With all eyes on a groundbreaking world record in Berlin, Sue McDonald sets a UK mark in Germany while there are world records in the European Masters for Jane Horder and Evaun Williams

BMW Berlin Marathon, Germany, September 24

A barely believable world record for Tigst Assefa of 2:11:53 rightly even greatly overshadowed Eliud Kipchoge’s fifth victory. Charlotte Purdue’s brilliant 2:22:17 going second all-time in the UK all-time lists to Paula Radcliffe’s former world record has surely sealed her Olympic spot for Paris next year.

The full report on the world record is here

However, there was another British performance that was also sensational.

Susan McDonald, the 56-year-old South London Harrier, set a four-minute PB to improve her own British W55 record by six minutes and even go well inside the British W50 record. She ran 2:48:21 by gun time but took a minute to cross the start line and ran 2:47:19 on chip time.

Earlier in the year, McDonald gained a world masters double in Poland over 10km and half-marathon and she completed her preparations for Berlin with three weeks training at altitude in Fort Romeu.

Her form going in to the race did not suggest such a run with a best 5km of 19:10 and a half-marathon best of 83:49 of Poland.

However, McDonald, who usually has a tendency to start too fast, had a dream race and ran her opening 5km splits in a more even than normal 19:25, 19:44, 19:36 and 19:44 but she was still through half-marathon in a PB equalling 82:44.

There was a marginal slowing over the second half but she kept going with splits of 19:44, 19:58, 19:52 and 20:28 and even after that fast first half, she still covered the second half in 84:36 which was quicker than six of her seven half-marathon races in 2023.

The UK W50 record is Zelah Morrell’s 2:50:02 in 2022 while the world W55 record is American Jenny Hitchings’ 2:45:27 run in London this year. Hitchings set that mark at the age of 59 and is now a W60 competitor.

Men: Mar: 1 Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:02:42; 2 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 2:03:13; 3 Takele Bikila ETH 2:03:24; 4 Ronald Korir KEN 2:04:22; 5 Haftu Teklu ETH 2:04:42; 6 Andualem Belay ETH 2:04:44; 7 Amos Kipruto KEN 2:04:49; 8 Philemon Kiplimo KEN 2:04:56; 9 Amanal Petros 2:04:58 NR; 10 Boniface Kimuti KEN 2:05:05; 11 Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:05:10 NR; 12 Okbay Tsegay ERI 2:05:20; 13 Josphat Boit KEN 2:05:42; 14 Tadu Abate ETH 2:05:44; 15 Justus Kangogo KEN 2:05:57; 16 Michael Somers BEL 2:08:09; 17 Dennis Chirchir KEN 2:08:22; 18 Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu 2:08:28; 19 Dominic Nyairo KEN 2:08:47; 20 Hendrik Pfeiffer 2:08:48; 21 Silas Sugut KEN 2:09:32; 22 Weynay Ghebreselassie GBR 2:09:50; 23 Jia Erenjia CHN 2:09:54; 24 Teshome Mekonen USA 2:10:16; 25 Samuel Russom ERI 2:10:29; 26 Ebba Tulu Chala SWE 2:11:09; 27 Jared Ward USA 2:11:44; 28 Liam Adams AUS 2:11:47; 29 Alemayehu Mekonnen ETH 2:12:28; 30 Birhanu Gebru ETH 2:12:31; 31 Ghirmay Ghebreslassie ERI 2:12:34; 32 Konstantin Wedel 2:12:39; 33 Byambajav Tseveenravdan MGL 2:12:41; 34 Kamil Jastrzębski POL 2:13:13; 35 Ati Nianzhe CHN 2:13:14; 36 Luis Miguel Masabanda ECU 2:13:33; 37 Joris Keppens BEL 2:13:39; 38 Rafael Vicente ECU 2:14:07; 39 Tyler Pennel USA 2:14:28; 40 José Sousa POR 2:14:49; 41 Dong Guojian CHN 2:14:58; 42 Eddie Mulder USA 2:15:25; 43 Li Zicheng CHN 2:15:40; 44 Abayneh Ayele ETH 2:15:46; 45 Martin Cuestas URU 2:16:09; 46 Ignas Brasevicius LTU 2:16:16; 47 Wan Chun Wong HKG 2:16:22 NR; 48 Mohammad Jaafar Moradi IRI 2:17:14 NR; 49 Brendan Martin USA 2:17:20; 50 Yusuke Ogura JPN 2:17:39; 51 Niels Michalk 2:17:51; 52 Conor Duffy IRL 2:17:51; 53 Erik Linden USA 2:18:00; 54 Jake Riley USA 2:18:18; 55 Florian Carvalho FRA 2:18:19; 56 Fernando Moreno ECU 2:18:38; 57 Alexander Lepretre GBR 2:18:40; 58 Le Bihan Krilan FRA 2:18:48; 59 Michael Alber 2:19:15; 60 Yonas Kinde LUX 2:19:26; 61 Alexander Bock 2:19:30; 62 Anthony Tomsich 2:19:36; 63 Seyfu Jamaal GBR 2:19:43; 64 Miguel Morone BRA 2:19:44; 65 Gabriel Lautenschlager 2:19:48; 66 Aurelien Olivier FRA 2:19:56; 67 James Nipperess AUS 2:19:59

Other Brits: 77 Adam Clarke GBR 2:22:33; 84 Ben Leaman GBR 2:23:20; 94 Jasper McDowell GBR 2:24:05; 98 Chris Thompson GBR 2:24:11; 103 Jack Bromley GBR 2:24:53; 104 Michael Waddington GBR 2:25:00; 117 Adam Stokes GBR 2:26:05; 122 Ben Clarke GBR 2:26:20; 124 Kader Sayed GBR 2:26:30; 135 Stephen Jackson GBR 2:27:05; 137 Tom Mackay GBR 2:27:10;; 150 James Hurrell GBR 2:27:44; 157 Alastair Matheson GBR 2:27:51; 161 Andrew Barnes GBR 2:28:13; 168 Kieran Morris GBR 2:28:34; 170 Andrew Humphries GBR 2:28:38; 172 Neil Kevern GBR 2:28:43; 180 David McKinnon GBR 2:29:08; 190 Paddy O Donnell GBR 2:29:32; 194 Christopher Wood GBR 2:29:51 (note, Adam Clarke and Chris Thompson were pacemakers)

Other leading UK masters

M45: 5 C Jones (R&Z) 2:30:40; 12 A McCarron (QPH) 2:34:42; 29 N Burton (Horsf) 2:37:33; 41 P Graham (C’land) 2:39:47; 45 N Burrow 2:39:48

M50: 5 N Gemmell 2:33:22; 30 M Thomas (Croft Ambery) 2:44:48; 26 D Robinson (B’ville) 2:45:42; 32 M Hall 2:45:52; 43 A McLeod (Serp) 2:48:10; 41 P Knight (Cant) 2:48:32; 51 A Spooner (Best Athletics) 2:49:09.

M55: 3 P Freary (Belgrave H) 2:41:57; 4 M McDonagh (Best Athletics) 2:44:17; 8 C Oosthuizen (Bognor Reg) 2:47:54; 14 M Turner (Delta Running Project) 2:51:59; 24 P Summers (Handy C) 2:55:30; 32 P Mills (Holc) 2:57:42; 38 C Gaden (Oxf C) 2:59:28.

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 2:47:33; 6 T Harvey 2:57:15; 3 M Laing (Loth) 3:00:47; 14 P Lane (Danum) 3:02:58; 20 G Dale 3:03:36; 25 M Foy 3:07:25; 30 G Taylor (LFR) 3:12:28; 37 J Bugeja (Regis) 3:16:03

M65: 7 T Coyle 3:25:44; 14 P McCullagh (Lisb) 3:26:55

Women: Mar: 1 Tigist Assefa ETH 2:11:53 WR; 2 Sheila Kiprotich KEN 2:17:49; 3 Magdalena Shauri TAN 2:18:41 NR; 4 Zeineba Yimer ETH 2:19:07; 5 Senbere Teferi ETH 2:19:21; 6 Dera Dida ETH 2:19:24; 7 Workenesh Edesa ETH 2:19:40; 8 Helen Tola ETH 2:19:44; 9 Charlotte Purdue GBR 2:22:17; 10 Fikrte Wereta ETH 2:23:01; 11 Hitomi Niiya JPN 2:23:08; 12 Delvin Meringor ROU 2:23:25; 13 Malindi Elmore CAN 2:23:30; 14 Domenika Mayer 2:23:47; 15 Fabienne Schlumpf SUI 2:25:27 NR; 16 Angie Orjuela COL 2:25:35 AR; 17 Anne Frisbie USA 2:27:02; 18 Jacqueline Gaughan USA 2:27:08; 19 Deborah Schöneborn 2:27:35; 20 Yevheniya Prokofyeva UKR 2:28:59; 21 Jane Bareikis USA 2:29:00; 22 Marina Khmelevskaya UZB 2:29:28 NR; 23 Anais Quemener FRA 2:29:32; 24 Laura Hottenrott 2:29:38; 25 Louise Small GBR 2:30:54; 26 Melina Wolf 2:31:08; 27 Tabea Themann 2:31:33; 28 Wang Min CHN 2:32:20; 29 Jana Soethout 2:32:40; 30 Emilie Jacquot-Claude FRA 2:32:43; 31 Katie Kellner USA 2:32:48; 32 Tara Palm AUS 2:33:19; 33 Marie-Ange Brumelot FRA 2:33:26; 34 Vanessa Wilson AUS 2:34:36; 35 Anya Culling GBR 2:35:42; 36 Lily Anderson USA 2:36:23; 37 Beata Popadiak POL 2:37:27; 38 Theresa Hailey USA 2:38:01; 39 Sally O’Gorman GBR 2:38:44; 40 Caroline Williams USA 2:38:44

Other leading Brits

62 Rebecca Gallop GBR 2:44:22; 64 Abby Halcarz GBR 2:44:52; 65 Jessica Saunders GBR 2:45:52; 80 Susan McDonald GBR 2:48:21 (2:47:19 on chip) (UK W55 record); 82 Elizabeth Dimond GBR 2:48:32; 87 Nicola Macdonald GBR 2:49:23; 92 Christina Strauss GBR 2:50:47; 108 C Baker (B&W) 2:50:58; 111 S Howells (Swan) 2:53:08; 121 C Ragan (BMH, W35) 2:53:20; 119 T Baxter (Newmkt J) 2:54:09; 145 J Renfer (High) 2:55:06; 161 E Styles (Nun, W35) 2:55:21; 142 F McQuillan (N Down, W40) 2:56:20; 151 J Anand 2:56:58; 148 F Cook (W Ches, W35) 2:57:02; 150 G Povall (Eg H) 2:57:21; 182 K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 2:58:46

W35: 31 A Wright (RIAK) 3:01:19; 47 R Hawkins 3:04:50; 55 R O’Kill (Southend-on-Sea AC) 3:04:54; 52 S Jones (Norths) 3:04:57

W40: 39 A Armstrong (Wym) 3:05:40; 50 C Edwards (Kirkby Milers) 3:06:20.

W45: 12 H Parker (Jog Lisburn) 3:02:47.

W50: 1 A Helowicz (Singapore Shufflers) 3:00:04; 3 K Streams 3:03:26; 11 C Siveter (Read RR) 3:08:34; 7 K Sung (M’stone) 3:13:35.

W60: 5 K Aubrey (Helm) 3:27:58; 3 H Geldert (THH) 3:29:07; 4 C Kluth (Hedge End) 3:33:18; 19 M Reeves (LonelyGoat) 3:40:35.

W65: 3 N Haggart (Bed H) 3:50:59.

W70: 1 Y Gordon (Fairland Valley Spartans) 3:45:55; 3 P Jarvis (Poole R) 3:56:39.

W75: 2 G Little (Plum) 4:40:15



Wheelchair Mar: 3 David Weir (Weir Arc) 90:17

Women: 2 Eden Rainbow-Cooper (Weir Arc) 94:17

European Masters Championships, Italy, Pescara, September 21-October 1

Britain topped the medal table on Monday night (Sept 25) but the Tuesday road walks enabled hosts Italy to overhaul the Brits who won over 74 golds by the end of play on Tuesday (Sept 26).

Britain have a substantial lead over the usual top European masters team Germany who are 23 golds and 19 medals behind the Brits with just the sprint hurdles, 800m and 4x400m to come on the track.

M35:

In this youngest age group there were impressive British wins for Dave Proctor at 1500m and Daniel Eckersley at steeplechase.

Britain just missed out on golds in the relay, cross-country and high jump.

Romania’s Constantin Andonii pulled off a useful 200m and 400m double.

100 (-0.5): 1 N Kouassi ITA 10.82; 3 Duayane Bovell GBR 11.03 (11.02/0.3 SF); 5 Byron Robinson GBR 11.14; 7 Nicholas Atwell GBR 11.31 (11.24/0.2 ht)

200: 1 C Andonii ROU 22.07; 4 Robinson GBR 22.39; 5 Craig Cox GBR 22.45. in SF: Bovell GBR 23.02/0.3

400: 1 Andonii ROU 48.64; 3 Dale Willis GBR 49.70 (49.75 sf); 4 Lewis Robson GBR 49.88; 7 Cox 50.27 (50.15 sf). in sf: Nicholas Attwell GBR 51.19

1500: 1 David Proctor GBR 3:58.73; 2 P Alhambra Moreno ESP 3:59.88; 8 Ben Short GBR 4:03.60

5000: 1 A Falasca Zamponi ITA 15:12.14; 10 Richard Waldron GBR 16:15.53

10,000: 1 N de Nicola ITA 30:59.52

3000SC: 1 Daniel Eckersley GBR 9:11.62; 2 B Eclapier FRA 9:30.57; 5 Ross Connor GBR 9:48.69; 7 Michael Robbins GBR 10:26.36

400H: 1 R Czyz POL 53.39; 4 Robson GBR 56.28; 5 David Awde GBR 56.72; 6 Ian Horlock GBR 59.13 (57.75 ht)

HJ: 1 T Rysio POL 1.85; 2 Lloyd Powell GBR 1.85

PV: 1 P Czerniak POL 4.80

SP: 1 J Tukeva FIN 14.97

DT: 1 S Dekker NED 54.16

HT/Wt: 1 I Teras EST 50.18/16.14

JT: 1 J Baseda GER 59.77; 6 Roy Chambers GBR 48.49

Dec: 1 E Gouron FRA 5992; 4 Michael Dyer GBR 5009

4×100: 1 FRA 42.54; 2 GBR (Dickens, Robinson, Atwell, Bovell) 42.61

5000W/10kmW: 1 R D’Ascanio ITA 24:25.44/53:49

8kmXC: 1 C Benitez ESP 22:51; 2 Dan Bradley GBR 22:54; 5 Ben Short GBR 23:29

M40:

There were British wins for Ian Williamson at 1500m and for the 4x100m team.

Asaf Malka of Israel gained a sprint double while Pole Jakub Adamczyk won over 400m and 400m hurdles.

100 (-1.1): 1 A Malka ISR 10.99; 5 Leroy Slue GBR 11.58 (11.54/1.2 sf, 11.46/0.3 ht)

200 (0.0): 1 Malka ISR 22.78

400: 1 J Adamczyk POL 49.61; 5 James Colclough GBR 52.32

1500: 1 Ian Williamson GBR 4:12.31; 2 R Radice ITA 4:14.35; 8 Jani Kraner GBR 4:25.05 (4:24.48 ht)

5000: 1 J Garcia Sansano ESP 16:29.67; 2 John Craig GBR 16:30.52; 9 Kraner GBR 17:24.70

10,000: 1 M Lang GER 34:56.05

3000SC: 1 D De La Fuente Ibanez ESP 9:38.12

400H: 1 J Adamczyk POL 54.12; 6 Thomas Grantham GBR 61.68

HJ: eq 1 N Papp HUN/M Ortelli ITA 1.75

PV: 1 M Herrmann GER 4.30; 2 Ian Parkinson GBR 3.60

SP/DT: 1 K Jackow POL 14.53/45.86

HT/Wt: 1 P Rautio FIN 58.25/17.00

JT: 1 Z Aznag BEL 57.02

5000W/10kmW: 1 J Morales del Castillo ESP 21:31.57/46:40

4×100: 1 GBR (Bowden, Barough, Flint, Slue) 46.65; 2 POL 47.03

8kmXC: 1 M Del Pozo Alvarez ESP 23:09

Dec: 1 D Cespedes Diaz ESP 6616; 6 Kevin Cranmer GBR 5074

M45:

Spain’s Lion Martinez just missed the world record with a 10.73 clocking in the 100m and he also won the 200m by a big margin in 22.14.

The only British winner in this age group was Darren Towart in the 400m hurdles with 60.29 though there were silver medals for Tamun Ossai, Alan Robertson, Kojo Kyereme and Stephen McCauley. Kyreme picked up a pair of silvers behind Estonian Indrek Tobreluts at 1500m and 5000m.

100 (0.7): 1 L Martinez ESP 10.73; 2 Tamun Ossai GBR 11.32; 4 Alan Robertson GBR 11.52 (11.52/0.9 ht)

200 (0.2): 1 Martinez ESP 22.14; 2 Robertson GBR 23.41. in SF: Sylvester Juwe GBR 24.00/-0.1

400: 1 A Katantonakis GRE 51.43; 2 Gavin Stephens GBR 51.61

1500: 1 I Tobreluts EST 4:08.56; 2 Kojo Kyereme GBR 4:10.39

5000: 1 Tobreluts EST 15:21.78; 2 Kyereme GBR 15:24.52; 13 James Scott Buccleuch GBR 16:45.30

10,000: 1 O Sitkovskyi UKR 33:13.38

3000SC: 1 J Chicquet FRA 10:04.61

400H: 1 Darren Towart GBR 60.29; 2 R Vauchier SUI 60.88

HJ: 1 T Bourscheid LUX 1.75

PV: 1 G Mateu Carceller ESP 4.20; 3 Dougie Graham GBR 4.05; 7 Grant Stirling GBR 3.15

SP: 1 G Bottier FRA 14.00; 2 Stephen McCauley GBR 13.85

DT: 1 B Pay NOR 46.19; 5 McCauley GBR 38.37

HT/Wt: 1 P Dellicarri ITA 57.01/18.03

JT: 1 A Poder EST 61.22

4×100: 1 GBR (Juwe, Robertson, Wood, Elliott) 44.43; 2 ESP 45.56

5000W: 1 R Landron FRA 22:18.5

10kmW: 1 J Pinera Alvarez ESP 49.00

8kmXC: 1 G Kujawski POL 22:48; 11 Adrian Russell GBR 25:09

Dec: 1 S Piispo FIN 6865; 3 Craig Pounder GBR 6144</stro

M50:

Mike Coogan won the 200m and Neal Edwards won the 400m hurdles in this age group.

100 (0.0): 1 A Lassi ITA 11.43; 2 Trevor Hodgson GBR 11.61; 3 Darren Scott GBR 11.62. sf: Guiseppe Minetti GBR 11.99/0.8

200 (-0.2): 1 Mike Coogan GBR 23.28; 2 Lassi 23.36; 3 Scott GBR 23.50

400: 1 C Haddock IRL 52.80; 2 Richard Scott GBR 53.83. in sf: Steven Baldock GBR 56.13

1500: 1 R Celinski POL 4:18.08; 5 Brent Brodie GBR 4:26.71; 12 James Hodge GBR 4:34.41

5000: 1 O Fernandez Santamaria ESP 15:49.06; 7 J Gonzalez Armas GBR 17:01.19

3000SC: 1 F Munuera Diaz ESP 10:42.60

400H: 1 Neal Edwards GBR 60.10; 2 S Mascaraque Crespo ESP 60.22. in ht: Richard Holt GBR 66.92; Ian Firla GBR 68.28

HJ: 1 M de Angelis ITA 1.70

SP: 1 R Strasser SUI 16.58

DT: 1 C Groeninger GER 39.06

HT: 1 M Walczak POL 64.52; 3 Graham Holder GBR 54.81; 4 Gareth Cook GBR 53.09

Wt: 1 Walczak POL 22.46; 3 Holder GBR 18.03; 7 Cook GBR 17.24

JT: 1 P Satto FIN 54.63

5000W/10kmW: 1 T Lipiec POL 22:57.39/48:39

4×100: 1 ITA 46.59; 2 GBR (Appiah, Hodgson, Terry-Short, Fairclough) 47.98

8kmXC: 1 F Donata Rosendo ESP 23:38; 10 Brent Brodie GBR 25:55

Dec: 1 E Andreoglou GRE 7105

M55:

This proved a fallow age group for Britain with a silver in the 4x100m relay being the best result up to Tuesday.

Former International and junior star Simon Mugglestone continued his comeback with seventh in a 5000m impressively won by German Miguel Molero-Eichwin. Mugglestone’s PB of 13:28.29 was set 35 years ago.

Claudio Fausti gained a 200m and 400m winning double.

100 (2.3): 1 M Longo ITA 11.60; 5 Will Macgee GBR 11.88; 6 Russell Whiting GBR 11.99

200 (0.0): 1 C Fausti ITA 24.44; 4 Macgee GBR 24.80; 5 Whiting GBR 24.93

400: 1 Fausti ITA 54.83; 5 Wole Odeje GBR 57.90 (56.89 sf); 6 Gary Clare GBR 57.95 (57.27 sf). in sf: Adrian Haines GBR 59.29

1500: 1 M Kirt EST 4:18.85; 4 Andrew Ridley GBR 4:22.24; 5 David Cowlishaw GBR 4:22.91; 6 Haines GBR 4:27.01; 10 Stephen Atkinson GBR 4:37.76

5000: 1 M Molero-Eichwein 16:33.55; 7 Simon Mugglestone GBR 17:09.03

10,000: 1 S Figueiredo POR 33:54.00

3000SC: 1 J Prieto ESP 10:59.31

400H: 1 O Syrmolotov UKR 63.01

HJ: 1 M Ullo FIN 1.70; 5 Steve Linsell GBR 1.60

SP: 1 G Tubini ITA 14.99

DT: 1 H Maryniak GER 50.46; 16 Leeroy Golding GBR 30.69

Wt: 1 G Misevicius LTU 20.27; 8 Linsell GBR 12.75

HT: 1 B Lezsak HUN 56.23

JT: 1 E Lommen NED 55.22

5000W/10kmW: 1 M Carvajal Ortega ESP 23:15.10/49:32

4×100: 1 FRA 49.79; 2 GBR (Golding, Allen, Clare. MacDonald)

8kmXC: 1 M Molero-Eichwein GER 23:47; 17 Steve Roberts GBR 27:50

Dec: 1 C Schiefermayer AUT 7468; 9 Ian Martin GBR 5162

M60:

David Clarke won a fast 1500m and then finished third in the 5000m.

Dave Thom was successful in the 10,000m and Britain also won the 4x100m.

100 (1.5): 1 P Carnier FRA 12.32; 2 J Aberg SWE 12.32. in SF: 5 Brian Steene GBR 12.83/-0.4; Paul Guest GBR 13.03/-0.5

200 (0.5): 1 Aberg SWE 25.36; 6 Steene GBR 26.77; 8 Ronnie Hunter GBR 27.63 (27.23/1.2 sf, 27.00/0.2 ht). in ht: Guest GBR 27.12/0.1

400: 1 B Bengtsson DEN 57.46. in sf: Sean Price GBR 60.66; Brett Davis GBR 61.42

1500: 1 David Clarke GBR 4:30.82; 2 H Eriksson SWE 4:31.18; 4 Chris Upson GBR 4:34.99; 5 Guy Bracken GBR 4:37.27; 7 Jonathan Burrell GBR 4:41.29

5000: 1 E Joly FRA 17:13.57; 3 Clarke GBR 17:18.34; 7 Dave Thom GBR 17:39.17; 8 Chris Upson GBR 17:42.23; 9 Mark Cursons GBR 18:03.53; 11 Grewg Penn GBR 18:25.50; 17 Chris Ireland GBR 19:43.56

10,000: 1 Thom GBR 36:43.62; 2 E Eula ITA 36:57.57

2000SC: 1 C Nottouni ITA 7:17.43; 6 Chris Ireland GBR 7:58.27; 8 Phil York GBR 8:03.64

300H: 1 H Alatupa FIN 47.25; 3 Glen Reddington GBR 48.23

HJ: 1 M Mastrolorenzi ITA 1.70; 12 Ian Crawley GBR 1.45

SP: 1 S Paavola FIN 14.16; 4 Allan Leiper GBR 13.53; 5 Mike Hausler GBR 13.33

DT: 1 F Burlett FRA 39.73; 2 Crawley GBR 39;53; 4 Hausler GBR 36.65

HT: 1 R Tomaino ITA 50.90; 11 Leiper GBR 38.14

Wt: 1 M Medisauskas LTU 20.50; 12 Robert Broadbridge GBR 14.73; 15 Leiper 14.27

JT: 1 D Kula LAT 47.01

5000W/10kmW: 1 M Perianez Garcia ESP 24:45.39/52:03

4×100: 1 GBR (Hunter, Guest, Reddington, Steene) 49.75; 2 ITA 50.44

8kmXC: 1 Eriksson SWE 25:55; 3 Upson GBR 26:04; 5 Thom GBR 26:20; 7 Gregory Penn GBR 26:47; 9 Burrell GBR 27:01

Dec: 1 V Zaniauskas LTU 7398; 4 Crawley GBR 6432; 10 Peter Stepney GBR 4419

M65:

This proved a successful age group with Paul Forbes easily winning the 1500m from fellow Brit John Thomson.

Colin Feechan won the 10,000m and cross-country and John Moreland took the discus title while Brian Slaughter won the decathlon.

100 (0.4): 1 A Piovani ITA 12.87. in SF: 8 Andy McCrum GBR 13.45/-0.4 (13.30/0.3 ht). in ht: Ian Broadhurst GBR 13.74/-0.4

200 (-1.0): 1 J Exposito Soler ESP 26.87; 2 Tennyson James GBR 26.93; 8 Broadhurst GBR 27.84#

400: 1 J Czastka POL 61.07; 3 James GBR 61.82; 8 Adrian Day GBR 73.69 (66.40 sf)

1500: 1 Paul Forbes GBR 4:44.40; 2 John Thomson GBR 4:51.15; 6 Steve Taylor GBR 5:03.22; 11 Pete Mountain GBR 5:21.55

5000: 1 J Stijlaat NED 18:37.19

10,000: 1 Colin Feechan GBR 38:42.89; 2 J Stijlaart NED 39:22.89

2000SC: 1 C Perez Rodriguez ESP 7:35.72

300H: 1 A Beca POR 48.79; 3 Broadhurst GBR 49.31

HJ: 1 O Fedorko UKR 1.60; 13 Colin Harris GBR 1.25; 14 Quentin McQuillan GBR 1.25; 16 Trevor Wade GBR 1.25

PV: 1 S Maranges Costa ESP 3.50

SP: 1 V Koncicky CZE 13.54

DT: 1 John Moreland GBR 46.81; 2 J Duber POL 43.39; 15 McQuillan GBR 27.81

HT: 1 G Gassenbauer AUT 48.78; 4 Ian Cooley GBR 39.78; 6 Moreland GBR 39.73

Wt: 1 L Noluveau FRA 17.36; 3 Moreland GBR 16.24; 7 Cooley GBR 13.67

JT: 1 S Havras UKR 49.51; 6 Stephen Langdon GBR 39.76

5000W: 1 M Lapka CZE 24:40.95

5kmW: 1 M Lapka CZE 51:51; 8 Hardeep Minhas GBR 67:53

4×100: 1 POL 52.70; 3 GBR (Phillips, Wignall, Day, Broadhurst) 55.58

8kmXC: 1 Feechan GBR 27:18; 2 V Nedybaliuk UKR 27:57

Dec: 1 Brian Slaughter GBR 6763; 2 D Doepping GER 6411

M70:

Britain’s greatest ever masters sprinter Stephen Peters dominated the sprints, winning the 100m in an European record 12.96 when winning by half a second from fellow Brits Chris Monk, the former European Cup 200m winner, and Simon Barrett as Britain had five of the first seven for one of their best results in history.

Peters won the 200m by over a second from Barratt but was absent from the 400m where Barratt led another one two winning from Paul Wignall.

Barratt won his fourth medal when a quartet minus Peters won the sprint relay by over two seconds.

Ireland’s Joe Gough won the 1500m.

100 (-0.2): 1 Stephen Peters GBR 12.96 (ER) (13.08/-0.2 ht); 2 Chris Monk GBR 13.57 (13.55/-0.3 ht); 3 Simon Barrett GBR 13.65; 6 Walwyn Franklyn 14.20; 7 David Hinds GBR 14.41

200 (0.1): 1 Peters GBR 26.94 (26.65/0.2 ht); 2 Barrett GBR 28.35; 4 Monk GBR 28.99; 5 Franklyn GBR 29.60. in hts: David Hinds GBR 30.59

400: 1 Barrett GBR 67.59; 2 Paul Wignall GBR 68.39 (68.37 ht); 5 Franklyn GBR 69.20; 6 Hinds GBR 70.59 (69.26 ht)

1500: 1 J Gough IRL 5:29.21; 5 Stewart Thorp GBR 5:38.17

5000: 1 V Kiessel LUX 19:00.01; 2 Bob Bradbury GBR 19:17.95; 7 Thorp 21:52.47; 8 Alan Newman 22:33.93

10,000: 1 V Kiessel Lux 39:34.27; 2 Bradbury GBR 40:15.89

2000SC: 1 A Montini ITA 8:33.86

300H: 1 K Sanelma FIN 54.31

HJ: 1 U Tudem NOR 1.47

PV: 1 W Ritte GER 3.53 (WR)

SP: 1 X Derhemi ALB 12.84

WT: 1 G Hoffmann GER 18.88; 3 Guy Dirkin GBR 17.53; 7 Tim Saunders-Mullins GBR 13.59

HT: 1 Hoffmann GER 47.00; 2 Dirkin GBR 46.32; 10 Saunders-Mullins GBR 32.88

JT: 1 J Prime FRA 41.09

5000W: 1 A Pio ITA 28:28.84; 3 Peter Boszko GBR 30:33.49

10kmW: 1 I Melo Valls ESP 59:01; 4 Boszko GBR 62:43

4×100: GBR (Franklyn, Hinds, Barrett, Monk) 53.93; 2 ITA 56.08

6kmXC: 1 L Moser ITA 22:03; 8 Thorp GBR 22:51; 11 Ron Cattle GBR 23:24; 12 Alan Newman GBR 23:27

Dec: 1 I Raig EST 5675; 2 Alistair Hill GBR 5599

M75:

Ian Richards won the 5000m walk but was disqualified from the 10km road walk and he was Britain’s only winner in the age group.

Norway’s Arild Busterud won four throwing golds while Livio Bugiardini won a 200m and 400m double and was in Italy’s winning sprint relay team.

100 (-1.0): 1 M Barisciano ITA 14.04; 5 Victor Novell GBR 15.27 (14.97/-0.1 ht)

200 (-0.2): 1 L Bugiardini ITA 28.86; 7 Novell GBR 33.04 (32.26/-0.6 ht)

400: 1 Bugiardini ITA 65.83. in hts: Bruce Hendrie GBR 79.75

1500: 1 H Smeets NED 5:47.57; 5 John Exley GBR 6:11.70

5000: 1 A Viroli ITA 20:58.20; 4 Exley GBR 24:17.08

10,000: D Macagno FRA 46:00.60

2000SC: M Lesniak POL 10:10.31

300H: J Romero ESP 54.31; 7 Andrew Webb GBR 72.10

HJ/PV: 1 V Cela LAT 1.40/2.95

SP/DT: 1 A Busterud NOR 13.24/42.38

Wt: 1 Busterud NOR 19.84; 4 Barry Hawksworth GBR 15.19

HT: 1 Busterud NOR 51.01; 3 Hawksworth GBR 40.06

JT: 1 J Krawczyk SUI 32.75; 6 Earl Taylor GBR 13.96

5000W: 1 Ian Richards GBR 30:24.76; 2 E Formentin ITA 30:57.74

10kmW: 1 Formentin ITA 64:45; Richards GBR dq

4×100: 1 ITA 58.34; 4 GBR 65.12

6kmXC: 1 A Viroli ITA 22:26; 2 Aleksander Swiecicki GBR 22:54; 4 Exley GBR 24:46; 5 Alan Appleby GBR 25:36

Dec: 1 Cela LAT 7085

M80:

Allan Long won a 1.60/31.97 sprint double.

Unusually France’s Jean Louis Esnault took golds at 400m, 1500m and 10,000m with the 800m still to go but he did not contest the 5000m, that was impressively won by Martin Ford from team-mate Victor Shirley who also finished second in the 1500m to Esnault. Ford also won cross-country gold.

100 (-0.3): 1 Allan Long 15.60; 2 J Tennasilm EST 15.80; 6 Anthony Treacher GBR 17.34; 8 Barry Ferguson GBR 20.09

200 (-0.5): 1 Long GBR 31.97; 2 Tennasilm EST 32.62; 5 Treacher GBR 36.54

400:1 J Esnault FRA 78.23; 5 Treacher GBR 90.46

1500: 1 J Esnault FRA 6:19.35; 2 Victor Shirley 6:21.67; 4 Barrie Roberts GBR 8:41.65

5000: 1 Martin Ford GBR 23:20.39; 2 Shirley GBR 23:31.95; 4 Roberts GBR 31:35.91

10,000: 1 Esnault FRA 52:04.46

2000SC: 1 A Jonson SWE 10:53.57

200H (-1.7): 1 Esnault FRA 41.46; 4 Ferguson GBR 46.07

HJ: 1 E Wittmann GER 1.29

PV: 1 M Tiidre EST 2.10

SP/DT: 1 R Heiler GER 12.62/33.19

Wt: 1 C Roszczak POL 15.55

HT: 1 G Vignot FRA 38.03

JT: 1 J Tenhu FIN 39.22

5000W/10kmW: 1 P Schumm GER 36:13.64/73:15

4×100: 1 ITA 72.77

6kmXC: 1 Martin Ford GBR 25:27; 2 Jonson SWE 28:03; 6 Roberts GBR 37:39

Dec: 1 N Baeck SWE 4576

M85:

Valerio Sosella dominated the sprints.

100 (-0.4)/200 (-1.4): 1 V Sossella ITA 18.91/41.74

400: 1 R Marchioni ITA 1:49:42

1500: 1 M Alosno ESP 6:42.61

5000: 1 O Iacoboni ITA 31:55.17

10,000: 1 J Noe DEN 57:35.23 (gst: F Diazmendez MEX 53:58.96)

HJ: 1 J Vonasek CZE 1.01

PV/Dec: 1 K Skramstad NOR 1.90/4501

SP/JT: 1 L Huchthausen GER 9.63/30.99

DT: 1 H Henriksen NOR 25.86

Wt/HT: 1 W Krifka AUT 15.20/39.12

5000W: 1 R Pelliccia ITA 36:06.36

6kmXC: 1 Noe DEN 30:22

M90:

Wendelin Acker won five throwing golds.

Andre Guiomar took gold at both 100m and high jump.

100 (-0.2)/HJ: 1 A Guiomar FRA 18.93/1.07

200 (-0.7): 1 H Kemmler GER 48.59

400: 1 A Corvetti ITA 2:03.87

SP/DT/Wt/HT/JT: 1 W Acker GER 7.96/14.88/9.69/21.48/15.09

5000W/10kmW: 1 N Proietti ITA 46:47.10/97:40

W35:

Hayley Mills took a golden double at 100m and 200m with Stacey Downie second in both races.

The pair also won gold in the 4x100m.

Another British multi champion was Emma Beardmore who won at the discus and weight and also medalled in the shot and hammer.

Niabari Rutter took the shot and heptathlon title while Laurensa Bitane made it a very successful throws age group by winning the javelin.

Emily Bonnett was first in the 400m hurdles and also finished third on the flat.

100 (-0.6): 1 Hayley Mills GBR 12.03 (12.24/0.5 ht); 2 Stacey Downie GBR 12.36; 7 Joanne Ryan GBR 13.23 (13.21/-1.0 ht)

200 (1.1): 1 Mills GBR 24.34; 2 Downie GBR 25.25

400: 1 E Utriainen FIN 58.72; 3 Emily Bonnett GBR 59.50

1500: 1 S Michalak POL 4:35.41; 4 Alexis Dodd GBR 4:42.73; 6 Rebecca Quinlan 4:46.14

5000: 1 S Trane SWE 17:53.83; 8 Sophie Marr GBR 19:16.42

10,000: 1 L Nardo ITA 38:03.17

2000SC: 1 B Hoetzenegger AUT 7:03.22

400H: 1 Emily Bonnett GBR 61.22; 2 Nisha Desai GBR 61.55

LJ: 1 M Lindholm FIN 5.34/0.0; 6 Niabari Rutter GBR 4.84/0.1

SP: 1 Rutter GBR 11.99; 2 M Haubrich GER 11.42; 3 Emma Beardmore GBR 11.27

DT: 1 Beardmore GBR 39.94; 2 C Dalyphard FRA 39.24; 3 Laurensa Britane GBR 37.93

Wt: 1 Beardmore GBR 15.18; 2 G Davin LUX 13.40; 8 Laura Allen GBR 7.56

HT: 1 E Zabolotni ISR 53.42; 2 Beardmore GBR 47.33

JT: 1 Britane GBR 45.51; 2 J Vogt GER 41.71

5000W/10kmW: M Liepina LAT 26:08.58/55:15

4×100: 1 GBR (Ryan, McBride, Balogun, Mills) 50.30; 2 FRA 51.44; 3 IRL 51.70

8kmXC: 1 C O’Connor IRL 26:17

Hep: 1 Rutter GBR 4466; 2 C Orlandi ITA 3057; 5 Stef Bazylkiewicz GBR 1364

W40:

Lucy Marshall took a winning double at Hammer and weight events.

Sinah Florence Haenssler-Hug gained a sprint double for Germany.

100 (0.1): 1 S Haenssler-Hug GER 12.38; 7 Chidinma Agwu GBR 13.32. in ht: Hayley Richardson 13.94/-0.7

200 (0.3): 1 Haenssler-Hug GER 25.71. in ht: Naana Adusei GBR 27.65

400: 1 P Orell Sahlberg SWE 57.97; 8 Samantha Williams GBR 62.86 (62.68 ht)

1500: 1 A Rostkowska POL 4:31.77; 2 F Kehoe IRL 4:37.32

5000: 1 L Tavelli ITA 18:36.48; 3 Lisa Gawthorne GBR 18:42.64

10,000: 1 K Freitag AUT 39:10.89

2000SC: 1 V Pacha ESP 7:15.67

400H: 1 P Orell Sahlberg SWE 62.50

LJ: 1 l Torino-Imberti SUI 5.29/0.0; 5 Jodie Albrow GBR 4.75/-0.4

SP: 1 M Sloek Hansen DEN 14.95

DT: 1 S Retour FRA 47.57

Wt: 1 Lucy Marshall GBR 15.65; 2 Retour FRA 13.73

HT: 1 Marshall GBR 53.88; 2 S Madic FRA 46.05; 10 Jayne Baldock GBR 31.40

JT: 1 M Metz GER 40.44

5000W/10kmW: 1 V Santos POR 24:57.02/51:18

4×100: 1 ITA 51.35; 2 IRL 52.08; 3 NED 52.81

8kmXC: 1 M Kenny 26:25; 5 Jessica Franklin GBR 29:13; 7 Rebecca Mills GBR 32:50

Hep: 1 T Tillgren FIN 5010; 2 Albrow GBR 4808

W45:

Zoe Doyle won a tactical 1500m while Andrea Jenkins was successful in the hammer and Kirstie Booth won steeplechase gold.

Romania’s Adina Gheorghiu took an impressive sprint double.

100 (1.1): 1 A Gheorghiu ROU 12.54; 6 Karen Burles GBR 12.97

200 (1.6): 1 Gheorghiu ROU 26.05; 2 Elizabeth Amos GBR 26.48. in sf: Carol Holt GBR 27.98/1.6

400: 1 A Quaid IRL 57.83; 4 Amos GBR 60.49. in ht: Lourdes Bradley GBR 67.05

1500: 1 Zoe Doyle GBR 4:58.11; 2 C Pinna ITA 4:59.67; 4 Maria Shaw GBR 5:05.71

5000: 1 Pinna ITA 18:28.99

10,000: 1 L Pardini ITA 40:31.23

2000SC: 1 Kirstie Booth GBR 6:58.45; 2 D Woszczek POL 7:06.30; 3 Jacqueline Etherington GBR 7:52.27

400H: 1 A Thomaidou GRE 64.18

LJ: 1 M Hristova BUL 5.58/-3.2

SP: 1 T Nasonova UKR 13.64

DT: 1 L Bjork SWE 40.22; 5 Andrea Jenkins GBR 33.15

Wt: 1 K Koro FIN 14.41; 2 Jenkins GBR 13.99

HT: 1 Jenkins GBR 43.02; 2 J Schorno SUI 40.34

JT: 1 I Jakubaityte LTU 44.50

5000W/10kmW: 1 R LaDelfa ITA 24:08.33/50:41

4×100: 1 ITA 52.42; 2 GBR (Marsh, Holt, Bradley, Burles) 53.44

8kmXC: 1 E Hernandez ESP 25:59

Hep: 1 J Gartmann GER 5294

W50:

Tanya Schlling won the heptathlon with a world record score of 6165 and also won the 400m.

Britain’s only gold medallists in the age group were shot putter Paula Williams and Grazia Manzotti who won the 5000m track walk and then was second in the 10km road walk.

Nikki Sturzaker won silver medals at 1500m and 5000m.

100 (2.5): 1 C Sanulli ITA 12.66

200 (0.0): 1 Sanulli ITA 26.53; 3 Michelle Thomas GBR 27.44; 4 Sarah Loades GBR 27.60

400: 1 T Schilling GER 60.51; 2 Sarah Loades GBR 62.96

1500: 1 M Cerini ITA 5:01.30; 2 Nikki Sturzaker GBR 5:05.92; 10 Sarah Swift GBR 5:45.46

5000: 1 C Primo ITA 17:57.52; 2 Sturzaker GBR 18:09.06

10,000: 1 L Torn EST 40:34.35; 5 Wendy Smith GBR 44:53.41

2000SC: 1 N Etxegarai ESP 7:58.97; 3 A Ramos-Villaverde GBR 8:33.36

300H: 1 E Baggiolini ITA 47.50; 3 Sarah Loades GBR 48.47

LJ: 1 A Mulder NED 4.88/-0.5; 5 Fiona Davidson GBR 4.55/-1.2; 11 Sharon Dooley 3.84/-1.6

SP: 1 Paula Williams GBR 13.30; 2 S Roemmert GER 12.49; 14 Sharon Hutchings 9.00

DT: 1 B Schardt GER 41.09

Wt: 1 M Kosmala LUX 15.36; 14 Sue Lawrence GBR 11.06

HT: 1 P Aletta ITA 48.38

JT: 1 A Benczenleitnerne HUN 41.27; 3 Williams GBR 35.97

5000W: 1 Grazia Manzotti GBR 27:39.10; 2 E Cinca ITA 28:11.06

10kmW: 1 S Franceschini ITA 55:38; 2 Manzotti GBR 58:21

4×100: 1 ITA 50.83; 3 GBR (Andrews, Davidson, Dooley, Williams) 55.31

8kmXC: 1 C Primo ITA 25:59; 8 Wendy Smith GBR 30:31; 13 Sarah Swift GBR 33:37

Hep: 1 T Schilling GER 6165 (WR) (12.87/-0.1, 1.54, 12.28, 5.05/0.3, 32.25, 2:38.54); 8 Amanda Broadhurst GBR 4086

W55:

Former Inter Counties cross country champion Lucy Elliott dominated winning the cross-country and 5000m by big margins and also winning a competitive 1500m against former W50 champion and world record setter Eva Trost.

Spain’s Esther Colas Roman gained a rare sprint triple from 100m to 400m.

100 (0.6): 1 E Colas Roman ESP 13.41; 7 Juliet Sidney GBR 14.26 (14.21/-0.9 sf). in sf: Fiona Steele GBR 14.99/-0.9 (14.84/-0.5 ht)

200 (-0.4): 1 Colas Roman ESP 27.41; 7 Sidney GBR 29.77. in sf: Tracy Bezance GBR 32.15/-0.4 (31.68/0.7 ht)

400: 1 Colas Roman ESP 62.32

1500: 1 Lucy Elliott GBR 4:54.25; 2 E Trost GER 4:56.38;6 Anna Critchlow GBR 5:15.66

5000: 1 Elliott GBR 18:16.98; 2 M Mull-Jochem FRA 19:42.80

10,000: 1 U Krause GER 45:39.24

2000SC: 1 K Knospe GER 8:32.72

300H: 1 H Karadag TUR 52.14

LJ: 1 R Novosel CRO 5.48/4.7; 3 Louise Wood GBR 4.69/5.0; 9 Jan Timberlake GBR 4.00/2.7

SP: 1 J Mueller-Schmidt GER 13.28

DT: 1 M Krzyzan POL 38.26; 8 Janet Smith GBR 29.94

Wt: M Klein-Raber GER 15.59; 2 Smith GBR 13.45

HT: 1 C Cacaut FRA 43.36; 2 Smith GBR 37.82

JT: 1 K Peltola FIN 35.05; 8 Timberlake GBR 24.40

5000W: 1 K Bodorkos Horvath HUN 26:57.27; 4 Melanie Peddle GBR 27:24.36; 7 Wendy Kane 29:57.32

10kmW: 1 Bodorkos Horvath HUN 56:17; 5 Peddle GBR 60:33; 7 Kane GBR 62:16

4×100: 1 ITA 55.73; 2 IRL 56.25; 3 GBR (Sidney, Steele, Timberlake, Bryant) 60.02

8kmXC: 1 Elliott GBR 27:12; 2 A Schipper NED 28:21

Hep: 1 G Finegan IRL 5026

W60:

France’s multiple world record setter Nicole Alexis dominated the 100m and 200m with Ireland’s Edel Maguire second and the latter also finished second in the 400m to Britain’s Virginia Mitchell.

The other British winner in the age group was 300m hurdler Susan Frisby.

100 (-0.9): 1 N Alexis FRA 13.61; 2 E Maguire IRL 14.18; 6 Honoria Font Freide GBR 14.70; 8 Melanie Garland GBR 14.89. in ht: Sandra Mitusch GBR 15.42/-1.8; Angela Bryant GBR 15.64/-0.6

200 (0.4): 1 Alexis FRA 28.84; 2 Maguire IRL 29.16; 3 Janice Ellacott GBR 29.65; 7 Garland GBR 32.11 (31.84/-0.4 ht). in ht: Mitusch GBR 31.86/0.4; Bryant GBR 33.42/0.4

400: 1 Virginia Mitchell GBR 66.13; 2 Maguire IRL 67.00; 3 Ellacott GBR 67.09; 8 Christine Anthony GBR 71.66

1500: 1 M Pedroso Carrete ESP 5:21.18; 3 Anthony GBR 5:30.25; 5 Elke Hausler GBR 5:34.19; 8 Sharyn Ramage GBR 6:11.39

5000: 1 G Fustella ITA 19:55.21

10,000: 1 S Hofer AUT 42:39.48

300H: 1 Susan Frisby GBR 52.51; 2 T Gallagher IRL 57.03; 6 Gaye Clarke GBR 67.53

LJ: 1 O Becker GER 4.65/2.7; 4 Garland GBR 4.39/1.2; 13 Clarke GBR 3.59/3.1

SP: 1 B Plifke GER 12.81; 5 Charmaine Johnson GBR 9.66; 8 Lorna Foster GBR 7.92; 9 Hazel Barker GBR 7.66

DT: 1 J Lapieniene LTU 38.61; 14 Barker GBR 22.26

Wt: 1 D Beaufour FRA 16.85; 16 Foster GBR 11.00

HT: 1 M Zanobani ITA 44.07; 15 Foster GBR 26.69

JT: 1 H Herlevi Malila FIN 34.17; 8 Johnson GBR 23.88

5000W: 1 M Garcia Frontons ESP 31:46.51; 10 Fiona Bishop GBR 40:17.76

10kmW: 1 D Briere SUI 65:01; 2 Maureen Noel GBR 65:14; 10 Bishop GBR 80:39

4×100: 1 ITA 57.44; 4 GBR 62.87

8kmXC: 1 Hofer AUT 28:53; 2 N O’Sullivan IRL 28:59; 6 Fiona Usher GBR 30:51; 8 Hausler GBR 31:24; 9 Ramage GBR 34:27; 10 Susan Payne GBR 34:57; 13 Bishop GBR 37:25

Hep: 1 H Barth NOR 4950; 2 Frisby GBR 4759; 3 Jillian Roginski GBR 4472; 9 Christine Pates GBR 3035

W65:

Britain’s Jane Horder won the 300m hurdles in a superb world record of 52.41 and also won the 200m a metre ahead of Caroline Powell.

Powell, who will hit the W70 category in December, also won the 100m.

She also picked up a silver in the 400m but was unusually quicker in the heats.

Horder and Powell also combined with long jump winner Carole Filer and heptathlon silver medallist Nicola Buckwell to easily win the 4x100m title.

Janette Reay took the 10,000m.

Former British 10,000m senior champion Jill Harrison gained a 1500m and 5000m double.

However, the most famous name in action in the age group was former Olympic and world marathon champion Rosa Mota who won cross-country gold by almost five minutes.

100 (0.1): 1 Caroline Powell GBR 14.82; 2 L Vives Jorba 15.24

200 (-0.5): 1 Jane Horder GBR 30.93; 2 Powell GBR 31.07

400: 1 G Tolfes SWE 71.32; 2 Powell GBR 72.33 (71,45 ht); 4 Hilary West GBR 83.65

1500: 1 Jill Harrison GBR 5:52.18; 2 A Patelli ITA 5:58.38; 3 Jane Fabes GBR 6:00.96

5000: 1 Harrison GBR 21:31.74; 2 L Olenieva UKR 23:44.36; 3 Annette Hames GBR 23:56.41

10,000: 1 Jeanette Reay GBR 46:05.79; 2 A Camassa ITA 48:24.21

2000SC: 1 R Schubert GER 10:39.39

300H: 1 Horder GBR 52.41 (WR); 2 A Undheim NOR 56.14

LJ: 1 Carole Filer GBR 4.13/2.8; 2 Vives Jorba ESP 4.10/3.5

SP: 1 U Teuber GER 11.22

DT: 1 H Ebbekink Tukkers NED 31.02

Wt: 1 L Makitorma FIN 15.14

HT: 1 A Camoletto ITA 34.30; 13 Brenda Russell GBR 18.63

JT: 1 V Marusova CZE 32.31

5000W: 1 M Monmessin FRA 29:48.03

4×100: 1 GBR (Filer, Buckwell, Horder, Powell) 61.02; 2 FRA 62.94

8kmXC: 1 R Mota POR 29:21; 2 L Olenieva UKR 34:14

Hep: 1 A Akkerman Smits NED 4742; 2 Nicola Buckwell GBR 3624; 3 Jeanette Ashton GBR 3476

W70:

A former winner for Britain in the W65s, Alison Bourgeois led home the 400m and 1500m for Switzerland. in the 400m she denied Joylyn Saunders-Mullins a gold.

Margret Goettnauer won over 5000m and 10,000m and Mariuccia Quilleri took a sprint double and was also in Italy’s winning sprint relay team.

100 (-0.2): 1 M Ouilleri ITA 15.54; 6 Jean Fail GBR 18.79 (18.60/-0.9 ht)

200 (-1.0): 1 Ouilleri ITA 33.38; 2 Joylyn Saunders-Mullins GBR 33.96

400: 1 1 A Bourgeois SUI 75.92; 2 Saunders-Mullins GBR 78.37

1500: 1 A Bourgeois SUI 6:09.89; 3 Ros Tabor GBR 7:04.67; 4 Carolyn Gale GBR 7:11.14

5000: 1 M Goettnauer GER 22:28.83; 2 E Kenny IRL 23:06.73; 3 Gale 26:11.81; 5 Tabor GBR 27:17.29

10,000: 1 Goettnauer GER 48:17.74; 4 Gale GBR 59:14.54

2000SC: 1 E Reijonen FIN 11:07.35

200H: 1 U Karneback SWE 40.01; 2 Emily McMahon GBR 40.69; 4 Fail GBR 56.06

LJ: 1 U Ritte GER 3.67/1.8; 4 McMahon GBR 3.43/0.8; 5 Sue Yeomans GBR 3.31/1.2; 9 Lyn Ahmet GBR 2.65/1.4

SP: 1 G Kazlauskiene LTU 9.74

DT: 1 M Ribelles ESP 27.24

Wt/HT: 1 E Nohl GER 13.35/32.58

JT: 1 R Rajamaki FIN 23.37

5000W/10kmW: M Mendes POR 31:12.41/63:03

4×100: 1 ITA 68.50; 3 GBR (Fail, McMahon, Stewart, Yeomans) 72.67

6kmXC: 1 Goettnauer GER 25:22; 3 Tabor GBR 28:48; 4 Gale GBR 29:23; 11 Susan James GBR 34:27

Hep: 1 Karneback SWE 4525

W75:

Michelle Peroni first won the 200m and then took over two seconds off of the 400m world record with a time of 77.71 as she took the gold medal by over 18 seconds.

Angela Copson has set a number of records over the years but was content to win golds over 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

100 (0.7): 1 M Area Diego ESP 17.38

200 (0.2): 1 M Peroni FRA 33.50

400: 1 Peroni ITA 77.71 (WR)

1500: 1 Angela Copson GBR 6:33.08; 2 Anne Dockery GBR 6:44.57

5000: 1 Copson GBR 23:23.78; 2 Dockery GBR 23:42.04

10,000: 1 Copson 51:54.22; 2 M Nittel GER 59:06.13

2000SC: 1 M Rocnakova CZE 14:32.36

200H (-1.7): T Kokkonen FIN 44.88

LJ: 1 M Daehler-Stettler SUI 3.18/2.4

SP/DT: 1 M Gosztolai HUN 10.20/29.17

Wt: 1 A Van Anholt NED 13.47; 9 Rosemary Hutton GBR 8.05

HT: 1 I Faldager DEN 35.55; 5 Hutton GBR 26.04

JT: 1 H Ringa LAT 22.89

5000W: 1 A Tyshko UKR 33:55.65; 2 Noel Blatchford GBR 36:02.26

10kmW: 1 Tyshko UKR 73:37

6kmXC: 1 V Sarra ITA 28:48

Hep: I Zorzi ITA 3713

W80:

Kathleen Stewart won the 100m and 400m titles but was only third in the 100m. She also dropped down to the W70 4x100m to win another bronze.

Marianne Maier of Austria broke Evaun Williams world record in the shot with a 10.10m throw and also won the long jump.

100 (-0.2): 1 Kathleen Stewart GBR 18.99; 2 M Stapelfeld NOR 19.55

200 (0.2): 1 Stapelfeld DEN 40.93; 3 Stewart GBR 57.42

400: 1 Stewart GBR 98.12; 2 M Fragiacomo ITA 1:54.82

1500: 1 H Kivisto FIN 8:44.82; 3 Betty Stracey GBR 10:42.90

5000: 1 Z Racenaja LAT 30:20.87

10,000: 1 H Kivisto FIN 63:39.50

LJ: 1 M Maier AUT 3.27/3.8; 2 Iris Holder GBR 2.50/1.8

SP: 1 Maier AUT 10.10 (WR)

DT: 1 M Jakobsone LAT 25.91; 10 Patricia Hill GBR 13.25

Wt: 1 B Del Giudice ITA 11.02; 5 Hill GBR 7.77

HT: 1 M Fancello ITA 29.74; 5 Hill GBR 19.78

JT: 1 A Graber-Bolliger SUI 23.17

5000W/10kmW: 1 H Draeger GER 46:57.28/98:20

6kmXC: 1 Racenaja LAT 33:31; 5 Stracey GBR 41:13

W85:

Evaun Williams, lost a record in the W80s but added almost a metre to the W85 shot world record with a 8.93m throw and almost three metres to the hammer with a 29.52m throw and she also set a weight record.

She also won the javelin but did not compete in the discus but did win a gold in the throws pentathlon.

Dorothy Fraser gained a sprint double while Anne Martin won the 400m and long jump and also medalled in the throws.

100 (-0.2): 1 Dorothy Fraser GBR 24.52; 2 T Loki HUN 25.87

200 (0.2): 1 Fraser GBR 60.46

400: 1 Anne Martin GBR 2:29.75

LJ: 1 Anne Martin GBR 1.83/-0.2

SP: 1 Evaun Williams GBR 8.93 (WR); 2 E Frackowiak POL 5.26

DT: 1 Frackowiak POL 11.54

WT: 1 Williams GBR 11.54 (WR); 2 Frackowiak POL 7.44; 3 Martin GBR 7.41

HT: 1 Williams GBR 29.52 (WR); 2 Frackowiak POL 18.77; 3 Martin GBR 18.27

JT: 1 Williams GBR 24.24; 2 Frackowiak POL 8.40

Throws Pen: 1 Williams GBR 5150; 2 E Antritter GER 1625

W95:

There were no competitors in the W90 age group but Finn Soni Sopanen won her events unopposed in the W95s having been born in 1927.

LJ/SP: 1 S Sopanen FIN 0.97/1.1/3.73

Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 24

Men: Mar: 1 Cornelius Kibet KEN 2:08:29; 2 Paul Tanui KEN 2:09:57; 3 Robert Kimutai Ngeno KEN 2:10:16; 4 Edwin Kiptoo KEN 2:10:21; 5 Fikadu Kebede ETH 2:12:52; 6 Samuel Kiptoo KEN 2:14:09; 7 Daverso Ramos PER 2:14:25

Women: Mar: 1 Rodah Tanui KEN 2:24:52; 2 Sharon Cherop KEN 2:24:56; 3 Pamela Rotich KEN 2:27:37; 4 Aamelmal Tagel BRN 2:28:09; 5 Tigist Bikila ETH 2:30:37; 6 Askale Alemaheyu ETH 2:35:05

» Subscribe to AW magazine here

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE