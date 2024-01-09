Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell and English National champion James Kingston were among thousands of runners who participated in the county championships last weekend

YORKSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Ripon, January 6

Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell confirmed her winter strength with a comfortable win over Bethan Morley, who led Leeds to a clear team victory.

Bell, who was also a European and Commonwealth finalist in 2022 but controversially overlooked for selection for Budapest in 2023, had clocked an impressive sub-33 10km at Telford prior to Christmas.

She had been second to Claire Duck in the 2018 race in her previous appearance when Angus McMillan won the junior men’s race that day at North Stanley.

This time Britain’s European Championships team member McMillan won the men’s race by over a minute, having only finished fourth in 2023.

Joseph Massingham and 2020 champion Andrew Heyes completed the podium.

Led by Graham Rush in fourth, Leeds were team winners by 10 points from Hallamshire.

World Cup under-18 mountain bronze medallist Amelie Lane was a clear under-20 women’s winner from Eve Whitaker as Rebecca Flaherty matched her English National under-17 third place in a top quality age group.

Lotte Langan, the England under-17 indoor 1500m champion and English Schools cross-country bronze medallist, was a clear under-17 winner.

Rotherham dominated the under-15s with a clean sweep of the medals led by defending champion Graihagh Turner while Ruth Friend was a clear winner of the under-13 girls race.

English Schools champion George Couttie, who ran for Britain in the European under-20 Championships at 5000m, won the under-20 men’s race by over a minute. Like McMillan, he was only fourth last year.

Jonson Hughes retained his under-17 men’s title and led Rotherham to team victory.

Last year Thomas Thake won under-13 titles in the Yorkshire, Northern, English National and UK Inter-Counties as well as the Mini London Marathon and he had no problem moving up an age group to win under-15 gold and lead Hallamshire to victory.

They also won the under-13 team title but the individual award went to Daniel Shipton of Loftus and Whitby by a single second from George Hackney.

Men: 1 A McMillan York 33:33; 2 J Massingham Roth 34:40; 3 A Heyes Hallam 34:56; 4 G Rush Leeds 35:12; 5 T Renshaw AFD 35:22; 6 R Allen Leeds 35:24; 7 T Power Hallam 35:33; 8 J Sagar Leeds 35:37; 9 C Stephenson R&Z 35:40; 10 J Woodcock-Shaw Leeds 35:51

TEAM: 1 Leeds C 58; 2 Hallam 69; 3 York 146; 4 Roth 204; 5 Leeds C B 248; 6 Wharf 274

U20: 1 G Couttie Harro 27:54; 2 S Hughes Roth 29:04; 3 A Darood Sky

TEAM: 1 Ilkley 19; 2 York 39

U17: 1 J Hughes Roth 21:56; 2 J Sanderson Settle 22:19; 3 T Hooper Wharfe 22:26

TEAM: 1 Roth 22; 2 K&C 26; 3 Ilkley 26; 4 York 45

U15: 1 T Thake Hallam 15:33; 2 Y Alem Leeds 15:50; 3 B Simper Sheff Tri 15:53

TEAM: 1 Hallam 28; 2 Roth 31; 3 K&C 48; 4 Hali 55

U13: 1 D Shipton Loft 9:31; 2 G Hackney Leeds 9:32; 3 J Dawe Hallam 9:37

TEAM: 1 Hallam 21; 2 Bing 34; 3 Wake 46; 4 Vall 51

Women: 1 A Bell P&B 30:56; 2 B Morley Leeds 31:08; 3 K Wood York 31:28; 4 J Walsh Leeds 32:07; 5 G Malir Leeds 32:38; 6 N Hatswell Roth 33:00; 7 K Walshaw Holm 33:22; 8 A Pearse Steel City 33:30; 9 B Penty York K 33:42; 10 K Ballantyne Leeds 33:54

TEAM: 1 Leeds C 21; 2 Knave 75; 3 Holm 76; 4 Bing 88; 5 Hallam 135; 6 Vall 138

U20: 1 A Lane Wharfe 24:23; 2 E Whitaker Harro 25:08; 3 R Flaherty Bing 25:15

U17: 1 L Langan York 17:57; 2 L Harris Roth 18:12; 3 K Battle Roth 18:18

TEAM: 1 York 24; 2 Harr 27; 3 Roth 27; 4 K&C 28

U15: 1 G Turner Roth 15:51; 2 G Igoe Roth 15:52; 3 M Schofield Roth 16:11

TEAM: 1 Roth 6; 2 York 38; 3 York B 52; 4 Hallam 65

U13: 1 R Friend Leeds 9:45; 2 C Jones Sky 9:58; 3 J Thake Hallam 10;06

TEAM: 1 Hallam 24; 2 Leeds C 26; 3 K&C 31

BEDFORDSHIRE, Southill Park, January 7

The championship was again held in conjunction with the Buckinghamshire event and Ed Blytheman and Ed Noblett came out on top of the men’s race for Bedfordshire.

Men (10km): 1 E Blythman (Bed C) 32:08; 2 E Noblett (Lut) 32:16; 3 B Warren (Herne H) 34:17

M40: 1 S Buckie (L Buzz) 35:07

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 36:45

TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 60; 2 Stopsley 104; 3 L Buzzard 112

M60 (7.8km): 1 C Beare (Ampt) 35:35

TEAM: 1 Bedford H 16

U20: 1 J Reynolds (Bed C) 30:10

U17: 1 M Hammett (MK Dist) 19:52; 2 J Hampson-Wallace (Lut) 19:59; 3 C Barnes (Bed C) 20:34

TEAM: 1 Luton 13; 2 Bed C 14; 3 Bed C B 28

U15: 1 A Henderson (Bed C) 14:09; 2 H Scott (Bed C) 14:14; 3 O Woodell (Bigg) 15:33

TEAM: 1 Bed C 7; 2 Biggleswade 16

U13: 1 J Davis (Lut) 10:31; 2 E Gibbs (Bed C) 10:55; 3 F Wiliams (Bed C) 10:58

TEAM: 1 Bed C 9; 2 Bed C B 21

Women: 1 L Nicholls (Bed C) 32;17; 2 L Mead (L Buzz) 32;52; 3 C Lathwell ((Stops, W45) 32:54

W40: 1 S Bosher (Bed C) 34:15

TEAM: 1 Leighton Buzzard 15; 2 Bed C 16; 3 Leighton FR 44

W50 (5.8km): 1 A Turner (Bed H) 27:39; 2 N Haggart (Bed H, W65) 30:46

TEAM: 1 Bed H 7; 2 Bed H B 28; 3 Leighton FR 31

U20/U17: 1 S Jacobs (St Alb) 22:08; 2 L Danobrega (Bed C, U17) 23:12; 3 L Farr (Bed C, U17) 23:30

TEAM: 1 Bed C 9

U15: 1 E Smith (Bed C) 16:28; 2 N Freeland (Mil K) 16:44; 3 E Harper (Bed C) 17:37

TEAM: 1 Bed C 8; 2 Luton 24

U13: 1 M Barnicoat (Bed C) 12:36; 2 L Bone (Bigg) 12:43; 3 L Green (L Buzz) 14;24

TEAM: 1 Luton 18

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, Southill Park, Bedford, January 7

In this joint event where each county scored separately, Chiltern Harriers’ Richard Slade was the best of the Bucks seniors by more than two minutes, Martin Duff reports.

The two youngest girls age groups saw total domination by one club. Katie Webb, the Engljsh Schools sixth-placer, led home six more Milton Keynes athletes in the under-15 race. Earlier, in the under-13 competition, Chiltern Harriers had the top five home led by Kara Gorman, the English National bronze medallist.

Men: 1 R Slade (Chilt) 31:40; 2 M Dicks Mil K) 33:56; 3 F Dyer (Belg) 33:56

M50: 1 N Turner (Chilt) 38:41

TEAM: 1 Vale of Aylesbury 90; 2 Chiltern 102; 3 Milton Keynes 116

M40 TEAM: 1 Leighton Buzzard 16

U20: 1 H Totton (Mil K) 26:33

U17: 1 M Newman (Mil K) 22:25; 2 A Lynch (VoA) 22:35; 3 E Skaarup (Mil k) 23:22

TEAM: no team close in

U15: 1 E Faulkner (Wyc P) 13:46; 2 J Smith (Mil K) 14:00; 3 J Holdsworth (Chilt) 14:04

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 18; 2 Wycombe P 36; 3 Milton Keynes 38

U13: 1 L Gaskell (Chilt) 10:10; 2 F Hayward (Wyc P) 10:14; 3 Z Honour (VoA) 10:35

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 26; 2 Milton Keynes 32; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 37

Women: 1 J Roberts (Wyc P, W35) 32:26; 2 R Reed (Wyc P) 32:39; 3 A Rolfe (VoA) 33:32

W50: 1 S Usher (Wyc P) 34:24

TEAM: 1 Wycombe P 8; 2 Chiltern 20

W55 (5.8km): 1 R Edwards (Redway, W60) 28:32

U20/U17: 1 M Pearce (Mil K, u17) 22:16; 2 M Freeland (Mil K) 22:17; 3 T Gray (Dac) 23:25

U17: 3 F Baxter (Chilt) 24:21

TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 12; 2 Wycombe P 18; 3 Chiltern 22

U15: 1 K Webb (Mil K) 15:16; 2 S Chapman (Mil K) 15:26; 3 L Webb (Mil K) 16:08

TEAM: 1 Milton Keynes 6; 2 Chiltern 31

U13: 1 K Gorman (Chilt) 10:34; 2 H McDougal (Chilt) 11:06; 3 M Davis (Chilt) 11:19

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 6; 2 Milton Keynes 27; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 55

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Cancelled due to flooding.

CHESHIRE, Nantwich, January 6

James Tilley was a clear men’s champion but runner-up Aaron Doyle led Vale Royal to a team win.

The women’s race saw a one-two for Cheshire Dragons Joanna Marsden and Hannah Cowley and with six of the top 13 they also won the team race with plenty to spare.

Robert Price dominated the 2022 season winning the English National, UK Inter-Counties under-15 titles as well as the Schools International but he didn’t race during the 2023 cross-country season. However after a tentative 20th in Liverpool he returned to winning ways with a clear win as again Vale Royal came out on top.

In the combined under-11 race, Blu Bailey edged the first two boys Toby Harrison and Henry Talbot in a close finish with the trio all given a time of 4:58.

Men: 1 J Tilley Runth N 36:55; 2 A Doyle Vale R 37:17; 3 R Serif Vale R 37:50; 4 C Larkin Heat 38:25; 5 J Buckley Warr 38:52; 6 J Horman Liv M40 39:42; 7 C Stanford Warr M40 39:44; 8 J Brown Vale R 39:47; 9 S Whitehead Vale R 39:50; 10 J Wadsworth Warr 40:22

M45: 1 R Coen Wilms 40:30; 2 M Crabtree Vale R 40:36

M50: 1 S Doyle Vale R 40:47

M60: 1 S Watmough Warr 45:03

TEAM: 1 Vale R 47; 2 Warr 108; 3 Wilm 179; 4 Vale R 242; 5 Macc 295; 6 Chest TC 323

U20: 1 W Sutcliffe Wirral 39:54; 2 J Price S Ches 41:55; 3 S Oliver Chest Tri 42:51

U17: 1 R Price Vale R 21:06; 2 J Marwood Warr 21:17; 3 M Wood Macc 22:26

TEAM: 1 Vale R 12; 2 Warr 21; 3 Macc 22; 4 Vale R B 34

U15: 1 A Elliott Stoke 13:56; 2 Z Rose Stock 13:57; 3 J Ireland Macc 14:12

TEAM: 1 Macc 19; 2 W Ches 41; 3 Vale R 48

U13:1 O McGuffie Warr 8:11; 2 O Davenport Warr 8:14; 3 R Lawrance Macc 8:23

TEAM: 1 Warr 9; 2 Vale R 22; 3 W Ches 34; 4 Vale R 43

U11: 1 T Harrison Sale 4:58; 2 H Talbot Macc 4:48; 3 L Betteridge W Ches 5:00

TEAM: 1 W Ches 20; 2 Warr 24; 3 Vale R 33

Women: 1 J Marsden Ches D W40 28:23; 2 H Cowley Ches D 28:52; 3 S Howard Liv W35 29:19; 4 K Latham Nant W35 29:42; 5 C Andrew Warr W45 30:51; 6 F Sharpley Macc W35 31:01; 7 L Whittaker Ches D W40 31:15; 8 H Smith Vale R W50 31:31; 9 A Begbie Vale R W40 31:46; 10 L Thompson Ches D W40 31:58

W45: 2 G Walker Lymm 33:30

W50: 2 J Hartley Vale R 33:41

W65: 1 R Symms Chest Tri 40:15

TEAM: 1 Ches Drag 20; 2 Vale R 78; 3 Macc 89; 4 Lymm 101; 5 S Ches 107; 6 W Ches 125

U20: 1 O Gregory Warr 30:22; 2 J Bemand W Ches 30:57; 3 H Smith Vale R 32:17

TEAM: Warr 10

U17: 1 E Heavy Warr 25:58; 2 F Jha Vale R 26:01; 3 D Murphy Vale R 26:17

TEAM: 1 Warr 13; 2 Vale R 16; 3 W Ches 29

U15: 1 H Coates Warriors 16:46; 2 E Kinsey Warr 16:53; 3 E Pyper W Ches 17:01

TEAM: Warr 13

U13: 1 N Manson W Ches 9:03; 2 S Hare C&N 9:18; 3 B Hall C&N 9:22

TEAM: 1 C&N 14; 2 W Ches 19

U11: 1 B Bailey Staffs M 4:58; 2 P McKenna W Ches 5:09; 3 L O’Brien Sale 5:12

TEAM: 1 W Ches 17; 2 Vale R 27; 3 Sale 29

DERBYSHIRE, Nottingham, January 6

Despite the serious floods throughout the Midlands, with lakes of water in and around Nottingham where the race was held in conjunction with the Notts event, the event went ahead without a hitch, Martin Duff reports.

