Great performances by British juniors at a very hot Bedford on July 16-17

Jeriel Quainoo was one of the standout athletes at the England Athletics U23 and U20 Championships, a two- day event which doubled up as the trials for the upcoming World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia (August 1-6).

The wind was just over the limits in the under-20 100m as Jeriel Quainoo got the better of Michael Onilogbo, clocking with the pair clocking 10.27/2.4 and 10.37 respectively. Both have the necessary world junior qualifier.

Quainoo had been a brilliant third in the UK Championships 200m for seniors in Manchester in 20.40 and here he completed the sprint double the following day in 20.85/-0.6 as he won by around seven metres.

The form book was also followed in the women’s under-20 contest as Nia Wedderburn-Goodison (11.50/0.8) and Joy Eze (11.56) rubber-stamped their selections.

European under-20 bronze medallist Success Eduan took the 200m title in 23.62/o.4 ahead of Sophie Walton (23.86) who also has the world junior standard.

Brodie Young set a PB to win the 400m in 46.69 for the fastest Scottish time for over a half a century but was outside the world junior standard of 46.50.

European junior runner-up Yemi Mary John will be at the World U20 Champs, though, as she won by close on a second in 53.19 as runner-up Etty Sisson set a PB of 54.06.

Ethan Hussey, who also has the 800m qualifier and ran 3:42.53 earlier in the year, won the 1500m in 3:48.60 with Sam Mills setting a PB 3:49.13 in second.

The women’s race was more of a tactical affair with Jessica Spilsbury (4:30.88) defeating under-17 Jess Bailey (4:31.42).

Sam Reardon, who has run 1:47.38 this summer, won the 800m in 1:50.20 ahead of David Race (1:50.56) while another with world junior aspirations, Abigail Ives (2:04.00) took the women’s crown.

European under-18 bronze medallist and British champion Edward Bird won the 3000m in 8:17.69 just ahead of Bradley Giblin’s 8:17.73 while Kaitlyn Sheppard won the women’s equivalent in a PB 9:38.09.

Thomas Bridger won a combined under-23 and under-20 steeplechase in 9:02.27.

Marli Jessop, who has the world junior qualifier, dominated the 100m hurdles with a 13.58/1.1 clocking. while Daniel Goriola, who is just 17 years old won the 110m hurdles in a PB 13.76/0.6.

Emily Newnham won the 400m hurdles by almost three seconds in 59.47 while the men’s saw Onyekachukwu Okoh (51.58) win the boys title but he set a PB 51.29 to gain a World U20 Champs standard in the heats.

Luke Ball (2.12m) came out on top in the high jump.

Senior bronze medallist Lazarus Benjamin proved a class apart in the pole vault with a 5.00m clearance while Sophie Ashurst got the better of Gemma Tutton on countback as both cleared 4.00m.

The long jump champions were Eloise Hind (6.12/1.4) and Brad Davies-Pughe (7.35m).

The triple jumps saw Toby Dronfield achieve his longest ever jump, albeit narrowly over the limit 15.20/2.1 and Georgina Scott achieve 12.49/1.1.

The shot events were dominated by Zac Davies (a PB 17.63m) and Cleo Agyepong (14.82m).

Rhys Allen (54.20m) was the discus winner.

Owen Merrett (a PB 69.93m) impressively won the hammer and moved third all-time but frustratingly fell seven centimetres short of the world under-20 qualifier.

Micahel Allison (67.16m) was a clear javelin victor while Harriette Mortlock won the women’s contest with a PB 50.38m.

The under-23 events, without a major championships to go for, lacked the usual quality.

Charlotte Payne, the British senior champion, found a modest 62.42m gave her another national title.

Jenna Blundell, who ran a wind-assisted 12.99 in the UK senior Championships, won the hurdles in 13.55/1.2.

The 100m saw a close race as Alwayne Campbell’s PB 10.35/0.9 was shared by runner-up David Morgan-Harrison, who had run 10.30/1.8 in his semi-final.

Valerio Duah took the 200m title in 21.01/1.6.

There was an Australian 1500m double for Matthew Hussey (3:51.20) – ahead of John Howorth’s 3:51.74 and Jaylah Hancock-Cameron (4:16.37) ahead of English National under-20 cross country champion Alex Millard’s 4:18.36.

Australia also had the leading 800m runner with Jack Lunn (1:48.61) finishing well clear of first Briton (Henry Fisher 1:50.08). while another Aussie Matilda Ryan (2:06.00) led the Britons home with Jodie Martin setting a PB of 2:06.36.

It was also the case in both of the 5000m races as Isaac Heyne (14:25.34) finished well clear of English champion George Beardmore (14:40.27) and Jessica Noble (16:46.92) was a minute ahead of the first of two Brits Jade Morgan (PB 17:49.04).

There were two foreign athletes one-two in the hurdles as Sam Hurwood (13.94/0.3) and Qatar’s Saeed Alabsi (4.07) led home Britain’s best Joseph Agbodza (14.07).

Eve Wright’s 11.56/1.4 gave her a narrow 100m win while Georgina Adam (23.40/0.3) was a clear 200m victor.

The 400m titles went to Connor Neal (47.27) and Hannah Kelly (54.11) while there was a very close 400m hurdles as Peter Curtis (51.35) edged Samuel Clarke (51.37) while Orla Brennan (60.27) won the women’s event.

The high jump titles went to Aussie Emily Whelan (1.80m) as a modest 1.69m proved the best of Britain with Emily Race and Lauren Evans tying.

Jake Burkey (7.35/1.1) and heptathlete Holly Mills (6.37/1.0) took the long jump honours.

Jacob Clark (4.80m) was the pole vault winner while the women’s title was shared by Felicia Miloro and Nemiah Munior (4.00m).

Lily Huland (12.70/-0.8) produced a quality triple jump while Bera Ajala (15.84/-1.2) was well ahead in the men’s contest.

Lewis Byng (17.56m) and Serena Vincent (15.94m) were the shot winners.

Chukwuemeka Osammor was the discus winner with 53.95m and Taia Tunstall (47.67m) was the women’s champion and Joss Foss came out on top in the javelin (65.69m).

Men:

SP: 1 L Byng (Strat) 17.56; 2 G Hyde (Harrow) 16.22; 3 K Aubrey (Harrow) 15.98; 4 J Tyler (Tav) 14.73; 5 P Harris (Menai) 14.52

Men:

3000SC: 1 T Bridger (C&C, U20) 9:02.27; 2 A Kwa (Athletics Australia, U20) 9:12.31; 3 T Heal (Taun, U20) 9:13.08; 4 L Birdseye (WSEH, U20) 9:20.08; 5 B Burke (Horsh BS) 9:25.30; 6 L Harknett (Orion) 9:29.46; 7 B Thomas (Carm) 9:32.20; 8 J Niven (Liv PS) 9:43.65; 9 O Lee (Taun, U20) 9:49.43; 10 F Ward (R&N, U20) 9:51.15.

DT: G: 1 G Thompson (SB) 54.84



U23:

100 (0.9): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 10.35; 2 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.35; 3 V Duah (Bir) 10.45; 4 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.46; 5 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.48; 6 C Miller (HW) 10.51; 7 J Harding (N Abb) 10.55; 8 S Williams (Croy) 10.55.

SF1 (-1.2): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 10.51; 2 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.59; 3 L Hinchliffe (Shef/Dearn) 10.61.

SF2 (1.8): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.30; 2 V Duah (Bir) 10.37; 3 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.37; 4 S Williams (Croy) 10.47; 5 E Onyewu (Card) 10.67; 6 A Akinboh (Col H) 10.73; 7 J Nwawulor (Harrow) 10.74.

SF3 (1.5): 1 C Miller (HW) 10.38; 2 J Harding (N Abb) 10.47; 3 B Brown (Sale) 10.72; 4 H Taylor (Norw) 10.73; 5 J Pybus (Athletics Australia) 10.73; 6 P Pearce (Bir) 10.74.

Ht1 (1.2): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 10.47; 2 L Hinchliffe (Shef/Dearn) 10.47; 3 B Mingeli (Camb H) 10.57.

Ht2 (-1.3): 1 J Harding (N Abb) 10.52; 2 V Duah (Bir) 10.64; 3 A Clayton (Giff N) 10.73.

Ht3 (0.7): 1 S Williams (Croy) 10.75.

Ht4 (-0.8): 1 C Miller (HW) 10.61.

Ht5 (1.3): 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 10.48; 2 R Akinyebo (BFTTA) 10.60; 3 S Greenhalgh (B&R) 10.73.

200 (1.6): 1 V Duah (Bir) 21.01; 2 J Hanson (Woking) 21.07; 3 L Hinchliffe (Shef/Dearn) 21.26; 4 A Campbell (Bir) 21.41; 5 E Blackman (Corby) 21.67.

Ht1 (-0.6): 1 J Hanson (Woking) 21.30; 2 L Hinchliffe (Shef/Dearn) 21.34.

Ht2 (0.6): 1 V Duah (Bir) 21.67.

Ht3 (-1.3): 1 A Campbell (Bir) 21.66.

400: 1 C Neal (Thanet) 47.27; 2 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 47.45; 3 E Agyare (E&H) 47.61; 4 B Hawkes (Leam) 47.66; 5 C Dodds (E&H) 48.32; 6 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 48.42; 7 J Higgins (Soton) 48.81.

Ht1: 1 C Rorison (Athletics Australia) 48.01; 2 C Dodds (E&H) 48.30; 3 M Fagbenle (Harrow) 48.74.

Ht2: 1 S Derbyshire (Stoke) 48.31; 2 E Agyare (E&H) 48.72; 3 J Campbell (E&H) 48.97.

Ht3: 1 C Neal (Thanet) 48.13; 2 B Hawkes (Leam) 48.28; 3 H Dalbal (Shef/Dearn) 48.57; 4 J Higgins (Soton) 48.67.

800: – J Lunn (AUS) 1:48.61; 1 H Fisher (B&B) 1:50.08; 2 C Crick (Ton) 1:50.47; 3 S Wiggins (SB) 1:51.56.

Ht2: 1 E Hunter (Leeds C) 1:51.97.

5000: – I Heyne (Athletics Australia) 14:25.34; 1 G Beardmore (Worc) 14:40.27; 6 S Hodgson (WSEH, U20) 15:01.17; 9 J Wardle (Rush, U20) 15:15.12.

110H (0.3): – S Hurwood (Athletics Australia) 13.94; – S Alabsi (Qatar) 14.07; 1 J Agbodza (S’end) 14.07; 2 T Wilcock (N’pton) 14.33; 3 C Holder (Sutt) 14.36; 4 O Cresswell (WG&EL) 14.60; 5 R Cottell (B&B) 14.82.

400H: 1 P Curtis (Guern) 51.35; 2 S Clarke (C&C) 51.37; 3 B Schofield (Gate) 52.96; 4 J Houghton (Swan) 54.67; – M Fokas (Athletics Australia) 55.93.

Ht1: 1 P Curtis (Guern) 52.13; 2 B Schofield (Gate) 55.60; 3 M Sizer (Wake) 56.64.

Ht2: 1 S Clarke (C&C) 53.62; 2 M Fokas (Athletics Australia) 54.96; 3 J Houghton (Swan) 55.46; 4 B Okeiyi Vicencio (Craw) 55.85.

HJ: 1 K Aguocha (B&B) 2.16; 2 D Duruaku (Notts) 2.10; 3 T Ademuwagun (TVH) 2.10; 4 C Husbands (B&R) 2.04.

PV: 1 J Clark (Notts) 4.80; 2 G Quayle (SB) 4.60; 3 M Mellor (Card) 4.35; 4 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.35.

LJ: 1 J Burkey (Bath) 7.35/1.1; 2 Z Branco (Athletics Australia) 7.25/0.1; 3 D Ogbechie (High) 7.08/-0.9; 4 J Woods (SB) 6.97/1.1; 5 C Henderson (Edin) 6.94/0.3; 6 H Darroch (Wirr) 6.94/0.4.

TJ: 1 B Ajala (Edin) 15.84/-1.2; 2 W Matsuka-Williams (Norw) 15.10/0.7; – U Arnon (Israel) 15.04/-0.8; – T Vaizbord (Israel) 14.89/1.1; 3 J Woods (SB) 14.66/0.1; – R Leibovitz (Israel) 14.43/0.5; 4 M Hayward (Craw) 14.39/0.1; 5 T Fadayiro (NEB) 14.28/0.8; 6 N Odeh (Leic C) 13.91/0.3.

DT: 1 C Osammor (Shef/Dearn) 53.95; 2 J Tomlinson (P’broke) 52.86; 3 J Douglas (Soton) 49.63; 4 K Winkel (C&C) 45.04; 5 R Vaughan (Croy) 43.33; 6 C Hastings (Bas) 42.64; 7 E Abara (KuH) 42.31.

JT: 1 J Foot (Orion) 65.69; 2 P Brinton-Quinn (Have) 63.90; 3 O Wright (York) 62.40; 4 F Bishop-Timings (R&N) 61.92



U20:

100 (2.4): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 10.27; 2 M Onilogbo (NEB) 10.34; 3 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 10.36; 4 E Duruiheoma (SB) 10.36; 5 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 10.49; 6 T Panton (Woking) 10.62; 7 J Kalala (VP&TH) 10.70.

SF1 (2.6): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 10.29; 2 M Onilogbo (NEB) 10.36; 3 T Panton (Woking) 10.51; 4 J Kalala (VP&TH) 10.54; 5 S Baffour (Cov) 10.72; 6 J Mcmillan (Aird) 10.80; 7 S Onigbanjo (WG&EL) 10.80.

SF2 (0.7): 1 E Duruiheoma (SB) 10.48; 2 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 10.60; 3 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 10.61; 4 D Lingard (Camb H) 10.70; 5 O Esan (Craw) 10.73.

Ht1 (-0.2): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 10.56; 2 O Esan (Craw) 10.76; 3 S Anyaogu (BFTTA) 10.79.

Ht2 (-1.4): 1 M Onilogbo (NEB) 10.73; 2 T Panton (Woking) 10.80.

Ht3 (0.2): 1 E Duruiheoma (SB) 10.62; 2 D Lingard (Camb H) 10.74.

Ht4 (0.4): 1 M Odamtten (WG&EL) 10.61; 2 J Kalala (VP&TH) 10.65; 3 S Baffour (Cov) 10.73.

200 (-0.6): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 20.85; 2 J Kalala (VP&TH) 21.63; 3 W Dean (N’pton) 21.68; 4 T Panton (Woking) 21.92.

SF1 (-0.8): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 21.37; 2 T Panton (Woking) 21.89; 3 M McLean (Sale) 21.91; 4 C Nealon-Richards (Cov) 21.94.

SF2 (-1.2): 1 W Dean (N’pton) 21.71; 2 J Kalala (VP&TH) 21.75; 3 S Baffour (Cov) 21.97.

Ht1 (0.8): 1 J Quainoo (B&B) 21.48.

400: 1 B Young (Jaguars) 46.69; 2 C McGregor (R&N) 47.38; 3 R Henry-Daire (Read) 48.28; 4 B Lawton (Spen) 48.51; 5 P Seema Roca (B&B) 48.59; 6 C Smith (SB) 48.66; 7 J Lamboll (Ply) 49.03.

Ht1: 1 E Faulds (R&N) 48.68; 2 P Seema Roca (B&B) 48.87; 3 M Roberts (Liv PS) 49.31; 4 A Fox (KuH) 49.32; 5 T Gaunce (Dac) 49.35.

Ht2: 1 B Young (Jaguars) 47.68; 2 B Lawton (Spen) 48.62; 3 J Lamboll (Ply) 49.01; 4 C Mackenzie (C’nauld) 49.31.

Ht3: 1 C McGregor (R&N) 48.57; 2 C Smith (SB) 48.73; 3 R Henry-Daire (Read) 48.76.

800: 1 S Reardon (B&B) 1:50.20; 2 D Race (Gate) 1:50.56; 3 A Parkinson (Corby) 1:51.49; 4 A Dray (Phoe) 1:51.64; 5 L Watt (A’deen) 1:54.04; 6 J Rashbrook (Bas) 1:55.31.

Ht1: 1 S Reardon (B&B) 1:54.21; 2 L Watt (A’deen) 1:54.54; 3 W Bellamy (H&P) 1:54.83; 4 S Stephens (Vale R) 1:55.04; 5 R Elston (Charn) 1:55.50.

Ht2: 1 D Race (Gate) 1:52.83; 2 A Parkinson (Corby) 1:52.99; 3 A Dray (Phoe) 1:53.18; 4 C Roberts (SHS) 1:53.52; 5 S Temple (Hart AC) 1:54.67; 6 M Brunnock (Here) 1:54.88.

1500: 1 E Hussey (Leeds C) 3:48.60; 2 S Mills (Exe) 3:49.13; 3 B Sandilands (Fife) 3:50.42; 4 A Thompson (Wharf) 3:53.51; 5 H Hewitt (PNV) 3:54.27; 6 W Strickley (Wirr) 3:54.83; 7 Z Freeland (Mil K) 3:54.84; 8 P Clisham (Cov) 3:55.17; 9 D Galloway (Tel) 3:55.32; 10 M Price (Bir) 3:56.71; 11 T Shaw (York) 3:56.72; 12 J Small (Ashf) 3:57.82.

3000: 1 E Bird (Poole) 8:17.69; 2 B Giblin (Traff) 8:17.73; 3 P Bradshaw (I’clyde) 8:19.70; 4 R Martin (AFD) 8:20.24; 5 R Miell-Ingram (Rad) 8:23.02; 6 L Small (Ashf) 8:26.33; 7 W Singleton (Shrews) 8:26.73; 8 G Couttie (H’gate) 8:27.94; 9 M Ramsden (B’burn) 8:27.97; 10 C O’Neill (Herts P) 8:29.56; 11 J Wilson (Vale R) 8:32.73; 12 M Ruby (Poole) 8:33.46; 13 L Davis (Western Tempo) 8:36.20.

110H (0.6): 1 D Goriola (Bexley) 13.76; 2 M Griffin (Bir) 13.79; 3 A Sanusi (NEB) 13.85; 4 H Barton (Wells) 13.93; 5 R Hedman (SB) 14.35; 6 J Cover (Bath) 14.40; 7 O Sproston (Stoke) 14.79.

Ht1 (-0.2): 1 M Griffin (Bir) 13.97; 2 D Goriola (Bexley) 14.03; 3 R Hedman (SB) 14.41; 4 J Purbrick (SB) 14.60; 5 O Sproston (Stoke) 14.66; 6 D Bradley (C&N) 15.50; 7 S Wallace (B&H) 15.51.

Ht2 (0.8): 1 H Barton (Wells) 13.97; 2 A Sanusi (NEB) 14.04; 3 J Cover (Bath) 14.55; 4 A Anah (Craw) 14.73; 5 O Adnitt (KuH) 14.93; 6 B Ince (Oxf C) 15.21; 7 F Clemons (Strat) 15.40.

400H: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 51.58; 2 J Minshull (Cov) 51.92; 3 G Seery (Thanet) 53.45; 4 B Verbickas (C&N) 54.26; 5 J Blanc (Have) 54.73; 6 N Miller (Bas) 55.97.

Ht1: 1 O Okoh (Chelm) 51.29; 2 B Verbickas (C&N) 54.10; 3 J Blanc (Have) 55.36; 4 N Miller (Bas) 55.65; 5 F Leaney (Oxf C) 56.21.

Ht2: 1 J Minshull (Cov) 53.26; 2 G Seery (Thanet) 54.12; 3 L Dronfield (B&B) 54.53; 4 K Welch (Taun) 56.69; 5 G Carter (ESM) 56.78.

HJ: 1 L Ball (Yate) 2.10; 2 S Oceng-Engena (High) 2.07; 3 H Brogan (B&H) 2.01; 4 K Calvert (Wirr) 1.98; 5 W Sutton (Craw) 1.93.

PV: 1 L Benjamin (Sale) 5.00; 2 O Segun (Dartf) 4.20; 3 B Corry (B&B) 4.00.

LJ: 1 B Davies-Pughe (SB) 7.35/-1.0; 2 A Yeo (KuH) 7.28/0.9; 3 T Hiller (TVH) 7.04/0.9; 4 D Ryan (WSEH) 7.04/1.4; 5 S Danson (Macc) 6.95/-0.4; 6 S Sherlock (G&G) 6.89; 7 A Wood (Chelt) 6.71/0.0.

TJ: 1 T Dronfield (B&B) 15.20/2.1; 2 A Yeo (KuH) 15.15/0.5; – T Dronfield (B&B) 15.05/0.5; 3 D Akinradewo (Traff) 14.86/2.1; 4 S Sinclair (Prest) 14.68/-1.0; – D Akinradewo (Traff) 14.65/0.7; 5 A Ashmead-Shoye (NEB) 14.60/0.0; 6 M Campbell-Brambilla (B&H) 14.28/-0.6; 7 A Opaleye (Hunts) 13.81/0.1; 8 Z Moore (Bir) 13.77/0.1; 9 J Booth (Traff) 13.69/-1.3.

SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 17.63; 2 R Allen (NEB) 17.16; 3 D Pawlett (P’broke) 16.20; 4 B McCauley (Oxf C) 15.93; 5 D Claydon (B&B) 15.76; 6 A Williams (W Norf) 15.12; 7 C Unsworth (Traff) 15.07.

DT: 1 R Allen (NEB) 54.20; 2 J Wordsworth (NSP) 51.55; 3 E Fileman (Tav) 49.90; 4 D Claydon (B&B) 48.73; 5 C Uzoigwe (Traff) 47.74; 6 M Jenkins (P’broke) 47.38; 7 S Tarbit (Der) 45.27; 8 T Pattison (Ports) 44.54.

HT: 1 O Merrett (Yate) 69.93; 2 H Ricketts (Read) 61.70; 3 T Conibear (Yate) 59.56; 4 J Viner (Yate) 58.32; 5 M Heywood (B’burn) 57.01; 6 S Clifton (Win) 54.79; 7 A Joseph (G&G) 49.83; 8 D Menhennet (Yate) 49.50; 9 C Richardson (A’dare) 44.30; 10 A Holliday (Carl) 43.79.

JT: 1 M Allison (WSEH) 67.16; 2 A Padaruth (Hill) 64.61; 3 C Evans (Banb) 64.17; 4 C Taylor (Ports) 63.34; 5 B Jones (Taun) 58.41; 6 E Parry (Rush) 57.90; 7 J McCafferty (WSEH) 56.54; 8 J Dibble (Mend) 56.37; 9 L Forster (Leigh) 56.25; 10 J Taylor (Mil K) 53.99; 11 J Pratt (Craw) 53.00; 12 H Domingos (Read) 51.97



Women: SP: 1 A Nicoll (Bir) 17.03.

DT: G: 1 S Duquemin (SB) 54.76



U23:

100 (1.4): 1 E Wright (SB) 11.56; 2 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.60; 3 K Edwards (Athletics Australia) 11.70; 4 E Modeste (E&H) 11.79; 5 A Babalola (WSEH) 11.80; 6 R Jeggo (Col H) 11.83; 7 E Turner (M&M) 11.86; 8 S Skervin (Notts) 11.94.

Ht1 (-0.8): 1 E Wright (SB) 11.80; 2 S Skervin (Notts) 11.99; 3 H Longden (Card) 12.15.

Ht2 (-0.2): 1 K Edwards (Athletics Australia) 11.76; 2 E Turner (M&M) 11.82; 3 E Modeste (E&H) 11.92.

Ht3 (1.2): 1 L Ashmeade (Wake) 11.79; 2 R Jeggo (Col H) 11.88; 3 A Babalola (WSEH) 12.05.

200 (0.3): 1 G Adam (Lough S) 23.40; 2 A Fashanu (SB) 23.72; 3 R Bennett (Gate) 24.15; 4 S Skervin (Notts) 24.22; 5 A Regis (E&H) 24.22; 6 R Jeggo (Col H) 24.63.

Ht1 (-1.7): 1 A Fashanu (SB) 24.60; 2 S Skervin (Notts) 24.63.

Ht2 (-1.4): 1 G Adam (Lough S) 23.98; 2 R Bennett (Gate) 24.63; 3 E Turner (M&M) 24.67.

400: 1 H Kelly (Bolt) 54.11; 2 N Harrison (Stock H) 54.45; 3 E Turner (Oxf C) 55.22; 4 F Roberts (Card) 55.80; 5 E Alderson (Liv H) 56.08; 6 H Foster (SB) 56.09.

Ht1: 1 N Harrison (Stock H) 55.17; 2 F Roberts (Card) 56.09.

Ht2: 1 H Kelly (Bolt) 54.92.

Ht3: 1 E Turner (Oxf C) 55.78; 2 E Alderson (Liv H) 56.17; 3 A Root (Ton) 56.41.

800: – M Ryan (Athletics Australia) 2:06.00; 1 J Martin (KuH) 2:06.36; 2 S Driscoll (Liv H) 2:06.95.

1500: 1 J Hancock-cameron (Athletics Australia) 4:16.37; 2 A Millard (Inv EK) 4:18.36; 3 E Simpson (Shef/Dearn) 4:23.37; 4 H Anderson (E Kilb) 4:23.97; 5 S Mason (Salf) 4:26.47; 6 M Deadman (BMH) 4:27.48; 7 L Gilbert (WG&EL) 4:28.56; 8 A Hancock (Read) 4:29.71.

5000: 1 J Noble (Athletics Australia) 16:46.92.

100H (1.2): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.55; 2 J Smith (WSEH) 13.70; 3 M Cluley (B&B) 13.76; 4 L Evans (Card) 13.89; 5 E Tyrrell (Exe) 14.12; 6 K Slade (B’mth) 14.31; 7 J Davidson (A’deen) 14.47.

Ht1 (-0.7): 1 J Blundell (B&W) 13.70; 2 L Evans (Card) 13.91; 3 M Cluley (B&B) 13.92; 4 E Tyrrell (Exe) 14.21; 5 G Morgan (Card Arch) 14.64.

Ht2 (1.3): 1 J Smith (WSEH) 14.02; 2 S Harris (Soton) 14.26; 3 K Slade (B’mth) 14.33; 4 J Davidson (A’deen) 14.41; 5 H Mills (And) 14.41; 6 J Clark (Traff) 14.43.

400H: 1 O Brennan (WSEH) 60.27; 2 A Pye (C&S) 60.65; – M Wilkinson (Athletics Australia) 61.24; 3 K Hulme (Shrews) 65.39; 4 J Bytheway (B&W) 65.44; 5 M Waring (Spen) 65.86.

Ht1: 1 A Pye (C&S) 61.17; 2 K Hulme (Shrews) 64.55; 3 D Clarke (Worc) 64.78; 4 K Mackintosh (Newk) 65.36.

Ht2: 1 O Brennan (WSEH) 61.75; 2 M Wilkinson (Athletics Australia) 65.46; 3 J Bytheway (B&W) 65.62; 4 M Waring (Spen) 65.66.

HJ: 1 E Whelan (Athletics Australia) 1.80; 2= E Race (Works) 1.69; 2= L Evans (Card) 1.69; 4 B Woodhead (Sale) 1.69.

PV: 1= F Miloro (SinA) 4.00; 1= N Munir (Wyc P) 4.00; 3 J Spencer-Smith (Harrow) 3.90; 4 E Leong (B&W) 3.70; 5 N Corkerton-Purchas (Craw) 3.70; 6 J Carey (BWF) 3.70; 7 J Hall (G&G) 3.50; 8 T O’Connor (SB) 3.20.

LJ: 1 H Mills (And) 6.37/1.0; 2 J Smith (WSEH) 6.22/0.0; 3 B Carroll (Athletics Australia) 6.16/0.9; 4 E Tyrrell (Exe) 5.96/-0.6; 5 E Thomas (Card Arch) 5.67/-0.7.

TJ: 1 L Hulland (TVH) 12.70/-0.8; 2 G Forde-Wells (R&N) 12.39/-0.8; – C Blackman (Athletics Australia) 12.38/0.5; 3 G Scoot (Torb, U20) 12.21/-1.2; 4 J Hulland (Shef/Dearn) 11.77/-0.7; 5 K Harris (B&B) 11.26/-1.3.

SP: 1 S Vincent (Ports) 15.94; – E Berg (Athletics Australia) 14.78; 2 J Hopkins (Chelm) 13.72; 3 H Mills (And) 13.05.

DT: 1 T Tunstall (Harrow) 47.67; 2 S Shokry (Athletics Australia) 46.89; 3 K Ebbage (Ton) 44.38; 4 E Botham (WG&EL) 43.26; 5 K Maxwell (VPCG) 42.11; 6 A Baxendale (VPCG) 40.26; 7 P Hamilton (WG&EL) 39.93.

HT: 1 C Payne (Read) 62.42; 2 Z Price (Liv H) 58.88; 3 H Blood (Sale) 56.92; 4 P Baggott (Bir) 56.65; 5 P Bean (Notts) 54.77; 6 F Palmer (Card) 53.54; 7 A Merritt (NEB) 52.77; 8 R MacLennan (I’ness) 50.17; 9 L Taylor (SNH) 46.89; 10 A Stewart (B&B) 46.62; 11 J Trapnell (Mil K) 45.52; 12 S Sikiru (WG&EL) 44.50



U20:

100 (0.8): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 11.50; 2 J Eze (Gate) 11.56; 3 H Gode (Leeds C) 11.63; 4 A Bell (Jaguars) 11.72; 5 N Costley (Herne H) 12.02; 6 B Ironside (B’mth) 12.03; 7 E Kone (Card) 12.07; 8 T Taylor (Traff) 12.12.

Ht1 (-0.5): 1 N Wedderburn-Goodison (Harrow) 11.79; 2 T Taylor (Traff) 12.22; 3 L Baggott (Ports) 12.28.

Ht2 (-0.7): 1 J Eze (Gate) 11.84; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 12.07; 3 N Costley (Herne H) 12.18; 4 K Mensah (Chelm) 12.27; 5 S Folorunso (Gate) 12.27; 6 G Datey (WG&EL) 12.28.

Ht3 (0.9): 1 H Gode (Leeds C) 11.77; 2 A Bell (Jaguars) 11.82; 3 E Kone (Card) 12.05; 4 J Sanyaolu (BFTTA) 12.19.

200 (0.4): 1 S Eduan (Sale) 23.62; 2 S Walton (Horw) 23.86; 3 M King (Ips) 24.32; 4 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.37; 5 N McGhee (Liv H) 24.46; 6 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.64; 7 M Whapples (SSH) 24.86.

Ht1 (0.2): 1 S Eduan (Sale) 24.24; 2 B Ironside (B’mth) 24.55; 3 G Datey (WG&EL) 24.82; 4 M Whapples (SSH) 24.99.

Ht2 (-1.1): 1 S Walton (Horw) 24.42; 2 M King (Ips) 24.54; 3 N McGhee (Liv H) 24.65; 4 S Folorunso (Gate) 25.04.

400: 1 Y John (WG&EL) 53.19; 2 E Sisson (Charn) 54.06; 3 P Malik (Notts) 54.20; 4 J Astill (SNH) 54.38; 5 C Kelsey (M’bro) 55.73; 6 H Mpassy (B&B) 56.21.

Ht1: 1 Y John (WG&EL) 53.24; 2 H Mpassy (B&B) 56.15; 3 C Kelsey (M’bro) 56.92; 4 C Kelly-Gordon (B&B) 57.64; 5 N Kihuyu (Hallam) 57.69.

Ht2: 1 P Malik (Notts) 54.29; 2 J Astill (SNH) 54.45; 3 E Sisson (Charn) 54.58; 4 S Vidak (Falk) 57.45.

800: 1 A Ives (Bas) 2:04.00; 2 I Downes (Shrews) 2:05.55; 3 E Greenway (Clee) 2:06.78; 4 E Colbourn (H’gate) 2:07.60; 5 K Johnson (Edin) 2:10.11; 6 L Creasey (M’bro) 2:11.11; 7 C Young (M&M) 2:12.97; 8 L Scothern (CleS) 2:14.50.

Ht1: 1 A Ives (Bas) 2:11.75; 2 L Scothern (CleS) 2:13.33; 3 B Wraith (HAWC) 2:14.68.

Ht2: 1 E Greenway (Clee) 2:11.37; 2 I Downes (Shrews) 2:11.46; 3 C Young (M&M) 2:12.02; 4 L Saxon (SSH) 2:13.79; 5 S Wigfield-Turner (Hallam) 2:14.54.

Ht3: 1 K Johnson (Edin) 2:11.82; 2 E Colbourn (H’gate) 2:11.90; 3 L Creasey (M’bro) 2:12.02; 4 E Fryer (SMR) 2:14.41.

1500: 1 J Spilsbury (Traff) 4:30.88; 2 J Bailey (Lev V, U17) 4:31.42; 3 P Roessler (AFD) 4:32.13; 4 A Stratton (B’burn) 4:32.87; 5 M Gadsby (Norw) 4:33.58; 6 J Norkett (Thet) 4:34.52; 7 L Hackett (W&B) 4:35.65; 8 K Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:37.05; 9 F Bennett (Cov) 4:37.11; 10 S Coutts (Fife) 4:37.25; 11 M Burns (Chor ATC) 4:38.69.

Ht1: 1 P Roessler (AFD) 4:31.34; 2 L Hackett (W&B) 4:31.59; 3 S Coutts (Fife) 4:32.03; 4 J Spilsbury (Traff) 4:32.08; 5 A Lloyd (Wig D) 4:33.79; 6 M Burns (Chor ATC) 4:35.04.

Ht2: 1 J Bailey (Lev V, U17) 4:31.31; 2 A Stratton (B’burn) 4:31.88; 3 F Bennett (Cov) 4:31.94; 4 J Norkett (Thet) 4:32.03; 5 M Gadsby (Norw) 4:32.22; 6 K Brady-Jones (Wirr) 4:34.56; 7 M Lyons (Card) 4:36.13; 8 L Armitage (Sale) 4:37.86; 9 C Purcell (A’deen) 4:38.72; 10 O Gregory (Warr) 4:39.05.

3000: 1 K Sheppard (Chelt) 9:38.09; 2 E Weir (HW) 9:47.88; 3 J Young (WSEH) 9:53.30; 4 M Reid (I’clyde) 9:58.48; 5 E Platt (E Ches) 9:59.14.

100H (1.1): 1 M Jessop (SB) 13.58; 2 L Parris (Chelm) 13.87; 3 E Ajagbe (Hallam) 13.99; 4 M Corker (Liv H) 14.03; 5 S Gammell (Wat) 14.28; 6 Y Uwakwe (E&H) 14.46; 7 E Manning (K&P) 14.78; 8 C Rutter (Darl) 15.09.

Ht1 (-0.5): 1 M Jessop (SB) 13.98; 2 M Corker (Liv H) 14.12; 3 Y Uwakwe (E&H) 14.65; 4 E Manning (K&P) 15.26.

Ht2 (-3.6): 1 E Ajagbe (Hallam) 14.86; 2 L Parris (Chelm) 14.90; 3 S Gammell (Wat) 15.06.

400H: 1 E Newnham (SB) 59.47; 2 A Briggs-Goode (Notts) 62.20; 3 R Callan (Jaguars) 62.57; 4 H Mason (Sale) 63.42; 5 M O’Hara (Craw) 64.57; 6 R Weekes (Bolt) 67.38.

PV: 1 S Ashurst (Sale) 4.00; 2 G Tutton (Lewes) 4.00; 3 M Baines (SB) 3.50; 4 S Barbour (Jaguars) 3.35; 5 E Oakden (Lewes) 3.20.

LJ: 1 E Hind (Oxf C) 6.12/1.4; 2 M Palmer (Charn) 6.07/-1.7; 3 E Rush (Amber) 5.99/1.1; 4 R Jerges (Craw) 5.99/0.2; 5 A Warre (WSEH) 5.85/1.2; 6 K Brown (Leeds C) 5.75/0.8; 7 A Watling (Salis) 5.56/1.0.

TJ: 1 G Scoot (Torb) 12.49/1.1; 2 M Booth (Sale) 12.28/1.0; 3 A Warre (WSEH) 12.23/1.0; 4 A Gray (And) 12.18/1.3; 5 K Walters (SB) 12.16/1.4; 6 R Tamir (Israel) 12.02/0.7; 7 M Yalekhue (Charn) 11.75/2.2; – M Yalekhue (Charn) 11.61/2.0; 8 R Otaruoh (TVH) 11.59/1.3; 9 L Hill (W’borne) 11.42/1.2; 10 A Adeyanju (Harrow) 11.42/1.6.

SP: 1 C Agyepong (B&B) 14.82; 2 T Tchoudja (Shett) 14.39; 3 L Carlaw (Harrow) 12.99; 4 P Nemanyte (Der) 11.17.

HT: 1 J Bennett (Soton) 53.39; 2 L Moffat (Mil K) 49.93; 3 L Murray (Swale) 48.58; 4 J Richardson (Sale) 45.16; 5 O Austin (NEB) 44.91; 6 G Jenvey (Soton) 44.38; 7 A Leigh (B’burn) 43.61; 8 M Harvey (Yate) 42.34.

JT: 1 H Mortlock (Bas) 50.38; 2 E Durand (Mil K) 44.50; 3 S Hamilton (B&W) 43.38; 4 E Waters (Rad) 42.19; 5 J Lewis (B&W) 41.27; 6 C Colbert (Here) 41.15; 7 K Burr (VPCG) 40.73; 8 J Larsen (Soton) 40.36; 9 R Wall (B&H) 39.02; 10 L Odell (Harrow) 38.71

Full results on Power of 10 here

