Norwegian shows good form over the longer distance in the United States as we bring you leading performances from the past few days

It was another busy weekend of athletics with the top-class action headed by American meets but also some good British results at both home and abroad.

USA track & field

The Track Meet, San Juan Capistrano, USA, May 6

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world lead at 5000m with 13:02.03 courtesy of a 54.63 last lap and 1:55.87 last 800m.

German Mohamed Mohumed (13:03.18), Joe Klecker (13:04.42), Abdihamid Nur (13:06.32), teenager Nico Young (13:11.30), Edward Cheserek (13:12.43), Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (13:12.76) and Conner Mantz (13:13:25) also all gained world qualifiers.

Despite losing 18 seconds on the Norwegian in the final kilometre after being with the leaders at 3000m (7:54.92) the NCAA 10,000m champion Patrick Dever from Preston Harriers set a European and English Commonwealth qualifier of 13:20.59 while Avinash Sable set an Indian record 13:25.65.

Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Josh Kerr was unable to replicate his 13:23.78 form from this meeting at Irvine last year and finished 20th in 13:37.99 though had been in contention at 3000m (7:57.03).

Ingebrigtsen was content to sit behind his rivals before kicking past Mohumed into the final straight, waving to the crowd with 30m to go. Behind, Nur broke Henry Rono’s NCAA record that had stood since 1978.

Allie Wilson won the women’s 800m in an outdoor world lead of 1:58.18 ahead of Nia Akins’ 1:58.82 while Gabriela DueBues-Stafford from Canada set a temporary outdoor lead at 1500m with 4:03.20 just ahead of Sinclaire Johnson’s 4:03.33 PB.

Katie Snowden was a close third in a world qualifying mark of 4:03.90 with fellow Brit Adelle Tracey fifth in a PB and European qualifier of 4:05.52.

Eight runners gained the Oregon standard at 5000m headed by Natosha Rogers’ 15:05.22, Taryn Rawlings (15:05.94) and Australian Natalie Rule (15:06.50).

PBs allowed Britons Sarah Inglis (15:16.90) and Jenny Nesbitt (15:17.39) to both be well inside the European qualifying mark of 15:25.0.

Three athletes gained the 10,000m standard led by Weini Kelati’s 31:11.11 ahead of Sharon Lokedi (31:14.41) and Australian Rose Davies (31:18.54) though the men’s 10,000m was a disappointment with victory going to Moroccan Zouhair Talbi’s 27:49.08.

Luke Caldwell (28:18.13) was 10th.

Ellie Baker (2:02.20) was second in her 800m race while Neil Gourley won at 1500m (3:38.11) with Jake Heyward third in 3:38.55 after stumbling with 180m to go.

Orange County Classic, San Juan Capistrano, USA, May 7

Trinidad’s Michelle-Lee Ahye gained a 10.94/2.0 100m win ahead of Morolake Akinosun (10.98) and Twanisha Terry (11.01).

Kendall Ellis ‘s 51.15 headed the 400m field with Allyson Felix a disappointing fourth in 52.23.

Vashti Cunningham dominated the high jump with a 1.96m leap as Morgan Lake was a distant second with 1.85m but there were British wins for Jake Wightman in the 800m (1:46.44) and hurdler David King (13.52/2.4).

Steeplechaser Jamaine Coleman clocked an encouraging 1500m PB of 3:39.37 in another heat to Gourley.

Cravont Charleston won the men’s 100m in a wind-assisted 10.02/3.3 while Tyler Terry topped the 400m with 45.51.

US Multi-Event Championships, Fayetteville, USA, May 6-7

Garrett Scantling won the US decathlon title and ensured he will be a major contender at the World Championships as he won in a world-leading 8867 score to go seventh in the world all-time.

He trailed overnight after a first day of 10.68 100m, 7.68m long jump, 16.12m shot, 2.04m high jump and 48.38 400m, but his day two marks of 13.59 hurdles, 51.04m discus, 5.15m pole vault, 67.16m javelin and 4:46.37 1500m gave him a clear win.

The other medallists Kyle Garland (8700) and Zach Ziemek (8573) also qualified for Oregon with PBs. Garland led day one with a huge score of 4660.

Anna Hall gained a world-leading heptathlon PB with 6458 points. Her first day consisted of a 13.21 hurdles, 1.76m high jump, 12.51m shot and 23.14 at 200m while her second day marks were 6.39m, 38.44m and a highly impressive 2:03.11 in the 800m.

Ashtin Mahler (6184) and Michelle Atherley (6154) were the other medallists but were well below the Oregon standard of 6420.

Arkansas Twilight, Fayetteville, May 6

Britain’s Rio Olympic fourth-placer Cindy Sember showed good form with a 12.70/0.5 win in the 100m hurdles.

Britton Wilson beat Shamier Little at both 400m hurdles (55.41 to 55.49) and at 400m (50.97 to 51.41).

World indoor 60m medalist Marybeth St Price won the 100m in 11.26/0.2.

Billy Hayes Invitational, Bloomington, USA, May 6

The 2019 North of England 800m and 1500m champion Matthew Wigelsworth improved his 800m PB to 1:48.56 in finishing second.

Greenfield, May 6

Olympic pole vault medalist Chris Nielsen set a world outdoor lead of six metres before unsuccessful attempting a US record 6.07m.

Ivy League Championships, New Haven, USA, May 7

The Norwegian Guttormsen brothers gained a family one-two as Sondre cleared 5.72m and Simen 5.52m.

Brit Kenneth Ikeji won the hammer in a PB 69.01m.

Jim Thorpe Invitational, State College, May 6

Rudy Winkler threw the hammer 77.24m.

Knoxville, USA, May 7

Former world 100m hurdles champion Danielle Williams was first in 12.95/1.1.

Rachel Dincoff won the women’s discus with 64.13m.

Len Paddock Open, Ann Arbor, USA May 7

Tom Dodd took the 800m in a PB 1:48.18.

Lone Star Conference, Kingsville, USA, May 7

Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati won the 100m in a wind-assisted 9.86/3.0 after a legal 9.96/1.7 heat and he also captured the 200m in 20.52/0.9.

MIAA Championships, Emporia, USA, May 7

Louis Rollins was first at 110m hurdles with 13.43/1.2.

North East 10 Championships, South Easton, USA, May 6-7

Callum Easton gained an unusual 1:50.49 800m and 14:36.97 5000m double.

Oregon Twilight, Eugene, May 6

NCAA 5000m champion Cooper Teare won the 1500m in 3:34.81.

Oxy Invitational, Los Angeles, USA, May 7

Victoria Ohuruogu, the younger sister of world and Olympic champion Christine, improved from 51.99 to a European qualifier of 51.52.

Marie Josee Ta Lou gained a sprint double of 11.07/-0.1 and 22.68/-0.4 as Ohuruogu finished third in the 200m in a PB 23.62.

Tom Tellez Invitational, Houston, May 6

Elijah Morrow gained a 10.22/2.1 and 20.45/1.3 sprint double.

There were hurdles victories for Shane Brathwaite (13.47/1.4) and Alaysha Johnson (12.50/2.6).

Briton Tara Simpson-Sullivan was second in the women’s hammer with a PB 69.15m which puts her fifth all-time in the UK and was another Commonwealth qualifying mark.

Overseas Track & Field (Non-USA)

Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo, May 8

Christian Coleman won the 100m in 10.09/0.1 over a metre clear of Yuki Koike (10.22).

Other big American victories came from Mike Norman at the 400m (44.62) and for Rai Benjamin in the 400m hurdles (48.60) ahead of Kazuki Kurokawa (49.08) while Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles easily in 12.76.

Japan had their moments too as Rachid Muratake at 110m hurdles (13.34/0.1), steeplechaser Ryuki Miura (8:22.25), long jumpers Natsuki Yamakawa (8.14m) and Sumire Hata (6.63m) and javelin throwers Roderick Genki Dean (82.18m) and Haruka Kitaguchi (63.93m).

Jahisha Thomas was the most successful Briton with second in the long jump with a 6.56/0.8 leap.

The meeting also hosted the Japanese 10,000m championships and there were titles for Akira Aizawa (27:42.85) and Ririka Hironaka (31:30.34)though Kenyan Rogers Kwemoi (27:42.19) was fastest.

Ratingen Combined Events Meeting, Germany, May 7-8

Simon Ehammer won the decathlon with a Swiss record of 8354 points highlighted by a world best of 8.30m in the long jump. His day two marks included a 13.75 110m hurdles.

World champion Niklas Kaul and two-time world medallist Kai Kazmirek dropped out on the first day.

Former world under-20 and European under-23 silver medallist Sophie Weissenberg won with 6273 points ahead of Carolin Schaefer (6170 points).

English Commonwealth Games representative Katie Stainton failed to start the 800m having scored 4735 points up to the javelin.

Jamaican Jubilee Series, Kingston, Jamaica, May 7

Shericka Jackson impressed with a 11.00/-1.8 into a strong headwind.

Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson gained success at 200m in 22.75/-0.6.

Barbados’ Sada Williams was first at 400m in 51.05 ahead of hurdler Janieve Russell 51.26.

The men’s 100m was won in style by Oblique Seville’s 10.00/-0.4

Britain’s European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes was first in the 200m in 20.56/0.7.

Pick of the field action was Traves Smikle’s 66.60m discus victory.

Bursa, Turkey, May 8

There was a Turkish shot put record for Alperen Karahan (20.81m).

Cuprija, Serbia, May 8

World 800m medalist Amel Tuka won the 600m in 1:16.96 despite a strong wind.

Eivissa, Spain, May 7

Agate de Sousa set a Sao Tome long jump record of 6.72/1.8 while Peru’s Jose Luis Mandros won the men’s competition with 8.10/0.5.

Adel Mechaal took the 3000m in 7:47.25 while Orlando Ortega was first in the hurdles with 13.66/-1.3.

Jamshedpur, India, May 8

Annu Rani set an Indian javelin record of 63.82m.

Nerja, Spain, May 4

Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo set a temporary world 5000m lead of 13:06.58 ahead of Santiago Catrofe’s Uruguayan record 13:28.41 .

British steeplechaser Aimee Pratt won the women’s 5000m in a near PB 15:30.72.

Orlando Ortega took the 110m hurdles in 13.67/0.0.

Nobeoka Golden Games, Japan, May 4

Hyuga Endo went second all time at Japan at 5000m with a 13:10.60 victory ahead of Evans Keitany (13:11.25) and Emmanuel Kiplagat (13:11.73) as the top 10 went sub-13:20.

Judy Jepngetich was first woman in 15:03.23 just ahead of under-20 Janeth Niyva (15:03.34) and Agnes Mukari (15:04.26).

Pliezhausen, Germany, May 7/8

This odd distances event also hosted the German Championships and there were wins in European qualifying times for Alina Reh (32:06.63) and Simon Boch (28:11.69).

Olympic long jump champion Malaika Mihambo triumphed at 80m (9.35) and 150m (17.28/0.1).

Switzerland’s Audrey Herro took the 600m in 1:26.70 just ahead of Christina Hering’s 1:26.75.

Habitam Alemu from Ethiopia headed the 1000m in 2:34.11.

In the 300m, Spain’s Samuel Garcia won in 32.65.

Santiago, Chile, May 7

Brazilian discus thrower Irina Rodrigues won the discus with a 62.65m PB.

Spanish University Championships, Murcia, Spain, May 7-8

World Indoor 800m champion Mariano Garcia was first in a slow 1:51.15.

Tourcoing, France, May 8

World Indoor champion Cyrena Samba-Mayela gained a 13.38/2.8 victory in the 100m hurdles.

Veszprem, Hungary, May 7

Bence Halasz won the hammer with 76.49m with former Olympic champion Krisztian Pars third in 72.13m.

Overseas road

Barcelona Marathon, Spain, May 8

Yihunilign Adane was first man in a PB of 2:05:53, leading an Ethiopian clean sweep from Gebru Redahgne (2:05:58) and Kebede Wami (2:06:04).

Former double world champion Abel Kirui was eighth in 2:07:25.

Meseret Gebre Dekebo also led an Ethiopian clean sweep in the women’s race with a 2:23:11 victory from Ayantu Kumela (2:25:00) and Zenebu Fikadu (2:25:11).

Volkswagen Prague Marathon, Czech Republic, May 8

In hot conditions, Ethiopia’s Bekelech Gudeta won in a 2:22:56 PB from Kenya’s Purity Changwony (2:25:11) and Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Letewegn (2:25:20).

Kenya’s Nobert Kigen won the men’s race in 2:07:54 from Ethiopians Kelkile Gezahegn (2:08:30) and Yitayal Atnafu (2:08:44).

Nairobi City Marathon, Kenya, May 8

Despite the high altitude (1795 metres above sea level) there were quick times for Brimin Kipkorir (2:08:30) and Agnes Barsosio (2:24:45) who each won $50,000.

Richard Rop (2:09:17) and Daniel Kipkosgei (2:10:15) completed the top three as the top dozen were inside 2:15.

Shyline Jepkorir (2:29:04) and Sharon Cherop (2:29:37) were second and third.

Vincent Ngetich (60:44) and Irene Kimais (69:15) won half-marathon races while Kipkirui Langat (28:10) was first at 10km.

Lisbon Half-Marathon, Portugal, May 8

In warm conditions, Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu won the women’s race in 66:44 by two seconds from world marathon record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia was a distant third in 68:33 sharing the time with Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

Kenya’s Keneth Kiprop was a leading man in 60:13 from Ethiopia’s Huseyidin Mohamed Esa (61:00) and Kenya’s Elvis Cheboi (61:03).

Belarus Marathon Championships, Mogilyov, May 8

There were national titles for Vladislav Pryamov (2:12:34) and Nina Savina (2:32:35).

Durban Marathon, South Africa, May 8

There were victories for Lesotho’s Tumelo Motlagale (2:11:15) and Kenya’s Shelmith Muriuki (2:37:54).

Placentia Half Marathon, Italy, May 8

There were Kenyan wins for Dickson Simba Nyakundi (61:15) and Lenah Jerotich (74:21).

Sendai Half Marathon, Sendai, Japan, May 8

Kenya’s Alexander Mutiso (61:08) and Honami Maeda (69:08) gained victories.

USATF Half Marathon Championships, Indianapolis, USA, May 7

Emily Sisson set a US record of 67:11 (after passing 10km in 31:57 and 20km in 63:52) as she won by over a mile from Andrea Pomaranski (73:12) and Allie Kieffer (73:16).

The men’s race was significantly closer with Leonard Korir’s 62:35 defeating Futsum Zienasellassie (62:36) and Jacob Thomson (62:46).

UK Track & Field

Cardiff, May 4

Jeremiah Azu won the 100m in 10.19/2.0 ahead of Sam Gordon (10.33).

Lawrence Okoye took the discus with a 62.64m throw.

Adele Nicoll headed the women’s shot with a 16.72m throw.

Welsh Athletics Endurance Meet, Cardiff, May 8

English National cross-country winner Jessica Gibbon won the women’s 5000m in a PB 16:10.07.

National Athletics League Premiership, Round 1A, Manchester, May 7

A close match saw Blackheath & Bromley (457) win an exciting contest from Shaftesbury (439) and hosts Trafford (432).

Kelechi Aguocha, the BUCS and UK indoor high jump champion, won with a 2.14m leap for them and 2012 Olympic marathoner Scott Overall won the 5000m in 14:35.44.

They also won the women’s 1500m through the PB of Schools International 3000m winner Fleur Todd-Warmouth in 4:28.11.

Shaftesbury scored discus wins through Shadine Duquemin (53.47m) and Nick Percy (61.28m) while Olympian Scott Lincoln easily won the shot with a a 19.73m best.

