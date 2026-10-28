London Marathon considers mixed women's race for 2027

It would be the first time that the London Marathon has had male pacemakers in the elite women's race for 20 years.

The London Marathon is contemplating allowing male pacemakers in the elite women's race in 2027.

Over the past two decades the elite women have competed in women's-only races, with Tigst Assefa setting respective women's-only world records of 2:15:50 and 2:15:41 in the past two editions.

The last occasion male pacemakers ran in the elite women's race in the British capital was when Deena Kastor triumphed in an American record of 2:19:36 in 2006.

Kastor, who was the first American woman to break the 2:20 barrier over 26.2 miles, was paced by her partner Michael McKeeman and others.

Three years earlier Paula Radcliffe set a world marathon record of 2:15:25, which lasted for 16 years, in a race with multiple male pacemakers.

Hugh Brasher, CEO of the London Marathon, is open to the idea of a mixed race next year and sees it as an opportunity for Ruth Chepngetich's controversial world record of 2:09:56 to be broken.

Chepngetich is still the world marathon record-holder, despite being banned for three years – reduced from four after an early admission – for testing positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – a prohibited diuretic and masking agent.

At this year's Berlin Marathon, Assefa got within touching distance of that mark and would have almost certainly beaten it if she didn't rupture her right Achilles tendon with just a couple of kilometres to go. She still finished in 2:11:04 – the third fastest marathon in history.

"In the past, we’ve played around with it," Brasher told The Indepedent. "Paula [Radcliffe], when she ran 2:15, had the women’s world record, so there were men running around her. She probably says they didn’t help her at all.

"We’re prepared to mix it up. We very much talk to the athletes about what their goals are. I think what Tigst [Assefa] did in Berlin, it was a tragedy, in terms of the injury she got, we wish her well. It was incredible, she was going to beat that world record. It’s in touching distance. I’m sorry, but I think that world record is entirely dubious, if you study everything that’s been said, from the AIU, and what they believe, that’s a personal opinion."

Unlike other major marathons, London is renowned for women's-only races but Brasher and his team are already in discussions with elite athletes about any potential changes. The elite fields for the London Marathon will be announced in January.

The 2027 London Marathon will expand into a two‑day event next year and see 100,000 participants take to the streets on April 24-25.