AW collaboration

Athletics is not only one of the oldest sports on the planet but one of the most popular sports today. With its various disciplines, impressive strength displays and high-speed action, it’s no wonder why so many both bettors and spectators alike are interested in this sport.

You may not have known that professional athletics is also popular as a sport to bet on. In the past couple of years, many athletics fans have started to move over and register at online betting sites not on gamstop, so that they can place bets on their favourite runners, jumpers, throwers, hitters and swimmers as they compete against each other in competitions.

Here is a list of types of bets you can place on athletics

Even Outrights

An even outright bet involves betting on the outcome of a specific event in a particular championship. For example, if you were to bet on swimmer Michael Phelps several years ago, when he was a young athlete, the odds of winning a 100m freestyle would have been low. He was always the favourite.

Winner Without

You may also choose to place your money on someone who will be second, as the winner would be excluded from the bet. In case there is a clear favourite for winning an event, such as Usain Bolt, who holds the world record for the 100m dash, You can bet on the outcome of this race and place your money on the second-place finisher, as the first-place contestant will be eliminated from the bet.

Medal winner

The medal favourite type of bet involves betting on an athlete most likely to win a medal. Three medals are awarded at an athletics event: gold, silver, and bronze. In a nutshell, you can place a bet on whether an athlete will win the gold, silver, or bronze medal in a given event.

Special Bets

There are many other events in track and field besides the hundred-meter dash, which also implies different types of betting on athletics. For instance, you can bet on athletes’ chances to break records and achieve personal bests.

If you have ever placed bets on horse racing, you will likely be aware of the various types of special bets that are available. The best part is that most of these bets apply just as well to athletics.

Athletics offers hundreds of bets, which makes this sport one of the most interesting for betting. A wide range of betting opportunities can be found in athletics, offering sports and betting enthusiasts a diverse array of events to place their wagers on.

Final words

In conclusion, there is a lot of fun to be had when you bet on athletics. It’s a great way to keep yourself entertained, and you can learn more about the sport. However, if you don’t have time to go to a local bookmaker, there are plenty of opportunities online where you can place bets as well. Just remember that for your wagers to pay out properly, you need to make sure that you’re considering all the different types of bets that are available for your favourite sports like athletics.