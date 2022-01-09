British-based Italian runner out-sprints Olympic 1500m finalist at BMC GP in Sheffield with teenager Osian Perrin clocking UK under-20 record behind

Ossama Meslek, an Italian international who runs for Leeds City, kicked past Jake Wightman on the final lap of a pulsating 3000m at the British Milers’ Club Grand Prix at Sheffield on Saturday (Jan 9).

Meslek, 25, clocked 7:50.13 to take seven seconds off his PB and go No.9 on the Italian all-time rankings as he powered past Wightman after the Scottish runner had made a long run for home and pushed the pace in the final stages.

Wightman also smashed his slightly dated PB with 7:50.96 and the pair will now go to South Africa this week seeking some warm-weather training.

John Travers of Herne Hill Harriers was third in 7:53.82 with Welsh junior Osian Perrin, 18, breaking Tom Farrell’s UK indoor 3000m under-20 record of 7:58.68 with 7:58.23.



Amelia Quirk also excelled as she ran away from Jenny Nesbitt in the closing stages of the women’s 5000m to clock 15:27.74. For Quirk it was a Commonwealth Games qualifying mark and places her No.3 on the UK all-time rankings for this relatively rarely run distance indoors, but Nesbitt fell just outside the 15:30.00 standard with 15:30.32 as Izzy Fry was third in 15:38.71.

Nesbitt did however have the consolation of the run being a Welsh record as she went No.4 on the UK all-time rankings.

The meeting was held in conjunction with the England Athletics Combined Events Championships where Murray Fotheringham was among the stand-out performers as he smashed the Scottish under-20 heptathlon record with 5774 points.

Fotheringham finished with a flourish with 2:36.66 in the 1000m as he beat Sammy Ball who, aged just 17, set an English under-20 record of 5602.

Competing on Saturday, Seren Rodgers won the under-20 women’s pentathlon with 3675 points despite being just 16 years old as she finished ahead of Zara Tyas and Katie Chapman.

Senior crowns meanwhile went to Lewis Church, who won the men’s heptathlon with 5482 in front of Harry Kendall, who scored a PB of 5420, while Anna McCauley scored a PB of 4100 to win the women’s pentathlon ahead of Jo Rowland and Lauren Evans.

