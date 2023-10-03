GB finish championships strongly with record-breaking 800m success + full results from the World Road Running Championships

European Masters Championships, Italy, Pescara, September 21-October 1

Though they had a lead in the medal table over the early days, Great Britain had to settle to for a clear second behind hosts Italy. However, they were well clear of Europe’s usual powerhouse masters nation Germany.

Boosted by the usual strong showing of a host nation in the road events, Italy won 162 golds and 391 medals compared to Britain’s 108 and 278 and Germany’s 83 and 237.

The other top nations in the top ten with golds won in brackets were Spain (62), France (39), Finland (34), Poland (33), Sweden (23), Ireland (17) and Austria (16).

Britain did particularly well in the track events and especially in the 800m.

Former 1:45 man Paul Forbes was the star performer as he set a world M65 record of 2:13.74 while Zoe Doyle set a British W45 record of 2:14.71.

Forbes set his time with a slower first lap of 67.2 and he won by over five seconds.

The previous world record was set by the great Canadian Earl Fee who ran 2:14.33 in Buffalo in 1995. Fee dominated his event for decades and he still holds the M70 and M90 world records.

The Scot who represented his nation three times in the Commonwealth Games in 1978, 1982 and 1986 – making the final in the latter two Games in Brisbane and Edinburgh – remarkably ran his quickest 800m time, indoors or out, since he made his comeback as a Vet. According to Power of 10 it was his fastest time since 1986.

The British outdoor record was 2:14.67 from his World Masters win in Tampere last summer and earlier this year he won the World Masters Indoor 800m and 1500m titles in Torun, a feat he matched in Pescara.

Other two-lap winners were M35 Dave Proctor (1:56.04), M80 Victor Shirley (3:05.00), W50 Nikki Sturzaker (2:23.55), W75 Angela Copson (3:17.08), W80 Betty Stracey (5:11.78) and W85 Anne Martin (5:46.40) giving Britain eight golds.

Virginia Mitchell was second in the W60 race in a British record 2:30.91 while M60 Dave Clarke, M55 Adrian Haines and W75 Anne Dockery also gained silvers.

Mark Symes, who only made the final as a fastest loser, fell just 0.02 of a second short of winning M50 gold in third place even though he is a M55 in a few weeks and had a stroke at the start of the year.

For more detailed results over the whole championships read the updated report from last week here.

M35:

British winners were David Proctor (800m and 1500m), steeplechaser Daniel Eckersley and Lloyd Powell who gained a share of high jump gold.

100 (-0.5): 1 N Kouassi ITA 10.82; 3 Duayane Bovell GBR 11.03

200: 1 C Andonii ROU 22.07

400: 1 Andonii ROU 48.64; 3 Dale Willis GBR 49.70 (49.75 sf)

800: 1 David Proctor GBR 1:56.04;

1500: 1 David Proctor GBR 3:58.73

5000: 1 A Falasca Zamponi ITA 15:12.14

10,000: 1 N de Nicola ITA 30:59.52

3000SC: 1 Daniel Eckersley GBR 9:11.62

110H (1.5): 1 V Orduna ESP 14.74

400H: 1 R Czyz POL 53.39

HJ: eq1 T Rysio POL/Lloyd Powell GBR 1.85

PV: 1 P Czerniak POL 4.80

LJ: 1 A Couffe FRA 7.23/1.7

TJ: 1 M Caldeira POR 14.40/0.8

SP/Throws Pen: 1 J Tukeva FIN 14.97/3102

DT: 1 S Dekker NED 54.16

HT/Wt: 1 I Teras EST 50.18/16.14

JT: 1 J Baseda GER 59.77

Dec: 1 E Gouron FRA 5992

4×100: 1 FRA 42.54; 2 GBR (Dickens, Robinson, Atwell, Bovell) 42.61

4×400: 1 POL 3:18.53; 3 GBR (Horlock, Colclough, Awde, Cox) 3:25.49

5000W/10kmW: 1 R D’Ascanio ITA 24:25.44/53:49

20kmW: 1 D Sanchez Montoya ESP 1:59:26

8kmXC: 1 C Benitez ESP 22:51; 2 Dan Bradley GBR 22:54

10km/HM: 1 U Persi ITA 31:53/68:34

M40:

There were British wins for Ian Williamson at 1500m and for the 4x100m team and for Michael Louise in the hurdles while James Taylor won the throws pentathlon.

100 (-1.1)/200 (0.0): 1 A Malka ISR 10.99/22.78

400: 1 J Adamczyk POL 49.61

800: 1 P Paitkowski POL 1:59.59

1500: 1 Ian Williamson GBR 4:12.31

5000: 1 J Garcia Sansano ESP 16:29.67; 2 John Craig GBR 16:30.52

10,000: 1 M Lang GER 34:56.05

3000SC: 1 D De La Fuente Ibanez ESP 9:38.12

110H (0.6): 1 Michael Louise GBR 15.28; 2 M Herrmann GER 15.48

400H: 1 J Adamczyk POL 54.12

HJ: eq 1 N Papp HUN/M Ortelli ITA 1.75

PV: 1 M Herrmann GER 4.30; 2 Ian Parkinson GBR 3.60

LJ: 1 L Sobora POL 6.89/1.5

TJ: 1 Sobora POL 14.02/-0.2; 2 Neil Barton GBR 13.47/-1.0

SP/DT:1 K Jackow POL 14.53/45.86

HT/Wt: 1 P Rautio FIN 58.25/17.00

JT:1 Z Aznag BEL 57.02

5000W/10kmW:1 J Morales del Castillo ESP 21:31.57/46:40

20kmW:1 D Traid Tirado ESP 1:48:59

4×100: 1 GBR (Bowden, Barough, Flint, Slue) 46.65

4×400: 1 ITA 3:32.52

8kmXC/10km: 1 M Del Pozo Alvarez ESP 23:09/32:17

HM:1 C Cangiano ITA 71:47

Dec: 1 D Cespedes Diaz ESP 6616

Throws Pen: 1 James Taylor GBR 3705

M45:

Britain’s Mensah Elliott won the 110m hurdles by over two seconds in 14.29.

The only other British winners in this age group were Darren Towart in the 400m hurdles and the 4x100m team.

100 (0.7): 1 L Martinez ESP 10.73; 2 Tamunonengiye-ofori Ossai GBR 11.32

200 (0.2): 1 Martinez ESP 22.14; 2 Alan Robertson GBR 23.41

400: 1 A Katantonakis GRE 51.43; 2 Gavin Stephens GBR 51.61

800: 1 D Taur EST 2:00.07

1500: 1 I Tobreluts EST 4:08.56; 2 Kojo Kyereme GBR 4:10.39

5000: 1 Tobreluts EST 15:21.78; 2 Kyereme GBR 15:24.52

10,000: 1 O Sitkovskyi UKR 33:13.38

3000SC: 1 J Chicquet FRA 10:04.61

110H (3.0): 1 Mensah Elliott GBR 14.29; 3 Darren Towart GBR 17.81

400H: 1 Towart GBR 60.29; 2 R Vauchier SUI 60.88

HJ: 1 T Bourscheid LUX 1.75

PV: 1 G Mateu Carceller ESP 4.20; 3 Dougie Graham GBR 4.05

LJ: 1 A Bonell Mora ITA 6.38/0.9

TJ: 1 Bonell Mora ITA 13.26/-0.9; 3 Grant Stirling GBR 12.56/-1.4

SP: 1 G Bottier FRA 14.00; 2 Stephen McCauley GBR 13.85

DT: 1 B Pay NOR 46.19

HT/Wt: 1 P Dellicarri ITA 57.01/18.03

JT: 1 A Poder EST 61.22

4×100: 1 GBR (Juwe, Robertson, Wood, Elliott) 44.43

4×400: 1 IRL 3:39.28

5000W: 1 R Landron FRA 22:18.5

10kmW: 1 J Pinera Alvarez ESP 49.00

20kmW: 1 V Pontrandolfo ITA 1:47:22

8kmXC: 1 G Kujawski POL 22:48

10km/HM: 1 T Kotissek GER 32:09/70:32

Dec: 1 S Piispo FIN 6865; 3 Craig Pounder GBR 6144

Throws Pen: 1 P Delli Carri ITA 3717

M50:

Mike Coogan won the 200m and Neal Edwards won the 400m hurdles in this age group.

World record-holder Joe Appiah won the 100m hurdles in 13.67 from compatriot Gary Smith though was quicker in his heat with a wind-assisted 13.64.

