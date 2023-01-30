Successful area cross-country championships on Saturday sees individual senior golds for Tonbridge and Aldershot plus team golds for Highgate and Aldershot

Last year’s championships at this venue at Beckenham was heavily criticised due to having too many senior laps, too narrow a course and too much rough track unsuitable for spikes and insufficient marshalls.

At one stage, it looked as if the major clubs might boycott the South’s event as they did in the autumn road relays but the South of England listened to advice from Aldershot’s Mike Boucher and Highgate’s Ben Noad and the course was amended to a safer, more runnable route and the event was well supported by the South’s top clubs and it was a highly successful championships.

The senior course still needs amending to a longer lap as there was far too much lapping and too much of the park which was used in recent Surrey Leagues and South of Thames races was not used here and it could be improved for spectators. However, while it is expected that Parliament Hill will be back in use in 2023, Beckenham over mostly a former public golf course, showed it has great future potential.

One area that has greatly improved over the years is the speed of the results which thanks to FR Systems meant even team presentations were able to be completed within minutes of the leaders finishing.

Senior men (15km):

On the week of his 21st birthday, James Kingston proved a class apart with a 200 metre plus victory.

Second in the junior race last year, he went on to be 15th in the English National but he has moved up a number of levels this winter.

Good runs in Tonbridge’s autumn relay teams impressed and were followed by seventh at Milton Keynes and 15th in Liverpool in the senior races before being topped by a third in Perth at the Cross Challenge within the Scottish Inter-District.

On Beckenham, the recently crowned Kent champion was soon at the front and only Alex Lepretre was able to go with him but eventually Kingston, who was not too far from making Britain’s European under-23 team, broke clear for an easy win.

It was slightly short of the advertised 15km but not too much and the race remains the longest British championships cross-country event.

Lepretre, seventh last year but clearly in good form after a 28:51 10km PB in Valencia a few weeks earlier, was caught by last year’s runner-up Ben Alcock but rallied to push the Bedford runner to third this time with just a second separating them at the finish.

With good back up by Taha Ghafari in fourth, Highgate just beat Tonbridge but it was incredibly close with the north London outfit scoring 2, 4, 16, 22, 24, 33 to Tonbridge’s 1, 10, 13, 20, 25, 34 and that final scorer battle between Robel Bahelbi in 33rd and Corey De’ath in 34th ultimately proved the difference as had it been reversed both teams would have scored 102 points with Tonbridge winning on countback.

Hercules Wimbledon were a delighted third and led by Jonathan Cornish in seventh they won their first medals for 49 years, a time span which takes in the career of multiple National champion Dave Clarke who was there supporting his team but never won a team medal.

1 James Kingston Tonbridge AC 45:07

2 Alexander Leprêtre Highgate Harriers 45:46

3 Ben Alcock Bedford & County AC 45:47

4 Taha Ghafari Highgate Harriers 46:17

5 Oliver Fox Thames Hare & Hounds 46:20

6 Oscar Bell Herts Phoenix AC 46:32

7 Jonathan Cornish Hercules Wimbledon AC 46:40

8 Sam Eglen Aldershot Farnham & DAC 46:50

9 Alex Teuten Southampton AC 46:55

10 Ben Cole Tonbridge AC 47:00

11 Edward Chuck Dulwich Runners AC 47:18

12 Marshall Smith Ashford AC 47:20

13 Max Nicholls Tonbridge AC 47:25

14 William Bryan Southampton AC 47:28

15 James Hancock Croydon Harriers 47:29

16 Roger Poolman Highgate Harriers 47:34

17 John Sanderson Guildford & Godalming AC 47:37

18 Frederick Slemeck Hercules Wimbledon AC 47:41

19 Andrew Penney Hercules Wimbledon AC 47:43

20 Nathan Marsh Tonbridge AC 47:46

21 George Mallett Hercules Wimbledon AC 47:46

22 Charlie Haywood Highgate Harriers 47:53

23 Henry Hart Belgrave Harriers 47:56

24 Robert Wilson Highgate Harriers 47:58

25 Sean Molloy Tonbridge AC 48:14

26 Tom Butler Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers 48:14

27 Nathan Mapperley Cambridge & Coleridge AC 48:17

28 Edward Mallett Hercules Wimbledon AC 48:18

29 George Gurney London Heathside AC 48:18

30 Rikki James Southampton AC 48:21

31 William Boutwood Winchester & District AC 48:27

32 James Stockings Hercules Wimbledon AC 48:30

33 Robel Bahelbi Highgate Harriers 48:32

34 Corey De’ath Tonbridge AC 48:40

35 John Eves Bedford & County AC 48:41

36 Sam Costley Southampton AC 48:43

37 Tom Beedell Woodford Green w Essex L 48:53

38 Peter Hart Southampton AC 48:58

39 Archie Walton Hercules Wimbledon AC 48:58

40 Neil Kevern Bracknell AC 49:01

41 Jamie Goodge Tonbridge AC 49:02

42 Kieran Barnes Crawley AC 49:03

43 Thomas Wright Bexley AC 49:06

44 Adrian Faultly Winchester & District AC 49:11

45 Cameron Chambers Tonbridge AC 49:13

46 Craig Emmerson Bedford & County AC 49:17

47 Simon Heath Brighton Phoenix AC 49:28

48 Callum Charleston Aldershot Farnham & DAC 49:30

49 Taite Wallis Newham & Essex Beagles AC 49:35

50 Richard Ollington Thames Hare & Hounds 49:35

TEAM:

1 Highgate Harriers 101

2 Tonbridge AC 103

3 Hercules Wimbledon AC 125

4 Southampton AC 179

5 Guildford & Godalming AC 439

6 Belgrave Harriers 492

7 Thames Hare & Hounds 493

8 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 523

9 Dulwich Runners AC 550

10 Woodford Green w Essex L 635

11 Kent AC 651

12 London Heathside AC 671

13 Victoria Park H & Tower H AC 741

14 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 771

15 Lewes AC 825

16 Serpentine RC 847

17 Herne Hill Harriers 959

18 Brighton Phoenix AC 1062

19 Thames Valley Harriers 1235

20 South London Harriers 1319

U20 men:

Last year Sam Hodgson was eighth as a first year in the age group, but a year stronger and off the back of a fine second place in Perth a fortnight earlier, he proved a clear winner.

The Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow athlete utilised the speed that took him to an English Schools 3000m silver last summer to win by 16 seconds from Ethan Primett, who had his best cross-country run in second.

Last year Luke Birdseye was second in the under-17 race and he gained another medal here but the Windsor athlete, who the previous week won in Hannut in Belgium, only snatched third with a late sprint to deny Edward Coutts of Tonbridge and that helped Windsor win by two points from Tonbridge, who again missed out by the narrowest of margins.

1 Samuel Hodgson Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 23:39

2 Ethan Primett Herts Phoenix AC 23:55

3 Luke Birdseye Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 24:10

4 Edward Coutts Tonbridge AC 24:10

5 Noah Campion Bedford & County AC 24:18

6 Raphael Rivero-Stevenet Aldershot Farnham & DAC 24:23

7 Mark Ruby Poole AC 24:34

8 Zac Houghton City of Norwich AC 24:36

9 James Winship Bracknell AC 24:37

10 Chris Hudson Harrow AC 24:37

11 Joseph O’Connell Aldershot Farnham & DAC 24:37

12 Tom Chandler Aldershot Farnham & DAC 24:38

13 Jamie Macdonald Tonbridge AC 24:39

14 Harry Hewitt Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 24:47

15 Alexander Sproston Crawley AC 24:54

16 Isaac Arnott Tonbridge AC 24:58

17 Matthew Dubery Tonbridge AC 25:01

18 Reuben Andrews City of Norwich AC 25:04

19 Matthew Grindrod Brighton & Hove AC 25:09

20 Miles Brown Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 25:12

21 Frank McGrath Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 25:15

22 Joel Doye Woodford Green w Essex L 25:17

23 William Goddard Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 25:19

24 Louis Peterson Chiltern Harriers AC 25:23

25 Monte Watson Highgate Harriers 25:24

26 Scott Thomas Chelmsford AC 25:26

27 Oliver O’Connor London Heathside AC 25:29

28 Jacob Taylor South London Harriers 25:31

29 Jeya Kandola City of Norwich AC 25:35

30 William Sullivan University of Southampton 25:36

TEAM:

1 Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 48

2 Tonbridge AC 50

3 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 61

4 City of Norwich AC 93

5 Chelmsford AC 152

6 London Heathside AC 211

U17 men:

James Dargan was fourth in 2022 as a first year but here the English Schools runner-up proved comfortably the strongest and he won by around 80 metres from Sam Plummer and he had the added bonus of leading Aldershot to a clear victory.

Former under-13 champion William Rabjohns was third just two seconds up on Quinn Miell-Ingram.

1 James Dargan Aldershot Farnham & DAC 18:00

2 Sam Plummer Colchester & Tendring AC 18:13

3 William Rabjohns Poole AC 18:20

4 Quinn Miell-Ingram Radley AC 18:22

5 Christo Chilton South London Harriers 18:31

6 Miles Waterworth Brighton Phoenix AC 18:38

7 Conrad Norman South London Harriers 18:39

8 Noah Paterson Invicta East Kent AC 18:45

9 George Hopkins Tonbridge AC 18:49

10 Henry Johnston Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 18:53

11 Owen Smith Aldershot Farnham & DAC 18:56

12 Alex Riley Brighton & Hove AC 18:57

13 Bradley Andrews-Callec Jersey Spartan Athletics Club 18:57

14 Thomas Claridge Tonbridge AC 18:59

15 Ted Ash Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 19:00

16 Charlie Wright Lewes AC 19:04

17 Arthur Ballard Colchester & Tendring AC 19:05

18 Liam Conway Cambridge & Coleridge AC 19:06

19 George Thomas Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 19:07

20 Euan Supple Bedford & County AC 19:11

21 Matthew Morgan Cambridge & Coleridge AC 19:16

22 Jacob Pearce Aldershot Farnham & DAC 19:17

23 Isaac Morgan Cambridge & Coleridge AC 19:18

24 Archie Marshall Watford Harriers 19:19

25 Finn Rattray Colchester & Tendring AC 19:19

26 Will Steadman Chelmsford AC 19:20

27 Tom Wood Chelmsford AC 19:22

28 Harrison Fraser Tonbridge AC 19:24

29 Owen Wallek Brighton Phoenix AC 19:25

30 Samuel Riley Basildon AC 19:26

TEAM:

1 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 68

2 Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 114

3 Tonbridge AC 121

4 Cambridge & Coleridge AC 129

5 Colchester & Tendring AC 143

6 Chelmsford AC 154

U15:

While some big names stayed away in some of the age groups that wasn’t the case here.

Last year Jake Meyburgh won the under-13 races at the South of England and English National and the UK Inter Counties and then also won the English Schools title against older athletes. One of those a year above him, Alex Lennon, advanced to beat Meyburgh in the Schools International and also beat him in this year’s Surrey Championships.

Lennon, who won the English Schools 1500m, had won all his cross-country races this winter but this time his younger rival proved the strongest breaking clear in the final mile but had to fight all the way to the line as Lennon fell just two seconds short with Finlay Goodman a further second back in third.

Lennon’s Sutton and District team did ensure he made the top of the podium with the consistent Tonbridge team again runners-up.

1 Jake Meyburgh Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 13:25

2 Alex Lennon Sutton & District AC 13:27

3 Finlay Goodman Brighton & Hove AC 13:28

4 Noah Scott-Donkin Huntingdonshire AC 13:52

5 Joseph Scanes Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 13:59

6 Toby Bawtree Tonbridge AC 14:11

7 Samuel Scrase-Field Cambridge Harriers 14:12

8 Freddie Rowe Havering AC 14:14

9 Connor Prendergast Tonbridge AC 14:14

10 Jon Pepin Southampton AC 14:16

11 Alex Hughes Chiltern Harriers AC 14:17

12 Andrew Adesanya Southend on Sea AC 14:19

13 Ilya Korchev Eastbourne Rovers AC 14:22

14 William Smith Aldershot Farnham & DAC 14:23

15 Ethan Newell Sutton & District AC 14:24

16 Joseph Hill Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 14:24

17 Elliott Manning Sutton & District AC 14:28

18 Max Parsley City of Norwich AC 14:29

19 William Percival City of Norwich AC 14:31

20 Olly Buck Cambridge Harriers 14:32

21 Maddox Gillas Reading AC 14:32

22 Findlay McLaren Havering AC 14:33

23 Monty Hudson Sutton & District AC 14:35

24 Ollie Jermy Waverley 14:37

25 Ben Murphy Herts Phoenix AC 14:41

26 Ben Hilson Holland Sports AC 14:41

27 Ben Catchpole Tonbridge AC 0:14:42

28 Mpaji Rose-Brown City of Norwich AC 14:43

29 Tom Mythen St Mary’s Richmond AC 14:43

30 Jed Starvis Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 14:43

TEAM:

1 Sutton & District AC 57

2 Tonbridge AC 86

3 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 129

4 Southend on Sea AC 138

5 City of Norwich AC 148

6 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 157

U13:

Jacque Smith, a close third in the Cross Challenge race at Milton Keynes won a competitive race with a four second margin ahead of Sussex champion George Gilbert, who had been fifth in the recent South of England indoor 800m race but couldn’t quite utilise his speed up the gruelling final hill.

Aldershot won the team event by just seven points from Herne Hill.

1 Jacque Smith Marshall Milton Keynes AC 10:03

2 George Gilbert Brighton & Hove AC 10:07

3 Louie Hemmings Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 10:09

4 Hayden Potton Southend on Sea AC 10:12

5 Thomas Ford Chiltern Harriers AC 10:18

6 Fin Lumber-Fry Eastbourne Rovers AC 10:20

7 Finley Winship City of Norwich AC 10:21

8 Caspian Holmes Herne Hill Harriers 10:24

9 Ben Lucas Bracknell AC 10:25

10 Albert Kadar Kingston AC & Poly Harriers 10:26

11 Charlie Warren Tonbridge AC 10:27

12 William Hapgood Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 10:28

13 Daniel Orbell Aldershot Farnham & DAC 10:28

14 Michael O’Connor Lewes AC 10:29

15 Arjuna Pflug Highgate Harriers 10:29

16 Sam Dyson Hercules Wimbledon AC 10:30

17 Jacob Parrott Chelmsford AC 10:31

18 Fynn Jenkin South London Harriers 10:32

19 Sam Weeks Reading AC 10:33

20 Thomas Reynolds Chiltern Harriers AC 10:33

21 Harry Cantell Cambridge & Coleridge AC 10:34

22 Oliver Goodman Brighton & Hove AC 10:34

23 Taylor Thom-Watts Brighton & Hove AC 10:35

24 Harrison Pearson Cambridge & Coleridge AC 10:36

25 Jack Procopakis Aldershot Farnham & DAC 10:36

26 George Hilliar Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 10:36

27 Blas Rivero-Stevenets Aldershot Farnham & DAC 10:40

28 Lucas Heath Herne Hill Harriers 10:40

29 Harry Allen Hercules Wimbledon AC 10:42

30 Edward Cunniffe Herne Hill Harriers 10:42

TEAM:

1 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 104

2 Herne Hill Harriers 111

3 Brighton & Hove AC 121

4 Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 139

5 Cambridge & Coleridge AC 147

6 Tonbridge AC 204

Senior women:

At the age of 34, Georgie Bruinvels had her biggest win to date and led Aldershot to an easy team victory.

Seventh last year, 90 seconds down on the winner Jessica Gibbon, she had finished a distant runner-up to Louise Damen at Brighton at this event in 2015, a year she finished fourth in the English National at Parliament Hill.

She had won both the South of Thames five miles and seven and a half miles events this winter but was far from favourite and for much of the race she looked like she might have to settle for second.

British masters champion Andrea Clement had a previous best of sixth back in 2006 (under her maiden name Woodvine) and she turns 40 in July but only got back to serious training at the tail end of 2021 after focussing on having a family.

On the last lap she opened up what looked like a winning margin but she was overtaken by Bruinvels up the final hill and lost out on gold by three seconds.

Niamh Brown, second last year and an under-17 winner back in 2016, was also close in third with Hannah Viner coming through strongly for fourth.

Kate Estlea and Lauren Hall gave Aldershot four of the first six and had seven finishers in the top 14 ahead of Belgrave’s first runner in 19th but the latter packed well with their four in in 28.

A surprise third given that they had never medalled before and their first runner was 33rd and they only two of their scoring five from their recent Surrey League win were Kent AC.

Those two back from that win also at Beckenham were Lucy and Clare Elms, who it is believed became the first daughter and mother medallists in the same team.

Three other teams finished within 12 points of Kent.

1 Georgie Bruinvels Aldershot Farnham & DAC 27:01

2 Andrea Clement Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 27:04

3 Niamh Brown Aldershot Farnham & DAC 27:07

4 Hannah Viner Highgate Harriers 27:14

5 Kate Estlea Aldershot Farnham & DAC 27:18

6 Lauren Hall Aldershot Farnham & DAC 27:21

7 India Lee Winchester & District AC 27:28

8 Louise Small Aldershot Farnham & DAC 27:29

9 Bethanie Murray Thames Hare & Hounds 27:34

10 Megan Marchant Cambridge Harriers 27:54

11 Katie Olding Thames Valley Harriers 27:58

12 Sarah Winstone Southampton AC 28:12

13 Maddie Jordan-Lee Aldershot Farnham & DAC 28:20

14 Laura Gent Aldershot Farnham & DAC 28:27

15 Cordelia Parker Abingdon AC 28:38

16 Chloe Connor University of Southampton 28:41

17 Rebecca Lord Stubbington Green Runners 28:44

18 Rebecca Piggott London Heathside AC 28:44

19 Naomi Lenane Belgrave Harriers 28:45

20 Olivia Desborough London Heathside AC 28:48

21 Lea Adamson Belgrave Harriers 28:51

22 Millie Jordan-Lee Aldershot Farnham & DAC 28:52

23 Felicity Harrison Belgrave Harriers 28:55

24 Emily Carroll Thames Valley Harriers 28:56

25 Claire Hammett Thames Hare & Hounds 29:02

26 Millie Smith Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 29:04

27 Juliet Vine Garden City Runners 29:07

28 Jessica Saunders Belgrave Harriers 29:13

29 Hannah Cox Fulham Running Club 29:16

30 Julia Wedmore Herne Hill Harriers 29:17

31 Stephanie Ainley Thames Valley Harriers 29:20

32 Suzanne Phillips Woodford Green w Essex L 29:27

33 Alexa Parker Kent AC 29:29

34 Chloe Olford University of Southampton 29:35

35 Laurie Marlow Reading AC 29:36

36 Emma Stevens Aldershot Farnham & DAC 29:38

37 Katy Casterton Serpentine RC 29:51

38 Harriet Woolley Tonbridge AC 29:53

39 Freya Weddel St Albans Striders 29:59

40 Lucy Elms Kent AC 30:02

41 Karina Thornton Highgate Harriers 30:04

42 Rachel Broome Chelmsford AC 30:05

43 Karen Ellison Herne Hill Harriers 30:08

44 Lauren Nichols Bedford & County AC 30:10

45 Emily Strathdee Headington Road Runners 30:11

46 Darja Knotkova-Hanley Lewes AC 30:16

47 Ella-May Hards Belgrave Harriers 30:23

48 Abby Roskilly Marshall Milton Keynes AC 30:24

49 Natalie Thompson Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 30:25

50 Lizzie Goldie-Scot Belgrave Harriers 30:33

W55: Clare Elms Kent 30:39

TEAM:

1 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 15

2 Belgrave Harriers 91

3 Kent AC 197

4 Highgate Harriers 207

5 Thames Valley Harriers 208

6 Herne Hill Harriers 209

7 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 223

8 Thames Hare & Hounds 233

9 London Heathside AC 275

10 Fulham Running Club 332

11 Winchester & District AC 359

12 Cambridge Harriers 364

13 Southampton AC 394

14 Reading AC 455

15 Dulwich Runners AC 504

16 Havering AC 505

17 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 507

18 Headington Road Runners 512

19 Victoria Park H & Tower H AC 524

20 Tonbridge AC 545

U20 women:

Megan Gadsby, fifth in the past two Championships, gained a relatively easy win as City of Norwich dominated and were only denied a clean sweep in the final stride.

It was her team-mate Hattie Reynolds, the reigning under-17 champion and English National runner-up, who made the early running but ultimately it was Gadsby, who was seventh at Liverpool, and just missed Euro selection, who proved the strongest.

It looked as if Reynolds and Kate Willis would follow her home but a late sprint from Abingdon’s Olivia Martin snatch third as the trio crossed the line almost together.

Ellen Weir, 14th in the 2021 Europeans and Pippa Roessler, the reigning UK under-20 champion, completed a quality top six.

1 Megan Gadsby City of Norwich AC 20:32

2 Hattie Reynolds City of Norwich AC 20:42

3 Olivia Martin Abingdon AC 20:42

4 Kate Willis City of Norwich AC 20:42

5 Ellen Weir Hercules Wimbledon AC 21:00

6 Pippa Roessler Aldershot Farnham & DAC 21:08

7 Poppy Craig McFeely Herne Hill Harriers 21:29

8 Hannah Clark Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 21:55

9 Morgan Squibb Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 22:01

10 Emily Muzio Brighton & Hove AC 22:10

11 Niamh McLoughlin Aldershot Farnham & DAC 22:15

12 Katie Goodge Tonbridge AC 22:20

13 Imogen King Marshall Milton Keynes AC 22:24

14 Sarah McGrath St Albans Striders 22:29

15 Madeline Barker Havering AC 22:40

16 Sophie Lomas Epsom & Ewell Harriers 22:45

17 Kaitlin Hewitt Herne Hill Harriers 22:48

18 Kiki Webb Aldershot Farnham & DAC 22:55

19 Imogen Chesterton Bedford & County AC 23:00

20 Flora Davis Brighton Phoenix AC 23:03

21 Lara Tolson Reading AC 23:04

22 Ella Webb Medway & Maidstone AC 23:05

23 Eadie Yelling Brighton & Hove AC 23:11

24 Zoe White Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 23:12

25 Gabriella Ceccherini Epsom & Ewell Harriers 23:15

26 Lily Tse St Albans Striders 23:25

27 Lucy Procter Invicta East Kent AC 23:29

28 Millie Thorpe Hercules Wimbledon AC 23:38

29 Annabelle Hales Tonbridge AC 23:39

30 Phoebe Bowen Herne Hill Harriers 23:47

TEAM:

1 City of Norwich AC 45

2 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 78

3 Tonbridge AC 125

4 Medway & Maidstone AC 187

U17:

Just a second covered the top two after a battle up the last hill but Colchester’s Essex champion Lizzie Wellsted pulled off her biggest win to date as she repelled the challenge of Bedfordshire champion Sophie Jacobs.

Windsor, led by England Athletics steeplechase champion Rachel Clutterbuck in third, won team golds.

1 Lizzie Wellsted Colchester Harriers 20:56

2 Sophie Jacobs St Albans Striders 20:57

3 Rachel Clutterbuck Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 21:13

4 Eliza Nicholson Sevonoaks AC 21:17

5 Ella Davey Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 21:27

6 Holly Haldane Reading AC 21:33

7 Millie Freeland Marshall Milton Keynes AC 21:37

8 Jenny Leggate Cambridge & Coleridge AC 21:39

9 Lauren Russell Highgate Harriers 21:45

10 Lyla Danobrega Bedford & County AC 21:52

11 Evey Powell Abingdon AC 21:52

12 Eva Bartlett Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 21:59

13 Lucy Jones Cambridge & Coleridge AC 22:02

14 Madelaine Pearce Marshall Milton Keynes AC 22:07

15 Carys Firth Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 22:08

16 Francesca Baxter Chiltern Harriers AC 22:16

17 Megan Slattery Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 22:25

18 Erin Wells Poole AC 22:27

19 Lucy Barlow Aldershot Farnham & DAC 22:32

20 Rae Le Fay Hastings AC 22:34

21 Rosie Gasson Brighton & Hove AC 22:38

22 Stephanie Shaw Crawley AC 22:38

23 Eleanor Shield Chiltern Harriers AC 22:38

24 Annice Kemp South London Harriers 22:40

25 Abigail Royden Medway & Maidstone AC 22:45

26 Milly Dunger Bedford & County AC 22:48

27 Isabel Mansley Cambridge & Coleridge AC 22:49

28 Lily Brown Epsom & Ewell Harriers 22:54

29 Eleanor Strevens Eastbourne Rovers AC 22:59

30 Aashni Manek Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 22:59

TEAM:

1 Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 50

2 Cambridge & Coleridge AC 81

3 Medway & Maidstone AC 161

4 Epsom & Ewell Harriers 191

5 Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 192

6 Brighton & Hove AC 248

U15:

It was a great day for Colchester Harriers as they also won gold in the under-15 race.

Lyla Belshaw, the England 1500m champion and English Schools runner-up, was a clear winner in her best cross-country race to date.

It was an Essex one-two with Olivia Forrest – 19th last year – winning Brentwood Beagles first ever medal.

Reigning champion Katie Pye, who had been runner-up in Perth a few weeks earlier, was a clear third and also picked up a silver team medal for Aldershot, who were headed by Lewes.

1 Lyla Belshaw Colchester Harriers 15:05

2 Olivia Forrest Brentwood Beagles AC 15:16

3 Katie Pye Aldershot Farnham & DAC 15:23

4 Katie Webb Marshall Milton Keynes AC 15:39

5 Isla Hall Jersey Spartan Athletics Club 15:44

6 Emily Ford Chiltern Harriers AC 15:44

7 Lucy Wilkinson Chiltern Harriers AC 15:52

8 Stephanie Massie Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 15:54

9 Connie Easter City of Norwich AC 15:55

10 Freda Pearce Eastbourne Rovers AC 15:57

11 Megan Barlow Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 15:58

12 Orla Carroll Herne Hill Harriers 15:59

13 Cressida Hughes Cambridge & Coleridge AC 16:01

14 Isabel Cherrett Bournemouth AC 16:02

15 Rosie Dickety North Norfolk Harriers AC 16:09

16 Grace Tuesday Lewes AC 16:10

17 Lily Farr Bedford & County AC 16:13

18 Ava James Lewes AC 16:15

19 Hannah Sterry Jersey Spartan Athletics Club 16:17

20 Abigail Farley Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 16:19

21 Daisy Connor Eastbourne Rovers AC 16:19

22 Maya Jobbins Aldershot Farnham & DAC 16:20

23 Lauren Webb Marshall Milton Keynes AC 16:21

24 Kiera Shaw Cambridge & Coleridge AC 16:22

25 Marnie Fieldsend Bracknell AC 16:23

26 Iris Crossley Medway & Maidstone AC 16:23

27 Isla Widdowson Colchester Harriers 16:24

28 Immi Edwards Basingstoke & Mid Hants AC 16:25

29 Rihanon Daniels Crawley AC 16:25

30 Esme Stephenson Lewes AC 16:25

TEAM:

1 Lewes AC 98

2 Aldershot Farnham & DAC 111

3 Marshall Milton Keynes AC 141

4 Crawley AC 146

5 Chiltern Harriers AC 154

6 Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 161

U13:

Sussex champion Isabella Buchanan of HY Runners followed up her South of England Inter-Counties title in December with another victory but there was only inches in it as she defeated Aldershot’s Kitty Scott, who was fifth last year.

Surrey champion Scott led Aldershot to a team victory.

Chiltern’s Kara Gorman took bronze.

1 Isabella Buchanan Hy Runners 10:32

2 Kitty Scott Aldershot Farnham & DAC 10:32

3 Kara Gorman Chiltern Harriers AC 10:34

4 Zoe Allan Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 10:36

5 Summer Smith Havering AC 10:39

6 Aoife McDonagh Blackheath & Bromley Harriers 10:44

7 Jorjia March Barnet & District AC 10:45

8 Tilly Robertson Aldershot Farnham & DAC 10:45

9 Tara Ferguson Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 10:46

10 Isabella Harrison Hercules Wimbledon AC 10:49

11 Jasmine Christmas Cambridge & Coleridge AC 10:50

12 Bibi Webb Crawley AC 10:54

13 Katherine Haslip Brighton & Hove AC 10:56

14 Ezrah Harrold Chelmsford AC 10:59

15 Ava King Chelmsford AC 11:00

16 Ava Chappell Ashford AC 11:04

17 Sophie Richmond Weald Tri Club 11:04

18 Naomi Walmsley Aldershot Farnham & DAC 11:05

19 Katie McBride Aldershot Farnham & DAC 11:06

20 Jasmine Hall Woodford Green w Essex L 11:06

21 Hetty Harrison Chelmsford AC 11:09

22 Erin Kelly Chelmsford AC 11:11

23 Cecilia Huepfl Abingdon AC 11:12

24 Isabel Gowing Tonbridge AC 11:20

25 Aaliyah Tharmakulasingam Sutton & District AC 11:22

26 Eva Dias Windsor S E & Hounslow AC 11:23

27 Maya Davis Chiltern Harriers AC 11:25

28 Poppy Guest Aldershot Farnham & DAC 11:27

29 Francesca Philipps Chelmsford AC 11:29

30 Georgia Tongue St Albans Striders 11:30

TEAM:

