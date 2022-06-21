In our weekly results summary we highlight a return to form for the Scot and some encouraging British performances prior to the European Under-18 Championships

BMC Stretford, June 14

The top performance came from Laura Muir in a mixed race as she showed phenomenal improvement on her previous 2022 form with 1:57.23 in the 800m, a time only bettered worldwide by Athing Mu’s 1:57.01 this summer.

Alex Botterill won the 800m in 1:47.30 in his first race for 10 months with Ben Greenwood second in 1:48.19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Milers Club (@britishmilersclub)

England Athletics under-17 and under-15 Multi Event Championships, Bedford, June 18-19

Apart from the multi-events, there were a number of top quality under-18 events to assist athletes gain European Under-18 Championships selections.

Stephanie Okoro broke Hayley McLean’s UK under-17 400m hurdles record with 58.65 which was also a UK under-18 record and puts her equal top of the European under-18 rankings.

Orphelia Pye (59.74) and Arabella Wilson (59.99) were also inside the necessary 61 seconds.

Mia McIntosh set a British under-18 record of 13.33/-0.2 in the 100m hurdles heats and she was even faster in the final but narrowly denied another record by a marginal over the limit wind reading in her 13.19/2.2 victory.

Renee Regis improved her PB to 11.58/1.9 in winning the 100m to again beat the Euro qualifier but also go ninth all-time in the under-17s.

Trezeguet Taylor (11.80) was also inside the standard of 11.85.

Nia Wedderburn Goodison earlier won her 100m heat in a PB 11.54 to go second in the European under-18 rankings but did not start the final.

There were also two qualifiers in the 200m with Jamie Carrott (21.42/-0.1) and Dean Patterson (21.50) both setting PB’s well inside the required 21.60.

Faith Akinbileje improved her 200m PB to 23.94/-0.3 to go well inside the necessary 24.30 qualifying mark.

Dejaune Linguard (10.57) and Teddy Wilson (10.60) were both well inside the Euro under-18 100m qualifying mark of 10.75.

Both Etty Sisson (54.18) and Charlotte Henrich (54.54) bettered the 55.00 mark.

Jaiden Dean won the under-18 110m hurdles heat in 13.65/2.2 which would have been a qualifying mark (13.80) but for the slightly over the limit wind but in the final he was second in 14.11 to Daniel Goriola’s 13.95/1.4. Goriola ran 13.74 in the heat behind Dean.

James Harney came out on top of the under-17 decathlon with 5880 points from Sam Wright (5757) and Ethan Ellis (5655) though Wright narrowly had the edge in the final event, the 1500m.

The under-17 heptathlon featured the closest of the four multi-events with Jessica Lee (4656) leading Jenna Hilditch (4619) and Sophie Lisk (4500).

James Clark, who finished with a 2:51.45 1000m, won the under-15 octathlon with 3882 points from Oliver Belbeck (3533) and Luca Phillips (3508).

Victoria Anestik (3646) had a clear win in the under-15 hexathlon from Jessica Howells (3410) and Amy Hewitt (3278).

Fast Friday 10,000m, Walthamstow, June 17

The race was held on a stifling hot evening and was also windy but saw a good battle for the English title with Charlie Brisley (29:54.66) finishing fast to defeat Dylan Evans (29:54.36) and Jack Gray (29:56.53).

Louise Small (34:50.99) was first woman ahead of Kate Estlea (35:01.52) and Emma Navesey (36:23.73) in a race won by Terry Booth (34:33.99) who set a UK M55 lead.

Northern Ireland Championships, Belfast, June 18

Commonwealth Games and European championships representative Emma Mitchell narrowly won the 5000m in 17:10.54.

Under-20 Oliver Swinney won the men’s 100m in 10.48/1.4.

Northern Championships, Liverpool, June 18-19

David Morgan-Harrison won the 100m in 10.32/2.1 less than a metre up on Louie Hinchcliffe’s 10.40. Morgan-Harrison ran 10.33 in his semi-final.

Ella Blakey just missed her PB in winning the women’s 400m in 54.90.

Meg Corker won the under-20 hurdles in a PB 13.70.

South of England Championships, Chelmsford, June 19-20

Seventeen-year-old Cleo Agyepong took the shot with a PB 14.84m to go top of the UK under-20 rankings.

Greg Thompson won the men’s discus with 60.26m.

Brooke Ironside was first in the under-20 100m in a big wind-assisted PB of 11.59/2.3.

Unfortunately results from a very modestly supported event were not available on Tuesday morning as per the Midland event.

Loughborough BMC Meeting, June 15

Max Wharton (1:49.56) won the 800m while Angus McMillan was first in the 1500m in a PB 3:44.23.

Alastair Watson, who is 45 in August, led home the 5000m in 14:28.96 to go top of the UK M40 rankings.

Katy Wood was the fastest woman at 5000m in a PB 16:28.18.

English National under-20 cross-country champion Alex Millard won the 800m in an eight second PB of 2:06.98 and in third Shaikira King improved the UK under-15 lead to 2:09.29 with her PB and first sub-2:10 clocking.

Charnwood Open, Loughborough, June 15

Jamie Carrott preceded his win at Bedford with a slightly slower PB win and Euro under-18 qualifier in 21.48/0.9.

Lewis Byng won the shot with a 17.62m throw.

Watford Open, June 15

Sally Cooke followed up her world W50 400m record a few days earlier with a UK W50 lead of 26.64. just 0.26 off of the UK age-group record.

In the women’s 3000m Sarah Chapman set a 10 second PB to be fastest woman in 9:06.04 just ahead of 2:34:28 marathoner Philippa Bowden’s 9:06.96 PB.

Under-20 shot putter Zac Davies threw 17.38m in the shot to remarkably equal his PB previously set at both Bracknell and Loughborough.

Kettering Open, June 14

Despite a strong headwind, Adam Thomas won the 100m in 10.36/-1.5.

Road results

Alresford 10km, June 19

Victoria Gill, now a W40 but a 32:41.17 10,000m performer in 2004 where she was also an NCAA runner-up, won in her fastest time for 11 years with 36:56.

Second was Lucy Elliott, who ran a UK W55 lead of 37:21 20 years after she finished third in the English National cross-country. It moved her to fourth all-time in the age-group.

Phil Berntsen (33:32) was the leading man.

Bourton Hilly Half-Marathon, June 19

Ben Robinson won the men’s race by over three minutes in 71:34 with Fiona Carter first woman in 84:28.

Derbion Ramathon, Derby, June 19

Ben Connor won the men’s race by over seven minutes in 63:00. Her fellow former English National winner Lily Partridge was third overall in 75:56, taking the women’s race title also by over seven minutes.

The runners-up were Anthony Woodward (70:23) and Sarah Semmens (83:48).

Our top 3 male winners for @_derbion #Ramathon! 🥇 Ben Connor – 01:03:00

🥈 Anthony Woodward – 01:10:23

🥉 Mark Curtin – 01:16:31 Congrats! pic.twitter.com/cJTZG9GviZ — Ramathon and the RAM 5 Mile (@Ramathonhalf) June 19, 2022

Freckleton Half-Marathon, June 19

M40 Ben Fish (71:29) was the sole runner under 72 minutes while Dionne Allen first woman in 84:37.

Green Wheel Relay, Peterborough, June 19

Helpston retained their title in 4:56:39 with Huntingdon winning the women’s race in 5:25:30.

Heathfield Midsummer 10km, June 19

Simon Heath won by over three minutes in 32:25 with Alison Moore first woman in 42:00 with W60 Sarah Morris second in 42:57.

Nottingham Holme Run 5km, 10km & Half-Marathon, June 19

George Ravenhall (33:45) and fifth overall Emma Bond (36:43) dominated the 10km while it was Matt Scarsbrook (71:01) and Mailin Struck (92:06) who were successful at the half-marathon.

The 5km races were headed by Nathan Bunting (15:57) and Chloe Finlay (18:31).

Penistone 10km, June 19

There were clear victories for Sam Gilliver (34:34) and Julie Briscoe (39:10).

Plymouth Ocean City Half-Marathon & 10km & 5km, June 19

Tom Merson won a competitive men’s half-marathon race in 68:08 ahead of Callum O’Neill’s 68:19 while Megan Davies (78:35) headed Chelsea Baker (80:19) in the women’s event.

Rich Bond (34:33) and W45 Cleo Perry (38:43) came out top of the 10km.

Gemma Kersey was second overall in the 5km in 16:53 as she won the women’s race by four minutes and she finished close behind top man Gabriel Dennison (16:41).

MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS to Plymouth half marathon winners Tom Merson and Megan Davis. What an awe-inspiring achievement. And what an atmosphere on the Hoe this morning. It's got to be one of the best events in Plymouth?!#HalfMarathon #Plymouth #BritainsOceanCity @erinnblackk pic.twitter.com/Dm1vggJmAf — Plymouth Live (@Plymouth_Live) June 19, 2022

Poole Around the Lakes 10km, June 19

Harry Smith (32:20) was first man by just under a minute while Vicky Ingram (35:58) was the leading woman.

Loch Lomond 10km, June 18

Gregor Yates (31:52) and Donna McHugh (39:16) both gained 10km victories while Blayne Wright (16:33) and under-15 Millie Gairn (19:15) came out on top at 5km.

Rhyl Half-Marathon, June 18

There were victories for James Yarwood (73:57) and W50 Carla Green (88:07).

Brian Goodwin 10km, Pollok, June 17

Derek Hawkins (30:01) and Eve MacKinnon (35:41) enjoyed victories in this quality Friday evening event.

The first nine were inside 31 minutes with Alastair Hay (30:21) and Gavyn Chalmers and Fergus Roberts (30:22) finishing very close in the battle for second.

Yvonne McNairn (36:42) was an isolated women’s runner-up.

Oswestry Olympians Park Hall 5km, June 17

The races were won by Oliver Blake (15:57) and Bethan Jones (19:36).

Run Exe Relays, Somerset, June 17

Taunton won the event in 43:39 with South West road runners (48:26) the first women’s team.

Cirencester Sizzler 10km, June 15

Lee Stopford gained a three minute victory in 32:04 while Rachel Felton (36:52) led home the women.

Hawkshead 10km, June 15

Alasdair Russell (32:32) led home the men by two minutes while Kate Maltby (36:34) had a four-minute advantage in the women’s race.



Kirkintilloch 10km, June 15

The races were headed by Jonathan Roebuck (33:15) and Christie Forde (40:01).

AVR Westbury 5km Series, June 14

Kurt Taylor (14:26) and Freya Spruit (18:19) gained victories.

Dashing Deer 5km, Battersea, June 14

Jack Ramm gained his second win in a week following his Assembly League victory when he was timed in 15:04 while Georgie Grgec (16:09) was the leading woman ahead of Sophie Harris (16:49).

Barrowford 5km, June 17

Thomas Hodgson (14:58) and Eleanor Bolton (16:17) gained wins but as the race was not listed on Power of 10 with a UK permit, it won’t count for ranking purposes.

Multi-terrain & off-road

Eltham 5, June 19

Alex Turner was first man in 28:05 and Laura Portway (33:16) first woman.

Humber Bridge 10km, June 19

Paul Lyons (33:47) and Venicka Moverley (39:19) were the race winners.

Altra West Highland Way 95, June 18-19

Rowan Boswood (15:09:49) led home Robbie Dunlop (16:09.56) by a hour while Lynne Allen (18:46:26) was first woman ahead of Saki Nakimura (18:59.42).

North Cheshire GP Dunham Massey 5km, Altrincham, June 16

Akkeal Chambers (15:17) led home this downhill event from Gavin Tomlinson (15:24) while Sophie Wood (16:34) was easily the leading woman.

Newburn Riverside 5, June 15

Peter Smallcombe won the men’s race in 26:06 while Rachelle Falloon was first woman in 30:25.



Buckden Pike Fell Race, June 18

This British and English Championship fell race was won by Finlay Wild (30:39) in a course record while Hannah Russell (37:11) was the leading woman.

Parkrun, June 18

Jake Smith (14:15) blasted to a new course record at Cardiff to win by 84 seconds to be the week’s fastest man.

Gemma Steel (16:29) was again fastest woman winning the overall race by just four seconds at Watermead Country Park and just six seconds back was Emma Styles (16:35) who ran 2:37:36 in the Manchester Marathon and she was second fastest overall.

The fastest age-graded scores were again scored by older veterans with W90 Grace Chambers (45:06) gaining 110.68% at Ormeau.

The top male age-graded run came from Peter Hockin with the M60 second at Bideford in 17:20 and gaining 93.37% leading from the other end of the age scale 10-year-old Sebastian Buxton’s 19:12 gaining 92.71%.

» For more recent results, CLICK HERE