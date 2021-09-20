Olympic champion runs fast 300m in Norway, the British road relay season gets into full swing at Redcar and rising star Sammy Ball impresses in English Schools octathlon

It was another busy weekend with action on track, road, country and mountains. To read about fast 100m times at the Continental Tour Gold meeting in Kenya click here and to read about Francine Niyonsaba’s 2000m record in Zagreb click here

Trond Mohn Games, Bergen, Norway, September 18

The world 400m hurdles record-holder and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm equalled the world lead for the 300m with a time of 32.49, which was two hundredths outside the PB he ran indoors this year.

Eivind Henriksen won the hammer with 76.38m ahead of Britain’s Chris Bennett (73.66m).

Hedda Hynne (1:26.98) defeated Lovisa Lindh (1:27.57) in the 600m while Britain’s Tom Randolph narrowly defeated Luke McCann in the 800m to win in 1:47.65 to 1:47.66.

North of England Road Relays, Redcar, Cleveland, September 18

City of Leeds successfully defended their senior men’s title winning by a minute from Salford with Leeds’ anchor Richard Allen, in his first team run since moving from Aldershot, producing the fastest time of 17:24.

Salford (pictured below) took the women’s title over four stages after Leeds, a minute clear after two stages, failed to field a third and fourth runner. Salford’s anchor Anna Bracegirdle ran the fastest leg of 20:24.

Wirral won the under-17 men’s race and Blackburn the under-17 women’s title. Wirral also took the under-15 boys race while Rotherham captured the girls title. Blackburn were also double winners as they also took the U13 boys race while Liverpool dominated the under-13 girls event.

World Mountain And Trail Running Championships Uphill Only British Trial, Keswick, September 17

Joe Dugdale won in a time of 39:03 from Chris Richards’ 39:17 with Jacob Adkin third in 39:19. Hannah Horsburgh, 10th overall, won the women’s race in 42:29.

Norrkoping, Sweden, September 17

Olympic discus champion Daniel Stahl won in cold and unfavourable conditions with a 68.02m throw.

Great Bristol Run 10km, September 19

With first across the line Omar Ahmed (63:08) disqualified as he had entered the 10km and unintentionally ran the longer distance by taking a wrong turning, Olympic marathoner Chris Thompson won in a time of 67:53.

Jack Millar (69:55) and Ben Robinson (69:57) completed the top three.

Chloe Richardson was first woman in 78:18. Jack Bancroft was first in the 10km in 31:13 while Hannah Alderson was first woman in 35:04.

English Schools Combined Events and Walks Champs, Bedford, September 18-19

Sammy Ball was an easy winner of the U17 octathlon and he scored a British best 5820. He did not set any individual PBs but scored well overall the eight events with a 50.26 400m, 4:28.98 1500m, 13.33 100m hurdles, 1.92m high jump, 6.67m long jump, 15.07m shot, 38.13m discus and 44.01m in the javelin.

Ella Rush won the senior girls heptathlon by the huge margin of 736 points with a PB score of 5370.

Eloise Hind won the under-17 event by 594 points with a PB 5347 and that put her second on the UK all-time list behind Morgan Lake’s 5474. Her marks included a 1.77m PB high jump which tops the 2021 under-17 women’s rankings at that event. She also achieved her best marks in the long jump (5.93w), shot (11.93m) and javelin (39.00m).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elly (@eloise.hind17)

Stephen Simmons won a tight senior boys event in 6710 from Patrick Morgan’s 6689 and Oliver Adnitt’s 6662.

Sam Wright took the under-15 pentathlon with a score of 3269 which moved him into the UK all-time top 10. Isabelle Mardle won the girls’ equivalent with a score of 3238 which moved her to 12th all-time on the national rankings.

FSU Invitational Cross-Country, Tallahassee, USA, September 17

Britain’s fastest ever teenage 10,000m runner Charles Hicks was second in the 8km in a fast 23:33. He lost out to fellow sub-27:50 10km performer from the NCAA final Adrian Wildschutt of South Africa, who ran 23:22.

Sri Chinmoy 24-hour track race, Battersea, September 18-19

Pat Seabrook set world W80 records for 6, 12 and 24 hours and British bests for 50km, 50 and 100 miles.

Peter Abrahams won the event with 143.5 miles closely followed by first woman Jen Coleman, who achieved 141.9 miles.

A truly astonishing achievement from 81-year-old Patricia Seabrook as she completed the Self Transcendence 24 Hour Track Race. She covered a distance of 121.869km 👏 📹 @runandbecome1 pic.twitter.com/cuVoZs9WWL — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 20, 2021

Copenhagen Half-Marathon, Denmark, September 19

There was an Ethiopia double for Tsehay Gemechu (65:08) and Amedework Walelegn (59:10). Gemechu set a course record with the 12th fastest time in history to finish 33 seconds clear of compatriot Hawi Feysa. Vivian Kiplagat was third with 66:07.

Walelegn took by two seconds from Kenya’s Keneth Renju (59:12) and Daniel Mateiko (59:25).

Palafrugell, Spain, September 18

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens earned a 200m/400m double in 20.99 (0.0) and 45.86 while fellow Brit Efe Okoro won the 400m hurdles in 49.79 and was second in the 400m in 45.97.

Acea Run Rome Marathon, Italy, September 19

Clement Kiprono won the men’s race in 2:08:33, finishing five seconds ahead of Emmanuel Naibei with Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta third in 2:08:42.

Peris Lagat Jerono made it a Kenyan double by winning the women’s race in 2:29:29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Run Rome The Marathon (@runrome_themarathon)

Nocturna Valencia Banco Mediolanum 15km, Valencia, Spain, September 18

Kenyan Emmanuel Moi clocked a world-leading 42:14 ahead of Joseph Karanja (42:36) and Emmanuel Bor (42:49).

The women’s winner was Joyce Chepkemoi in 47:24 ahead of Gladys Chepkurui’s 48:30 while third was new 2000m world record-holder Francine Niyonsaba in 50:37.

Montreuil France, September 19

Briton Bethan Davies won the 20km walk in 1:38:56.

Tubingen, Germany, September 19

Alina Reh set a course record 32:21 in the 10km.

Indian Championships, Warangal, India, September 18-19

Harmilan Bains won the women’s 1500m in an Indian record 4:05.39 as Praveen Chithrawal took the triple jump with 16.88 (-0.3).

Japan University Championships, Kumagaya, September 17-19

Shunsuke Izumiya won the 110m hurdles in 13.29 (1.4) while Hiromu Yamauchi clocked 49.28 in the 400m hurdles and Riku Ito won the triple jump with 17.00 (1.3) and long jump with 8.05 (0.8).

Hof, Germany, September 18

Matt Ludwig took the pole vault with 5.71m on count-back from Piotr Lisek and Ben Broeders.

Caorle, Italy, September 18-19

Olympic fifth-placer Zane Weir won the shot put with a PB 21.66m.

Trier, Germany, September 17

Konstanze Klosterhalfen set a modest German 2000m record of 5:34.53 while Gesa Krause won the women’s 2000m steeplechase in 6:10.91.

Trafford 10km, September 19

Philip Sesemann won by over 400 metres in a time of 29:29 as W35 Danielle Hodgkinson led home the women by a similar margin in 33:59.

Admiral Swansea Bay 10km, September 19

Kieran Clements won in 29:57 from Abed Teweldebrhan (30:04) and Dewi Griffiths (30:12). Natasha Cockram won the women’s race in 33:32.

Bradley Intercollegiate Cross-country, Peoria, USA, September 17

Briton George Watson finished first in 24:26.

Iona Meet Of Champions Cross-Country, Bronx, USA, September 17

The 2019 South of England champion Lachlan Wellington was first in 25:19 with Joe Arthur third in 25:27.

LSU Invitational Cross-Country, Baton Rouge, USA, September 17

The 2013 English National and British girls champion Katy-Ann McDonald, who improved to 2:01.67 at 800m this summer, showed her endurance is still strong by winning in 17:57.

Commodore Cross-Country Classic, Nashville, USA, September 17

Aidan Thompson was fourth in the men’s race 8km in 24:53 with Sarah Chapman seventh in the women’s 5km in 17:30.

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse