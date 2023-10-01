British miler finishes runner-up to Hobbs Kessler at World Road Running Champs as Faith Kipyegon suffers shock defeat at the hands of Diribe Welteji in women’s mile

Callum Elson is not your typical athlete. While most competitors at the World Road Running Championships were fine-tuning their preparations in races or training at altitude, he spent a week in early September lying on a sunbed for several hours a day in Greece.

Outside of holidays, he enjoys chronicling his athletics exploits on social media under the moniker “The Distance Project” where he describes himself as “pretending to be a pro runner” and he believes coming to races with a videographer to produce post-event online coverage has helped him get a lane in races that he might otherwise have struggled to get into.

He will definitely have great footage to have fun editing in coming days, too, after winning a surprise silver medal behind Hobbs Kessler in the men’s mile on the roads of Riga on Sunday (Oct 1).

As the American blasted through the finish line near the city’s Freedom Monument in 3:56.13 to set an official world record for the distance, Elson clocked a European record of 3:56.41 as Sam Prakel of the United States finished third in 3:56.43 but at least had the consolation of being inside his own world record of 4:01.21.

As well as being busy on social media, Elson works full time in digital marketing. He does not have a main shoe sponsor either but has uniquely attracted mini-deals from a number of companies.

His holiday in Greece was supposed to be an end-of-season break with his girlfriend after a summer where he got his 1500m best down to 3:35.39, but he carried on training during the period. “It’s not hard to go for a run every day when you’ve spent six hours on a sunbed,” he says.

Elson only began running seriously during the pandemic after having played football mainly at Durham University. He ran as a youngster – finishing 16th in the English Schools Cross Country Champs in 2017, for example – but stepped it up during Covid lockdowns and has seen rapid improvements.

“I’ve never been to altitude,” says Elson, who looks a little like a boxer when he runs with wide arm carriage and muscular shoulders. “I just rock up on a Tuesday night with the (Cambridge & Coleridge) boys with whatever kit I can scramble for free, smash out some reps, go home and have my tea.”

Elson is an Alf Tupper of the digital age, but despite advances in technology in recent years he was left wondering where he finished for almost 10 minutes post race. The Brit knew he had a medal but wasn’t sure if it was silver or bronze before it was finally confirmed as the former.

The race played out in cagey fashion although it was hardly slow. Andy Baddeley, a 2009 winner of the 5th Ave Mile in New York, had given Elson some tactical advice to identify markers with, say, 400m to go in order to judge his finishing sprint to perfection. Problem was, Kessler had also got advice from none other than Nick Willis, the New Zealander who won the 5th Ave Mile five times.

“You have one bullet in a race like that and if you shoot it too early it’s going to have less impact,” said Elson. “When I got to around 100m to go I thought there are three of us abreast and I thought I’ve not come here wishing I’d made a move and if I die on my arse trying to win then so be it, so I went for it.”

Kessler told AW: “Nick Willis texted me this morning and said ‘hey, it’s going to be windy so draft as long as possible’. So I waited but when I went, I went hard.

“I struck first and I struck hard but I after I kicked I went around a roundabout and hit a huge blast of wind and thought ‘oh no’. I thought I’d messed up but there was no looking back.”

Kessler, 20, was a US high school prodigy but has since run 3:32.76 for 1500m since turning pro. Elson might be two years older but is less experienced.

“I just got myself in a mindset of belonging,” said the Brit. “It’s one of the least nervous times I’ve been on a start line.

“I decided to run with personality and with authority. It gets results for me.”

While the runners beat Prakel’s official world record, which was hastily ratified on the eve of these championships, the quickest men’s road mile on a certified course remains Ed Cheserek’s 3:53.3 from Honolulu in 2019.

It is a mark that will surely fall at these championships in coming years.

Men’s mile: 1 Hobbs Kessler (USA) 3:56.13; 2 Callum Elson (GBR) 3:56.41; 3 Sam Prakel (USA) 3:56.43

Welteji upsets Kipyegon to win women’s mile

After breaking world records at 1500m, one mile and 5000m on the track and taking world titles in Budapest, Faith Kipyegon is the frontrunner when it comes to the athlete of the year awards.

She was the biggest name at these inaugural World Road Running Championships, but suffered a rare defeat at the hands of Diribe Welteji and Freweyni Hailu as the Ethiopian duo outkicked the Kenyan in the closing stages.

After seeing a lot of Kipyegon’s back in recent months, they looked as surprised as anyone. Welteji in particular looked a little shell-shocked after not only taking gold decisively but breaking Nikki Hiltz’s world record of 4:27.97 with 4:20.98 as Hailu clocked 4:23.06 and Kipyegon 4:24.13.

Welteji, 21, won 1500m silver in Budapest and said: “When I saw Faith in front near the line, at that moment I decided to sprint. I could sense that she was tired and I had it in my mind – ‘I can beat her’. I came here to win, to write history and to motivate the new generations of our athletes.”

In fourth, Nelly Chepchirchir of Kenya ran 4:31.18 as Jess Hull of Australia was fifth in 4:32.45.

Kipyegon was, however, doing her first-ever road race and said: “It was a very successful season, but unfortunately I am a little bit tired today. It feels good to be part of these first World Road Running Championships, so I am glad I did it.”

Britain’s Sarah McDonald placed 16th in 4:40.14 and said: “I found it hard to navigate with people pushing and shoving. But it was good to be out here and back in a British vest.”

Women’s mile: 1 Diribe Welteji (ETH) 4:20.98; 2 Freyweyni Haile (ETH) 4:23.06; 3 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) 4:24.13