Birchfield’s Jessica Mayho won the women’s hammer with a 64.51m throw and the Birmingham club also provided the track highlight with Jacob Paul winning the 400m hurdles in 49.89, his quickest for five years.

National Athletics League Premiership, Round 1B, Cardiff, May 7

Thames Valley Harriers (612) won easily from Harrow (482) and Woodford Green with Essex Ladies (465) well clear of Welsh teams Cardiff (403) and Swansea (395.5)

Last year’s top-ranked 400m hurdler Chris McAlister got the valley off to a good track start with a 50:41.

Joel Khan, the European under-23 championships high jump fourth-placer, set a 2.25m PB and England Commonwealth Games qualifier.

Additional Thames Valley winners included World Indoor shot finalist Amelia Strickler,who threw 17.24m and Mohamud Aadan who defeated Swansea’s Dewi Griffths in the 5000m with 14:22.56.

Harrow’s World Indoor Pentathlon fourth-placer Holly Mills won the 100m hurdles in 13.58.

Cardiff’s European under-23 100m champion Jeremiah Azu won the 100m in 10.46.

Newham were last in the team competition but their Katie Head did win the hammer with a 66.94m throw.

National Athletics League Championships, Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey, May 7

Crawley (528) easily won from Tonbridge (459) who dominated the male distance races with Sale (437) a clear third.

Pick of the individual performances was Reading’s Charlotte Payne’s 67.68m hammer PB which is a Commonwealth Games qualifying mark and moves her to 10th all-time among British athletes.

Sale’s 17-year-old Success Eduan gained a 11.8/24.4 sprint double.

National Athletics League Championships, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, May 7

Chelmsford dominated with a 553 point score even though they had just three A string wins all day with Thomas Hewes taking the high jump maximum points with a 2.10m leap the best of their wins.

Basingstoke (484) and Havering (482) completed the top three.

Liverpool’s Osian Jones won the hammer with a 68.06m throw.

National Athletics League, National 1, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, May 7

Belgrave Harriers (503) won from hosts Milton Keynes (447) and Yeovil (431).

Sam Ige helped the winners with a 10.95 and 22.16 sprint double and also contributed to the 4x100m victory.

Milton Keynes started the contest well with a women’s hammer victory and PB for Kayleigh Presswell’s with 65.11m.

UK road

Alton 10, May 8

There were victories for M40 Sebastian Hoenig (55:23) and W40 Tasmin Anderson (63:24).

Ardingly PB 5km, Ardingly, Sussex, May 4

The race lived up to it’s name generally (19 of the top 30 ran their fastest times) though women’s winner Verity Hopkins (16:35) missed her PB by a second though runner-up Maddie Jordan-Lee (16:37) actually had a quicker chip time (16:34) and did improve her best time.

Hamish Reilly (14:34) was fastest man.

Athletics Trust Scotland Proms 3km, Aberdeen, May 4

Jason Kelly was a clear men’s winner in 9:07 while Hannah Mutch (10:52) was first woman.

Babcock Helensburgh 10km, May 5

Sub four-minute miler Sol Sweeney (30:00) took four minutes off his PB to win ahead of Weynay Ghebreselassie (30:57) and they were well ahead of the rest.

W40 Sonia Samuels (34:30) took the women’s title by over two minutes from Carlene Buurleigh (37:08 but 36:45 on chip)

Benromach 10km, May 8

RAF’s Adam Baker (31:15) was the men’s winner in a PB 31:15 from Kenny Wilson (31:55) and James Wilson (32:23).

Bideford 10km, May 8

Ronnie Richmond (31:50) and Sammy Antell (36:34) enjoyed clear wins.

Peter Hockin finished seventh overall and his 34:32 went well clear at the top of the UK M60 rankings.

British Airways Run Gatwick Half-Marathon, 10km & 5km, May 8

It was plain sailing for M40 Neil Boniface who won the half-marathon in 71:10 while W40 Helen Gaunt (81:02) was first woman.

Ayoub Sali (32:34) and Imogen Amos (36:09) dominated the 10km while Ben Short (15:53) and Amelia Cox (18:24) were the 5km winners.

Chorley 10km, May 8

The winners were Luke Betts (31:47) and Paiwan Dodd (43:03).

Colchester 10km, May 8

Dean Williamson (31:43) won from Luke Mason (31:57) and top M50 Adrian Mussett (32:20).

Under-18 Lizzie Welsted (37:54) was first woman from Victoria Primmer (39:19).

Crowle 10km, May 8

M40 Ian Radford was first by over two minutes in 32:49 while Jaydee Peters (39:41) was first woman.

DK 10km, Dudley Kingswinford, May 4

Reece Ashfield (32:19) led home the men’s race from Martin Williams (32:38) while Millie Smith (39:10) was first woman.

Exeter River Run 10km, May 6

First woman Charlie Arnell won the overall race by 36:29 400m ahead of first man Don Rufus (38:06).

Great Yarmouth 5, May 4

James Reed (25:41) clearly was first man while Lacey Bareham (30:16) was the leading woman ahead of Jo Andrews (30:34).

Halstead Essex Marathon, May 8

Pete Robinson (2:29:58) finished just ahead of M45 Stuart Haynes (2:30:25) while Heidi Hogan-Steele (3:03:47) was the first woman.

Hereford Couriers 5km, May 4

Charlie Jones (15:17) and W35 Donna Morris (17:35) were the victors.

Kendal 10km, May 4

Ben Riddell (32:22) was a clear men’s winner ahead of Alasdair Russell (32:42) while Sally Braithwaite (40:28) was first woman.

Market Drayton 10km, May 8

Jacob Cann (31:03) was a clear men’s winner in 31:03 well clear of Matthew Costello (32:00).

M55 Paul Ward was fifth overall in 33:22.

Donna Sherwin (36:00) was the leading woman.

Marlow 5, May 8

There were wins for Neil Kevern (25:34) and Anna Boniface (28:52) with W40 Sam Amend second in 29:12 a few weeks after setting a British 100 mile record.

No Walk in the Park Derbyshire Championships 5km, May 7

Sam Gilson (15:19) and Samantha Iliffe (19:06) took the honours.

Ottery 10km, Honiton, May 8

Callum Crawford (35:18) and Rosie Hattersley (37:46) were easy winners.

Oxford Town & Gown 10km, May 8

Alex Miell-Ingram (31:40) won clearly from Matthew Berrington (32:28) while Emma Hodson (35:39) was first woman ahead of Helen Tynan (37:00) and Sarah Short (37:01).

Pittery Beverley 10km, May 8

Oliver Newton (31:50) headed Timmy Davies (31:59) and Will Atkinson (32:17) while Della Hatfield (35:51) won the women’s race from Helen Cross (36:20).

Run for All Leeds Half-Marathon, May 8

Joe Sagar easily won the men’s race by over three minutes in 68:07.

The women’s race was much closer with Aisling Wall (83:42) just ahead of Faye Birkby (83:54).

Run Hereford Half-Marathon, May 8

Sam Butler (73:47) was first man by just under a mile with Chloe Elliott (89:39) was first woman.

The 10km races were won by Eric Apperley (34:52) and Sophie Hancocks (44:16) while Henry White (16:28) and Haf Rees (22:17) were the 5km winners.

RunThrough Chase the Sun 10km, May 4

George Suthon (32:58) was first man ahead of James Taylor Caldwell (33:05) while Lizzie Broughton (39:51) was the fastest woman.

RunThrough Victoria Park 10km, 5km, May 7

Nina Griffith was the overall 5km winner in 17:24 while Scott Burrell (34:27) and Imogen Mackie (39:51) were the 10km winners and Andrew Risk (73:40) and Francesca Stocco (89:36) were the Half-marathon winners.

Sri Chinmoy 5km, Edinburgh, May 6

With the event incorporating the Scottish Championships, there was a quality men’s race with 19 inside 15 minutes with Jonathan Glen (14:26) first just instead of Christian Graham and Alastair Hay (both 14:28) and James Donald (14:29).

Annable Simpson (16:28) was first woman ahead of Sarah Calvert (16:43).

There were good under-17 times for Fraser Gilmour (14:52) and Louisa Brown (17:28).

Sunderland 5km, May 7

Carl Avery (14:25) just edged Tommy Power (14:26) and Jamie Hall (14:28).

Danielle Hodgkinson (16:02) was first woman (16:02).

Sunderland 10km, May 8

It was a Liam one-two with Liam Aldridge (31:18) leading home Liam Taylor’s 31:52 as Olympic marathoner and W40 Aly Dixon (35:34) was the women’s winner by two minutes.

Sunderland Half-Marathon, May 8

Conrad Franks was first man by a kilometre in 68:53 while Gemma Hillier-Moses (79:46) led home the women from Josie Rawes (83:16).

Tay 10, May 8

Alastair Gudgin (54:04) and Alison McNeilly (67:10) were the race winners.

Walton Centre Halewood 5km, May 7

M50 Tony O’Brien won the race easily in 16:00 while Megan Ball (18:13) was first woman.

Woodbridge 10km, May 8

Cooper Berry (33:11) and 15-year-old Ruby Vinton (38:16) gained victories.

UK multi-terrain

Assembly League, Beckenham, May 5

The summer league first run in 1976, returned after a three-year break and was run over the current parkrun course at Beckenham which took in a lot of climbs and some of the cross-country course used in the South of England Championships.

Overall national masters cross-country champion Ed Chuck won despite going off course in the final kilometre and defeated Dame Dibaba by a second in 15:46. Chuck’s Dulwich team-mate third-placer Jack Ramm (15:52) also went off course but was able to get back on terms with Dibaba.

Kent dominated the women’s race with a top three clean-sweep with Brighton Marathon third-placer Sarah Hanley (18:14) leading home top master Clare Elms (18:48) and Claire Oxlade (19:26).

Centurion Thames Path 100, May 8

There were wins for Tristan Stephenson (13:59:58) and Zoe Murphy (16:16:50) with the latter third overall.

Cliveden Classic 10km, May 7

Richard Price (36:26) and Sarah Richardson (45:08) were the winners.

Darent Valley 10km, May 8

Alex Reid (34:48) won this tough Kent event with Kent Masters cross-country champion Hannah Roberts (38:29) the first woman.

North London YMCA 10km, May 8

The races led home by M40 Tom Aldred (32:26) and Catrin Tyler (39:09).

Ranelagh Richmond Half-Marathon, May 8

Ben Goddard (71:17) was first man with W35 Cecilia Siruffo (84:45) just getting the better of Niki Densley (84:55) in the women’s event.

Parkrun

Parkrun, May 7

Andrew Heyes, who ran 2:13:52 in last month’s Manchester Marathon to gain European Championships selection, ran the quickest of men’s times with a 15:01 giving him a whopping 3:29 margin over his pursuers at Roberts Park.

The fastest woman was former European cross-country champion Gemma Steel who has been in stunning form in all the recent major relays. She blasted a 16:39 at Watermead Country Park which gave her a nine- second overall first place from the leading man. It was a women’s course record and her fastest ever parkrun by 15 seconds.

W75 Val Naylor got the highest age-grading with a 25:57 at Elgin scoring 100.64%.

M55 Stuart Mills gained the best men’s score with a 17:03 at Hove Promenade equating to 93.26% but as there were 13 higher women’s scores and he was the only man in the overall top 24 it suggests there is a major gender imbalance in the age-grading tables.

Race walking

Rio Maior, Portugal, May 7

Kimberley Garcia from Peru won the women’s 20km walk with 1:32:42 ahead of Ana Cabecinha’s 1:33:20 and Ines Henriques’ 1:34:18.

Ecuador’s Brian Pintado won the men’s 20km in 1:21:54 ahead of Brazilian Caio Bonfim (1:22:26) and Colombian Manuel Soto (1:22:52).