100 (0.0): 1 A Lassi ITA 11.43; 2 Trevor Hodgson GBR 11.61; 3 Darren Scott GBR 11.62

200 (-0.2): 1 Mike Coogan GBR 23.28; 2 Lassi 23.36; 3 Scott GBR 23.50

400: 1 C Haddock IRL 52.80; 2 Richard Scott GBR 53.83

800: 1 W Rudloff FRA 2:04.02; 2 B Genteuil FRA 2:04.03; 3 Mark Symes GBR 2:04.04

1500: 1 R Celinski POL 4:18.08

5000: 1 O Fernandez Santamaria ESP 15:49.06

10,000: 1 D Carvalho Figueiredo POR 33:23.84

3000SC: 1 F Munuera Diaz ESP 10:42.60

100H (1.9): 1 Joe Appiah GBR 13.67 (13.64/2.5 ht); 2 Gary Smith GBR 14.32

400H: 1 Neal Edwards GBR 60.10

HJ: 1 M de Angelis ITA 1.70

PV: 1 J Asplund SWE 4.62

LJ: 1 S Tari ITA 6.25/0.6; 3 Appiah GBR 6.13/0.6

TJ: 1 M Quinteiro Estrada ESP 12.80/-0.2

SP: 1 R Strasser SUI 16.58

DT: 1 C Groeninger GER 39.06

HT: 1 M Walczak POL 64.52; 3 Graham Holder GBR 54.81

Wt: 1 Walczak POL 22.46; 3 Holder GBR 18.03

JT: 1 P Satto FIN 54.63

5000W/10kmW: 1 T Lipiec POL 22:57.39/48:39

20kmW: 1 N Izvans LAT 1:45:14

4×100: 1 ITA 46.59; 2 GBR (Appiah, Hodgson, Terry-Short, Fairclough) 47.98

4×400: 1 FRA 3:39:47; 3 GBR (Scott, Fairclough, Terry-Short, Baldock) 3:47.69

8kmXC: 1 F Donata Rosendo ESP 23:38

10km: 1 F Gilbert FRA 32:54

HM: 1 J Nshimirimana ITA 70:17

Dec: 1 E Andreoglou GRE 7105

Throws Pen: 1 P Penaz CZE 4194

M55:

Unusually there were no British golds in this age group.

100 (2.3): 1 M Longo ITA 11.60

200 (0.0)/400: 1 C Fausti ITA 24.44/54.83

800: 1 H El Azzouzi ITA 2:06.23; 2 Adrian Haines GBR 2:06.57

1500: 1 M Kirt EST 4:18.85

5000: 1 M Molero-Eichwein 16:33.55

10,000: 1 S Figueiredo POR 33:54.00

3000SC: 1 J Prieto ESP 10:59.31

110H (2.1): 1 M Garrigues FRA 14.77; 2 Barrie Marsden GBR 14.84

400H: 1 O Syrmolotov UKR 63.01

HJ: 1 M Ullo FIN 1.70

PV: 1 T Moyse FRA 4.00; 2 Glyn Price GBR 3.70

LJ: 1 S Meazza ITA 5.84/0.3

TJ: 1 M Tico ITA 11.79/-1.2

SP: 1 G Tubini ITA 14.99

DT: 1 H Maryniak GER 50.46

Wt: 1 G Misevicius LTU 20.27

HT: 1 B Lezsak HUN 56.23

JT: 1 E Lommen NED 55.22

5000W/10kmW/20kmW: 1 M Carvajal Ortega ESP 23:15.10/49:32/1:42:24

4×100: 1 FRA 49.79; 2 GBR (Golding, Allen, Clare. MacDonald)

4×400: 1 ITA 3:46.35; 2 GBR (Clare, Haines, Atkinson, Odele) 3:53.10

8kmXC/10km: 1 M Molero-Eichwein GER 23:47/32:56

HM: 1 S Boudalia ITA 72:52

Dec: 1 C Schiefermayer AUT 7468

Throws Pen:1 G Pawelski POL 3938

M60:

Gold medallists were David Clarke at 1500m, Dave Thom in the 10,000m, Neil Tunstall in an exciting sprint hurdles and Britain also won the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

100 (1.5): 1 P Carnier FRA 12.32

200 (0.5): 1 Aberg SWE 25.36

400: 1 B Bengtsson DEN 57.46

800: 1 X Lefay FRA 2:14.37; 2 David Clarke GBR 2:15.87

1500: 1 David Clarke GBR 4:30.82

5000: 1 E Joly FRA 17:13.57; 3 Clarke GBR 17:18.34

10,000: 1 Thom GBR 36:43.62

2000SC: 1 C Nottouni ITA 7:17.43

100H: 1 Neil Tunstall GBR 15.38; 3 Glen Reddington GBR 15.69

300H: 1 H Alatupa FIN 47.25; 3 Reddington GBR 48.23

HJ/PV: 1 M Mastrolorenzi ITA 1.70/3.65

LJ: 1 P Barbier FRA 5.54/-0.2

TJ: 1 F Finetti ITA 11.11/0.0

SP: 1 S Paavola FIN 14.16

DT: 1 F Burlett FRA 39.73; 2 Ian Crawley GBR 39.53

HT: 1 R Tomaino ITA 50.90

Wt: 1 M Medisauskas LTU 20.50

JT: 1 D Kula LAT 47.01

5000W/10kmW/20kmW: 1 M Perianez Garcia ESP 24:45.39/52:03/1:50:29

4×100: 1 GBR (Hunter, Guest, Reddington, Steene) 49.75; 2 ITA 50.44

4×400: 1 GBR (Day, Down, Reddington, James) 4:17.58; 2 GER 4:17.91

8kmXC: 1 Eriksson SWE 25:55; 3 Chris Upson GBR 26:04

10km: 1 F Garcia Lopez ESP 36:47

HM: 1 Garcia Lopez ESP 79:30

Dec: 1 V Zaniauskas LTU 7398

Throws Pen: 1 N Demmel GER 4526

M65:

Paul Forbes easily won the 1500m from fellow Brit John Thomson and then front ran to a world record 800m of 2:13.74.

Colin Feechan won the 10,000m, cross-country, 10km and half-marathon and John Moreland took the discus and weight pentathlon titles while Brian Slaughter won the decathlon.

Tennyson James, who was a close second in the 200m, went on to win the 100m hurdles and also picked up a 4x400m gold in the M60 age group.

100 (0.4): 1 A Piovani ITA 12.87

200 (-1.0): 1 J Exposito Soler ESP 26.87; 2 Tennyson James GBR 26.93

400: 1 J Czastka POL 61.07; 3 James GBR 61.82

800: 1 Paul Forbes GBR 2:13.74 (WR)

1500: 1 Forbes GBR 4:44.40; 2 John Thomson GBR 4:51.15

5000: 1 J Stijlaat NED 18:37.19

10,000/8kmXC: 1 Colin Feechan GBR 38:42.89/27:18/38:18/81:57

2000SC: 1 C Perez Rodriguez ESP 7:35.72

100H (0.6): 1 James GBR 16.23 (16.04/-0.1 ht)

300H: 1 A Beca POR 48.79; 3 Broadhurst GBR 49.31

HJ: 1 O Fedorko UKR 1.60

PV: 1 S Maranges Costa ESP 3.50

LJ: 1 M Grzyb POL 5.02/0.1

TJ: 1 S Klungland NOR 10.98/-0.7

SP: 1 V Koncicky CZE 13.54

DT/Throws Pen: 1 John Moreland GBR 46.81/3804

HT: 1 G Gassenbauer AUT 48.78

Wt: 1 L Noluveau FRA 17.36; 3 Moreland GBR 16.24

JT: 1 S Havras UKR 49.51

5000W/10kmW: 1 M Lapka CZE 24:40.95/51:51

20kmW: 1 E Alfieri ITA 1:55:48

4×100: 1 POL 52.70; 3 GBR (Phillips, Wignall, Day, Broadhurst) 55.58

4×400: 1 POL 4:17.97

Dec: 1 Brian Slaughter GBR 6763

M70:

Britain’s greatest ever masters sprinter Stephen Peters won the 100m in an European record 12.96 when half a second clear of 1973 European Cup 200m winner Chris Monk and Simon Barrett as Britain had five of the first seven.

Peters won the 200m by over a second from Barratt who led home the 400m from Paul Wignall.

Barratt won his fourth medal in the sprint relay and then a fifth as Britain won the 4x400m by over half a minute.

Guy Dirkin, who was second in the hammer and third in the weight, completed his medal set as he won the discus.

German Wolfgang Ritte added a centimetre to his pole vault world record.

Ireland’s multi world champion Joe Gough easily won the 800m and 1500m.

100 (-0.2): 1 Stephen Peters GBR 12.96 (ER) (13.08/-0.2 ht); 2 Chris Monk GBR 13.57 (13.55/-0.3 ht); 3 Simon Barrett GBR 13.65

200 (0.1): 1 Peters GBR 26.94 (26.65/0.2 ht); 2 Barrett GBR 28.35

400: 1 Barrett GBR 67.59; 2 Paul Wignall GBR 68.39 (68.37 ht)

800/1500: 1 J Gough IRL 2:29.85/ 5:29.21

5000: 1 V Kiessel LUX 19:00.01; 2 Bob Bradbury GBR 19:17.95

10,000: 1 V Kiessel Lux 39:34.27; 2 Bradbury GBR 40:15.89

2000SC: 1 A Montini ITA 8:33.86

80H (1.1): 1 H Szymura POL 13.32

300H: 1 K Sanelma FIN 54.31

HJ: 1 U Tudem NOR 1.47

PV: 1 W Ritte GER 3.53 (WR)

LJ: 1 A Neagu ROM 4.55/-1.2

TJ: 1 C Marchetti ITA 10.22/-1.9

SP: 1 X Derhemi ALB 12.84

DT: 1 Guy Dirkin GBR 44.17

WT: 1 G Hoffmann GER 18.88; 3 Dirkin GBR 17.53

HT: 1 Hoffmann GER 47.00; 2 Dirkin GBR 46.32

JT: 1 J Prime FRA 41.09

5000W: 1 A Pio ITA 28:28.84; 3 Peter Boszko GBR 30:33.49

10kmW: 1 I Melo Valls ESP 59:01

20kmW: 1 P Brichot FRA 2:06:07

4×100: GBR (Franklyn, Hinds, Barrett, Monk) 53.93

4×400: 1 GBR (Wignall, Franklyn, Hinds, Barrett) 4:33.71

6kmXC/10km: 1 L Moser ITA 22:03/41:08

HM: 1 Kiessel LUX 86:36; 2 Tony Martin GBR 90:18

Dec: 1 I Raig EST 5675; 2 Alistair Hill GBR 5599

Throws Pen: 1 Ruus SWE 3771

M75:

Ian Richards won the 5000m walk but was disqualified from the 10km and 20km road walks and he was Britain’s only winner in the age group.

Norway’s Arild Busterud won five throwing golds while Livio Bugiardini won a 200m and 400m double and was in Italy’s winning sprint relay team.

100 (-1.0): 1 M Barisciano ITA 14.04; 5 Victor Novell GBR 15.27 (14.97/-0.1 ht)

200 (-0.2): 1 L Bugiardini ITA 28.86; 7 Novell GBR 33.04 (32.26/-0.6 ht)

400: 1 Bugiardini ITA 65.83. in hts: Bruce Hendrie GBR 79.75

800: 1 H Smeets NED 2:43.40; 7 Hendrie GBR 3:06.58; 10 John Exley GBR 3:09.31

1500: 1 H Smeets NED 5:47.57; 5 Exley GBR 6:11.70

5000: 1 A Viroli ITA 20:58.20; 4 Exley GBR 24:17.08

10,000: D Macagno FRA 46:00.60

2000SC: M Lesniak POL 10:10.31

80H (3.7): 1 V Cela LAT 14.31; 6 Andrew Webb GBR 18.77

300H: J Romero ESP 54.31; 7 Webb GBR 72.10

HJ/PV: 1 Cela LAT 1.40/2.95

LJ/TJ: 1 O Borg SWE 4.37/-1.7/9.70/0.9

SP/DT/Wt: 1 A Busterud NOR 13.24/42.38/19.84

HT: 1 Busterud NOR 51.01; 3 Hawksworth GBR 40.06

JT: 1 J Krawczyk SUI 32.75

5000W: 1 Ian Richards GBR 30:24.76

10kmW/20kmW: 1 Formentin ITA 64:45/2:17:59

4×100: 1 ITA 58.34; 4 GBR 65.12

4×400: 1 ITA 4:52.57; 3 GBR (Shirley, Taylor, Webb, Hendrie) 6:00.48

6kmXC: 1 A Viroli ITA 22:26; 2 Aleksander Swiecicki GBR 22:54

10km: 1 Viroli ITA 43:30

HM: 1 D Visser NED 89:31; 2 Norman Baillie GBR 1:48:16

Dec: 1 Cela LAT 7085

Throws Pen: 1 Busturud NOR 4734; 3 Hawksworth GBR 3462

M80:

Allan Long won a 1.60/31.97 sprint double. The runner-up in each sprint Juhan Tennasilm won golds in the long and triple jumps

Unusually France’s Jean Louis Esnault took golds at 400m, 1500m and 10,000m and 200m hurdles but he did not contest the 5000m, that was impressively won by Martin Ford from team-mate Victor Shirley who also finished second in the 1500m to Esnault. Esnault was also absent in the 800m and there Shirley gained a narrow victory. Ford also won cross-country gold but then suffered a loss in the 10km to Ake Jonsson who he easily beat in the cross-country before regaining supremacy in the half-marathon.

Barry Ferguson, who has been winning hurdles medals for well over 30 years, gained another with a silver, missing out on gold by just 0.07 of a second to a younger athlete.

100 (-0.3)/200(-0.5): 1 Allan Long 15.60/31.97

400/10,000/200H (-1.7):1 J Esnault FRA 78.23/52:04.46/41.46

800: 1 Victor Shirley GBR 3:05.00

1500: 1 J Esnault FRA 6:19.35; 2 Shirley GBR 6:21.67

5000: 1 Martin Ford GBR 23:20.39; 2 Shirley GBR 23:31.95

2000SC: 1 A Jonson SWE 10:53.57

80H (2.0): 1 N Baeck SWE 19.38; 2 Barry Ferguson GBR 19.45

HJ: 1 E Wittmann GER 1.29

PV: 1 M Tiidre EST 2.10

LJ: 1 J Tennasilm EST 3.80/-0.5; 2 Anthony Treacher GBR 3.45/-0.5

TJ: 1 Tennasilm EST 8.14/0.2

SP/DT: 1 R Heiler GER 12.62/33.19

Wt/Throws Pen: 1 C Roszczak POL 15.55/3701

HT: 1 G Vignot FRA 38.03

JT: 1 J Tenhu FIN 39.22

5000W/10kmW: 1 P Schumm GER 36:13.64/73:15

4×100: 1 ITA 72.77

6kmXC/HM: 1 Ford GBR 25:27/2:00:19

10km: 1 Jonson SWE 52:29; 2 Ford GBR 52:44

Dec: 1 N Baeck SWE 4576

M85:

Valerio Sosella dominated the sprints.

100 (-0.4)/200 (-1.4): 1 V Sossella ITA 18.91/41.74

400: 1 R Marchioni ITA 1:49:42

800: 1 A Alcolea Cano ESP 3:55.34

1500: 1 M Alosno ESP 6:42.61

5000: 1 O Iacoboni ITA 31:55.17

10,000m/6kmXC/HM: 1 J Noe DEN 57:35.23/30:22/2:10:56

HJ/LJ: 1 J Vonasek CZE 1.01/2.45/0.7

TJ: 1 G Miccoli ITA 6.09/0.5

PV/Dec: 1 K Skramstad NOR 1.90/4501

SP/JT: 1 L Huchthausen GER 9.63/30.99

DT: 1 H Henriksen NOR 25.86

Wt/HT: 1 W Krifka AUT 15.20/39.12

5000W: 1 R Pelliccia ITA 36:06.36

10km: (S Caldarella ITA/ns 71:44); 1 L Serena ITA 78:02

Throws Pen: 1 U Richter GER 2900

M90:

Germany’s Wendelin Acker won six throwing golds.

Andre Guiomar took gold at both 100m and high jump.

100 (-0.2)/HJ: 1 A Guiomar FRA 18.93/1.07

200 (-0.7): 1 H Kemmler GER 48.59

400/800: 1 A Corvetti ITA 2:03.87/4:58.84

LJ: 1 A Zorzi ITA 2.12/-2.2

SP/DT/Wt/HT/JT/Throws Pen: 1 W Acker GER 7.96/14.88/9.69/21.48/15.09/2945

5000W/10kmW: 1 N Proietti ITA 46:47.10/97:40

10km: 1 A Squadrone ITA 1:42:50

W35:

Hayley Mills took a golden double at 100m and 200m with Stacey Downie second in both races.

The pair also won gold in the 4x100m.

Another British multi champion was Emma Beardmore who won at the discus and weight and also medalled in the shot and hammer.

Niabari Rutter took the shot and heptathlon title and also finished second in the high and triple jumps.

Laurensa Bitane made it a very successful throws age group by winning the javelin.

Emily Bonnett was first in the 400m hurdles and also finished third in the 400m and won a mixed 4x400m bronze.

Former English champion Angelita Broadbelt just missed out on winning the 100m hurdles.

100 (-0.6): 1 Hayley Mills GBR 12.03 (12.24/0.5 ht); 2 Stacey Downie GBR 12.36

200 (1.1): 1 Mills GBR 24.34; 2 Downie GBR 25.25

400: 1 E Utriainen FIN 58.72; 3 Emily Bonnett GBR 59.50

800: 1 G Guerrini ITA 2:13.58

1500: 1 S Michalak POL 4:35.41

5000: 1 S Trane SWE 17:53.83

10,000: 1 L Nardo ITA 38:03.17

2000SC: 1 B Hoetzenegger AUT 7:03.22

100H (0.7): 1 V Avkainen FIN 13.93; 2 Angelita Broadbelt GBR 13.95; 3 Catriona Pennet GBR 15.15

400H: 1 Emily Bonnett GBR 61.22; 2 Nisha Desai GBR 61.55

HJ: 1 M Lindholm FIN 1.70; 2 Niabari Rutter GBR 1.60

PV: 1 B Viteri Bouso ESP 3.40

LJ: 1 M Lindholm FIN 5.34/0.0

TJ: 1 Lindholm FIN 11.58/0.0; 2 Rutter GBR 11.24/-0.2

SP: 1 Rutter GBR 11.99; 3 Emma Beardmore GBR 11.27

DT: 1 Beardmore GBR 39.94; 3 Laurensa Britane GBR 37.93

Wt: 1 Beardmore GBR 15.18

HT: 1 E Zabolotni ISR 53.42; 2 Beardmore GBR 47.33

JT: 1 Britane GBR 45.51

5000W/10kmW: M Liepina LAT 26:08.58/55:15

20kmW: 1 E Varoquier FRA 2:04:33

4×100: 1 GBR (Ryan, McBride, Balogun, Mills) 50.30

4×400: 1 GER 4:13.89

8kmXC: 1 C O’Connor IRL 26:17

10km: 1 Trane SWE 37:09

HM: 1 F Dagli Pagotto GRE 77:46; 3 Alexis Dodd GBR 90:11

Hep: 1 Rutter GBR 4466

Throws Pen: 1 G Davin LUX 2702; 3 Britane GBR 2377

Mixed 4×400: 1 ESP 3:42.08; 3 GBR (Lamb, Brennan, Park, Bonnett) 3:49.15

W40:

Lucy Marshall took a winning double at Hammer and weight events and Caroline Parkhouse won the pole vault.

On the final day Sarah Green won the half-marathon by almost five minutes from 10,000m and 10km champion Karin Freitag.

100 (0.1)/200 (0.3): 1 S Haenssler-Hug GER 12.38/25.71

400/400H: 1 P Orell Sahlberg SWE 57.97/62.50

800/1500: 1 A Rostkowska POL 2:14.62/4:31.77

5000: 1 L Tavelli ITA 18:36.48; 3 Lisa Gawthorne GBR 18:42.64

10,000: 1 K Freitag AUT 39:10.89

2000SC: 1 V Pacha ESP 7:15.67

80H (1.0): 1 S Caravelli ITA 11.57; 2 Jodie Albrow GBR 12.25 (12.11/0.2 ht)

HJ: 1 C Duelli AUT 1.55

PV: 1 Caroline Parkinson GBR 3.20

LJ: 1 L Torino-Imberti SUI 5.29/0.0/11.46/-1.1

SP/Throws Pen: 1 M Sloek Hansen DEN 14.95/3775

DT: 1 S Retour FRA 47.57

Wt/HT: 1 Lucy Marshall GBR 15.65/53.88

JT: 1 M Metz GER 40.44

5000W/10kmW: 1 V Santos POR 24:57.02/51:18

20kmW: 1 L Battagua ITA 1:56:02

4×100: 1 ITA 51.35

4×400: 1 IRL 4:10.90

8kmXC: 1 M Kenny IRL 26:25

10km: 1 Freitag AUT 37:44; 3 Lisa Gawthorne GBR 38:06

HM: 1 Sarah Green GBR 77:28

Hep: 1 T Tillgren FIN 5010; 2 Albrow GBR 4808

Mixed 4×400: 1 POL 3:48.08; 2 GBR (Louise, Holt, Colclough, Albrow) 3:49.18

W45:

Zoe Doyle won a tactical 1500m with a fast last 300m before then producing an even more notable performance as she broke the British record in the 800m as she won by five seconds from team-mate Maria Shaw with a time of 2:14.71.

The previous British record was Barbara Blurton’s 2:14.92 set in 1996.

Additionally Andrea Jenkins was successful in the hammer and Kirstie Booth won steeplechase gold.

Germany’s Jennifer Gartmann won golds at 80m hurdles, high jump and heptathlon.

100 (1.1): 1 A Gheorghiu ROU 12.54

200 (1.6): 1 Gheorghiu ROU 26.05; 2 Elizabeth Amos GBR 26.48

400: 1 A Quaid IRL 57.83

800: 1 Zoe Doyle GBR 2:14.71 (Uk rec); 2 Maria Shaw GBR 2:19.97

1500: 1 Doyle GBR 4:58.11

5000: 1 Pinna ITA 18:28.99

10,000: 1 L Pardini ITA 40:31.23

2000SC: 1 Kirstie Booth GBR 6:58.45; 3 Jacqueline Etherington GBR 7:52.27

400H: 1 A Thomaidou GRE 64.18

HJ: eq 1 J Gartmann GER/T Maki FIN 1.50

PV: 1 M Weiland SWE 3.41

LJ: 1 M Hristova BUL 5.58/-3.2

TJ: 1 S Kramer GER 12.08/-2.7

SP: 1 T Nasonova UKR 13.64

DT: 1 L Bjork SWE 40.22

Wt: 1 K Koro FIN 14.41; 2 Andrea Jenkins GBR 13.99

HT: 1 Jenkins GBR 43.02

JT: 1 I Jakubaityte LTU 44.50

5000W/10kmW: 1 R LaDelfa ITA 24:08.33/50:41

20kmW: 1 V Molnar HUN 1:52:39

4×100: 1 ITA 52.42; 2 GBR (Marsh, Holt, Bradley, Burles) 53.44

4×400: 1 ITA 4:13.50; 3 GBR (Doyle, Holt, Steele, Dooley) 4:30.67

8kmXC: 1 E Hernandez ESP 25:59

10km: 1 E Comisso ITA 37:19

HM: 1 F Battacchi ITA 84:28

80H (1.0)/Hep: 1 Gartmann GER 11.78/5294

Throws Pen: 1 K Marettova SVK 3165; 3 Jenkins GBR 3007

Mixed 4×400: 1 IRL 3:49.52; 2 GBR (Towart, Shaw, Elliott, Doyle) 3:52.38

W50:

Tanya Schlling won the heptathlon with a world record score of 6165 and also won the 400m and 60m hurdles and was second in the high jump.

For Britain there were golds for shot putter Paula Williams and walker Grazia Manzotti who won the 5000m track walk and 20km walk and was also second in the 10km road walk.

The much-improved Nikki Sturzaker won the 800m after gaining silver medals at 1500m and 5000m.

nd two of the other top four into also fell.

The 1500m was particularly dramatic as Sturzaker fell in the finishing straight after briefly edging into the lead after three of the first four into the straight hit the ground.

World record-holder Irie Hill again easily won the pole vault as she continued her dominance in the event.

100 (2.5): 1 C Sanulli ITA 12.66

200 (0.0): 1 Sanulli ITA 26.53; 3 Michelle Thomas GBR 27.44

400: 1 T Schilling GER 60.51; 2 Sarah Loades GBR 62.96

800: 1 Nikki Sturzaker GBR 2:23.55

1500: 1 M Cerini ITA 5:01.30; 2 Sturzaker GBR 5:05.92

5000: 1 C Primo ITA 17:57.52; 2 Sturzaker GBR 18:09.06

10,000: 1 L Torn EST 40:34.35

2000SC: 1 N Etxegarai ESP 7:58.97; 3 A Ramos-Villaverde GBR 8:33.36

80H (1.4): 1 Schilling GER 12.72; 2 Paula Williams GBR 13.11

300H: 1 E Baggiolini ITA 47.50; 3 Sarah Loades GBR 48.47

HJ: 1 K Vadasz HUN 1.50

PV: 1 Irie Hill GBR 3.25

LJ: 1 A Mulder NED 4.88/-0.5

TJ: 1 Mulder NED 10.56/-0.3; 3 Fiona Davidson GBR 10.04/-1.0

SP: 1 Paula Williams GBR 13.30

DT: 1 B Schardt GER 41.09

Wt: 1 M Kosmala LUX 15.36; 14 Sue Lawrence GBR 11.06

HT: 1 P Aletta ITA 48.38

JT: 1 A Benczenleitnerne HUN 41.27; 3 Williams GBR 35.97

5000W: 1 Grazia Manzotti GBR 27:39.10

10kmW: 1 S Franceschini ITA 55:38; 2 Manzotti GBR 58:21

20kmW: 1 Manzotti GBR 2:01:00

4×100: 1 ITA 50.83; 3 GBR (Andrews, Davidson, Dooley, Williams) 55.31

4×400: 1 ITA 4:31.26

8kmXC: 1 C Primo ITA 25:59

10km: 1 A Tejero Tejadas ESP 38:54

HM: 1 C Gelsomino ITA 81:23; 3 Allie Chong GBR 87:03

Hep: 1 T Schilling GER 6165 (WR) (12.87/-0.1, 1.54, 12.28, 5.05/0.3, 32.25, 2:38.54)

Throws Pen: 1 Aletta ITA 3571

Mixed 4×400: 1 ITA 3:52.97; 3 GBR (Scott, Holinshead, Baldock, Browning) 4:06.93

W55:

Former Inter Counties cross country champion Lucy Elliott dominated winning the cross-country and 5000m by big margins and also leading home a competitive 1500m against former W50 champion and world record setter Eva Trost.

Spain’s Esther Colas Roman gained a rare sprint triple from 100m to 400m.

100 (0.6)/200 (-0.4)/400: 1 E Colas Roman ESP 13.41/27.41/62.32

800: 1 E Trost GER 2:26.99

1500/5000/8kmXC: 1 Lucy Elliott GBR 4:54.25/18:16.98/27:12

10,000: 1 U Krause GER 45:39.24

2000SC: 1 K Knospe GER 8:32.72

80H/300H: 1 H Karadag TUR 13.73/52.14

HJ: 1 M Buzza ITA 1.42

PV: 1 D Parenti ITA 2.60

LJ: 1 R Novosel CRO 5.48/4.7; 3 Louise Wood GBR 4.69/5.0

TJ: 1 A Sandstroem SWE 10.39/-0.2; 3 Wood GBR 9.87/1.2

SP: 1 J Mueller-Schmidt GER 13.28

DT: 1 M Krzyzan POL 38.26

Wt: M Klein-Raber GER 15.59; 2 Smith GBR 13.45

HT: 1 C Cacaut FRA 43.36; 2 Smith GBR 37.82

JT: 1 K Peltola FIN 35.05

5000W: 1 K Bodorkos Horvath HUN 26:57.27/56:17

20kmW: 1 Bodorkos Horvath HUN 2:00:38; 3 Melanie Peddle GBR 2:03:04

4×100: 1 ITA 55.73; 2 IRL 56.25; 3 GBR (Sidney, Steele, Timberlake, Bryant) 60.02

4×400: 1 ESP 4:30.96

10km/HM: 1 A Kealy IRL 39:50/86:27

Hep: 1 G Finegan IRL 5026

Throws Pen: 1 E Weller GER 3531; 3 Smith GBR 3290

Mixed 4×400: 1 ITA 4:06.76; 2 GBR (Clare, Anthony, Odele, Steele) 4:12.44

W60:

France’s multiple world record setter Nicole Alexis dominated the 100m and 200m with Ireland’s Edel Maguire second and the latter also finished second in the 400m to Britain’s Virginia Mitchell.

Mitchell went on to set a British record in the 800m with 2:30.91 but was beaten by Portuguese Luisa Coelho who set an European record 2:27.74 but Mitchell, who has a foot inury, did gain another gold with Britain easily winning the 4x400m.

The other British winners in the age group was 300m hurdler Susan Frisby and 20km walker Maureen Noel and both picked up silver medals in other events.

Austria’s Sabine Hofer won the 10,000m, cross-country, 10km and half-marathon.

100 (-0.9)/ 1 N Alexis FRA 13.61

200 (0.4): 1 Alexis FRA 28.84; 3 Janice Ellacott GBR 29.65

400: 1 Virginia Mitchell GBR 66.13; 3 Ellacott GBR 67.09

800: 1 L Coelho POR 2:27.74; 2 Mitchell GBR 2:30.91 (UK rec)

1500: 1 M Pedroso Carrete ESP 5:21.18; 3 Christine Anthony GBR 5:30.25

5000: 1 G Fustella ITA 19:55.21

10,000/8kmXC/10km/HM: 1 S Hofer AUT 42:39.48/28:53/40:56/1:29:04

80H (2.2): 1 O Becker GER 12.95; 2 Susan Frisby GBR 13.35

300H: 1 Frisby GBR 52.51

HJ: eq 1 F Viebahn GER/E Maguire IRL 1.42; eq 3 Melanie Garland GBR 1.26

PV: 1 P Herrmann GER 2.60

LJ: 1 Becker GER 4.65/2.7

TJ: 1 Herrmann GER 9.34/-0.6; 3 Garland GBR 8.85/-0.8

SP: 1 B Plifke GER 12.81

DT: 1 J Lapieniene LTU 38.61

Wt: 1 D Beaufour FRA 16.85

HT: 1 M Zanobani ITA 44.07

JT: 1 H Herlevi Malila FIN 34.17

5000W: 1 M Garcia Frontons ESP 31:46.51

10kmW: 1 D Briere SUI 65:01; 2 Maureen Noel GBR 65:14

20kmW: 1 Noel GBR 2:16:16

4×100: 1 ITA 57.44; 4 GBR 62.87

4×400: 1 GBR (Anthony, Jeffries, Ellacott, Mitchell) 4:42.99

Hep: 1 H Barth NOR 4950; 2 Frisby GBR 4759; 3 Jillian Roginski GBR 4472

Throws Pen: 1 L Makitorma FIN 3949

4×400 Mix: 1 GER 4:23.90; 2 GBR (Reddington, Bryant, Phillips, Ramage) 5:08.47

W65:

Britain dominated this age group winning 11 golds and a mixed 4x400m title.

Britain’s Jane Horder won the 300m hurdles in a superb world record of 52.41 and also won the 200m a metre ahead of Caroline Powell.

She was also close to her world record in the 80m hurdles.

Powell, who will hit the W70 category in December, also won the 100m.

She also picked up a silver in the 400m but was unusually quicker in the heats.

Horder and Powell also combined with long jump winner Carole Filer and heptathlon silver medallist Nicola Buckwell to easily win the 4x100m title.

Horder and Powell also won further golds in the mixed 4x400m.

Janette Reay took the 10,000m and 10km titles while Former British 10,000m senior champion Jill Harrison gained a 1500m and 5000m double as Britain dominated the age group and they also won the women’s 4x400m without Horder and Powell.

However, the most famous name in action in the age group was Portugal’s former Olympic and world marathon champion Rosa Mota who won cross-country gold by almost five minutes.

100 (0.1): 1 Caroline Powell GBR 14.82

200 (-0.5): 1 Jane Horder GBR 30.93; 2 Powell GBR 31.07

400: 1 G Tolfes SWE 71.32; 2 Powell GBR 72.33 (71.45 ht)

800: 1 Tolfes SWE 2:50.37

1500: 1 Jill Harrison GBR 5:52.18; 3 Jane Fabes GBR 6:00.96

5000: 1 Harrison GBR 21:31.74; 3 Annette Hames GBR 23:56.41

10,000: 1 Jeanette Reay GBR 46:05.79

2000SC: 1 R Schubert GER 10:39.39

80H (1.3): 1 Horder GBR 13.33; 3 Carole Filer GBR 15.08

300H: 1 Horder GBR 52.41 (WR)

LJ: 1 Filer GBR 4.13/2.8

HJ: 1 J Pfannkuche GER 1.36; 2 Filer GBR 1.32

TJ: 1 Salminen FIN 8.90/-1.5

SP: 1 U Teuber GER 11.22

DT: 1 H Ebbekink Tukkers NED 31.02

Wt: 1 L Makitorma FIN 15.14

HT: 1 A Camoletto ITA 34.30

JT: 1 V Marusova CZE 32.31

5000W/10kmW: 1 M Monmessin FRA 29:48.03/63:03

20kmW: 1 G Comba ITA 2:21:52

4×100: 1 GBR (Filer, Buckwell, Horder, Powell) 61.02

4×400: 1 GBR (West, Dockery, Ashton, Saunders-Mullins) 5:38.67

8kmXC: 1 R Mota POR 29:21

10km: 1 Jeanette Reay GBR 43:51

HM: 1 S Bolognesi ITA 1:36:46

Hep: 1 A Akkerman Smits NED 4742; 2 Nicola Buckwell GBR 3624; 3 Jeanette Ashton GBR 3476

Mixed 4×400: 1 GBR (Day, Powell, Tennyson, Horder) 4:32.51

W70:

Britain’s only winner in the age group was Emily McMahon in the 80m hurdles after finishing second in the 200m hurdles.

A former winner for Britain in the W65s, Alison Bourgeois led home the 400m, 800m and 1500m for Switzerland.

Margret Goettnauer won over 5000m and 10,000m as well as the 10km and half-marathon and cross-country.

100 (-0.2): 1 M Ouilleri ITA 15.54

200 (-1.0): 1 Ouilleri ITA 33.38; 2 Joylyn Saunders-Mullins GBR 33.96

400: 1 1 A Bourgeois SUI 75.92; 2 Saunders-Mullins GBR 78.37

800: 1 Bourgeois SUI 2:59.32; 3 Ros Tabor GBR 3:27.01

1500: 1 Bourgeois SUI 6:09.89; 3 Tabor GBR 7:04.67

5000/10,000/10km: 1 M Goettnauer GER 22:28.83/48:17.74/47:47

2000SC: 1 E Reijonen FIN 11:07.35

80H (1.8): 1 Emily McMahon GBR 17.37; 2 Jean Fail GBR 17.87

200H: 1 U Karneback SWE 40.01; 2 McMahon GBR 40.69

HJ: 1 S Prezelj SLO 1.23

PV: 1 U Ritte GER 2.30; 2 Sue Yeomans GBR 2.30

LJ: 1 Ritte GER 3.67/1.8

TJ: 1 M Rafti ITA 7.79/-1.6

SP: 1 G Kazlauskiene LTU 9.74

DT: 1 M Ribelles ESP 27.24

Wt/HT/Throws Pen: 1 E Nohl GER 13.35/32.58/3701

JT: 1 R Rajamaki FIN 23.37

5000W/10kmW/20kmW: 1 M Mendes POR 31:12.41/63:03/2:21:38

4×100: 1 ITA 68.50; 3 GBR (Fail, McMahon, Stewart, Yeomans) 72.67

6kmXC: 1 Goettnauer GER 25:22; 3 Tabor GBR 28:48

HM: 1 Goettnauer GER 1:48:20; 3 Georghiou GBR 2:02:58

Hep: 1 Karneback SWE 4525

Mixed 4×400: 1 GER 5:43.66

W75:

Michelle Peroni first won the 200m and then took over two seconds off of the 400m world record with a time of 77.71 as she took the gold medal by over 18 seconds.

Angela Copson has set a number of records over the years but was content to win individual golds over 800m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

Anne Dockery followed her home for silvers in three events and the pair won a mixed 4x400m gold too. However, Dockery won the 10km road race in 52:14. It was wrongly listed as a world record on the official result as it is quicker than the best ever 10km in a world masters champs but Dockery herself has run a much faster 49:19 this year which is the British best.

Dockery defeated Venere Sarra, the winner of the cross-country and half-marathon, by almost three minutes.

Ingeborg Zorzi won the hurdles, high jump and heptathlon.

100 (0.7): 1 M Area Diego ESP 17.38

200 (0.2)/400: 1 M Peroni FRA 33.50/77.71 (WR)

800: 1 Angela Copson GBR 3:17.08; 2 Anne Dockery GBR 3:30.35

1500: 1 Copson GBR 6:33.08; 2 Dockery GBR 6:44.57

5000: 1 Copson GBR 23:23.78; 2 Dockery GBR 23:42.04

10,000: 1 Copson 51:54.22

2000SC: 1 M Rocnakova CZE 14:32.36

80mH (-0.6)/HJ/Hep: I Zorzi ITA 21.36/1.10/3713

200H (-1.7): T Kokkonen FIN 44.88

LJ: 1 M Daehler-Stettler SUI 3.18/2.4

SP/DT: 1 M Gosztolai HUN 10.20/29.17

Wt: 1 A Van Anholt NED 13.47

HT: 1 I Faldager DEN 35.55

JT: 1 H Ringa LAT 22.89

Throws Pen: 1 Faldager DEN 3513

5000W: 1 A Tyshko UKR 33:55.65; 2 Noel Blatchford GBR 36:02.26

10kmW/20kmW: 1 Tyshko UKR 73:37/2:36:07

6kmXC/HM: 1 V Sarra ITA 28:48/2:02:01

4×400: 1 GER 8:33.02

Mixed4x400: 1 GBR (Shirley, Dockery, Hendrie, Copson) 5:40.92

W80:

Kathleen Stewart won the 100m and 400m titles but was only third in the 100m. She also dropped down to the W70 4x100m to win another bronze.

Other British winners were Betty Stracey in the 800m and Iris Holder in the triple jump after both had earlier won minor medals.

Marianne Maier of Austria broke Evaun Williams world record in the shot with a 10.10m throw and also won the high and long jumps.

100 (-0.2): 1 Kathleen Stewart GBR 18.99

200 (0.2): 1 M Stapelfeld DEN 40.93; 3 Stewart GBR 57.42

400: 1 Stewart GBR 98.12; 2 M Fragiacomo ITA 1:54.82

800: 1 Betty Stracey GBR 5:11.78; 2 E Carlsen NOR 5:42.21

1500: 1 H Kivisto FIN 8:44.82; 3 Stracey GBR 10:42.90

5000/6kmXC: 1 Z Racenaja LAT 30:20.87/33:31

10,000/10km: 1 H Kivisto FIN 63:39.50/61:56

LJ: 1 M Maier AUT 3.27/3.8; 2 Iris Holder GBR 2.50/1.8

HJ/SP: 1 Maier AUT 1.04/10.10 (WR)

TJ: 1 Holder GBR 5.70

DT: 1 M Jakobsone LAT 25.91

Wt: 1 B Del Giudice ITA 11.02

HT: 1 M Fancello ITA 29.74

JT: 1 A Graber-Bolliger SUI 23.17

5000W/10kmW: 1 H Draeger GER 46:57.28/98:20

Throws Pen: 1 Fancello ITA 3264

W85:

Britain won 11 golds in this age group.

Evaun Williams, lost a record in the W80s but added almost a metre to the W85 shot world record with a 8.93m throw and almost three metres to the hammer with a 29.52m throw and she also set a weight record.

She also won the javelin but did not compete in the discus but did win a gold in the throws pentathlon.

Dorothy Fraser gained a sprint double while Anne Martin won the 400m, 800m and long and triple jumps and also medalled in the throws.

100 (-0.2): 1 Dorothy Fraser GBR 24.52; 2 T Loki HUN 25.87

200 (0.2): 1 Fraser GBR 60.46

400/800/LJ/TJ: 1 Anne Martin GBR 2:29.75/5:46.40/1.83/-0.2/4.04/0.6

SP: 1 Evaun Williams GBR 8.93 (WR); 2 E Frackowiak POL 5.26

DT: 1 Frackowiak POL 11.54

WT: 1 Williams GBR 11.54 (WR); 2 Frackowiak POL 7.44; 3 Martin GBR 7.41

HT: 1 Williams GBR 29.52 (WR); 2 Frackowiak POL 18.77; 3 Martin GBR 18.27

JT: 1 Williams GBR 24.24; 2 Frackowiak POL 8.40

Throws Pen: 1 Williams GBR 5150; 2 E Antritter GER 1625

W95:

There were no competitors in the W90 age group but Finn Soni Sopanen won her events unopposed in the W95s having been born in 1927.

LJ/TJ/SP: 1 S Sopanen FIN 0.97/1.1/2.53/-2.1/3.73

World Road Running Championships, Riga, Latvia October 1

A highly successful World Championships saw Britain gain a surprise silver medal for Callum Elson Click here for details.

Britain also won team bronze in the women’s half-marathon led by Calli Thackery’s seventh.

For a more detailed report click here

Men:

Mile: 1 Hobbs Kessler USA 3:56.13; 2 Callum Elson GBR 3:56.41; 3 Sam Prakel USA 3:56.43; 4 Mael Gouyette FRA 3:56.57; 5 Kieran Lumb CAN 3:56.98; 6 Ryan Mphahlele RSA 3:57.35; 7 Giovanni Filippi ITA 3:57.41; 8 Benoit Campion FRA 3:57.62; 9 Yobiel Weldrufael ERI 3:57.94; 10 Jack Anstey AUS 3:58.30; 11 Teddese Lemi ETH 3:59.40; 12 Matthew Ramsden AUS 4:00.32; 13 Daniel Munguti KEN 4:00.67; 14 Abu Salim Mayanja UGA 4:00.72; 15 Kenneth Kiprop UGA 4:00.77; 16 Ryoji Tatezawa JPN 4:01.26; 17 Santtu Heikkinen FIN 4:01.35; 18 Guilherme Kurtz BRA 4:02.75; 19 Natnael Teklesenbet ERI 4:03.18; 20 Yusuke Takahashi JPN 4:03.32; 21 Andreas Holst Lindgreen DEN 4:05.27; 22 Raynold Kipkorir KEN 4:05.91; 23 Christoffer Frost-Jensen Johansen DEN 4:06.54; 24 Mohamed Attaoui ESP 4:06.59; 25 Gonzalo García ESP 4:07.81; 26 Mohad Abdikadar Sheikh Ali ITA 4:11.60; 27 Andrzej Kowalczyk POL 4:12.70; 28 Olavi Allase EST 4:14.18; 29 Deniss Šalkauskas EST 4:16.02; 30 Nikita Bogdanovs 4:18.90; 31 Filip Ostrowski POL 4:19.49; 32 Jānis Razgalis 4:23.08; 33 Robert Heppenstall CAN 4:27.96; 34 Seng Tou Ip MAC 4:31.44; 35 Ethan Yan SGP 4:32.44

5km: 1 Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 12:59; 2 Yomif Kejelcha ETH 13:02; 3 Nicholas Kipkorir KEN 13:16; 4 Seare Dawit ERI 13:21 NR; 5 Cornelius Kemboi KEN 13:24; 6 Etienne Daguinos FRA 13:25; 7 Morgan McDonald AUS 13:26; 8 Awet Nftalem Kibrab NOR 13:28; 9 Scott Beattie GBR 13:32; 10 Jonas Glans SWE 13:32; 11 Magnus Tuv Myhre NOR 13:33; 12 Ben Flanagan CAN 13:34; 13 Egide Ntakarutimana BDI 13:35; 14 Olin Hacker USA 13:36; 15 Célestine Ndikumana BDI 13:36; 16 Leonard Chemutai UGA 13:36; 17 Maxime Chaymeton RSA 13:36; 18 Kanta Shimizu JPN 13:37; 19 Stewart McSweyn AUS 13:39; 20 Ouassim Oumaiz ESP 13:39; 21 Ivo Balabanov BUL 13:41; 22 Ahmed Muhumed USA 13:42; 23 Joel Ibler Lillesø DEN 13:46; 24 Morgan Le Guen SUI 13:46; 25 Kevin Kamenschak AUT 13:49; 26 Eric Speakman NZL 13:49; 27 Santiago Catrofe URU 13:49; 28 Derba Ayale ISR 13:52; 29 Dereje Chekole ISR 13:54; 30 Tiidrek Nurme EST 14:06; 31 Abdulrezak Suleiman ERI 14:07; 32 Thomas Fafard CAN 14:08; 33 Andrii Atamaniuk UKR 14:08; 34 Dismas Yeko UGA 14:09; 35 Yamato Yoshii JPN 14:11; 36 Tim Verbaandert NED 14:12; 37 Uģis Jocis 14:14; 38 Nicholas Seoposengwe RSA 14:19; 39 Marcin Biskup POL 14:40; 40 Edgars Šumskis 15:01; 41 Shaun Goh SGP 15:33

HM: 1 Sabastian Sawe KEN 59:10; 2 Daniel Simiyu KEN 59:14; 3 Samwel Nyamae KEN 59:19; 4 Jemal Yimer ETH 59:22; 5 Jimmy Gressier FRA 59:46; 6 Thabang Mosiako RSA 59:52; 7 Nibret Melak ETH 1:00:11; 8 Benard Kibet KEN 1:00:13; 9 Samsom Amare ERI 1:00:19; 10 Tsegaye Kidanu ETH 1:00:21; 11 Stephen Mokoka RSA 1:00:29; 12 Tomoki Ota JPN 1:00:43; 13 Elroy Gelant RSA 1:00:56; 14 Mohamed Reda El Aaraby MAR 1:01:03; 15 Djamal Abdi Dirieh DJI 1:01:05; 16 Ibrahim Hassan Bouh DJI 1:01:06; 17 Pietro Riva ITA 1:01:06; 18 Abel Chebet UGA 1:01:09; 19 Precious Mashele RSA 1:01:13; 20 Alli Chebures UGA 1:01:22; 21 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi UGA 1:01:25; 22 Aleksander Tekleweld ERI 1:01:26; 23 Valentin Gondouin FRA 1:01:27; 24 Mehdi Frere FRA 1:01:27; 25 Abbabiya Simbassa USA 1:01:28; 26 Samuel Barata POR 1:01:29; 27 Mahamed Mahamed GBR 1:01:33; 28 Tadesse Getahon ISR 1:01:34; 29 Yohanes Chiappinelli ITA 1:01:37; 30 Jack Rowe GBR 1:01:39; 31 Simon Debognies BEL 1:01:48; 32 Davor Aaron Bienenfeld GER 1:01:49; 33 Futsum Zienasellassie USA 1:01:49; 34 Jonathan Mellor GBR 1:01:59; 35 Hosea Kiplangat UGA 1:02:02; 36 Jacob Thomson USA 1:02:26; 37 Therence Bizoza BDI 1:02:38; 38 Richard Ringer GER 1:02:47; 39 Hermon Habtemicael ERI 1:02:48; 40 Iliass Aouani ITA 1:02:51; 41 Girmaw Amare ISR 1:02:53; 42 Andreas Vojta AUT 1:02:55; 43 Bukayaw Malede ISR 1:02:57; 44 Benjamin Choquert FRA 1:02:59; 45 Cameron Avery NZL 1:03:00; 46 Mouhcine Outalha MAR 1:03:01; 47 Hamza Sahili MAR 1:03:20; 48 Tim Vincent AUS 1:03:40; 49 Marcelo Laguera MEX 1:03:42; 50 Peter Herzog AUT 1:03:47; 51 Jean Marie Bukuru BDI 1:03:50; 52 Johnatas De Oliveira BRA 1:03:50; 53 Reed Fischer USA 1:03:56; 54 Juan Pérez ESP 1:04:00; 55 Ryuta Kondo JPN 1:04:01; 56 Jean Marie Vianney Niyomukiza BDI 1:04:03; 57 Filmon Teklebrhan GER 1:04:12; 58 Fabio Correia BRA 1:04:12; 59 Kidane Andemikael ERI 1:04:12; 60 Tonosa Hiko IRL 1:04:14; 61 Leonid Latsepov EST 1:04:16; 62 Yitayew Abuhay ISR 1:04:34; 63 Maicon Da Silva BRA 1:04:45; 64 Oska Inkster-Baynes NZL 1:04:52; 65 Rubén Arando BOL 1:04:53; 66 Mohammadreza Abootorabi SWE 1:04:54; 67 Rafael Vicente ECU 1:05:29; 68 Diego Patricio Arévalo ECU 1:05:33; 69 Christopher Dryden NZL 1:05:38; 70 Ed Goddard AUS 1:05:46; 71 Jānis Višķers 1:06:01; 72 Jorge Luis Cruz MEX 1:06:47; 73 Christian Birch Okkels DEN 1:06:54; 74 Luke Micallef MLT 1:06:55; 75 Mykola Nyzhnyk UKR 1:07:31; 76 Michael Voss NZL 1:07:32; 77 Altobelli da Silva BRA 1:07:58; 78 Philippe Parrot-Migas CAN 1:07:59; 79 Dillon Cassar MLT 1:08:20; 80 Simon Spiteri MLT 1:08:37; 81 Christian Salvador ECU 1:08:38; 82 Ivan Zarco HON 1:09:07; 83 Aleksandr Salahudinov KGZ 1:10:46; 84 Christopher Soosai MAS 1:11:42; 85 Arturs Bareikis 1:11:54; 86 Meng Tak Leong MAC 1:12:26 NR; 87 Aleksandrs Rascevskis 1:12:41; 88 Carlos Alejandro González PAR 1:14:28; 89 Wei Xiang Gordon Lim SGP 1:15:27; 90 Keane Ko SGP 1:21:55

Women:

Mile: 1 Diribe Welteji ETH 4:20.98; 2 Freweyni Hailu ETH 4:23.06; 3 Faith Kipyegon KEN 4:24.13; 4 Nelly Chepchirchir KEN 4:31.18; 5 Jessica Hull AUS 4:32.45; 6 Marta Pérez ESP 4:34.12; 7 Bérénice Cleyet-Merle FRA 4:34.41; 8 Nozomi Tanaka JPN 4:35.32; 9 Addy Wiley USA 4:36.03; 10 Marissa Damink NED 4:36.49; 11 Charlotte Mouchet FRA 4:36.71; 12 Glynis Sim CAN 4:36.81; 13 Weronika Lizakowska POL 4:37.04; 14 Sarah Billings AUS 4:38.97; 15 Carina Viljoen RSA 4:39.01; 16 Sarah McDonald GBR 4:40.14; 17 Helen Schlachtenhaufen USA 4:40.28; 18 Prisca Chesang UGA 4:45.42; 19 María Pía Fernández URU 4:45.81; 20 Aleksandra Płocińska POL 4:46.50; 21 Veronika Sadek SLO 4:47.00; 22 Regan Yee CAN 4:48.31; 23 Roza Haile ERI 4:49.43; 24 Jaqueline Beatriz Weber BRA 4:50.11; 25 Gina McNamara MLT 4:53.54; 26 Mia Helene Mørck DEN 4:54.95; 27 Tuuli Tomingas EST 5:09.13; 28 Sibilla Vanadziņa 5:18.28; 29 Romaine Soh SGP 5:24.19; Winnie Nanyondo UGA DNF

5km: 1 Beatrice Chebet KEN 14:35; 2 Lilian Rengeruk KEN 14:39; 3 Ejgayehu Taye ETH 14:40; 4 Medina Eisa ETH 14:41; 5 Nadia Battocletti ITA 14:45; 6 Joy Cheptoyek UGA 14:50 NR; 7 Weini Kelati USA 15:10; 8 Verity Ockenden GBR 15:18; 9 Francine Niyomukunzi BDI 15:23 NR; 10 Klara Lukan SLO 15:25; 11 Fiona O’Keeffe USA 15:40; 12 Caitlin Adams AUS 15:41; 13 Militsa Mircheva BUL 15:45; 14 Nanami Watanabe JPN 15:46; 15 Tayla Kavanagh RSA 15:50; 16 Kyla Jacobs RSA 15:51; 17 Julie-Anne Staehli CAN 15:55; 18 Juliane Hvid DEN 15:59; 19 Lauren Ryan AUS 15:59; 20 Paulina Kaczyńska POL 16:00; 21 Federica Del Buono ITA 16:03; 22 Micheline Niyomahoro BDI 16:04; 23 Peruth Chemutai UGA 16:09; 24 Liza Šajn SLO 16:14; 25 Jessy Lacourse CAN 16:15; 26 Carolien Millenaar DEN 16:17; 27 Maria Kote ERI 16:18; 28 Bohdana Semyonova UKR 16:25; 29 Lina Kiriliuk LTU 16:38; 30 Simone Ferraz BRA 16:39; 31 Helen Bell EST 17:09; 32 Evelīna Krista Sitnika 17:27; 33 Johanna Ardel EST 17:44; 34 Vanessa Lee Ying Zhuang SGP 18:08

HM: 1 Peres Jepchirchir KEN 1:07:25; 2 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 1:07:26; 3 Catherine Relin KEN 1:07:34; 4 Tsige Gebreselama ETH 1:07:50; 5 Irene Kimais KEN 1:08:02; 6 Bezabeh Fitaw ETH 1:08:31; 7 Calli Thackery GBR 1:08:56; 8 Rahma Tahiri MAR 1:09:19; 9 Samantha Harrison GBR 1:09:26; 10 Cacisile Sosibo RSA 1:09:31; 11 Sofiya Yaremchuk ITA 1:09:37; 12 Glenrose Xaba RSA 1:09:47; 13 Molly Grabill USA 1:09:53; 14 Isobel Batt-Doyle AUS 1:10:08; 15 Cian Oldknow RSA 1:10:08; 16 Annet Chalangat UGA 1:10:16; 17 Rigbe Habteselassie ERI 1:10:27; 18 Meline Rollin FRA 1:10:35; 19 Belinda Chemutai UGA 1:10:40; 20 Kaoutar Farkoussi MAR 1:10:40; 21 Rkia El Moukim MAR 1:10:49; 22 Clara Evans GBR 1:10:53; 23 Carolina Wikström SWE 1:10:56; 24 Shona Heaslip IRL 1:11:07; 25 Abbie Donnelly GBR 1:11:08; 26 Mekdes Woldu FRA 1:11:12; 27 Clementine Mukandanga RWA 1:11:31; 28 Yalemget Yaregal ETH 1:11:34; 29 Sarah Pagano USA 1:11:37; 30 Manon Trapp FRA 1:11:44; 31 Margaux Sieracki FRA 1:12:07; 32 Amber Zimmerman USA 1:12:26; 33 Julia Mayer AUT 1:12:30; 34 Hanane Qallouj MAR 1:12:30; 35 Silvia Patricia Ortiz ECU 1:12:44; 36 Hanne Mjøen Maridal NOR 1:13:14; 37 Maria Sagnes Wågan NOR 1:13:16; 38 Emelyne Izabayo RWA 1:13:19; 39 Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza Vazquez MEX 1:14:11; 40 Maor Tiyouri ISR 1:14:31; 41 Fionnuala Ross IRL 1:14:40; 42 Valdilene Silva BRA 1:14:54; 43 Rosalba Chacha ECU 1:14:54; 44 Loreta Kančytė LTU 1:15:12; 45 Kesa Molotsane RSA 1:15:19; 46 Sinead Noonan AUS 1:15:29; 47 Vaida Žūsinaitė LTU 1:15:35; 48 Tara Palm AUS 1:16:18; 49 Sara Schou Kristensen DEN 1:16:20; 50 Karen Ehrenreich DEN 1:16:39; 51 Laura Maasik EST 1:16:47; 52 Annie Saugstrup DEN 1:16:54; 53 Anna Yusupova AZE 1:17:05; 54 Katherine Ruth Tisalema ECU 1:17:14; 55 Katherine Camp NZL 1:17:35; 56 Aline De Freitas BRA 1:17:51; 57 Jeļena Ābele 1:18:13; 58 Soumaya Boussaïd TUN 1:18:20; 59 Debbie Donald AUS 1:18:35; 60 Larissa Moreira BRA 1:18:54; 61 Sasha Gollish CAN 1:19:25; 62 Ying Chu Lo HKG 1:20:42; 63 Joelle Cortis MLT 1:20:47; 64 Ilona Marhele 1:21:28; 65 Anna Klucnika 1:21:52; 66 Lisa Marie Bezzina MLT 1:25:10; 67 Fang Yu Sharon Tan SGP 1:25:22; 68 Agata Strausa 1:26:28; 69 Verna Shilei Goh SGP 1:31:54; 70 Yangyang Wu MAC 1:33:53

Kosice Marathon, Slovakia, October 1

Men: Mar: 1 Philemon Rono KEN 2:06:55; 2 Kebede Tulu ETH 2:06:56; 3 Berhane Tesfay ERI 2:07:07; 4 Reuben Kerio KEN 2:07:56; 5 Masresha Bire ETH 2:09:04; 6 Mitku Tafa ETH 2:09:05; 28 Peter Mackrell GBR 2:36:59

Women: Mar: 1 Jackline Cherono KEN 2:24:43; 2 Adawork Aberta ETH 2:26:19; 3 Ayantu Kumela ETH 2:26:33; 4 Ebsite Tilahun ETH 2:28:02; 5 Medhin Gebrselassie ETH 2:28:59

Trento, Italy, October 1

Men: HM: 1 Muktar Edris ETH 1:00:30; 2 Shadrack Koech KEN 1:01:12; 3 Soufiyan Bouqantar MAR 1:02:55; 4 Dickson Nyakundi KEN 1:03:04; 5 Abdelkarim Ben Zahra MAR 1:03:08; 6 Nekagenet Crippa 1:04:04

Women: HM: 1 Worknesh Degefa ETH 1:07:48; 2 Etenesh Diro ETH 1:09:50; 3 Joyline Cherotich KEN 1:11:58; 4 Christine Ndanu KEN 1:14:26

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE