G Grgec (Herne H) 31:02; 2 G Bruinvels (AFD) 31:44; 3 C Baxter (G&G) 32:12; 4 O Papaioannou (Belg) 32:44; 5 K Rowland (Kent) 32:58; 6 S Hanley (Kent) 33:11; 7 L Bromilow (Kent, W35) 33:14; 8 E Harrison (G&G) 33:21; 9 M Whitman (Belg, U20) 33:32; 10 C Grima (HW, W40) 33:43; 11 B Murray (THH) 34:03; 12 A Parker (Kent) 34:30; 13 J Saunders (Belg) 34:59; 14 L Goodson (Belg) 35:14; 15 L Broughton (Rane) 35:18; 16 M Corden-Lloyd (Belg) 35:19; 17 L Hoseason (Strag, U20) 35:23; 18 C Oxlade (Kent) 35:27; 19 A Billups (S Lon) 35:29; 20 S Mcdonald (S Lon, W50) 35:31; 21 M Hall (Belg) 35:38; 22 C Altmann (THH, W35) 35:51; 23 G Galbraith (HW, W45) 35:55; 24 S Dewhirst (Belg) 35:57; 25 A Germana (S Lon) 36:01; 26 S Ludlow Taylor (G&G, W40) 36:13; 27 S Hewitt (Belg) 36:18; 28 C Day (Rane) 36:18; 29 S McKeeman (Fulham) 36:25; 30 M Gildea (Herne H) 36:32; 31 K Mooney (S Lon, U20) 36:38; 32 T Billups (S Lon) 36:40; 33 K Hedgethorne (THH) 36:49; 34 L Hancock (Clap C, W35) 36:51; 35 K Valkenburg (HW, U20) 36:55; 36 G Clarke (HW, U20) 36:56; 37 L Taylor (S Lon, W45) 36:59; 38 N Cahusac (G&G, W45) 37:02; 39 E Etheredge (Strag) 37:11; 40 R Edgar (THH, W40) 37:16; 41 C Robinson (G&G, W40) 37:25; 42 L Bray (Belg) 37:37; 43 A Daniel (Strag, W40) 37:40; 44 I Bradley (Kent) 37:53; 45 E Hogg (THH, W40) 38:01; 46 L Johnson (E&E, W40) 38:26; 47 W Mathie (Kent, W40) 38:40; 48 C Arkwright (E&E, U20) 39:03; 49 V Filsell (THH, W50) 39:06; 50 N Suski (Wimb W, W40) 39:09

W50: 3 M Holden (Wimb W) 40:20

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 39:33; 2 P Flynn (Strag) 39:52; 3 S Harrison (G&G) 40:42

W60: 1 P Iannella (S Lon) 40:49; 2 R Thevenet (Strag) 43:25; 3 C Morgan (Wimb W) 49:45

W65: 1 S Boulton (Strag) 50:32; 2 L Chase (Strag) 53:08; 3 C Glew (Strag) 55:13

Women Div 1:

TEAM (Five to score): 1 Belgrave 52; 2 Kent 82; 3 S London 93; 4 G&G 112; 5 THH 146; 6 Herc W 155; 7 Belgrave B 197; 8 Stragglers 211; 9 S London B 231; 10 Herne Hill 253

Final standings: 1 Bruinvels 9; 2eq C Baxter (G&G)/S Monk (G&G) 11

W50: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 3; 2 Filsell 8; 3 D Barnet (THH) 12. W60: 1 Iannella 3; 2 Thevenet 10; 3 Young 19

U20: 1 A Vermeulen (Belg) 4; 2 A Fery (HW) 8; 3 Valkenburg 11

Div 1 TEAM: 1 Belgrave 265; 2 G&G 547; 3 THH 606; 4 S London 647; 5 Belgrave B 715; 6 Herne H 800

Div 2:

South African triathlete Paula Rutherfoord gained her second league race win of the season in 33:14 and the second-claim Ful on Tri member won clearly from runner-up Hannah Morris (33:54) who had headed her Rutherfoord on the first lap.

Multi world and British age-group record-holder Clare Elms was third and her Dulwich Runners again came out on top in the team stakes. They now advance to the top flight for next winter. Elms was the best performer overall in the division over the winter.

Less than half the runners who ran in the Division two race at the last fixture in Mitcham Common competed at Croydon.

Women (8km):

1 P Rutherfoord (FOT, W40) 33:13; 2 H Morris (DMV) 33:54; 3 C Elms (Dulw, W55) 34:20; 4 V Carter (TVH, W50) 34:47; 5 P Oliver (Croy) 35:29; 6 M Armstrong (Croy) 35:39; 7 H Tapley (Tri Surrey) 35:41; 8 S Roberts (Windrush TC) 35:57; 9 L Rooney (King T, W40) 36:13; 10 U Hankinson (FOT) 37:10; 11 K Smith (Dulw, W40) 37:23; 12 L Marshall (Croy, W45) 37:42; 13 A Brough-Nuesink (Sutt R, W45) 38:21; 14 E Mulderig (London City Runners, W35) 38:27; 15 F Park (Sutt R, W45) 38:36; 16 J Spivey (FOT) 39:03; 17 L Moore (Croy, U20) 39:16; 18 A Norris (Dulw, W60) 39:18; 19 O Balme (Dulw, W55) 39:42; 20 C Constantine (Sutt R, W50) 40:39; 21 A Barton (London City Runners) 40:47; 22 E Maskell (Eps A, W35) 41:00; 23 S Steinhauer (London City Runners, W40) 41:03; 24 E Simmons (Dulw, W40) 41:05; 25 M Storm (Tri Surrey, W40) 41:08; 26 S Grounds (Sutt R, W40) 41:35; 27 J Worster (Serp, W55) 41:43; 28 E Bartolo (Tri Surrey, W35) 42:05; 29 D Street (26.2, W40) 42:42; 30 R Davis (Dulw, W35) 42:51

W50: 3 B Scaysbrook (Eps A) 44:20; 4 D Bourne (SoC) 46:22

W55: 4 J Munn (Tadw) 49:54

W60: 2 V Victor (DMV) 43:42; 3 F Shrimpton (Sutt R) 51:02;

W65: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 45:04

U20: 2 V Parocki (Sutt) 45:57

TEAM: 1 Dulwich 75; 2 Ful on Tri 80; 3 Croydon 96; 4 Sutton R 105; 5 London City 118; 6 Tri Surrey 192

Final standings:

Overall: 1 Elms 8; 2 Morris 9; 3 S Forbes-Smith (Tri Sy) 13

U20: 1 L Moore (Croy) 3

TEAM: 1 Dulwich R 289; 2 L City 450; 3 FoT 726; 4 Croydon 745; 5 Windrush 823; 6 DMV 927

Under-17 races

Under-15 Lily Brown of Epsom and Ewell won the combined under-15 and under-17 race from under-17 competitor and clubmate Gabriella Ceccherini, but it was Herne Hill who won the under-15 team and Hercules Wimbledon the under-17 team.

Kate Ealden of Guildford won the under-13 race but it was Herne Hill who took the team honours.

U17 (4km):

1 L Brown (E&E, U15) 16:16; 2 G Ceccherini (E&E) 16:32; 3 O Carroll (Herne H, U15) 16:38; 4 E O’Hanlon (Herne H, U15) 16:43; 5 A Grey (HW) 16:45; 6 Z Girling (E&E, U15) 16:51; 7 A Kemp (S Lon, U15) 16:52; 8 L Weisz (HW) 16:57; 9 P Martin (G&G) 17:04; 10 V Marshall (Herne H, U15) 17:08; 11 E Davies (HW) 17:13; 12 G O’Hanlon (Herne H, U15) 17:16; 13 C Conway (HW, U15) 17:17; 14 Z Jetha (Croy, U15) 17:17; 15 S Conway (HW, U15) 17:33; 16 F White (E&E, U15) 17:40; 17 B Taylor (E&E) 17:41; 18 M Brennan (Herne H, U15) 17:44; 19 M Thorpe (HW) 17:47; 20 M Rudd (HW, U15) 17:51; 21 A Forster (Herne H, U15) 17:59; 22 M Morrell (S Lon, U15) 18:02; 23 S Glencross (E&E) 18:06; 24 A Shala (HW, U15) 18:10; 25 G Fordham (E&E) 18:18; 26 L Wright (Herne H, U15) 18:25; 27 S Desmond (E&E) 18:28; 28 S Lomas (E&E) 18:33; 29 R Laban (Herne H, U15) 18:37; 30 D Quinn (HW, U15) 18:41

U17 TEAM: 1 HW 17; 2 E&E 24; 3 E&E B 46; 4 Croydon 76; 5 DMV 98; 6 E&E C 102

Final standings: 1 Weisz 6; 2 Thorpe 13; 3 Taylor 15

TEAM: 1 HW 86; 2 E&E 97; 3 E&E B 190

U15 TEAM: 1 Herne H 18; 2 E&E 40; 3 HW 47; 4 Herne H B 61; 5 S London 64; 6 HW B 105

Final standings: 1 F White (E&E) 4; 2 Carroll 5; 3 Brown 9

TEAM: 1 E&E 87; 2 E&E 109; 3 HW 221U13 (3km):

1 K Ealden (G&G) 13:10; 2 S Jack (Herne H) 13:14; 3 A McAndie (HW) 13:26; 4 L Roake (Woking) 13:28; 5 E Easton (G&G) 13:32; 6 I Harrison (HW) 13:38; 7 F Mills (Herne H) 13:39; 8 I Freeman (Woking) 13:40; 9 M Minielly (Herne H) 13:45; 10 I Alexander (HW) 13:49; 11 I Cockerell (Belg) 14:04; 12 L Kitto (Herne H) 14:05; 13 D Larkin (Belg) 14:07; 14 F Tombleson (Reig, U11) 14:16; 15 M Kotcheff (E&E) 14:18; 16 S Price (Woking) 14:22; 17 V Jonczyk (HW) 14:23; 18 S Mackay (Herne H) 14:26; 19 F Beaumont (DMV) 14:29; 20 E Marley (Belg) 14:31

U13 TEAM: 1 Herne H 30; 2 HW 35; Woking 66; 4 Belgrave 82; 5 G&G 84; 6 E&E 83

Final standings: 1 Roake 3; 2 Ealden 5; 3 McAndie 8

TEAM: 1 HW 164; 2 Herne H 206; 3 G&G 276

OpenTrack Surrey Men’s League, Lloyd Park, Croydon,

Belgrave had a good day on Saturday (March 5). In addition to winning the women’s team event, they also took the men’s team prize on the day by 195 points from Thames Hare and Hounds’ 250.

The third team on the day, Hercules Wimbledon –ngiven support by multiple National cross-country champion and medallist Dave Clarke – still won by a huge margin overall as they had comfortably come out on top in both the October and November fixtures.

Thames Hare and Hounds second-claimer Jack Millar, who had been a brilliant fifth in the previous week’s Saucony English National for Bristol, went one better than the last league race on Mitcham Common.

He won in a time of 26:20, with Belgrave’s Australian second-claimer and Middlesex champion Dylan Evans chasing him hard in 26:33. Evans though won the overall individual league standings.

Belgrave’s Samuel Gebreselassie, only 34th and 12th in his two previous league races, won a sprint finish with Hercules’ Tom Jervis for third.

Belgrave also got a sixth place through former English National runner-up Phil Wicks, who showed an improvement on his 17th place in a league match earlier in the winter.

Senior men:

Men (8km):

1 J Millar (B&W) 26:20; 2 D Evans (SB) 26:33; 3 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 27:23; 4 T Jervis (HW) 27:28; 5 M Cox (THH) 27:34; 6 P Wicks (Belg, M35) 27:36; 7 J Sanderson (G&G) 27:40; 8 J Trigwell (Belg) 27:42; 9 P Roddy (THH) 27:45; 10 F Slemeck (HW) 27:58; 11 F Hessian (Notts) 28:00; 12 R McDowell (HW, M40) 28:02; 13 T Foster (G&G) 28:16; 14 O Carrington (HW) 28:23; 15 E Mallett (HW) 28:28; 16 J Hoad (THH) 28:40; 17 R Ollington (THH) 29:00; 18 D Dibaba (Kent) 29:06; 19 C Busaileh (Kent, M35) 29:12; 20 D Pettitt (Kent) 29:13; 21 G Dollner (G&G) 29:17; 22 S Sommerville (Belg) 29:18; 23 J Neville (Belg) 29:22; 24 G Ogden (S Lon, U20) 29:25; 25 J Bartram (THH) 29:27; 26 C McNally (Belg) 29:29; 27 J Hillier (Herne H) 29:34; 28 J Nutt (Belg) 29:38; 29 F Johnson (HW) 29:41; 30 S Evans (Kent, M35) 29:42; 31 J Cunningham (Herne H, M40) 29:44; 32 A Perfect (Herne H, M45) 29:45; 33 D Shaw (Bolt) 29:47; 34 P Prothero (S Lon, M40) 29:51; 35 N Chisholm (THH, M45) 29:52; 36 I Makkar (S Lon, U20) 29:53; 37 T Goulding (THH) 29:54; 38 A Lamb (Belg) 29:55; 39 D Wallis (Belg) 29:56; 40 R Evans (S Lon, M35) 29:57; 41 R Sesemann (Kent) 29:58; 42 P Bailey (S Lon) 30:06; 43 N Janmohamed (G&G) 30:07; 44 G Withers (Herne H) 30:11; 45 D Gaffney (S Lon, M35) 30:13; 46 S Begg (G&G) 30:15; 47 J Brotchie (Herne H, M35) 30:20; 48 J Bannister (HW, M35) 30:20; 49 J Clark (HW, M35) 30:27; 50 H Harrod (Cors) 30:32; 51 C Fraser (Kent) 30:41; 52 T Greenwood (THH, M35) 31:01; 53 B Reynolds (THH, M55) 31:03; 54 C High (G&G, M35) 31:07; 55 B Hurley (Belg, M45) 31:10; 56 R Kelly (Belg) 31:18; 57 D Canfield (Fulham, M35) 31:20; 58 W Pitt (Kent, M50) 31:21; 59 R Giles (Kent, M40) 31:24; 60 N Phillips (Kent, M40) 31:31; 61 A Middlewick (THH, M35) 31:39; 62 D Grima (HW, M40) 31:43; 63 N Tearle (G&G, M45) 31:45; 64 R Macdonald (Rane) 31:47; 65 J Pontin (S Lon) 31:49; 66 O Garner (THH) 31:50; 67 G Longworth (HW) 32:01; 68 J Lancefield (THH) 32:11; 69 E Kendall (AFD, U20) 32:14; 70 A Mills (Belg) 32:25; 71 J Harrison (S Lon) 32:39; 72 S Major (S Lon, M50) 32:39; 73 T Booth (G&G, M55) 32:50; 74 B Millar (Herne H, M40) 33:01; 75 T Rowlands (S Lon) 33:18

M50: 3 J Monk (G&G) 34:49; 4 R Boon (G&G) 35:14

M55: 3 R Nagorski (Herne H) 37:36

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 34:05; 2 R Beardsworth (Kent) 34:58; 3 C Lydon (Kent) 35:59; 4 G Quarton (S Lon) 36:11; 5 B Creed (Craw) 37:21

Men Div 1 TEAM (10 to score): 1 Belgrave 195; 2 Thames H&H 250; 3 Hercules W 291; 4 Guildford & G 379; 5 Kent 426; 6 S London 488; 7 Herne H 496; 8 Ranelagh 767; 9 Fulham 803

B TEAM: 1 G&G 223; 2 Belgrave 328; 3 Herne H 400; 4 HW 454; 5 S Lon 468; 6 THH 484

Final standings:

Overall: 1 Evans 9; 2 Sanderson 20; 3 Jervis 23

M40: 1 McDowell 8; 2 Prothero 26; 3 M Leyshon (Rane) 40. M50: 1 Reynolds 5; 2 Pitt 11; 3 Booth 24. M60: 1 Ogden 3; 2 Beardsworth 8

U20: 1 I Makkar (S Lon) 4; 2 G Ogden (S Lon 5); 3 E Kendall (G&G) 12

Div 1 TEAM: 1 HW 817; 2 Belgrave 1107; 3 G&G 1405; 4 Kent 1462; 5 THH 1634; 6 S London 1958; 7 Herne H 2035; 8 Ranelagh 2728; 9 Fulham 3234

Junior races:

Reigate’s under-17 Oscar Curry easily won the combined under-17 and under-15 race in 14:04 from his younger club-mate Sameul Stapley who took the under-15 race in 14:29 and Reigate took the team award.

U17 (4km):

1 O Curry (Reig) 14:04; 2 S Stapley (Reig, U15) 14:29; 3 H Fagan (Rane) 14:35; 4 D Slaven (E&E) 14:49; 5 K Burke (Croy, U15) 14:53; 6 S Rolaston (Reig, U15) 14:55; 7 O Buchan (Herne H, U15) 14:55; 8 K Sriskandarajah (Herne H, U15) 14:55; 9 W Taylor (HW) 15:01; 10 O Buck (Kent, U15) 15:01; 11 D Aikman (Croy) 15:03; 12 E Manning (E&E, U15) 15:07; 13 R Haigh (Sutt, U15) 15:14; 14 T Harmer (S Lon, U15) 15:22; 15 F Hake (Herne H, U15) 15:27; 16 D Simpson (E&E, U15) 15:28; 17 J Gambie (Croy) 15:29; 18 S Cockerell (Belg, U15) 15:29; 19 A Other (Unatt) 15:30; 20 M Read (S Lon, U15) 15:30; 21 M Lorke (S Lon, U15) 15:30; 22 D Aisa Miller (Herne H) 15:32; 23 O Corner (E&E) 15:32; 24 E Newell (Sutt, U15) 15:33; 25 J Yared (Belg, U15) 15:45; 26 R Orsborn (E&E, U15) 15:48; 27 J Piper (E&E) 15:50; 28 S Osmond (S Lon) 15:53; 29 G Hannay (E&E) 15:54; 30 C Lyas (Holl S, U15) 16:08

U17/U15 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Reigate P 270; 2 E&E 220; 3 Woking 204; 4 Herne H 197; 5 Herc W 190; 6 Croydon 185

Final standings:

U17: 1 Curry 3; 2 Slavin 8; 3 Taylor 12

U15: 1 Stapley 3; 2 Baillie-Burke 8; 3 E Willis (Rei P) 8

TEAM: 1 Reigate P 1088; 2 E&E 959; 3 Herne H 926; 4 HW 790; 5 Walton 750; 6 Croydon 676

U13 (3km):

1 E Sone (S Lon) 11:53; 2 T Whorton (HW) 12:00; 3 C Holmes (Herne H) 12:18; 4 H O’Shea (E&E) 12:22; 5 J Mclennan (Herne H) 12:26; 6 H Allen (HW) 12:33; 7 T Holland (E&E) 12:34; 8 M Orchard (Reig) 12:43; 9 Z Elliot (HW) 12:45; 10 L Johnston (K&P) 12:47; 11 L Heath (Herne H) 12:49; 12 E Cunniffe (Herne H) 13:04; 13 H Klein (Optima) 13:06; 14 W Weyham (S Lon) 13:07; 15 A Bryan (Herne H) 13:08; 16 A Morrell (S Lon) 13:09; 17 H Jodrell (Belg) 13:22; 18 J Duke (E&E) 13:27; 19 D Gillies (Herne H) 13:35; 20 W Moret (HW) 13:49

U13 TEAM: 1 Herne H 93; 2 HW 87; 3 S London 72; 4 E&E 71; 5 Reigate P 23; 6 Kingston ^& P 22

Final standings: 1 Holmes 6; 2 Sone 11; 3 S Dyson (HW) 12

TEAM: 1 Herne H 646; 2 HW 582; 3 E&E 540; 4 S London 510; 5 Woking 319; 6 Reigate P 271

South East Lancs League, Heaton Park, March 5

Under-20 Bethany Reid scored her second win of the series, over the tough course incorporating a farmer’s field.

The Chorley AC and Tri athlete was almost 50 seconds clear of Chloe Elliot, with W45 Michelle Vaughan a similar distance back in third.

In the men’s race, Gavin Browne (35:08) of East Cheshire led all the way to finish the best part of 400m clear of M40 David Carroll with Mike Holness of East Cheshire around 100m in arrears.

Leading senior men provisional results

1 103 Gavin Browne E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 35:08

2 356 David Carroll M40 1 Oldham & Royton H & Ac 36:25

3 100 Mike Holness E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 36:42

4 403 Rob Fowler M40 2 Prestwich 36:52

5 268 Michael O’Connor Manchester Ymca Harriers 36:55

6 102 Liam Browne E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 37:11

7 302 Jorden Burke M40 3 Middleton Harriers Ac 37:53

8 399 Rob West Prestwich 39:28

9 276 Tim Shanker M50 1 Manchester Ymca Harriers 39:32

10 52 Paul Duke M45 1 Burnden Road Runners 39:43

Women’s race provisional results

1 663 Bethany Reid U20 1 Chorley Ac & Tri 31:22

2 576 Chloe Elliott Salford Metropolitan Ac 32:07

3 168 Michelle Vaughan W45 1 E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 32:56

4 164 Hayley Simpson E Cheshire H & Tameside AC 34:45

5 590 Jaine Brocklehurst W50 1 Salford Metropolitan Ac 35:14

6 784 Alison Mort W40 1 Horwich R M I Harriers 35:19

7 668 Amber Pilkington U20 2 Chorley Ac & Tri 35:28

8 585 Amanda Hurndall W45 2 Salford Metropolitan Ac 35:41

9 425 Ciara Wilder Prestwich 35:51

10 587 Belinda Neild W45 3 Salford Metropolitan Ac 35:55

Final standings:

Men TEAM: 1 E Ches 3; 2 P’wich 6; 3 Manc Y 10; 4 O&R 11; 5 Salf M 15; 6 M’ton 16; 7 Royt R 23; 8 Roch 27

M40+ TEAM: 1 O&R 3; 2 P’wich 7; 3 Salf M 8

M50+ TEAM: Royt R 8

M60+ TEAM: Royt R 5

U15 TEAM: E Ches 3

U13 TEAM: E Ches 3

U11 TEAM: 1 Salf M 3; 2 E Ches 6; 3 Bury 9

Women TEAM: 1 E Ches 4; 2 Salf M 5; 3 B’den RR 10; 4 Chorley 11; 5 P’wich 12

6eq Belle V/O&R/Roch 18

W35+ TEAM: 1 Salf M 4; 2 E Ches 5; 3 B’den RR 6

W40+ TEAM: Salf M 4

W45+ TEAM: E Ches 4

W50+ TEAM: B’den R 3



U20 TEAM: O&R 4

U17 TEAM: E Ches 3

U15 TEAM: E Ches 3

U13 TEAM: E Ches 3

U11 TEAM: 1 Blackley 3; 2eq Chorley/E Ches 7

Additional results will be added once Power of 10 have processed.

North Eastern Harrier League, Alnwick Castle, March 5

Phil Winkler from the slow pack won the race, though guesting Jarlath Mckenna, who won the North East masters race last month, was comfortably the fastest with a 36:16, over three minutes faster than Winkler.

Third across the line was Division 2 slow pack runner Samuel Beckett, who was clearly not waiting for Godot like his famous Irish namesake.

Conrad Franks, sixth across the line, was the second fastest with a 37:30.

Morpeth led by Winkler won the team race as 468 men finished the senior men’s race.

Handicap:

1 Phil Winkler (1) Morpeth Harriers & AC 39:38 Slow pack (actual 39:38)

2 Jarlath McKenna Bristol and West 41:16 Fast pack guest (actual 36:16)

3 Samuel Beckett (2) Crook AC 41:46 Slow pack M35 (actual 41:46)

4 Will Lindsey (2) Durham City Harriers 42:09 Medium pack U20 (actual 39:39)

5 Graeme Cook (1) Morpeth Harriers & AC 42:22 Slow pack M35 (actual 42:22)

6 Conrad Franks (1) Gateshead Harriers 42:30 Fast pack M35 (actual 37:30)

Team:

1 Morpeth Harriers & AC 32 1-Winkler 2-Cook 5-Hughes 6-Anderson 8-Thorpe 10-Marshall

2 Heaton Harriers 142 4-Banks 15-Shawcross 16-Mckenzie 17-Roberts 43-Hope 47-Sturman

3 Gosforth Harriers 162 7-Neve 11-Ward 14-Heppell 27-McCreesh 40-Nichol 63-Ramsay

Additional results will be added once Power of 10 have processed.

Women:

Division 3 athlete Kirsty Lowery of Sunderland Strollers from the slow pack won by 47 seconds from Kate Storey, who had started alongside her.

Four seconds down on Storey on the line was Catriona MacDonald who actually run over four minutes faster than Lowery with a time of 28:10.

Second-fastest was fellow Morpeth athlete Jane Hodgson with a time of 33:54.

Jesmond Joggers won the Division 1 team event as some 404 women finished the race.

Handicap:

1 Kirsty Lowery (Div 3) Sunderland Strollers 32:19 Slow pack W40 (actual 32:19)

2 Kate Elizabeth Storey (3) Crook AC 33:06 Slow pack Fsen (actual 33:06)

3 Catriona MacDonald (1) Morpeth Harriers & AC 33:10 Fast pack Fsen (actual 28:10)

4 Jane Hodgson (1) Morpeth Harriers & AC 33:54 Fast pack W40 (actual 28:54)

5 Emily Green (1) Jesmond Joggers 34:15 Slow pack Fsen (actual 34:15)

6 Becci Morgan (3) Newburn Running Club 34:18 Slow pack Fsen (actual 34:18)

Division 1 TEAM:

1 Jesmond Joggers 24 3-Green 4-Sharrock 7-Bowen 10-Rowland

2 Elswick Harriers 39 6-Naylor 8-Brown 9-Bonner 16-Grant

3 Elvet Striders 50 11-Mccabe 12-Warner 13-Mason 14-Bojadzic

Further results including age-groups will be added when results are processed by Power of 10.

Chingford League Relays, Wanstead Flats, March 5

Orion Harriers’ men’s team came from behind, at the half-way point, to take victory over Trent Park, as Lewis Harknett posted the fastest lap, of 10:44, on the anchor leg, Martin Duff reports.

Jack Henson was also on the final stage, as the course cut up, for East London Triathletes and his 11:02 was second best but he had done enough in the earlier rounds of this league to take the overall individual title.

Emily Jeanes had won two of the earlier races in the programme and here was fastest among the women, with 12:19, to secure her overall series award by leading Trent Park’s women to victory.

Men (4x3km):

1 Orion 44:25 (B Francis 11:26, R Smith 11:04, G Day 11:11, L Harknett 10:44); 2 Trent P 45:08 (J Arrowsmith 11:30, B Allen 11:03, W Rowley 11:23, D Burrows 11;12); 3 Barnet 45:20 (W Morris 11:37, G Pelosi 11:05, T Thain 11:21, E Spencer 11:17); 4 Orion B 45:21; 5 Eton M 45:43; 6 Trent P B 46:35

Fastest: 1 Harknett 10:44; J Henson (E Lon Tri) 11:02; S Boyle (Eton M) 11:03; Smith 11:04

M40: P Grange (Ilf) 11:00; S Cottle (Eton M) 11:29; Arrowsmith 11:30

U20: A Ansell (Orion) 11:14

Final standings: 1 J Henson (E Lon Tri); 2 J Comuaud (VP&TH); 3 Z Knill (VP&TH)

M40: 1 G Towers (Eton M). M50: 1 S Aiken (Trent P); S Reid (Orion). M60: 1 P Crockford (Lon H)

U20: 1 N Boase (Orion) 19

Div 1 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 48; 2 Orion 38; 3 Eton M 38; 4 Trent P 30; 5 E London 21; 6 Loughton 20

Div 2: 1 E Lon Tri 5-; 2 Barnet 40; 3 Barking 44[ 4 Mornington 41

B TEAM: 1 VP&TH 108; 2 Orion 97; 3 E Manor 94

M40 TEAM: 1 Eton M 105; 2 VP&TH 93; 3 Orion 93; 4 Trent P 91; 5 Loughton 78; 6 E London 76

U17 (4x3km): 1 WG&EL U15 55:23 (A O’Driscoll 13:28, P Hayden 14:00, M Henze 13:59, J Arnold 13:56); 2 Orion 56:18

Fastest: O Emery (Orion, U15) 12:09

Final standings:

U17: 1 G Abbott (Lought)

U15: 1 B Stubbs (Lought)

U17 TEAM: 1 Loughton 115; 2 Ilford 54;3 Orion 37

U15 TEAM: 1 Orion 115; 2 Loughton 112; 3 WG&EL 88

U13 Final standings: 1 H Stockhill (WG&EL)

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 120; 2 Orion 13; 3 Loughton 107

U11 Final standings: R Willis (Lon H)

TEAM: 1 WG&EL

Women (4x3km):

1 Trent P 51:00 (E Jeanes 12:19, A Greenwood (W40) 12:58, A Baird (W40) 13:09, J Prior 12:34); 2 VP&TH 55:26 (L Thompson 13:12, K Flikschuh (W60)15:00, A Trauttmansdorf (W50) 13:28, L Zechmann 13:36); 3 Eton M 36:07 (J Heymann (W40)13:21, L Milne (W45) 14:15, J Rukin-White 14:35, K Thompson 13:56); 4 Orion 56:34; 5 Loughton 57:56; 6 Barnet 58:33

Fastest: Jeanes 12:19: Prior 12:34; Greenwood (W40) 12:58

Final standings:

Senior: 1 E Jeanes (Trent P); 2 L Zechmann ((VP&TH); 3 L Thompson (VP&TH)

W40: 1 J Heyman (Eton M). W50: A Trauttmansdorf (VP&TH). W60: 1 C Inch (Orion)

U20: 1 M Ali (Lought)

Div 1 TEAM: 1 VP&TH 41; 2 Trent P 4; 3 Eton M 37; 4 Orion 27; 5 Loughton 25; 6 L City 13

Div 2 TEAM: 1 Barnet 58; 2 L Lon 52; 3 Barking 41

W35 TEAM: 1 Eton M 103; 2 VP&TH 102; 3 Loughton 91; 4 Orion 91; 5 E Lon 81; 6 Barnet 77; 7 Trent P 76

U17 Final standings: I Smith (Orion)

U15: 1 L Knapman (Lought)

TEAM:

U17: 1 Orion

U15: 1 Loughton 11; 2 Orion 112; 3 WG&EL 72

U13 Final Standings: 1 P Trautmansdorf (Orion)

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 119; 2 Orion 113; 3 Loughtom 107

U11 Final standings: 1 E Prince (WG&EL)

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 100; 2 Loughton 73; 3 Orion 72

W50: 1 A Thompson 67:38

