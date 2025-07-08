Britain’s Dan Jarvis wins at KPMG Prague Night of PBs

Second edition of Prague’s twilight 5000m meet marked a successful comeback for Jarvis as the women's victory goes to Czech triathlete Tereza Zimovjanová

It had been a long 659 days since Daniel Jarvis last competed in a track race. Sidelined by a knee injury at the end of 2022 and an ill-fated bike accident in early 2024, he was eager to get back on the track in 2025.

He did so on June 19 at the KPMG Prague Night of PBs, where he ran a smart race in the lead pack, made an authoritative move with three laps to go and won in 14:32, taking home £525 for the win. Czech marathoner Yann Havlena finished second in 14:39, followed by Pavel Jelen in 14:47.

The women’s race featured Czech Olympian Simona Vrzalová, along with current national champions in the road mile and half-marathon. The win went to the dark horse of the meet, triathlete Tereza Zimovjanová, who put in a solo heroic effort in the second half of the race and finished in 15:55 – 37 seconds ahead of Bára Stýblová and Anna Málková. In addition to the £525 winner’s prize, Zimovjanová earned a £175 bonus for breaking 16:00.

The event welcomed runners from 11 countries and saw 39% of finishers in the top five heats set personal bests. Children’s races ranged from 200m to 1000m. Two Business Open heats gave everyday runners a taste of racing on the track.

"It was an electric night full of great athletic performances. I would like to congratulate everyone on their PBs. If a PB was not in the books for you this time, all the more reason to come next year,” said Eva Bláhová, KPMG partner who provided auspices for the event.

The organising team is already planning next year’s edition, with hopes of attracting top Czech athletes to target the long-standing national 5000m record held by Olympian Jiří Sýkora.