It was the overflowing River Trent that caused problems elsewhere but here there was only a little standing water on the course, at Bullwell Hall, which again acted as host venue as otherwise conditions were good.

The standout run of the day came from Hallamshire’s Lauren Heyes in the senior women’s event with victory by more than three minutes over top veteran Hayley Gill.

It was the 2009 English National junior silver medallist’s first race since a 2:31:33 marathon PB in Valencia in December.

Daniel Haworth made it a Hallamshire double by taking the senior men’s race and did so by about 150 metres over top junior Finlay Grant of Chesterfield, the Northern bronze medallist, to retain his title.

The under-17 men’s race saw English Schools ninth placer Ewen Busfield post a good win for Derby as only High Peak’s Thomas Gilliver, in second, split half-a-dozen more Derby runners and their club dominated the younger age groups.

Elsewhere, Midland champion Ewan Withnall had more than a minute to spare in winning the under-15 championship to retain his title.

Combined NOTTINGHAMSHIRE & DERBYSHIRE results

Men (9.9km): 1 D Haworth (Mat) 34:59; 2 M Campion (Notts) 35:03; 3 S Roberts (Ret) 35:15; 4 F Grant (C’field, U20) 35:28; 5 E Spencer (C’field) 35:37; 6 T Spencer (C’field) 35:51; 7 F Hessian (Notts) 36:31; 8 N Dennis (Long E) 36:50; 9 S Gilson (Roth, U20) 37:05; 10 B Raeside (Notts, M40) 37:20; 11 J Greenhalgh (Mans, U20) 37:22; 12 A Bradbury (Rush, U20) 37:29; 13 J Bailey (Mans, M45) 37:31; 14 M Kenyon (Dronfield RC) 37:34; 15 J Wragg (Roth, U20) 37:43; 16 B Draper (Der, U20) 38:06; 17 T Marshall (Newk, M35) 38:17; 18 T Shaw (Works) 38:23; 19 M Williams (Notts) 38:34; 20 K Watson (Mans, M35) 38:48

M40: 2 L Beresford (Mat) 38:48

M45: 2 D Nugent (Mans) 39:22; 3 N Baker (N Der) 39:47

M50: 1 C Nicoll (Der TC) 41:13; 2 M Lay (Long E) 41:47

M55: 1 A Taplin (Beeston) 41:54; 2 D Cross (Hean) 44:16

M60: 1 P McNally (Red) 45:43; 2 G Rimmer (Sheff RC) 47:35; 3 O Barron (Der TC) 47:49

M65: 1 B Foreman (Mat) 47:17; 2 C Morrison (Sinf) 51:28; 3 A Wetherill (Mans) 52:17

M70: 1 D Oxland (Notts) 51:09; 2 M Moorhouse (Mat) 56:32; 3 M Read (Beeston) 56:54

U20: 7 O Wyszynski (Rush) 42:22; 8 W Inman (Charn) 43:52; 9 L Hesketh (Notts) 44:13; 10 C Haste (Der) 44:20; 11 B Taylor (Notts) 45:05; 12 A Boydell (Rush) 45:25; 13 L Munro (Holme P) 47:57; 14 A Grierson (Ret) 48:02; 15 B Read (Ilk) 48:44

U17 (6km): 1 E Busfield (Der) 20:48; 2 T Gilliver (Hi Peak AC) 21:12; 3 E Holden (Mans) 21:24; 4 L Powell (Der) 21:40; 5 E Sankey (Mans) 21:48; 6 J Smith (Notts) 22:17; 7 D Muskos (Der) 22:27; 8 J Ryan (Mans) 23:00; 9 W Wright (Der) 23:17; 10 J Young (Der) 23:29

U15 (4.6km): 1 E Withnall (Burt) 15:40; 2 S Collins (W&SV) 15:41; 3 E Lowe (Mans) 16:25; 4 J Pares (Mans) 16:34; 5 S Watson (Der) 16:42; 6 O Blake (Der) 16:45; 7 W Reddish (Notts) 17:02; 8 H Tatham (Der) 17:07; 9 L Fairey (Der) 17:17; 10 C Taylor (Mans) 17:21

U13 (3km): 1 A Paget (Rush) 10:40; 2 L Shaw (Burt) 10:43; 3 J Groves (Notts) 10:49; 4 E MacIntyre (Mans) 10:54; 5 H Tonks (Notts) 11:11; 6 W Norman (Charn) 11:24; 7 C Fenton (Unatt) 11:26; 8 C Pearch (Der) 11:27; 9 H Sinski (Notts) 11:34; 10 O Segal (Der) 11:37

U11 (1.5km): 1 W Saunders (Der) 5:30; 2 T Paget (Rush) 5:31; 3 F Gray (Abbey Road School) 5:32

Women (7.5km): 1 L Heyes (Hallam) 27:36; 2 L Coleman (Mans) 27:58; 3 J Potter (Charn, W40) 28:37; 4 H Gill (Mat, W45) 30:45; 5 J Potter (Charn, W40) 31:05; 6 C Brock (Steel, W35) 31:19; 7 B Munro (Holme P) 31:58; 8 A Gandee (Rush) 32:07; 9 C Bradbury (Beeston) 32:35; 10 S Young-Alls (Steel) 32:54; 11 C Charlton (Notts, W40) 33:23; 12 J Clamp (Notts, W40) 33:25; 13 P Roadley (Mans) 33:37; 14 L Staley (SinA, W50) 34:04; 15 C Hay (Mans, W50) 34:08; 16 H Lilley (Sinf) 34:18; 17 K Malone-Brumfitt (Rush, W45) 34:23; 18 H Woods (Kimb, W40) 34:35; 19 L Taylor (Mat, W40) 34:45; 20 H Barnett (N Der) 34:57



W45: 3 E Broughton (Belp) 35:49

W50: 3 P Holden (Shelt) 36:28

W55: 1 C McIntyre (Rush) 36:39

W60: 1 A Hardy (Mans) 39:34; 2 N Dick (Mat) 40:53

W65: 1 B Stevens (Mans) 41:49

W70: 1 J Forrester (Belp) 44:52

U20 (4.6km): 1 S Bourne (Der) 17:28; 2 M Trueman (Burt) 18:03; 3 G Manson (Mans) 18:15; 4 M Taylor (Notts, U17) 18:36; 5 I Clarke (Der, U17) 18:50; 6 R Duckworth (Belp) 18:59; 7 K Leese (Hallam, U17) 19:23; 8 C Jenneson (Bux, U17) 19:30; 9 J Braithwaite (Newk, U17) 19:36; 10 L Jeffries-Williams (Der) 19:41

U15 (4.2km): 1 S Chesterfield (Rush) 13:20; 2 N Stretton (W&SV) 13:48; 3 M Slack (Mans) 13:49; 4 P Radbourne (Der) 14:08; 5 L Mason (Mans) 14:11; 6 E Pares (Mans) 14:12; 7 H Limmer (Ret) 14:17; 8 A Nettleton (Burt) 14:21; 9 S Wheeler (Der) 14:23; 10 C Nettleton (Burt) 14:29

U13 (3km): 1 M Mullett (W&SV) 10:32; 2 M Owen (C’field) 11:00; 3 O Lee (Der) 11:07; 4 C Whysall (Mans) 11:11; 5 I Davey (Notts) 11:41; 6 E Clifton (Mans) 11:43; 7 I Millns (Mans) 12:12; 8 A Lincoln (Der) 12:25; 9 M Westwood (Mans) 12:33; 10 O Wright (Mans) 12:38;

U11 (1.5km): 1 J Lenton (Hean) 5:55; 2 M Manson (Mans) 6:11; 3 S Brumfitt (Rush) 6:22

Individual Derbyshire results (Individual Nottinghamshire in alphabetical position)

Men: 1 D Haworth (Hallam) 34:59; 2 F Grant (C’field, U20) 35:28; 3 E Spencer (C’field) 35:37; 4 T Spencer (C’field) 35:41; 5 N Dennis (L Eaton) 36:54; 6 S Gilson (Roth, U20) 37:05

M40: 1 L Beresford (Mat) 38:48

M45: 1 N Baker (N Derr) 39:47

M55: 1 D Cross (Heanor) 44:16

M65: B Foreman (Mat) 47:17

U20: 3 J Wragg (Roth) 37:43

TEAM: 1 N Derbyshire 61

M35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 14; 2 Derby Tri 73; 3 Matlock B 84

U17: 1 E Busfield (Der) 20:48; 2 T Gilliver (H Peak) 21:12; 3 L Powell (Derby) 21:40

TEAM: 1 Derby 8; 2 Derby B 18

U15: 1 E Withnall (Burt) 15:40; 2 S Watson (Der) 16:42; 3 O Blake (Der) 16:45

TEAM: 1 Derby 9

U13: 1 L Shaw (Burt) 10:43; 2 C Pearch (Der) 11:27; 3 O Segal (Der) 11:37

TEAM: 1 Derby 9

Women: 1 L Heyes (Hallam) 27:36; 2 H Gill (Mat, W45) 30:45; 3 C Brock (Steel, W35) 31:19; 4 H Lilly (Sinfin) 34:18; 5 L Taylor (Mat, W35) 34:45; 6 H Barnett (N Der) 34:57

W55: 1 N Dick (Mat) 40:53

W35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 19; 2 N Derbyshire 51; 3 Buxton 65

U20: 1 S Bourne (Der) 17:28; 2 M Truman (Burt) 18:03; 3 R Duckworth (Belper) 18:59

TEAM: 1 Derby 11; 2 Burton 25

U17: 1 I Clarke (Der) 18:50; 2 K Leese (Hallam) 19:23; 3 C Jenneson (Bux) 19:30

TEAM: 1 Burton 23

U15: 1 P Radbourne (Der) 14:08; 2 A Nettleton (Burt) 14:21; 3 S Wheeler (Der) 14:23

TEAM: 1 Derby 10

U13: 1 M Owen (C’field) 11:00; 2 O Lee (Der) 11:07; 3 A Lincoln (Der) 12;25

TEAM: 1 Derby 9; 2 Derby B 21

ESSEX, Basildon, January 6

Callum Charleston took the men’s title by about 200m from Euan Wilson as Lauren Reed won the women’s race but Chelmsford, with 10 team and individual golds, had the most pleasing day, Martin Duff reports.

A member of Aldershot’s successful relay teams in recent years, Charleston ran away to victory by 50 seconds over Euan Wilson and Dean Williamson. Three-time Essex League winner James Connor was a close fourth as, in sixth, Adam Hickey led Southend to a team win.

Reed, the South of England silver medallist back in 2012, won the women’s title by almost a minute but had the company of the junior men, for whom Henry Dover took gold, to battle with.

The Shaftesbury runner had placed sixth in the European Under-20 Championships in his previous outing.

Sam Plummer, the Inter-Counties runner-up last year, retained his title after leading from the front to help his Chelmsford club to team golds in the under-17 men’s race as team mate Joseph Grange followed.

South of England winner Lyla Belshaw took the under-17 women’s race by more than a minute as George Watkins, the Inter-Counties fourth placer, repeated his 2023 victory in the under-15 boys’ event.

It was no surprise to see Olivia Forrest, who raced prolifically over Christmas including winning the New Year’s Day senior 10km in Hyde Park, winning again. The Brentwood runner seemed not to be affected by her exertions with another victory, here in the under-15 girls race.

To enhance the championships for spectators the course featured shorter laps and, like the Night of the 10,000m PBs, it had music and a section through a marquee on each lap.

For a news report of this event click here.

Men: 1 C Charleston (Chelm) 41:34; 2 E Wilson (Charn) 42:24; 3 D Williamson (Col H) 42:41; 4 J Connor (Hav’g, M40) 42:46; 5 S Strange (Bas) 42:55; 6 A Hickey (S’end) 43:04

TEAM: 1 Southend 123; 2 Colchester H 126; 3 Havering 129

U20: 1 H Dover (SB) 28:11; 2 J Perry (Chelm) 29:04; 3 O Graham-Pereira (Brain) 29:08

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 20; 2 Southend 54

U17: 1 S Plummer (Chelm) 20:55; 2 J Grange (Chelm) 21:11; 3 T Jones (S’end) 22:10

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 17; 2 Southend 34; 3 Basildon 51

U15: 1 G Watkins (Harl) 15:28; 2 F Rowe (Hav’g) 15:37; 3 S Horsley (Ilf) 15:52

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 38; 2 WG&EL 42; 3 Havering 51

U13: 1 F Furman (Chelm) 11:57; 2 A Hart (C&T) 11:59; 3 W Hughes (Bas) 12:11

TEAM: 1 Basildon 36; 2 Colchester & T 51; 3 Havering 58

Women: 1 L Reed (Hav’g) 32:03; 2 A Rex (Bas) 33:01; 3 R Vickers (Col H) 33:27; 4 J Stretton (S’field) 34:21; 5 L Collon (Col H) 34:25; 6 C Brooks 34:31

TEAM: 1 Colchester 33; 2 Havering 44; 3 Springfield 60

U20: 1 L Wellsted 22:57; 2 K Atkinson 25:09; 3 S McCallum 26:53

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 16

U17: 1 L Belshaw (Col H) 20:52; 2 K Atkinson (Chelm) 22:19; 3 M Sherrin (WG&EL) 22:43

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 26; 2 WG&EL 32; 3 Colchester H 58

U15: 1 O Forrest (B’wood) 17:01; 2 D Stollery (Chelm) 17:41; 3 E Harrold (Chelm) 17:50

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 20; 2 Havering 57; 3 Southend 81

U13: 1 S Smith (B’wood) 12:19; 2 A King (Chelm) 12:34; 3 H Woodley (Chelm) 12:43

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 14; 2 Chelmsford B 32; 3 Brentwood 45

HAMPSHIRE, Botley, January 6

Helen Hall and Lachlan Wellington were the senior race winners over courses that seemed to run long but were advertised as 8.6km for the women and 10km for the men, Martin Duff reports.

Kate Estlea-Morris trailed Hall home but led her Winchester & District club to a team victory, backed up by third-placed Rose Chesterfield over a course the same length as the men.

This was much longer than in 2023 when Hall also won the county title over only 8km. Second-placed Estlea-Morris, who was fifth in the 2023 Southern Championships, did not have any back up from her Aldershot team-mates, so it was Southampton who took the team silver.

Wellington, the 2019 South of England junior champion, won his first senior men’s championship by a comfortable enough margin over Bracknell’s Ben Wills with Fred Slemeck a close third.

The Portsmouth runner has been based in the USA for a few years and was three times inside 30 minutes over 10,000m in the summer.

Channel Island clubs picked up a handful of medals and it was the London 2012 Olympic marathon runner Lee Merrien, who led both Guernsey’s senior and masters teams to championship team medals.

One of the biggest victories went to English Schools 1500m seventh placer Florence East, who retained her under-17 title with 73 seconds to spare over Portsmouth team-mate Chloe Jones.

Another Portsmouth runner to retain his title was under-17 men’s race winner Will Atkins. However, it was all Winchester & District in the under-15 boys, where Ethan Skipwith came out on top.

The under-13 girls’ event saw Guernsey’s Grace King lead a couple of Jersey lasses home but it was Winchester & District who took the team medals.

The championships had been thrown into doubt in December when the county’s long serving results guru Richard Dean suddenly died while in the middle of processing the results. Event organiser Pam Rogers said tat she was grateful to the Aldershot club for stepping in at short notice to use their now well tried results system.

Men: 1 L Wellington (Ports) 42:30; 2 B Wills (Brack) 42:53; 3 F Slemeck (Win) 42:57; 4 P Hart (Soton) 43:04; 5 A Greenleaf (Win, M40) 43:27; 6 S Costley (Soton) 43:57

M40: 2 L Merrien (Guern) 44:18

M45: 1 H Calvert (AFD) 45:55

M55: 1 M Webber (And) 54:52

M65: 1 M White (Stubb) 56:43

M75: 1 M Anglim (Hardley) 74:18

TEAM: 1 Guernsey 92; 2 Soton 101; 3 AFD 118

M40 TEAM: 1 Guernsey 125; 2 Winchester & D 196; 3 Basingstoke & Mid Hants 264

U20: 1 C Jones (Brack) 44:48; 2 D Shattock (AFD) 44:58; 3 M Geddes (Jers) 45:00

TEAM: 1 AFD 17; 2 BMH 26; 3 Soton 33

U17: 1 W Atkins (Win) 26:37; 2 J Pepin (Soton) 25:42; 3 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 25:53

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 14; 2 Jersey 22; 3 Winchester & D 41

U15: 1 E Skipwith (Win) 15:43; 2 S Noot (Win) 15:50; 3 C Wilson (Win) 15:55

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 11; 2 Jersey 59; 3 Winchester & D 67

U13: 1 C Grocott (B’mth) 11:50; 2 A Burniston (BMH) 11:55; 3 J Tildesley (Ports) 12:00

TEAM: 1 BMH 46; 2 Jersey 47; 3 Guernsey 47

Women: 1 H Hall (Win, W35) 39:24; 2 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 39:55; 3 R Chesterfield (Win) 40:11; 4 S Winstone (Soton, W35) 41:31; 5 V Gill (Win, W40) 41:41; 6 N Griffiths (Soton) 42:02

W40: 2 R Wallace (AFD) 43:08

W45: 1 T Anderson (Win) 43:42

W55: 1 J Gandee (Win) 46:46

W60: 1 C Wheeler (Over) 50:25

W65: 1 M Ford (Hedge E) 61:31

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 29; 2 Soton 36; 3 Winchester & D 80

W35 TEAM: 1 Soton 52; 2 Winchester RC 61; 3 Winchester & D 90

U20: 1 A Mead (AFD) 46:20; 2 S Johnson (N For J) 47:45; 3 D Wilkinson (Ports) 48:15

TEAM: none

U17: 1 F East (Ports) 29:14; 2 C Jones (Ports) 30:27; 3 E Bailey (Win) 30:36

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 7; 2 Winchester & D 24; 3 BMH 29

U15: 1 B North (Ports) 17:35; 2 I Hall (Jers) 17:47; 3 A Thomas (Ports) 17:55

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 25; 2 BMH 55; 3 AFD 75

U13: 1 G King (Guer) 13:00; 2 T Thompson (Jers) 13:06; 3 F Williams (Jers) 13:09

TEAM: 1 Winchester & D 35; 2 Guernsey 47; 3 Portsmouth 48

HERTFORDSHIRE, St Albans, January 7

The ancient ruins from the Roman settlement at Verulamium proved a worthy setting and the organisers said: “All of the races were run over new courses that had to be hurriedly devised to satisfy the archaeologist of this Roman Scheduled Monument,” Martin Duff reports

In fine, if cold, sunny weather Lizzie Janes, the 2006 English National winner and 2020 South of England bronze medallist, moved up from fifth last year to take the senior women’s race and did so by well over a minute from Indira Patel.

Brett Rushman made it a Herts Phoenix double by adding the senior men’s race narrowly from Shaftesbury’s Tom Butler but, just as in the women’s race, it was hosts St Albans Striders who took the team honours.

One of the biggest winners in the young athletes’ races was under-15 girls’ winner Lily Johnson, who won by more than a minute from her Dacorum clubmate Enid Fleetwood, but that was nothing compared to Phoebe Gill’s under-17 women’s victory margin of 1:43.

The Commonwealth Youth Games 800m winner topped the UK all-time rankings with 2:01.50 but here boosted her distance credentials with this win over Emily Ford who, in turn, was more than two minutes clear of the third runner.

Men: 1 B Rushman (Herts P) 36:30; 2 T Butler (SB) 36:38; 3 J Eves (Herts P) 37:07; 4 C Dockerill (St Alb) 38:07; 5 T Webb (NHRR) 38:27; 6 P Evans (St Alb) 39:22

TEAM: 1 St Albans 66; 2 Dacorum 180; 3 Watford J 192

U20: 1 A Marshall (St Alb) 30:23; 2 C O’Neill (Herts P) 30:36; 3 A McDonald (St Alb) 30:46

TEAM: 1 St Albans 9

U17: 1 G Stubbs (SB) 19:51; 2 L Dunham (Herts P) 20:05; 3 T Cropley (S&NH) 20:21

TEAM: 1 Herts P 13; 2 Watdord H 26; 3 St Albans B 27

U15: 1 J Hirst (St Alb) 18:56; 2 O Nagalingam (St Alb) 15:06; 3 T Murphy (Dac) 15:08

TEAM: 1 St Albans 10; 2 Dacorum 17; 3 St Albans B 34

U13: 1 O McDonald (Dac) 11:00; 2 I Gibson-Dunt (St Alb) 11:06; 3 J Summers (Herts P) 11:20

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 13; 2 At Albans 14; 3 St Albans B 35

Women: 1 L Janes (Herts P, W35) 31:51; 2 I Patel (Lough) 33:08; 3 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 33:39; 4 K Stern (St Alb) 34:23; 5 H Rayden (St Alb) 34:43; 6 Z Hewitson (Royst) 35:05

TEAM: 1 St Albans 27; 2 St Albans B 65; 3 Watford J 83

U20: 1 A Jubb (St Alb) 23:54; 2 L Tse (St Alb) 24:11; 3 T Woodhouse (Herts P) 24:17

TEAM: 1 St Albans 8; 2 Herts P 15; 3 Dacorum 22

U17: 1 P Gill (St Alb) 22:08; 2 E Ford (Chilt) 23:51; 3 A Dalgas (Dac) 25:26

TEAM: 1 St Albans 162; 2 Dacorum 20; 3 St Albans 31

U15: 1 L Johnson (Dac) 17:03; 2 E Fleetwood (Dac) 18:11; 3 C Kouejo (Wat) 18:37

TEAM: 1 Stevenage &NH 18; 2 Dacorum 24; 3 St Albans 28

U13: 1 E McGinley (Wat) 12:07; 2 A Porter (SB) 12:52; 3 A Rochester (Wat) 13:01

TEAM: 1 Watford H 16; 2 St Albans 17; 3 St Albans B 34

HUMBERSIDE, Scunthorpe, January 7

Daniel James and Joanna Dagnan had senior victories.

While county numbers were good overall in Britain, they were disappointing here with just three finishers in the women’s race and only the senior men and under-13 races plus the under-15 girls warranted team medals.

Men: 1 D James (Clee, M40) 32:53; 2 F Spencer (Fit Mums) 33;12; 3 D Milnes (Sheff RC, M40) 33:53; 4 G Clarkson (KuH, M40) 34:40; 5 M Bissell (E Hull, M40) 35:07; 6 J Carlisle (Clee) 35:10

TEAM: 1 Cleethorpes 25; 2 E Hull 39; 3 Scunthorpe 72

U20: 1 L Morgan (Clee) 29:10; 2 C Smith (Clee) 30:30; 3 H Harwood (KuH) 35:22

U17: 1 C Fielding (York) 19:05; 2 S Pearson (KuH) 19:24; 3 W Callanan (CoH) 19:39

U15: 1 M Drummond (Barton) 13:59; 2 G Wright (KuH) 14:00; 3 C Proudlove (Bev) 14:28

U13: 1 R Davies (Scun) 9:05; 2 J Fowler (Scun) 9:09; 3 B Falkingham (York) 9:18

TEAM: 1 Scunthorpe 17; 2 Beverley 58

Women: 1 J Dagnan (Brid) 33:22; 2 T Sibson (Wolds) 38:09; 3 S Richards (Barton) 42:08

U20: 1 T Ford KuH) 20:48; 2 J Robertson (York) 22:08; 3 I Walby (KuH) 23:59

U17: 1 S Rollins (York) 22:05; 2 C Phillips (Clee) 23:15; 3 E Skinner (KuH) 23:31

U15: 1 L Pottage (Bev) 14:32; 2 P Simpson (Bev) 1556; 3 O Melhan (Bev) 16:25

TEAM: 1 Beverley 12; 2 Beverley B 42

U13: 1 I Proudlove (Bev) 9:30; 2 D Leonard (KuH) 9:36; 3 A May-Miller (Brid) 10:01

TEAM: 1 Kingston-upon-Hull 23

KENT, Brands Hatch, January 6

English National champion James Kingston was not planning on retaining his title having been selected to run for England in Elgoibar that weekend but a strike meant his flight was cancelled and he was unable to travel to the Spanish event, Steve Smythe reports.

Fortunately, Mark Hookway had entered him anyway for the race which again took place close to the famous race circuit and after a steady start he pulled clear from team-mate Ben Cole and Ashford’s Marshall Smith, who had been second last year.

Cole, the South of Thames champion, moved up from fourth last year and with Tonbridge boasting five of the top six, it was one of the most overwhelming team victories in history. They scored 29 points and won by 110 points but it was close for second with Kent, Medway and Cambridge separated by just 10 points.

The first M50 Phil Sanders completed Kent’s scoring six.

Tonbridge won the 12-man contest by 285 points!

Blackheath & Bromley were a tailed off fifth in both of the senior men’s team competitions but they dominated the women and like Tonbridge’s men they packed four in the top five.

They did not provide the winner though as Holly Dixon added the Kent title to her London title won in November.

The Cambridge Harrier, who ran a 16:11 5km in the Barcelona world record race in December, was curiously competing in her first ever Kent senior cross-country event.

Her previous appearance was as a triathlete and as a member of Greenwich Tritons back in 2017 when she was 12th of 14 finishers in the 2017 under-20 race (and she also trailed 19 under-17s).

Despite easing back over the second half she won from former Junior star Naomi Kingston, who had her best ever senior race and she won her first medal since the 2012 under-13 race when she was third behind English National and UK Inter-Counties winner Sabrina Sinha.

The 2022 runner-up Chloe Sharp was third while last year’s under-20 champion Morgan Squibb was fourth and Carole Coulon, who is 50 later this year and 29 years Squibb’s senior, achieved her highest ever position of fifth with a strong finish. Coulon did not even make Blackheath’s scoring three but they also easily won the six-to-score prize.

Tonbridge, missing most of their big hitters, were second in the three to score category and Kent AC were third and their second scorer was 2011 senior champion Clare Elms, who, despite now being in the W60 age group, was the second over-40 finisher to Coulon.

Winner Dixon’s mother Sue, who won the British masters 10 miles title a week earlier, was second W55 to Tina Oldershaw.

The men’s race also featured some quality masters with Graeme Saker (M60) heading his category but former world champion Ben Reynolds could only finish as third M55.

Jack Small regained the under-20 title while Noah Paterson was the leading under-17 race. Invicta won the under-20 team and Tonbridge won the under-17s,

English Schools champion Joseph Scanes was a close second last year but here won the under-15 title by a large margin and led Blackheath to team victory.

Just five points covered the leading three under-13 teams with Blackheath winning but runners-up Luca Szumilewicz following up his two Kent League victories.

Under-17 Eliza Nicholson led home Blackheath team-mate Hannah Clark of the under-20s.

Sophie Richmond was a runaway winner of the under-15s while Purdey Hutchings won a keenly contested under-13 event.

Blackheath won the under-13 and 15 teams but Sevenoaks won the under-17s while Medway and Maidstone won their one title in the under-20s.

Men (12km): 1 J Kingston (Ton) 38:19; 2 B Cole (Ton, M35) 38:50; 3 M Smith (Ashf) 38:59; 4 M Taylor (Ton, U20) 39:47; 5 C Chambers (Ton) 40:15; 6 J Higgins (Ton) 40:23; 7 M Etheridge (Inv EK) 40:34; 8 W Zerom (Ashf) 40:45; 9 J Walsh (M&M) 40:55; 10 B Tyler (M&M, M35) 41:05; 11 M Dubery (Ton, U20) 41:10; 12 M Ellis (Ton) 41:22; 13 R Sesemann (Kent) 41:40; 14 M Speed (Kent) 41:47; 15 T Higgins (Ton) 41:54; 16 B Babaker (Camb H) 41:56; 17 T Brooke (Camb H) 41:58; 18 B Shearer (Camb H, M45) 42:07; 19 J O’Hara (Bexley) 42:12; 20 J Boustead (Kent) 42:17

M40: 1 M Evans (B&B) 42:21; 2 J MacDonald (Camb H) 44:11.

M45: 2 A Webb (M&M) 42:19; 3 N Phillips (Kent) 43:33.

M50: 1 P Sanders (Kent) 44:19.

M55: 1 A Rodgers (M&M) 48:28; 2 K Klidzia (Folk) 48:49; 3 B Reynolds (THH) 49:07

M60: 1 G Saker (Ton) 49:31

M65: 1 G Frizzelle (Green Tri) 60:03

TEAM: 1 Ton 29; 2 Kent 139; 3 M&M 140; 4 Camb H 149; 5 B&B 276; 6 Dart 413

TEAM (12 to score): 1 Ton 157; 2 Kent 442; 3 M&M 486; 4 Camb H 628; 5 B&B 1008

U20-U17 (6.1km): 1 J Small (Ashf) 19:39; 2 J Stevens (Inv EK) 19:45; 3 J Keir (Inv EK) 19:55; 4 N Paterson (Inv EK, U17) 19:58; 5 J Bowley (Inv EK) 20:11; 6 T Claridge (Judd Sch) 20:12; 7 F Shepherd (M&M, U17) 20:18; 8 E Coutts (Ton) 20:33; 9 A Starvis (B&B) 20:36; 10 I Arnott (Ton) 20:36

U20 TEAM: 1 Inv 9; 2 Ton 19; 3 B&B 47

U17 TEAM: 1 Ton 23; 2 B&B 35; 3 M&M 64

U15 (4.4km): 1 J Scanes (B&B) 14:23; 2 J Hill (B&B) 14:54; 3 F Gibson (M&M) 15:20; 4 P Fitzmaurice (Judd Sch) 15:28; 5 S Sanz-Kozyra (Inv EK) 15:32; 6 L Draper (Weald Tri) 15:35; 7 O Cook (Camb H) 15:38; 8 E Prendergast (Ton) 15:43; 9 A Martin (B&B) 15:46; 10 N Clark (B&B) 15:47

TEAM: 1 B&B 22; 2 Ton 35; 3 Camb H 91

U13 (3.05km): 1 L Szumilewicz (Ton) 11:06; 2 O Barker (Ashf) 11:17; 3 S Watson (Central P) 11:18; 4 F Gotkine (B&B) 11:20; 5 J Bunn (B&B) 11:34; 6 J Rogers (Ton) 11:35; 7 J Martin (B&B) 11:37; 8 F Paton (Ashf) 11:40; 9 A Richards (Camb H) 11:44; 10 D Kershaw (M&M) 11:46

TEAM: 1 B&B 31; 2 Ton 34; 3 Ash 35

Women (8.35km): 1 H Dixon (Camb H) 31:27; 2 N Kingston (B&B) 32:14; 3 C Sharp (B&B) 32:37; 4 M Squibb (B&B) 33:10; 5 C Coulon (B&B, W45) 33:40; 6 C Young (M&M) 33:41; 7 K Goodge (Ton) 33:47; 8 J Keene (B&B) 33:51; 9 K Rowland (Kent) 34:16; 10 Z White (B&B) 34:21; 11 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 34:26; 12 M Smith (B&B) 34:34; 13 A Karlsson (Tun W) 34:39; 14 P Pitcairn-Knowles (Ton) 34:47; 15 E Nash (Tun W) 34:58; 16 C Elms (Kent, W60) 35:02; 17 A Seager (S Kent) 35:10; 18 S Brushett (Dartf) 35:46; 19 N Evans (Ton, W40) 35:49; 20 A Burnhope (Bexley) 36:09

W45: 2 A Pearson (B&B) 36:47; 3 E Owen (Ton) 37:27

W50: 1 J Butler (B&B) 37:08; 2 N Gaudillat (Beck) 38:27

W55: 1 T Oldershaw (Ton) 37:15; 2 S Dixon (Camb H) 39:14

W60: 2 R Haydon (Kent) 45:31

TEAM (3 to score): 1 B&B 9; 2 Ton 40; 3 Kent 56; 4 Dart 71; 5 Camb H 71; 6 M&M 78; 7 TWH 78

TEAM (6 to score): 1 B&B 32; 2 Ton 127; 3 Camb H 224; 4 Kent 237; 5 TWH 276

U20 (6.1km): 1 E Nicholson (B&B, U17) 22:05; 2 H Clark (B&B) 23:28; 3 L Mitchell (MedwayTri, U17) 23:35; 4 E Webb (M&M) 23:38; 5 A Goodhand (Inv EK) 23:43; 6 A Matthews (M&M, U17) 23:59; 7 C Firth (B&B) 24:02; 8 A Royden (M&M) 24:23; 9 H Diprose (S’oaks, U17) 24:42; 10 L Crossley (M&M) 24:44

U20 TEAM: 1 M&M 13; 2 B&B 16; 3 Ton 31

U17 TEAM: 1 Sev’oaks 19; 2 B&B 22; 3 M&M 24

U15 (4.4km): 1 S Richmond (Weald Tri) 17:14; 2 A McDonagh (B&B) 17:52; 3 A Chappell (Ashf) 18:01; 4 H Painter (MedwayTri) 18:10; 5 R Crossley (M&M) 18:27; 6 M Reeves (Greenwich Tritons) 18:43; 7 M Watts (Ton) 18:50; 8 S Cudmore-Smith (M&M) 18:53; 9 C Yeatman (Camb H) 19:09; 10 N Stanley (B&B) 19:37

TEAM: 1 B&B 23; 2 Ton 34; 3 M&M 40

U13 (3.05km): 1 P Hutchings (Ton) 11:40; 2 T Thomas (Dartf) 11:43; 3 C Foster (Camb H) 12:23; 4 A Watts (Ton) 12:34; 5 A Homans-Yau (B&B) 12:46; 6 I Jenkins (B&B) 12:50; 7 Z Chappell (Ashf) 12:53; 8 M Holliday (Dartf) 12:53; 9 F Pearson (B&B) 12:54; 10 A Stanley (B&B) 12:55

TEAM: 1 B&B 20; 2 Dart 25; 3 Ton 26

LANCASHIRE, Blackburn, January 6

Daniel Bebbington led home a field of 137 (of which 77 were M40 or older) and spearheaded a clear Blackburn victory.

Ollie Lockley was second.

The women’s race was much closer with Emma McColm, who finished a second ahead of under-20 winner Isabel Holt with junior runner-up Libby Huxley a further two seconds back in third.

Men: 1 D Bebbington B’burn 31:02; 2 O Lockley Manx 31:12; 3 G Cunliffe Ross 31:38; 4 C Davidson Salf 32:20; 5 M Ramsden B’burn 32:27; 6 A Corlett Salf 32:31; 7 W Walker CleM U20 32:44; 9 M Cunningham Prest 32:57; 10 B Fish B’burn M40 33:03

M40: 2 P Mackrell C le M 34:00; 3 J Cleaver Ross 34:43

M50: 1 M Holgate L&M 37:10; 2 N Gaskell B’burn 37:14

M55: 1 G Goodwin Accr 38:23

M60: 1 D Lea Prest 43:22

M65: 1 N Hume BWF 45:23

TEAM: 1 B’burn 85; 2 Ross 87; 3 Prest 157; 4 Clay 260; 5 Manx H 307; 6 BWF 392

VETS TEAM: 1 Ross 21; 2 B’burn 40; 3 Clay 59

U20: 3 J Geary Chor 34:25

U20 TEAM: 1 Ross 12; 2 L&M 27; 3 Prest 32

U17: 1 M Clark Prest 17:33; 2 M Fraser Prest 17:45; 3 D Smith B’burn 17:55

TEAM: 1 Prest 15; 2 B’burn 19; 3 Northern 28; 4 L&M 29

U15: 1 S Aspey B’burn 12:31; 2 H Stennett Northern 12:37; 3 H Ward B’burn 12:46

TEAM: 1 B’burn 21; 2 Ross 91

U13: 1 S Bates Prest 11:43; 2 A Yates Prest 11:45; 3 W Kershaw BWF 11:49

TEAM: 1 Prest 18; 2 BWF 50; 3 Ross 74; 4 Clay 117

U11: 1 L Curphey Manx 6:22; 2 B Maine Chor 6:32; 3 B McMullan Manx 6:38

TEAM: 1 Ross 49; 2 Prest 58; 3 Clay 59

Women: 1 E McColm Prest 23:59; 2 I Holt B’burn U20 24:00; 3 L Huxley Prest U20 24:02; 4 R Franklin Manx 24:40; 5 K Maher Prest U20 25:05; 6 J Robinson Prest W35 25:58; 7 N Sutton Prest W35 26:06; 8 H White Cle M U20 26:16; 9 B Reid Chor 26:56; 10 H Leigh B’burn W35 27:04

W45: 1 L Powell Smith B’burn 27:25

W60: 1 J Rashleigh Horw 30:40; 2 C Flitcroft Prest 33:04

TEAM: 1 Prest 15; 2 B’burn 37; 3 Manx H 65; 4 BWF 121; 5 Ross 134; 6 Clay 137

VETS TEAM: 1 B’burn 14; 2 Prest 17; 3 L&M 57

U20 TEAM: 1 B’burn 12; 2 Northern 32

U17: 1 Z Darkin Prest 22:35; 2 S Yates Liv P 22:49; 3 C Robertshaw B’burn 23:10

TEAM: B’burn 12

U15: 1 A Harling BWF 16:33; 2 K Leitch BWF 17:02; 3 S Mitchell Prest 17:15

TEAM: 1 BWF 28; 2 B’burn 40; 3 Ross 42

U13: 1 P Kershaw BWF 12:22; 2 M Jordan B’burn 12:26; 3 E Blackhurst Prest 12:40

TEAM: 1 Prest 31; 2 Chorley 43; 3 B’burn 56; 4 Ross 56

U11: 1 E Martin Manx 6:35; 2 B Quaye Manx 6:57; 3 M McMullan Manx 7:07

TEAM: 1 Manx H 12; 2 Ross 59; 3 Chorley 67

LEICESTERSHIRE & RUTLAND, Rotherby, January 6

The recent wet weather meant the course favoured the stronger athletes and both senior trophies went home in the same car as Tom Evans retained his men’s title and Sophie Coldwell took the women’s crown, Martin Duff reports.

In the men’s race Evans quickly established a lead, leaving triathletes Cameron Main and Chris Perham to battle it out for silver.

The women’s race saw Evans’ wife and international triathlete Coldwell and Olivia Matthias locked together for most of the race, as Claire Frankland sat a few yards behind but could not close the gap.

Down the age groups the outstanding run came from Wreake & Soar Valley’s Shaikira King who was top under-17 by getting on for three minutes. Last year saw victory in the English National cross-country championships as well as a British under-17 indoor mile record to go with her earlier under-15 one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Evans (@tomevansultra)

Men: 1 T Evans (Lewes) 35:00; 2 M Cameron (Charn) 35:57; 3 C Perham (Abs Tri) 36:15; 4 S Allen (OWLS) 37:44; 5 B Plummer (L Eaton) 38:12; 6 D Van Aardt (Wreake, U20) 38:10

M40: 1 M Couldwell Charn) 41:02; 2 A Quigley (W End) 41:55; 3 G Singh (R’hoggs) 42:32

U20: 2 J Pointon (Nun) 41:47

TEAM: 1 OWLS 89; 2 West End 107; 3 Hermitage 116

M40 TEAM: 1 Hinckley 68; 2 Charnwood 86; 3 Huncote 88

U17: 1 J Llewellyn (Wreake) 21:19; 2 F Friedersdorf (Leics C) 21:47; 3 H Dadd (Wreake) 21:56

TEAM: 1 Wreake &SV 10; 2 Charnwood 22

U15: 1 E Orchard (OWLS) 16:21; 2 H Campion OWLS) 16:47; 3 W Griffiths (Corby) 16:58

TEAM: 1 OWLS 10; 2 Charnwood 21; 3 Wreake & SV 25

U13: 1 K James (Wreake) 12:07; 2 H Fletcher (Charn) 12:53; 3 A Elmer (Corby) 13:00

TEAM: 1 OWLS 15; 2 Wreake & SV 17; 3 Charnwood 23

Women: 1 S Coldwell (Charn) 30:42; 2 O Mathias (Newark) 30:48; 3 C Frankland (W End) 30:52; 4 A Griffiths (AFD) 31:34; 5 H Seager (Charn) 32:32; 6 A Jackson (Leics C) 32:57

W40: 1 J Sanders (Wigston) 37:48

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 13; 2 W End 37; 3 Wreake & SV 41

W40 TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 25; 2 Wreake R 39; 3

U17: 1 S King (Wreake) 20:25; 2 R West (Wreake) 23:09; 3 L Parr (Corby) 23:44

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 8

U15: 1 P Langlands (Wreake) 17:54; 2 L Power (Wreake) 18:11; 3 R West (Wreake) 18;16

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 6; 2 Charnwood 21

U13: 1 M Don (Charn) 13:33; 2 E Griffiths (Corby) 14:35; 3 R Brotherton (Wreake) 15:04

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꜱᴏᴘʜɪᴇ ᴄᴏʟᴅᴡᴇʟʟ (@sophiecoldwell)

LINCOLNSHIRE, Biscathorpe, January 7

Joe Wilkinson won the senior men’s race by nearly two minutes as the first two from the past couple of years, Matt Bowser and Linton Taylor, gave the event a miss, Martin Duff reports.

The former Lincoln Wellington runner turned out in a Bingley vest and said that it was “in honour of my grandfather, Arthur Padget,” who was a Bingley regular but who died last year.

The course had to be amended at the last minute as one of the four river crossings was too deep, so runners were instead diverted over a bridge which was up and down some steps, Wilkinson said: “It was reasonably good conditions and better than expected.”

Behind Wilkinson, Harry Hewitt took the under-20 medal but had to fight off a last-minute challenge, albeit from the second senior men’s runner. “He beat me last year,” said Hewitt, the Anglian Schools champion, who retained his junior title.

There was misfortune in the women’s race as a fall in the woods on the second lap by Trish Jackman resulted in an ankle injury. The Lincoln & District runner carried on but eventually retired clutching her ankle as Molly Reed swept by to take the race.

The under-17 men ran with the women and 2023 Inter-counties under-15 winner George Wilson came out on top but said that he is giving that event a miss this year. He said: “I am going to move towards road as I find the country tough.”

He placed third in the Cleethorpes New Year’s Day 10km in 32:41, a time that would have put the under-15 top ranked 5km runner 10th under-17 last year.

There was another outstanding winner in the under-15 age group where the girls ran together with the boys. It was therefore a surprise to see Ellarose Whitworth, the English Schools silver medallist, lead them all home.

The Lincoln Wellington runner was a member of her club’s winning trio in the English National road relays at Sutton Park in October but this victory over the boys seemed to give her more pleasure.

She said: “I was in the lead at the top of the first hill.” Whitworth also revealed that she “fell over coming out of the third water crossing.”

Men: 1 J Wilkinson (Bing) 33:59; 2 H Hewitt (P’boro &NV, U20) 35:41; 3 G Hatton (Newark) 35:42; 4 M Chesterton (Newark) 36:22; 5 W Strangeway (Linc W) 36:33; 6 J Dalton (Clee) 36:36

M40: 1 S Fell (P’boro & NV) 36:39

M50: 1 P Jackson (Skeg) 41:36

M60: 1 K Wallis (Louth) 49:05

U20: 2 A Faulder (P’NV) 39:10; 3 I Fell (P’boro &NV) 41:01

TEAM: 1 Newark 12; 2 Skegness 41; 3 Lincoln & D 51

M40 TEAM: 1 Skegness 32; 2 Lincoln W 51; 3 Grantham RC 56

U20 TEAM: 1 Peterboro & NV 6

U17: 1 G Wilson (Clee) 20:29; 2 T Preston (P’boro &NV) 20:40; 3 T Morris (Linc W) 22:13

U15: 1 W Harris (P’boro &NV) 18:43; 2 A Phillipson (Linc W) 18:45; 3 F Phillipson (Linc W) 19:19

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 9

U13: 1 C Johnson (Linc W) 16:13; 2 E Hunter (Linc W) 18:10; 3 A Smith (Wake) 19:40

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 7

Women: 1 M Peel (P’boro &NV) 24:55; 2 H Knight (P’boro &NV) 25;19; 3 H Hayward (Linc W) 26:21; 4 E Rainbow (P’boro &NV) 26:31; 5 E McGee (Linc W) 27;24; 6 P Downing (Mable, W50) 28;12

W40: 1 M Durham (Granth) 29:26

W50: 2 A Dunphy (P’boro & NV) 29:29

W60: 1 S High (Granth) 32:59

TEAM: 1 Peterborough & NV 7; 2Lincoln W 18; 3 Grasntham & D 35

W35 TEAM: 1 Grantham RC 24; 2 Louth 52; 3 Lincoln W 53

U20: 1 J Knight (P’boro &NV) 26:51; 2 L Hemmings (Norw) 27:49; 3 H Taylor (P’boro & NV) 29:07

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 15

U17: 1 F Taylor (Linc W) 20:15; 2 J Guy (Linc W) 21:24; 3 Y Annis (P’boro &NV) 22:40

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 8; 2 Linc W B 21

U15: 1 E Whitworth (Linc W) 18:41; 2 I Porter (Linc W) 20:01; 3 M Grant (Linc W) 20:32

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 6; 2 Linc W B 19

U13: 1 F Lilly (Linc W) 16:33; 2 F Goulsbra (Linc W) 18:13; 3 E Goulsbra (Linc W) 18:27

TEAM: 1 Lincoln W 6; 2 Linc W B 19

MIDDLESEX, Greenford, January 7

Only fifth last year, Terence Fawden was a runaway winner from European under-23 steeplechase finalist Luca Minale, Alastair Aitken reports.

Fawdon, a Highgate Harrier, won the Inter Varsity steeplechase last summer and won Middlesex junior titles in 2012 (U13), 2014 (U15), 2015 and 2016 (U17) and 2017 (U20) meaning he has now unusually won all Middlesex age groups from under-13 to senior.

The glue-like conditions of sticky mud, were all over the four-lap course. Fawden and 8:45 steeplechase performer Minale, were together for the first lap.

Then Fawden, who is studying electronics at Cambridge University, made use of his cross-training that he thought helped him in the mud and he drew clear for the rest of the race.

Coming through the last of the four laps was Rob Wilson to finish third, despite one of his shoes badly being split open in the thick mud with a mile still remaining.

The women’s race went the way of Inter-Services 800m and 1500m champion Katie Olding, who lives in Winchester and was competing in her first Middlesex event, as Thames Valley dominated proceedings with five of the first six.

Fulham’s Hannah Cox, who won a Surrey League match in October, was the only non-Valley interloper in the top half dozen.

Lauren Russell, an English Schools bronze medallist, easily retained her under-20 title.

She said: “I think my best ever result was coming fifth in the World Mountain trail race. As it was my first major international I learnt a lot, being with the girls beforehand and training plus racing with the team.”

She added: “I want to study medicine at one of three universities – Edinburgh, Oxford or Birmingham.”

Allegra Massey was the first under-17 despite being short of racing as both her planned London Youth Games and Southern Inter-Counties races had been cancelled at short notice.

Oliver O’Connor, only seventh last year, was a clear winner of the under-20 race which also included under-17s where Thomas Chadwick won the title though third overall.

O’Connor, a Newcastle University student, said: “That was my best race so far winning the county event.”

Chadwick took 95 seconds off his parkrun best last month with to confirm his recent improvement.

The under-15 winner Daniel Jeffs was also coming off a parkrun best on December 30 (16:14 at Bushy) and he had been the under-13 winner in 2022.

English National under-13 champion Jorjia March successfully moved up an age group to easily win the under-15s while Katie Dalton who was 13th last year in a race won by March showed her improvement with a narrow win over Sofia Mossi who was third in 2023.

The under-13 boys was even closer with Jack Hayward and Aidan Volpert sharing the winning time.

Men (12km): 1 T Fawden (High) 41:07; 2 L Minale (Gate) 41:52; 3 R Wilson (High, M35) 42:12; 4 W Ryle-Hodges (SB) 43:10; 5 T Clyde (TVH) 43:26; 6 T Hole (ESM) 43:29; 7 J Wooldridge (Lon Hth) 43:35; 8 J Young (Lon Hth) 43:44; 9 T Aldred (Lon Hth, M40) 43:51; 10 N Faulkner (TVH) 43:59; 11 H Cayssials (TVH) 44:06; 12 J Hooley (TVH) 44:12; 13 G Divall (VP&TH) 44:19; 14 D Nevins (Harrow, M40) 44:33; 15 J Whitebury (Harrow) 45:01; 16 S Lewis (Lon Hth, M40) 45:06; 17 M O’Sullivan (Harrow, M35) 45:12; 18 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 45:46; 19 Y Sevestre (Lon Hth) 45:49; 20 D Brewer (High, M35) 45:58



M45: 1 H Torry (Serp) 47:55

M50: 1 D Keam-George (TVH) 52:36

M55: 1 M Potter (Lon Hth) 51:51

M60: 1 A Davidson (High) 51:59; 2 R Rigby (SB) 52:17

M65: 1 C Finill (Harrow) 55:06

M70: 1 J Lockspeiser (Serp) 62:02

U20 (6km): 1 O O’Connor (Lon Hth) 20:05; 2 C Hudson (Harrow) 20:17; 3 T Chadwick (High, U17) 20:18; 4 M Watson (High) 20:36; 5 L Porter (High) 20:42; 6 J Brook (SMR) 20:45; 7 H Fagan (Rane) 20:58; 8 M Cattini (Harrow, U17) 21:02; 9 C Brook (SMR, U17) 21:07; 10 R Gayer (SB, U17) 21:13

U15 (4km): 1 D Jelfs (SMR) 15:06; 2 A Phillips (SB) 15:14; 3 T Mythen (SMR) 15:19; 4 E Phillips (SB) 15:24; 5 J Fanta (E&H) 15:32; 6 B Lesenne-Ward (Hill) 16:05; 7 A Lessard (VP&TH) 16:15; 8 J Morris (SB) 16:24; 9 G Robertson (High) 16:33; 10 E Kaloukian (Lon Hth) 16:34

U13 (3km): 1 J Hayward (ESM) 14:02; 2 A Volpert (VP&TH, U15) 14:02; 3 R Willis (Lon Hth) 14:06; 4 E Pascal (SB) 14:09; 5 H Mythen (SMR) 14:18; 6 L Boulting (ESM) 14:21; 7 B Kaspar (SB) 14:25; 8 M Muers (ESM) 14:29; 9 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 14:37; 10 E White (Belg) 14:59

U11 (1.5km): 1 D Pascal (SB) 6:41; 2 W Stockdale (E&H) 6:49; 3 L Da Silva (TVH) 6:50

Women (8km): 1 K Olding (TVH) 32:50; 2 H Cox (Fulham) 33:17; 3 S Ainley (TVH) 33:24; 4 I Franco (TVH) 33:44; 5 H Blake (TVH) 34:11; 6 C Baker (TVH) 34:28; 7 J Prior (Lon Hth) 34:53; 8 C Day (Rane) 35:14; 9 A Baird (Trent P, W40) 35:18; 10 C Hartley (Oxf U, U20) 35:25; ; 11 J Triou (ESM, W40) 35:33; 12 M Barnes (Lon Hth) 35:35; 13 K Alpe (Met P, W35) 35:49; 14 C Kennedy (Lon Hth) 36:03; 15 S Biggs (Strag, W50) 36:32; 16 N Payne (SB) 36:34; 17 H Wilkinson (Eal E, W40) 36:47; 18 S Gerrie (ESM, W40) 37:01; 19 L Faherty (High, W45) 37:09; 20 N Cendrowicz (High, W50) 37:14



W50: 3 S Barnard (QPH) 38:32

W55: 1 S Larkam (ESM) 40:19; 2 R Lewis (W4H) 40:49

W60: 1 A Beausire (W4H) 46:32

W65: 1 L Wilson (ESM) 45:17; 2 C White (Lon Hth) 45:34

U20 (6km): 1 L Russell (High) 22:59; 2 A Massey (TVH, U17) 24:03; 3 L Macdonald (VP&TH, U17) 24:48; 4 S Latham (Harrow) 25:12; 5 R James (VP&TH, U17) 25:32; 6 M Panoutsou (VP&TH, U17) 26:16; 7 C Harris (Barn) 26:18; 8 M Sutaria (TVH, U17) 26:30; 9 I Cannell (Lon Hth, U17) 26:33; 10 A Holt (SMR, U17) 26:51

U15 (4km): 1 J March (Barn) 16:41; 2 P Shaw (SB) 17:13; 3 A Kirk (Lon Hth) 17:23; 4 S Allen (High) 17:25; 5 A Johnson (ESM) 17:26; 6 A Van Zyl (Harrow) 18:00; 7 M Hunt (Lon Hth) 18:08; 8 R Cormacain (Lon Hth) 18:31; 9 N Mossi (B&B) 18:55; 10 K Corkin (Lon Hth) 19:27

U13 (3km): 1 K Dalton (Harrow) 15:00; 2 S Mossi (B&B) 15:02; 3 E Ponkratieva (SMR) 15:16; 4 J Falkowska (Trent P) 15:18; 5 M Keam-George (TVH) 15:35; 6 B Dalton (Harrow) 15:37; 7 V Muralidhar (ESM) 15:40; 8 S Bennett (TVH) 15:43; 9 E Fitzgerald (Hill) 15:57; 10 O Abbott (SB) 16:00

U11 (1.5km): 1 L Graham (SMR) 7:23; 2 E Valori (VP&TH) 7:26; 3 A Clements (E&H) 7:26

NORFOLK, Earlham Park, January 7

Tyler Bilyard, the England Athletics 1500m champion, took the senior men’s race comfortably as Mabel Beckett scored her first women’s county victory, Martin Duff reports.

Elsewhere, the younger age groups ran as mixed boys’ and girls’ events and Sarah Barrett, the England 3000m bronze medallist, took the combined under-17 event to head Norwich clubmate Zak Dunn by more than half-a-minute,

Men: 1 T Bilyard (G Yar) 30:17; 2 J White (Norw) 30:44; 3 J Ocal (Norw) 30:59; 4 C Wakefield (Ryst) 31;25; 5 H Allcock (Notts U) 31:34; 6 W Mahoney (Norw) 31:39

M40: 1 M Eccles (Bure) 32:07

M45: 1 G Crush (Norw) 33:17

M50: 1 S Mann (Norw) 35:24

M55: 1 M Tuff (Ryst) 37:07

M60: 1 K Vaughan (Thet) 38:06

M70: 1 G Nelson 45:10

M75: 1 G Walsh (Wym) 47;37

TEAM: 1 Norwich 11; 2 Norwich B 29; 3 Ryston 39

U20: 1 H Jonas (Norw) 31:11; 2 D Adams (Norw) 31:16; 3 T Bongaerts (Norw) 31:56

TEAM: 1 Norwich 6; 2 Norwich B 22

U17: 1 Z Dunne (Norw) 18:49; 2 N Clarke (Norw) 18:54; 3 B Eccles (Bure) 19:34

TEAM: 1 Norwich 8

U15: 1 C Wedon (G Yar) 15:11; 2 F Haynes (Norw) 15:13; 3 J Browne (Norw) 15:36

TEAM: 1 Norwich 9; 2 Norwich B 23; 3 Norwich C 40

U13: 1 F Winship (Norw) 10:38; 2 T Murray (W Norf) 11;24; 3 E Dafforn (Norw) 11:39

TEAM: 1 Norwich 11; 2 W Norfolk 26; 3 Norwich B 33

Women: 1 M Beckett (Norw) 36:00; 2 E Hunter 36:49; 3 L Finch Bure) 37:22; 4 E Grubb (Norw, W35) 37:51; 5 K Murrell (Norw RR, W40) 38;15; 6 J Wilkinson (Wym, W40) 38:42

W45: 1 T Groombridge (Norw RR) 43:27

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 45:45

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 45:26

TEAM: 1 Norwich 11; 2 Wymondham 33; 3 Norwich RR 49

U20: 1 G Buchanen (Norw) 22;29; 2 T Crane (Norw) 23;16; 3 J McKenzie Ryst) 23:53

U17: 1 S Barrett (Norw) 18:15; 2 E Jonas (N Norf) 19:26; 3 C Easter (Norw) 19:57

U15: 1 L Heather (Norw) 17:29; 2 L Hood (Norw) 18:20; 3 V Brooke (Norw) 18:38

TEAM: 1 Norwich 6; 2 N Norfolk 24; 3 Norwich B 27

U13: 1 M Chong (Waveney) 12;39; 2 F Abbott (Norw) 12:35; 3 T Brun 12:42

TEAM: 1 Ryston 18; 2 Norwich 23

NORTHANTS, Northampton, January 6

Junior runners took the two senior titles as Alice Bates and Finlay Ward came good, Martin Duff reports.

For Bates, it was the latest in a string of successes following victory in the English Schools 1500m in June and representation at the European Under-18 Championship.

Ward led Rugby & Northampton to the senior team title, one of seven that they annexed.

Men (9km): 1 F Ward (R&N, U20) 30:52; 2 F Batkin (Kett) 31:43; 3 L Buttrick (Absolute Tri, U20) 31:49; 4 P Melling (R&N, M45) 32:18; 5 L Mansell (Kett, U20) 32:22; 6 J Geddes (Kett, U20) 33:20; 7 W Gardner (R&N) 33:22; 8 A Clancy (R&N) 33:39; 9 M Everett (R&N) 33:54; 10 A Johnstone (R&N) 33:58; 11 J Young (Kett) 34:00; 12 R Snelson (Banb, U20) 34:31; 13 J Green (Corby) 34:43; 14 N Gilford (R&N, U20) 34:48; 15 J Wayland (W’boro, M45) 34:57; 16 D Ball (R&N, M40) 35:32; 17 D Carter (R&N, U20) 35:33; 18 S Tallett (R&N, M35) 35:41; 19 J Robson (N’pton, U20) 35:55; 20 S Green (N’pton, U20) 35:56



M40: 2 J French (W’boro) 36:25

M45: 3 P Wood (N’pton) 39:55

M50: 1 J Kemp (W’boro) 38:13; 2 E Combstock (Buck&St) 39:10; 3 T James (Kett) 39:26

M55: 1 T Letts (N’hant RR) 38:22; 2 B Moen (R&N) 39:03

M60: 1 R Popiel (Sils) 43:16

M65: 1 N Page (W’boro) 44:23

TEAM: 1 Rugby & N 39; 2 Kettering 78; 3 R&N B 113

M35 TEAM: 1 R&N 17; 2 Wellingboro 26

U17: 1 M Collins (R&N) 19:37; 2 A Tilt (R&N) 19:45; 3 J Orchard (Dav) 19:52

U17 TEAM: 1 R&N 9; 2 Northampton 23; 3 R&N B 27

U17 women and U15 boys (4km): 1 F Harris (R&N, U15) 15:10; 2 J Twining (R&N, U15) 15:26; 3 J Clarke (R&N, U15) 15:46; 4 S Sage (R&N, U15) 15:48; 5 O McGhee (R&N, U15W) 15:58; 6 E Joyce (Corby, U15) 16:12; 7 F Williams (Dav, U15) 16:33; 8 G Sharp (Kett, U15) 16:39; 9 C Atkins (Dav, U15) 16:46; 10 Z Scott (Kett, U15) 16:53; 11 I Bennetts (N’pton, U15W) 17:04; 12 P Almond (R&N, U15W) 17:11; 13 E Brooker (Dav, U17W) 17:21; 14 H Hooker (Kett, U15) 17:32; 15 J Lamb (R&N, U15W) 17:50; 17 I Ellwood (Kett, U15W) 18:02; 19 E Denton (N’pton, U15W) 18:34; 22 T Oakey (N’pton, U17W) 18:39; 23 C Terrell (R&N, U15W) 19:03; 25 E Taylor (N’pton, U15W) 19:22; 27 J Cooper (R&N, U17W) 19:27

U15 TEAM: 1 R&N 6; 2 Kettering 26; 3 Daventry 29

U15 girls TEAM: 1 R&N 8; 2 Northampton 14; 3 R&N B 36

U13 (3.5km): 1 J Spavins (Kett) 13:12; 2 R Davey (Kett) 13:30; 3 O Groves (N’pton) 13:42; 4 A Kampta (R&N) 13:56; 5 F Love (R&N) 13:58; 6 B Lamb (R&N, U13W) 14:00; 7 E Bennett (Kett, U13W) 14:10; 8 C Booth (Kett, U13W) 14:19; 9 H Kane (R&N) 14:41; 10 S Lawton (Kett, U13W) 15:00; 11 A Heron (R&N, U13W) 15:38

TEAM: 1 R&N 15; 2 R&N B 24

U13 girls TEAM: 1 R&N 11; 2 R&N 25

U11 (2km): 1 R Gray (Banb) 7:42; 2 E Harris (R&N) 8:04; 3 R Nicklin (R&N) 8:10; 5 K Dubois (Corby, U11W) 8:16; 10 R Tannasee (N’pton, U11W) 8:49; 14 T Young (R&N, U11W) 8:56

Women (6km): 1 A Bates (Kett, U20) 22:00; 2 M Stenhouse (R&N) 22:13; 3 E Albery (Dav) 23:16; 4 F Culpin (W’boro) 23:28; 5 S Moss (Wellingborough & District AC) 24:11; 6 E Treacy (Corby, U20) 24:27; 7 A Pryce (York) 24:53; 8 J Hammond (Sils, W50) 25:24; 9 A Walters (Corby, U20) 25:30; 10 H Dalley (N’pton, U20) 25:46; 11 C Reeves (N’pton, U20) 25:53; 12 S Hollis (W’boro, W35) 25:57; 13 K Baxter-Smith (W’boro, W35) 26:00; 14 S Birina (Corby, U20) 26:04; 15 J Lambert (R&N, U20) 26:07; 16 S Stead (Corby, U20) 26:20; 17 L Kemp (W’boro, W45) 26:37; 18 A Lonergan (W’boro, U17) 28:38; 19 N Wood (Woot RR, W45) 28:56; 20 S Wood (N’pton, U20) 29:07

W60: 1 K Williams (R&N) 30:09

TEAM: 1 Wellingborough 21; 2 R&N 23; 3 Corby 28

NORTH WALES REGIONAL, Wrexham, January 6

Overall (U17 men, M65, women (3.5M): 1 F Cullen (Shrewsbury School, U17) 20:25; 2 M Jenkins (Menai, U17) 20:54; 3 J Welsh (Dees, U17) 21:04; 4 R Townsend (Menai, U17) 21:22; 5 M Benson (Maldwyn, U17) 21:49; 6 M Owen (Dees, W) 22:16; 7 J Henderson (Denb, W45) 22:32; 8 S Jones (Menai, U20W) 22:45; 9 C Dafydd (Eryri, U17) 22:54; 10 A Smith (Cheshire Dragons, W) 23:24; 11 R Owen (Eryri, M65) 23:29; 12 G Moore (Eryri, W40) 23:50; 13 G Jones (P’atyn, M65) 23:53; 14 T Morgan (Menai, U17) 23:56; 15 A Jones (Denb, U17) 24:04; 16 T Conry (Dees, U17) 24:17; 17 E O’Dea (Dees, W) 24:19; 18 R Cazcraft (Run for Fun Runners, W40) 24:24; 19 A Drinkwater (Eryri, W) 24:38; 20 E Haf Roberts (Eryri, W35) 24:49



M65: 3 M Watling (Denb) 25:43

M70: 1 N Owen (P’atyn) 26:43; 2 M Cortvriend (P’atyn) 28:49; 3 D Passe (Denb) 30:12

M75: 1 G Hughes (P’atyn) 34:44

M80: 1 E Davies (Hebog R) 29:39; 2 D Williams (Eryri) 36:15; 3 J Thomas (Buck) 44:41.

M85: 1 R Harrison-Jones (P’atyn) 41:26

Women: 1 Owen 22:16; 2 Henderson 22:32; 3 Jones 22:45; 4 Smith 23:24; 5 Moore 23:50; 6 O’Dea 24:19; 7 Cazcraft 24:24; 8 Drinkwater 24:38; 9 Haf Roberts 24:49; 10 A Rowlands (Eryri, W45) 25:25; 11 E Ashcroft (Denb) 25:30; 12 L Lines (P’atyn) 25:32; 13 H Thomas (Maldwyn, W35) 26:26; 14 A Hockley (Eryri, U20) 26:27; 15 E Grundy (Col B, U20) 26:29; 16 E Baines (Eryri, U20) 26:45; 17 M Baines (Eryri, U20) 27:08; 18 C Bradley (Maldwyn, W40) 27:29; 19 M Hughes (Eryri, W45) 27:43; 20 E Collins (Denb, W60) 27:47



W50: 1 M Morris (Denb) 28:01; 2 C Green (N Wal RR) 28:20

W55: 1 D Cattermole (Meir) 27:55; 2 H Blair (Eryri) 28:45; 3 M MacArthur (Col B) 29:04

W60: 2 A Mynott (Col B) 28:17; 3 K Hatton (N Wal RR) 30:09

W65: 1 K Butler (N Wal RR) 30:16; 2 C Orrells (Maldwyn) 33:28

W70: 1 E Evans (Gogs Tri Club) 32:08

W75: 1 A d’Albuquerque (GOG Tri) 36:03

Men Overall (5.25M): 1 M Willis (Wrex) 28:20; 2 E Ackroyd (Liv H) 28:56; 3 T Roberts (Meir, M35) 30:02; 4 R Bentley (Meir, M40) 30:36; 5 O Hibbert (B&W) 31:16; 6 A Breeze (Maldwyn, U20) 31:36; 7 J Keogh (N Wal RR) 31:39; 8 D Weston (Wrex, M40) 31:45; 9 G Jones (Maldwyn) 32:00; 10 E Woodhead (Dees, U20) 32:07; 11 J Coleman (Eryri) 32:08; 12 D Evans (Eryri) 32:08; 13 S Sayer (Menai, M40) 32:11; 14 A Williams (Meir, M40) 32:12; 15 D Garton Jones (Eryri) 32:24; 16 D Bus Hughes (Eryri, M35) 32:38; 17 M Whyatt (Garst, M60) 32:58; 18 T Wood (Denb, M35) 33:03; 19 J Gomez (Run Free, M40) 33:26; 20 J Tyler (Betsi, M40) 33:52



M45: 1 L Bailey (P’atyn) 36:14; 2 N Hockley (Eryri) 36:20; 3 I Evans (N Wal RR) 36:32;

M50: 1 S Roberts (Buck) 34:36; 2 N Brook (Eryri) 35:09; 3 G Jones (Maldwyn) 36:51

M55: 1 E Davies (Buck) 37:23; 2 R Flutter (Meir) 39:05; 3 O Conry (Denb) 40:03

M60: 2 E Campbell (Buck) 35:23; 3 S Gardner (N Wal RR) 36:45; 4 H Jones (Shrews) 36:58

U17 women & U15 boys (3M): 1 L Davies (Dees, U15) 15:53; 2 O Parry (Menai, U15) 15:55; 3 E Martin (Dees, U15) 16:16; 4 Z Campbell (Dees, U15) 16:25; 5 A Shiland (Col B, U15) 16:45; 6 B Bown (Menai, U17W) 17:04; 7 R Delaney (Dees, U15) 17:06; 8 A Doherty (Dees, U17W) 17:09; 9 D Hockly (Eryri, U15) 17:12; 10 S Williams (Menai T&F, U15) 17:20; 11 C Cust (Col B, U17W) 19:28; 12 C Wynn (Menai, U17W) 19:51; 13 L Parsley (Menai, U17W) 20:36; 14 E Watts (Dees, U17W) 21:06; 15 K Pomerleau (Menai, U17W) 21:56

U15 girls & U13 boys (2M): 1 E Rowe (Dees, U13) 11:00; 2 H Watson (Dees, U15W) 11:02; 3 M Hughes (Maldwyn, U15W) 11:15; 4 F Potter (Dees, U13) 11:20; 5 C Kissane (Dees, U13) 11:32; 6 P Marsland (Menai, U13) 11:46; 7 H Jones (Denb, U13) 11:55; 8 O Kissane (Dees, U15W) 12:10; 9 I Lucas (Denb, U13) 12:19; 10 E Griffith (Menai, U15W) 12:24; 11 E Earnshaw (Menai, U13) 12:27; 12 E Owen (Col B, U15W) 12:32; 13 D Purcell (Menai, U13) 12:48; 14 L Watkinson (Wrex, U13) 13:13; 15 F Williams (Col B, U13) 13:20

U13 girls & U11 boys (1.5M): 1 I Martin (Dees, U11) 8:58; 2 M Bown (Menai, U13W) 9:04; 3 T Seguin (Menai, U13W) 9:25; 4 K Doherty (Dees, U13W) 9:43; 5 J Price (Menai, U11) 9:59; 6 M Edwards (Menai, U11) 10:00; 9 B Roberts (Denb, W) 10:08; 10 R Watts (Dees, U13W) 10:10; 11 H Worth (Menai, U13W) 10:15; 12 D Jones (Dees, U13W) 10:26; 13 B Roberts (Wrex, U13W) 10:26

U11 girls (1M): 1 G Hayes (Dees) 6:31; 2 E Hayes (Dees) 6:34; 3 S Walsh (Dees) 6:40

NOTTS, Nottingham, January 6

The event was held in conjunction with the Derbyshire championships in Bulwell Park and there was a smattering of top class performances, Martin Duff reports.

Budding triathlete Libby Coleman retained her senior women’s title and led Mansfield to a senior women’s team victory and did so over top veteran Juliet Potter, the former Midland champion.

The men’s race saw Milan Campion, the recent Midland 7-mile champion, lead Notts AC to a team victory and they also had the first master home as Bruce Raeside, the 2010 home countries international winner, placed fourth overall.

Maisie Mullett won the under-13 girls event by more than 150 metres but her Wreake club were headed by Mansfield in the team stakes, as clubmate Sam Collins, the English Schools eighth placer had a big win in the under-15 boys’ event.

Men: 1 M Campion (Notts) 35:03; 2 S Roberts (Ret) 35:15; 3 S Hessian (Notts) 36:31; 4 B Raeside (Notts, M40) 37:20; 5 J Greenhalgh (Mansf, U20) 37:22; 6 A Bradbury (R’cliffe) 37:20

M45: 1 J Bailey (Mansf) 37:31

M55: 1 A Toplin (Beest) 41:54

M65: 1 D Oxland (Notts, M70) 51:09

TEAM:1 Notts 47; 2 Mansfield 76; 3 Newark 141

M35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 20; 2 Redhill RR29; 3 Holme P 31

U17: 1 E Holden (Mansf) 21:24; 2 E Sankey (Mansf) 21:48; 3 J Smith (Noots) 22:17

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 7; 2 Notts 22

U15: 1 S Collins (Wreake) 15:41; 2 E Lowe (Mansf) 16:25; 3 J Pares (Mansf) 16:34

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 10; 2 Rushcliffe 23; 3 Mansfield B 33

U13: 1 A Padget (R’cliffe) 10:40; 2 J Groves (Notts) 10:49; 3 E McIntyre (Mansf) 10:54

TEAM: 1 Notts 13; 2 Rushcliffe 21; 3 Mansfield 25

Women: 1 L Coleman Mansf) 27:58; 2 Juliet Potter (Charn, W40) 28:37; 3 Jane Potter (Charn, W40) 31:06; 4 B Munroe (Holme P) 31:58; 5 A Gandee (R’cliffe) 32:07; 6 C Bradbury (Beest) 32:35

W45: 1 L Stalet (SinA) 34:04

W55: 1 C Todd-McIntyre (R’cliffe) 36:39

W65: 1 B Stevens (Mansf) 41:49

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 23; 2 Notts 32; 3 Rushcliffe 38

W35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 9l 2 Redhill RR 13; 3 Mansfield B 34

U20/U17: 1 G Manson (Mansf) 18:35; 2 M Taylor (Notts, U17) 18:36; 3 J Braithwaite (Newark, U17) 19:36; 4 R Callender (Der) 19:59

U17: 3 K Lees (R’cliffe) 20:05

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 23; Notts 25; 3 Retford 26

U15: 1 S Chesterfield (R’cliffe) 13:20; 2 N Stretton (Wreake) 13:48; 3 M Slack (Mansf) 13:49

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 12; 2 Rushcliffe 21; 3 Mansfield B 30

U13: 1 M Mullett (Wreake) 10:32; 2 C Whysal (Mansf) 10;11; 3 I Davey (Notts) 11:41

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 11; 2 Mansfield B 24; 3 Rushcliffe 34

SOUTH WEST INTER-COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIPS, RNAS Merryfield, January 8



Jack Millar and Megan Marchant took senior titles over just six kilometres.

Men (6km): 1 J Millar (B&W) 19:26; 2 F McGrath (B&W) 19:48; 3 M Davis (B&W) 19:59; 4 J Rowe (Corn) 20:00; 5 F Jennings (Bide) 20:09; 6 S Goodchild (Corn) 20:29; 7 S Fox (Exe) 20:36; 8 W Rabjohns (Poole, U20) 20:40; 9 J Landers (Tamar) 20:53; 10 L Hamley (N Dev) 20:54; 11 A Chambers (B&W, M40) 20:56; 12 J Moody (B&W) 20:57; 13 O James (B’mth, U20) 20:59; 14 M Gilvear (Erme, U20) 21:01; 15 B Di Salvo (N Dev) 21:03; 16 E Mitchell (Corn) 21:09; 17 A Hocking (N Som) 21:16; 18 D Awde (B&W, M35) 21:20; 19 M Lusby (Wells, M35) 21:22; 20 M Jenkin (Bide, M45) 21:23



M40: 2 J Gilby (Der) 21:54; 3 K Stone (Ply) 22:29

M45: 2 J Trubridge (N&P) 22:48; 3 M Peddle (Poole R) 24:43

M50: 1 S Rose (Bath) 23:59; 2 S Williams (N&P) 24:00; 3 S Prud’homme (MendTRC) 25:29

M55: 1 A Livingstone (Exe) 23:06; 2 R Cottle (SWRR) 26:27.

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb R) 24:45; 2 P Reddaway (Corsh) 25:57; 3 P Thomas (SWRR) 26:07; 4 S Anderson (Ply) 26:34

U20: 4 J Gunning (AFD) 21:42; 5 B Williams (N&P) 22:05; 6 C Milward (Erme) 22:26; 7 B Wagstaff (Bath) 22:53; 8 C Pirie (N Dev) 23:25; 9 N Pestell (B&W) 23:31; 10 S Cameron (Mile H) 24:17

U17 (4.8km): 1 H Maxwell (Bath) 15:46; 2 D Millard (Taun) 15:59; 3 C Collins (Poole) 16:02; 4 N Heal (Taun) 16:08; 5 J Maxwell (Bath) 16:11; 6 M Falle (Exe) 16:14; 7 H Birchall (Exe) 16:25; 8 O Newbery (B’mth) 16:29; 9 B Perry (Exe) 16:33; 10 H Richardson (B’mth) 16:40

U15 (2.9km): 1 W Birchall (Exe) 9:34; 2 R Barclay-Watt (Exe) 9:36; 3 S Wyatt (Bath) 9:42; 4 T Loughlin (Bath) 9:47; 5 T Vestey (Taun) 9:49; 6 T Glew (Torb) 9:54; 7 I Lamerton (Ply) 9:57; 8 O Purchase (Exe) 9:58; 9 L Hayes (Erme) 9:59; 10 A Enstone (Bath) 10:06

U13 (2.4km): 1 O Beck (Wells) 8:40; 2 F Barnes (B&W) 8:43; 3 I Malton (Exe) 8:45; 4 A Rice (N Som) 8:51; 5 R Austin (B’mth) 8:52; 6 H Perkins (Taun) 8:55; 7 E Salter (Taun) 8:56; 8 G House (Exe) 9:02; 9 L Snell (Torb) 9:03; 10 J Bryant (Swin) 9:07

U11 (1.8km): 1 L Robinett (Poole R) 6:22; 2 L Sweeney (Ply) 6:32; 3 F Rendell (Stroud) 6:42; 4 R Shaw (Wells, U11W) 6:49; 18 H Scott (Yeov O, U11W) 7:29; 21 L Barnes (N Som, U11W) 7:32

Women (6km): 1 M Marchant (Weston Tempo) 23:32; 2 A Murray-Gourlay (Taun) 23:37; 3 C Walker (Tav, U20) 23:57; 4 D Davies (Wells) 24:03; 5 E Burt (Newq RR) 24:07; 6 K Walker (Corn) 24:20; 7 L Ingram (Yeov O) 24:24; 8 K Entwistle (B&W) 24:47; 9 F Spruit (Bath) 24:52; 10 I Davis (Purb R) 25:07; 11 A Philps (Purb R) 25:08; 12 E Gard (B&W) 25:09; 13 Z Levin (N&P) 25:10; 14 F German (SWRR) 25:13; 15 R Stobart (Corn) 25:16; 16 O Carthew (N&P) 25:27; 17 N Savill (SWRR) 25:30; 18 A Nicholls (B&W, U20) 25:35; 19 H Large (W’bury) 25:38; 20 A Wallace (Bath, U20) 25:40



W40: 1 A Smith (Weston) 26:43; 2 R McKissock (Somer) 26:58

W45: 1 V Ratcliffe (Somer) 27:06; 2 T Chick (W’bury) 27:16; 3 S Lake (Tav) 27:46

W50: 1 A Granger (B&W) 26:26; 2 E Stepto (Corn) 27:35; 3 D Raggett (Corn) 28:45

U20: 4 T Spinney (Yate) 26:02; 5 E Treby (Bath) 26:37; 6 H Walker (Tav) 27:18; 7 R Prud’homme (Taun) 27:47; 8 A Snow (Salis) 28:00; 9 P Aspinall (Bath) 28:09; 10 M Poole (N Dev) 28:26

U17 (4.2km): 1 E Foster (Swin) 15:39; 2 H Reid (Ply) 15:48; 3 T Nickell (Bath) 15:53; 4 I Gray (Salis) 16:08; 5 E Spencer (Swin) 16:12; 6 I Bryson (Exe) 16:21; 7 E Wells (Poole) 16:29; 8 D Davies (Wells) 16:37; 9 M Bengtsson (Poole) 16:48; 10 C Clarke (Corn) 17:00

U15 (2.9km): 1 P Quinn (Torb) 10:48; 2 O Steer (Exe) 10:55; 3 I Cherrett (B’mth) 10:57; 4 S Wood (Salis) 11:03; 5 A Sutton (Corn) 11:25; 6 S Muscott (Torb) 11:33; 7 P Evans (Poole) 11:33; 8 O Paul (Bath) 11:33; 9 D Abernethy (Yeov O) 11:40; 10 S Maxwell (Bath) 11:45;

U13 (2.4km): 1 E Birchall (Exe) 8:46; 2 I Bater (N Dev) 8:49; 3 B Abernethy (Wells) 9:18; 4 C Rendell (Stroud) 9:20; 5 J Chetwood (Poole) 9:32; 6 Z Bigham (Tav) 9:34; 7 E Hutchings (W’bury) 9:47; 8 E Jacobs (Salis) 9:49; 9 L Simpson (B&W) 9:53; 10 D Simpson (B&W) 9:55

SUFFOLK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Holbrook, January 7

The Royal Hospital School at Holbrook again played host and Michael Bartram and Holly Fisher came out on top of the well supported senior races, Martin Duff reports.

Bartram regained the title he last won in 2022 after slipping to third last year, while Fisher was under-17 champion in 2017.

Ruby Vinton, the 2019 South of England under-15 champion, won her third successive age group title in the under 20 women’s event.

Men: 1 M Bartrum (C&C) 33:34; 2 O Hitchcock (St Ed) 33:37; 3 M Snowden (St Ed) 33:50; 4 J Peck (St Ed) 34:22; 5 T Henson (St Ed) 34:48; 6 R Dobson (New J, M40) 35:25

M45: 1 S Haynes (W’bridge) 36:26

M50: 1 K Tilly (Ips J) 39:05

M55: 1 P Holly (New J) 41:45

M60: 1 G Davis (New J) 44:04

M65: 1 R Wold (Felix) 41:59

M70: 1 S Mead (Stow) 47:44

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 18; 2 Newmarket J 51; 3 Ipswich J 81

U20: 1 M Fisher (Ips H) 28:11; 2 R Shearer (W Suff) 29:43; 3 F Davis (W Suff) 30:06

U17: 1 J Trangmar (St Ed) 21:05; 2 S Tilly (Ips H) 21:31; 3 B Barber (Ips H) 21:37

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 11; 2 Ipswich H 13

U15: 1 R Gambling (St Ed) 12:09; 2 S Blackwell 12:36; 3 F Kelly (Ips H) 13:05

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 7; 2 Ipswich H 16; 3 Ipswich J 44

U13:1 D Pearson (W’bridge Sch) 11:28; 2 D Marshall (W’bridge Sch) 11:36; 3 H Preston (Col H) 11:59

TEAM: 1 Woodbridge School 7; 2 Ipswich J 19; 3 St Edmunds Pacers 44

Women: 1 H Fisher (Ips H) 32:11; 2 L Thomas (Ips J) 32:38; 3 K King (St Ed) 33:01; 4 H Patterson (Ips J) 33:10; 5 L Blazey (Ips J) 33:12; 6 D Brooke (Ips J) 33:22

W40: 1 K Austin (Ips J) 33:34

W45: 1 C Jeffrey (St Ed) 33:43

W50: 1 O Robson (St Ed) 35:15

W55: 1 V Jennings (Ips J) 37:37

W60: 1 R Acworth (W’bridge) 43:00

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 40:58

W70: 1 J Wall (St Ed) 48:37

TEAM: 1 Ipswich J 15; 2 St Edmunds Pacers 16; 3 Ipswich H 17

U20: 1 R Vinton (Chelm) 24:45; 2 L Squirrell (Ips H) 26:46; 3 F Hammond (W Suff) 27:59

U17: 1 D Gladwell (Ips H) 20:07; 2 V Valentine (St Ed) 20;14; 3 I Moore (St Ed) 20:19

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 9; 2 Ipswich H 18

U15: 1 B Taylor (St Ed) 14:19; 2 T Wooldridge (St Ed) 14:34; 3 R Adams (St Ed) 14:49

TEAM: 1 St Edmunds Pacers 6

U13: 1 S Bolton (St Ed) 12:39; 2 I Johnson (W’bridge Sch) 12:42; 3 S Cronk (C&T) 12:44

TEAM: 1 Woodbridge School 12; 2 St Edmunds Pacers 20; 3 Woodbridge Shufflers 40

SURREY, Dorking, January 7

It was Denbie’s Vineyard’s turn to play host to the event and under-20 Joseph O’Connell narrowly came out on top of the men’s race and Georgie Bruinvels the women’s event, Martin Duff reports.

Jack Cavanagh narrowly got the better of another junior, Liam Stone, to take the senior men’s silver medal, as the top two under-20s opted to try to make the county senior team for the Inter-Counties.

The rest of the junior men had their own race and Mathew Pickering gave Aldershot another win, albeit also narrowly over team mate Conrad Norman.

For Bruinvels the race proved a timely warm up for her defence of her South of England title at the end of the month as Kingston & Poly’s Phoebe Law was more than 50 metres down in second. Law had won the triple of British, English National and South of England titles in 2018 at the age of 21.

Elsewhere in the younger age group races, Alex Lennon, last year’s Southern under-15 runner-up, again led his Sutton & District club to team medals as they moved up to the under-17 event.

One of the most spread-out races at the top end was the under-17 women’s where Katie Pye, third under-15 in the 2023 South of England championships, enjoyed a near one minute victory over Eloise Hudson with Katie Quin another minute down in third.

Aldershot were also warming up for area championship team awards at the end of January and notched up six team wins to go with another six individual victories as they also had Maya Jobbins and Kitty Scott at the head of the under-15 girls race and Poppy Guest lead a 1-2-3 in the under-13 girls race.

Men (12.2km): 1 J O’Connell (AFD, U20) 40:24; 2 J Kavanagh (Holl S) 40:29; 3 L Stone (AFD, U20) 40:32; 4 S Eglen (AFD) 40:55; 5 M Heyden (AFD) 41:11; 6 G Mallett (HW) 41:31; 7 O Garrod (Belg) 41:45; 8 G James (DMV) 41:56; 9 T Foster (G&G, M35) 41:59; 10 E Mallett (HW) 42:03; 11 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 42:23; 12 T Chandler (AFD) 42:32; 13 J Hoad (THH) 42:46; 14 M Shantry (WSEH) 42:54; 15 M Cox (THH) 42:55; 16 H Lawson (Holl S) 43:13; 17 B Pearce (Ton, U20) 43:16; 18 A Ramsier (S Lon, M35) 43:17; 19 R Doherty (Strag) 43:21; 20 J Neville (Belg) 43:22

M40: 1 J Hutchins (Woking) 43:26; 2 R McDowell (HW) 43:27; 3 G Laybourne (S Lon) 43:35

M45: 1 O Gosden (G&G) 43:32; 2 W Bell (S Lon) 47:15; 3 B Millar (Herne H) 48:09

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 46:41; 2 C Blackburn (Holl S) 46:50; 3 N Tearle (G&G) 48:04

M55: 1 G Holcroft (G&G) 50:25; 2 N Urquia (Herne H) 50:48; 3 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 51:38

M60: 1 M Tennyson (G&G) 50:11; 2 D Williams (G&G) 53:12

M65: 1 V Pauzers (Herne H) 65:25

M70: 1 M Farmery (THH) 69:12

M75: 1 M Mann (Dulw) 67:47

TEAM: 1 AFD 46; 2 Belgrave 124; 3 Hercules W 181

U20 (5.9km): 1 M Pickering (AFD) 19:41; 2 C Norman (AFD) 19:46; 3 G Ogden (S Lon) 19:51; 4 C Chilton (AFD) 19:53; 5 T Adler (E&E) 20:06; 6 F Vaughan (S Lon) 20:14; 7 S Nesbitt (AFD) 20:45; 8 A Bishop (AFD) 21:00; 9 T Cheshire (Woking) 21:14; 10 H Bell (Herne H) 21:22

TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 S London 20; 3 Herne H 35

U17 (5.9km): 1 A Lennon (Sutt) 19:29; 2 S Stapley (Reig) 19:58; 3 E Newell (Sutt) 20:17; 4 O Jermy (Waverley AC) 20:17; 5 B Street (HW) 20:30; 6 H Hayman (S Lon) 20:35; 7 E Manning (Sutt) 20:36; 8 T Rollins (AFD) 20:49; 9 E Willis (Reig) 20:53; 10 J Hunt (Ton) 20:58

TEAM: 1 Sutton & D 11; 2 Reigate P 27; 3 AFD 39

U15 (4.2km): 1 C Holmes (Herne H) 15:10; 2 M Solomon (Strag) 15:24; 3 D Orbell (AFD) 15:25; 4 B Rivero-Stevenet (AFD) 15:29; 5 E Sone (S Lon) 15:33; 6 J Bowyer (Woking) 15:45; 7 T Clerkin (Herne H) 15:46; 8 E Bertheussen (E&E) 15:47; 9 T Holland (E&E) 15:48; 10 O De Jong (K&P) 15:48

TEAM: 1 Herne Hill 32; 2 Epsom & E 62; 3 S London 83

U13 (2.75km): 1 E Cunniffe (Herne H) 9:43; 2 T Creed (HW) 9:56; 3 F Jenkin (S Lon) 9:59; 4 H Wilson (G&G) 10:05; 5 J Fraser (HW) 10:07; 6 S Foster (AFD) 10:11; 7 C Rushton (Sutt) 10:14; 8 E Bridges (S Lon) 10:18; 9 E Roberts (K&P) 10:18; 10 W Hughes (S Lon) 10:22

TEAM: 1 Hercules W 50; 2 Herne H 56; 3 S London 58

Women (8.4km): 1 G Bruinvels (AFD, W35) 32:17; 2 P Law (K&P) 32:57; 3 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 33:12; 4 S Carter (THH) 33:24; 5 E Wicks (AFD, W35) 33:45; 6 S Holt (Strag, W40) 33:53; 7 E Warren (G&G, U20) 33:58; 8 E Harrison (G&G) 33:59; 9 B Murray (THH) 34:09; 10 S Whatmough (Rane) 34:20; 11 G Leyland (Herne H) 34:22; 12 N Lenane (Belg) 34:28; 13 P Roessler (AFD, U20) 34:35; 14 K Grinyer (G&G) 34:55; 15 H Preedy (AFD) 34:56; 16 D Irving-Hyman (THH) 35:08; 17 L Lynn (Belg) 35:16; 18 J Nandi (Herne H) 35:26; 19 K Brown (AFD) 35:34; 20 N Sturzaker (Herne H, W50) 35:43



W40: 3 A Clarke (G&G) 36:35

W45: 1 C Grima (HW) 36:52; 2 N Hornzee (Strag) 39:27; 3 C Robinson (G&G) 40:23

W50: 2 N Cahusac (G&G) 40:03; 3 E Ferguson (Strag) 40:12

W55: 1 W Kortum (Rane) 42:20

W60: 1 S Harrison (G&G) 41:49

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 46:35



TEAM: 1 AFD 34; 2 Guildford & G 54; 3 Thames H&H 62

U20 (5.9km): 1 R Clutterbuck (WSEH) 22:46; 2 P Craig-McFeely (Herne H) 23:22; 3 S Lecoutre (G&G) 23:46; 4 A Bloomfield (E&E) 24:03; 5 K Hewitt (Herne H) 24:42; 6 S Lomas (E&E) 24:56; 7 S Glencross (E&E) 25:12; 8 E Davies (HW) 25:18; 9 H Hunter (Herne H) 25:48; 10 C Arkwright (E&E) 26:21

TEAM: 1 Herne H 16; 2 E&E 17; 3 Hercules W 37

U17 (5.9km): 1 K Pye (AFD) 22:22; 2 E Hudson (G&G) 23:17; 3 L Quinn (AFD) 24:17; 4 V Isaacs (G&G) 24:38; 5 A Kemp (S Lon) 24:54; 6 Z Girling (E&E) 25:00; 7 A Bushell (G&G) 25:17; 8 E Symonds (AFD) 25:56; 9 M Woodhatch (Woking) 26:23; 10 E Orbell (AFD) 26:28

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 G&G 13; 3 E&E 37

U15 (4.2km): 1 M Jobbins (AFD) 16:14; 2 K Scott (AFD) 16:22; 3 S Coppola Johansen (E&E) 16:50; 4 I Harrison (HW) 16:56; 5 M Robertson (AFD) 17:18; 6 L Gowen (Sutt) 17:22; 7 A Tharmakulasingam (Sutt) 17:29; 8 O Garcia-Davis (HW) 17:36; 9 K Ealden (AFD) 17:36; 10 F Mills (Herne H) 17:52

TEAM: 1 AFD 17; 2 Sutton & D 42; 3 Herne H 60

U13 (2.75km): 1 P Guest (AFD) 10:00; 2 N Walmsley (AFD) 10:06; 3 J Allen (AFD) 10:39; 4 D Larkin (Belg) 10:52; 5 F Croucher (AFD) 10:52; 6 E Archer (SMR) 10:53; 7 E Davenport (G&G) 10:55; 8 F Harper-Tee (HW) 11:04; 9 F Tombleson (Reig) 11:08; 10 S Mendes (Herne H) 11:08; 11 E Bayley (G&G) 11:14; 12 I Griffin (Waverley AC) 11:14; 13 H Robertson

TEAM: 1 AFD 11; 2 G&G 51; 3 Hercules W 77

SUSSEX, Bexhill, East Sussex, January 6

Jacob Cann and Beth Kidger took the senior honours at a Little Common venue that was wet and boggy in parts after cutting up as per normal, Martin Duff reports.

After breaking away the Horsham Blue Star runner eventually won by nearly a minute, as a close race for second was won by Robbie Fitzgibbon.

Cann won this title in 2022 before slipping to third last year but was dominant again this time. Fitzgibbon was the 2014 English Schools 1500m champion before going on to compete in the European junior championships and set a 1500m best of 3:36.97 in 2017.

Kidger took the women’s race by nearly two minutes and was the Welsh champion in 2017 and raced for Wales in the 2022 Commonwealth Games 5000m.

The outstanding younger runner was again Isabella Buchanan who won the under 13 girls’ race by nearly a minute after less than 13 minutes running. The HY Runner will be looking to retain her South of England title at the end of the month and then build on her second spot in the Inter-Counties from last year.

Men: 1 J Cann (Horsh BS) 34:47; 2 R Fitzgibbon (Phoe) 35:39; 3 O Pritchard (B’wks) 35:42; 4 J Turner (B&H) 35:46; 5 S Heath (Phoe) 35:51; 6 M Grindrod (B&H) 36:00

TEAM: 1 Brighton & H 61; 2 Phoenix 99; 3 Horsham Blue Star 99

U20: 1 H Yelling (B&H) 28;14; 2 A Riley (B&H) 29:01; 3 T Hutton (Phoe) 29:03

TEAM: 1 B&H 13; 2 Phoenix 18; 3 Lewes 30

U17: 1 O Wallek (Phoe) 18:41; 2 F Goodman (B&H) 18:45; 3 L Gorill (B’wks) 18:58

TEAM: 1 B&H 12; 2 Phoenix 30; 3 B&H B 33

U15: 1 J Trotman (Lewes) 14:44; 2 G Gilbert (B&H) 14:46; 3 F Lumber-Fry (E’brne) 14:51

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne R 16; 2 B&H 17; 3 Lewes 20

U13: 1 O Goodman (B&H) 12:10; 2 L De Giovanni (Ports) 12:18; 3 T Thorn-Watts (B&H) 12:33

TEAM: 1 B&H 15; 2 Eastbourne R 21; 3 Chichester R 35

Women: 1 B Kidger (Phoe) 32;13; 2 S Coleman (B&H) 34:06; 3 I Matthews (Chich R) 34:47; 4 J Corbett (B&H, U20) 34:49; 5 E Footman (Worth, W40) 35:17; 6 I Mulvey (Hy R) 35:18

U20: 2 C West (Worth) 35:34; 3 T Wilburn (B&H) 37:33

TEAM: 1 B&H 28; 2 Phoenix 49; 3 Worthing 54

U17: 1 A James (Lewes) 21:04; 2 E Stephenson Lewes) 21:11; 3 R Gasson (B&H) 21:46

TEAM: 1 Lewes 9; 2 Worthing 30; 3 Lewes 30

U15: 1 F Pearce (E’brne) 16:04; 2 J Walsh (B&H) 16:17; 3 D Connor (E’brne) 16:20

TEAM: 1 Eastbourne R 8; 2 Crawley 26; 3 3 Lewes 35

U13: 1 I Buchanan (Hy R) 12:40; 2 A Whitehouse (Craw) 13:27; 3 F Tewkesbury (Hy R) 13:39

TEAM: 1 Hy R 12; 2 Crawley 20; 3 3 B&H 35

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE