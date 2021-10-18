Angela Tanui and Tamirat Tola impress on the roads in the Netherlands, plus news of a 12-year-old running sub-16min for 5km, as we bring you our regular results summary

Eilish McColgan’s brilliant British and European 10-mile record dominated the weekend’s action and there were plenty of good performances in the British Athletics Cross Challenge at Cardiff.

TCS Amsterdam Marathon, Netherlands, October 17

There were superb wins for Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola and Kenya’s Angela Tanui (pictured above).

Tanui closed with a stunning 67:50 second half for a course record 2:17:57 to go 10th on the world all-time rankings.

It was Tanui’s third marathon win of 2021 and improved her 2:20:08 PB from Ampugnano in April as she wore a white ribbon in memory of her friend Agnes Tirop.

Another Kenyan Maureen Chepkemoi was second in 2:20:18 just ahead of Ethiopian Haven Hailu (2:20:19).

Tola, the Rio Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist with a sub-27 PB, won the men’s race in a course record of 2:03:39, also with a negative split blasting a 61:28 second half to improve his 2:04:06 PB from 2018. He had finished sixth in London in both 2019 and 2020 and the 2017 World Championships silver medallist.

Kenya’s Bernard Koech (2:04:09) and Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase (2:04:12) completed the top three while Hiskel Tewelde, was fifth in an Eritrean record of 2:04:35 as even a sub-2:07 didn’t guarantee you a top 10 place as the top 21 broke 2:11.

Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, October 17

The 2019 Amsterdam third-placer Elisha Rotich from Kenya won in 2:04:23 with 61:51 and 62:32 splits as the first five bettered Kenenisa Bekele’s course record.

Ethiopia’s Hailemaryam Kiros (2:04:42) and Kenya’s Hillary Kipsambu (2:04:45) completed the top three.

Tigist Mamuye had her biggest win to date as she led an Ethiopian clean sweep in a tactical women’s race in 2:26:12 just ahead of Yenenesh Dinkesa (2:26:15) and Fantu Jimma (2:26:22).

The former London, Paris and New York winner Priscah Jeptoo was only 10th in 2:32:09.

Rome Ostia Half Marathon, Italy, October 17

Joyce Chepkemoi, a sub-31 10,000m runner, took over three minutes off her PB as she led home a Kenyan clean-sweep won the Rome-Ostia Half Marathon in a huge lifetime best of 66:35 to lead a Kenyan clean sweep from Betty Chepkemoi (66:37) and Gloria Kite (67:54).

Ethiopia’s Abdera Adisa Tola won the men’s race in 59:54 while the 2014 European marathon champion Daniele Meucci impressed with a PB 60:11 in second. Mathanga Mbuleli was third in 60:17.

Barcelona Half-Marathon, Spain, October 17

Sandrafelis Tuei won the women’s race in 67:12 ahead of fellow Kenyan Brillian Kipkoech in 67:31.

Ethiopia’s Asnakech Awoke was third in 67:47.

Ethiopia did better in the men’s race through debutant Haftu Teklu, who as a junior ran 3:37.43 for 1500m, and he led home the field in 59:39 from Uganda’s Stephen Kissa’s 60:19.

Poznan, Poland, October 17

Ethiopians Mohamed Esa Huseyidin (59:32) and Gizealew Abeje (59:39) headed a quality men’s race while Kenya’s Tabitha Gichia was first woman in 69:02 ahead of Olympic 14th placer and W40 Karolina Nadolska who improved her Polish record to 69:18.

Lisbon Marathon, Portugal, October 17

There was an Ethiopian double for Andualem Bely Shiferaw (2:05:52) and Asayech Ayelew (2:25:07) while Beyata Dibaba also won the half-marathon in 61:21.

Cape Town Marathon, South Africa, October 17

Home athlete Stephen Mokoka was first in 2:10:01 while Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu led home the women’s race in her debut in 2:25:44 from team-mate Lucy Karimi in 2:25:53.

Perth Marathon, Australia, October 17

Jessica Stenson (née Trengove) was the women’s winner in 2:25:13 while Nic Harman was first man in 2:14:55.

Hamburg Half-Marathon, Germany, October 17

Miriam Dattke successfully took the German title held in conjunction in 69:59 ahead of teenager Blanka Dorfel’s 71:51.

Simon Boch became the men’s champion in a sprint finish in 62:24 from Sebastian Hendel’s 62:25.

Toronto 10km, October 17

Britain’s Sarah Inglis won in 31:59 ahead of Leslie Sexton who took the Canadian title in 32:04.

Benny Flanagat headed the men’s field to take the Canadian title in 28:41.

Boston Women’s 10km, USA, October 16

Former Eritrean Weini Kelati, the 2019 NCAA 10,000 champion, won in 31:17 well clear of Kenya’s 2018 NCAA 10,000m champion Sharon Lokedi’s 31:57.

Laredo, Spain, October 16

Kenyan Tokyo Olympic 10,000m representative Weldon Langat Kipkirui won easily in a fast 27:24 from Kelvin Kibiwot’st 28:12.

Naomi Mitai Chepngeno set a two-minute PB in leading home the women’s race in 30:34 ahead of Agnes Jebet’s 31:20.

Royse, Norway, October 16

Olympic 5000m finalist Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal was first woman in the 10km in 31:23.

Cabbage Patch 10, October 17

Paulos Surafel was first in 48:43 ahead of Ben Bradley’s 49:09 while Sarah Astin’s 57:09 gave her a clear women’s victory as she broke the hour for the first time. A more detailed report and leading results will be in our AW Clubhouse.

Dulwich parkrun, October 16

Twelve-year-old Jake Meyburgh, who already has the fastest UK 5km by an 11-year-old (16:25 in Ardingly in May) and ran the fastest under-13 leg in the English national road relays, ran a parkrun age group record 15:57.

That time is 29 seconds quicker than senior course record-holder Alex Yee ran as an under-13 on this course.

The fastest time on a UKA certified 5km road course by an under-13 is 16:00 by Nathan Young in Yeovilton (when he had already turned 13) and the second quickest mark is Meyburgh’s mark above while only 11.

Virgin Sport Oxford Half-Marathon, October 17

RAF Cross-Country Champion Chloe Richardson won the women’s section race in 76:36 ahead of Harriett Freeman’s 76:51.

Jonathan Cornish was leading man in 67:25.

Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon, Leeds, October 17

Tom Charles took the title in a time of 2:24:22 exactly two minutes ahead of top M40 Scott Harrington.

Becky Penty was first woman in 2:47:43.

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Classic Cross-Country, Madison, USA, October 15

Britain’s fastest ever teenage 10,000m runner Charles Hicks finished third in a high quality men’s race in 23:22 behind NCAA indoor 5000m champion Wesley Kiptoo (23:12) and NCAA outdoor 5000m champion Cooper Teare (23:21).

European under-23 steeplechase finalist Elise Thorner won the women’s 6km B race in 20:58.

Lewis & Clark Invitational Cross-Country, Estacada, Oregon, USA, October 16

Tonbridge AC athletes George Duggan (23:35) and James West (23:40) finished second and third in the 8km event behind Ryan Forsyth (23:33).

Bradley Pink Classic Cross-Country, Peoria, USA, October 15

Briton Adam Fogg (23:58) was third in the 8km in a race won by Dais Malebana in 23:42.

Autumn Open Cross-Country, Dublin, October 17

Darragh McElhinney led home a big field on the purpose-built cross-country course that will be used in the SPAR European Cross Country Championships in December.

The recent IUAA winner finished in 22:59 ahead of British under-23 3000m record-holder Tom Mortimer’s 23.07 who was just ahead of Thomas McStay in third (23.08).

Nicholas Griggs stayed with the leading pack before verging off to claim the junior title over the shortened course of 6km in a blistering 18.26.

In the women’s race, Abbie Donnelly, who improved to 33:31.31 over 10,000m this summer, was clearly ahead in 21:04 from sub-2:30 marathoner this year and former Masters International winner Ann Marie McGlynn who secured the women’s masters title in 20.58.

Kirsty Walker was third in 21:04.

Chiltern Cross-Country League, Shotover, Oxford, October 16

St Albans’ James McMurray, a 3:58.18 miler this year, won the men’s race in 28:57 from Windsor’s Blake Moore (29:03).

The women’s race saw Wycombe’s 2019 English National runner-up Pippa Woolven (20:43) finish well clear of Alice Ritchie (21:31).

Chiltern Harriers were the overall team winners.

Kent Cross-Country League, Swanley, October 16

Tonbridge dominated the men’s race with the top five as Jamie Goodge (26:36) led home Ben Murphy (27:19) and Cameron Payas (27:21).

Holly Dixon (30:55) followed up her Worthing 10km PB win of the week before by leading home a Cambridge 1-2-3 from Kate Curran (31:28) and Megan Marchant (32:57).

Manchester Area Cross-Country League, Wythenshawe Park, October 16

Nigel Martin, who broke 29:00 for 10,000m on the track this summer and ran 63:21 in the Antrim Half-Marathon, won a hard fought race with Cameron Field with both timed at 30:36. Martin led Sale Harriers Manchester to team victory.

They also won the women’s race with Sophie Wood, who improved her PB to 75:15 in Antrim, first home in 29:16, well clear of top W35 Claire Clancy (30:13).

Start Fitness Surrey Cross-Country League, Richmond & Epsom, October 16

The women’s race held a tribute and applause for multi league winner Fiona Clark who recently died at the age of just 41.

Georgie Bruinvels (23:49) won the division one race for her second claim club South London Harriers ahead of Guildford & Godalming’s Suzie Monk (23:59), though it was third-placed Grace Richardson who led Belgrave to a team win.

In the separate division two race, there was a win for Sarah Forbes-Smith in 25:29 though back in seventh, multi W55 record-holder Clare Elms led Dulwich Runners to team victory.

Belgrave’s second claimer Dylan Evans won the men’s race in 25:57 from Guildford’s John Sanderson (26:03) though Hercules Wimbledon led in by Charlie Eastaugh in fourth were very easy team winners packing eight in the top 20 where no else could manage more than three.

English 10,000m champion Dominic Nolan won the division two men’s race at Epsom Downs for Croydon Harriers in 24:50, but Dulwich with Ed Chuck (25:15) and Jack Ramm (25:38), second and third, were clear team winners.

Fitness First Metropolitan League, Claybury, October 16

Woodford Green with Essex Ladies’ Tom Frith, who ran a 64:54 half-marathon at Larne this summer, won in 24:54.

Seyd Taha Ghafari was runner-up (25:11) and led Highgate to an easy team victory.

Bath Hawling, who has run for Britain in the under-23 European Cross-Country Championships and the World University Championships, led London Heathside to women’s team victory in 29:05.

Annabel Gummow (29:12) and Olympic 1500m representative Revee Walcott-Nolan (29:44) completed the top three.

North Midlands Cross-Country League, Derby, October 16

Top M40 Alastair Watson was first in the overall men’s race by over a minute in 31:43. Multi Midlands senior champion Juliet Potter, who joins the W40 ranks this weekend, was the women’s winner in 21:43.

Sussex Cross-Country League, Goodwood, October 16

Crawley under-17 competitor Yasmin Kashdan, who was sixth in the English Schools 3000m, led home the overall women’s 5km race by almost a minute in 17:41.

Brighton and Hove’s Will Cork dominated the men’s race for a 40 second 8km victory in 25:03.

Scottish North District Cross-Country League, Forres, October 16

John Newson was first in the men’s race in 33:54 while Catriona Fraser Lennox was leading woman in 29:18.

