Olivia Forrest, Jake Meyburgh, Freya Renton and Louie Muir among the winners in Dublin on Saturday

England dominated by winning all the team titles, both intermediate age group crowns and the mixed relay races at the SIAB Schools Cross Country International at the Sport Ireland Campus on Saturday (March 23) but Scotland and Ireland enjoyed wins in the individual races.

Ireland got off to a great start in the opening race of the day as the Renton twins – Freya and Holly – finishing first and third for the host nation in the junior girls’ event. They also helped Ireland win team silver as individual silver medallist Kitty Scott led England to victory in the team stakes.

Louie Muir of Scotland beat Fred Jones of England in a close junior boys’ race.

Olivia Forrest won the inter girls’ title ahead of England team-mate Shaikira King and Libby Hale of Wales. Seven days earlier Forrest had overtaken King in a dramatic finish at the English Schools Championships in Pontefract but here in Dublin the result was more clearcut.

Jake Meyburgh had a comfortable win, too, in the inter boys’ race as the English Schools champion beat team-mate Joseph Scanes and Alexander Hughes.

In the mixed relay races, the order was England, Scotland and Ireland in the junior and inter races.

Junior girls: 1 Freya Renton (IRE) 10:27; 2 Kitty Scott (ENG) 10:50; 3 Holly Renton (IRE) 10:52. TEAM: 1 England, 2 Ireland, 3 Wales

Junior boys: 1 Louie Muir (SCO) 13:18; 2 Fred Jones (ENG) 13:19; 3 Freddie Gibson (ENG) 13:30. TEAM: 1 England, 2 Scotland, 3 Wales

Inter girls: 1 Olivia Forrest (ENG) 14:09; 2 Shaikira King (ENG) 14:13; 3 Libby Hale (WAL) 14:14. TEAM: 1 England, 2 Ireland, 3 Wales

Inter boys: 1 Jake Meyburgh (ENG) 19:26; 2 Joseph Scanes (ENG) 19:40; 3 Alexander Hughes (ENG) 19:51. TEAM: 1 England, 2 Ireland, Scotland

Junior mixed relay: 1 England 20:16; 2 Scotland 21:19; 3 Ireland 21:46

Inter mixed Relay: 1 England 19:16; 2 Scotland 19:46; 3 Ireland 20:04

Full results here

» Subscribe to AW magazine here