Big PB for Cardiff runner in Wilmslow and 21 men clock inside 28 minutes for 10,000m in Japan

All eyes in Britain were on the British Athletics Cross Challenge at Liverpool – for a full report click here

Hachioji, Japan, November 27

Kenyan Evans Keitany won the 10,000m in 27:28.25 just ahead of James Muoki’s 27:28.49 and Samwel Masai’s 27:28.77 as a record 21 men broke 28 minutes bettering the previous best ever of 20 set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Tatsuhiko Ito was a close fourth in 27:30.69 ahead of fellow Japanese Tomoki Ota (PB 27:33.13 ) as eight Japanese ran inside 28 minutes.

Wilmslow Festival 10km, November 28

In sub-zero temperatures, but light winds, Matt Clowes went inside 29 minutes for the first time as he was a clear victor in a huge PB of 28:57 from Paulos Surafel (29:13) and Nigel Martin (30:00).

Clowes’ mile splits according to his Strava feed were 4:44, 4:42, 4:38, 4:38, 4:42 and 4:38.

Sophie Wood also broke new ground as she obliterated her PB of 34:43 with a 33:40 win well clear of top W40 Elizabeth Renondeau’s 35:25 PB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Wood (@sophhh_jade)

Manchester 4.75M, USA, November 25

Canadian Ben Flanagan was first man in 21:23 from former Kenyans Leonard Korir (21:35) and Sam Chelanga (21:37).

Weini Kelati won the women’s race in a one-minute course record of 22:55 and the Eritrean-born athlete won $10,000 in prize money and bonuses.

Keira D’Amata was second in 23:49 ahead of former world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat’s 24:04 which just got the better of Briton Sarah Inglis (24:06) for third.

La Rochelle, France, November 28

Kenyan Celestine Chepchirchir won in a course record and PB of 2:23:28 ahead of Ethiopia’s Aberash Feyesa (2:25:32) and Judith Jerubet (2:26:43).

More than 13 years after he won he Olympic bronze in the 5000m at Beijing, Edwin Soi, won the men’s race in 2:09:16 from David Kiprono (2:09:30) and Ukraine’s Bohdan-Ivan Horodoyskyy (2:10:14).

Abu Dhabi Marathon, November 27

The world leader with 2:02:57, Titus Ekiru, and Judith Jeptum scored a Kenyan double.

Ekiru broke away at halfway (61:46) to win in 2:06:13.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu (2:07:50) was second and Reuben Kipyego (2:08:25) was third ahead of former World champion Abel Kirui (2:08:46).

Jeptum won the women’s race in 2:22:30, improving her PB by more than four minutes. Eunice Chumba was second in 2:26:01 and Immaculate Chemutai was third in 2:28:30.

Florence Marathon, Italy, November 28

Cyprian Kotut won in 2:08:59 ahead of fellow Kenyans Samuel Lomoi (2:09:54) and Burundi’s Olivier Irabaruta (2:10:13).

The women’s race was won by Tsehay Alemu in 2:27:17 just ahead of fellow Ethiopian Megertu Ifa (2:27:21) and Kenya’s Mercy Jerop third (2:27:32).

Cross de la Constitucion, Alcobendas, Spain, November 28

The first across the line in the men’s 10.6km, Rodrigue Kwizera from Burundi was disqualified for not wearing his club vest but a commercial one.

That meant victory went to Abdessamad Oukhelfen (29:23) ahead of Carlos Mayo (29:39) and Ugandan Thomas Ayeko (29:45).

Eritrean Dolshi Tesfu won the women’s 8km in 26:45 just ahead of Kenyan Lucy Mawia (26:49) and Ethiopians Likina Amebaw (27:03).

Tilburg (inc Dutch Championships), Netherlands, November 28

Sweden’s 2014 European 5000m champion Swede Meraf Bahta won the women’s 8km in 27:43 from Stockport’s Dutch athlete Jip Vastenburg (27:48).

Switzerland’s Jonas Raess outsprinted defending champion Mike Foppen in the men’s 10km with both timed at 29:56 with Foppen joining Vastenburg as Dutch champion.

There were short course (2.4km) wins for Yorben Ruiter (6:24) and Jetske Van Kampen (7:21).

San Sebastian Marathon, Spain, November 28

There were Ethiopia doubles for Kindie Derseh (2:12:11) and Meseret Gebre (2:27:36).

French Riviera Marathon, Nice to Cannes, France, November 28

Kenyan Enock Ochari won in 2:11:21.

Jean Bouin 9.9km, Barcelona, Spain, November 28

Mohamed Katir won in 29:44 from Eritrea’s Merhabi Mebrahtu (29:46).

Beatriz Alvarez won the women’s 6.6km in 23:15.

Mexico City Marathon, November 28

Despite the high altitude, Kenyan Lucy Cheruiyot won in 2:27:22 almost 10 minutes clear of Ethiopian Shewarge Alene Amare (2:37:03).

The men’s race was much closer with Mexican Dario Castro Perez winning by a second in a PB 2:14:51 PB from Eloy Sanchez Vidal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volare Sports (@volaresports)

Nakura, Kenya, November 28

On a short course, Daniel Simyu won the half-marathon clearly in 59:03 ahead of Godfrey Kipchumba (59:42) and Felix Kibitok (60:01).

Catherine Relin (67:29) narrowly won the women’s race from Gladys Chepkirui (67:32) and Caroline Chebet (67:38).

Sparkassen-Cross, Pforzheim, Germany, November 28

In her first cross country race in four years, world 5000m bronze medallist Konstanze Klosterhalfen showed she will be one of the favourites in Dublin with a clear win in the 6.6km event in muddy conditions in 24:42 well clear of Alina Reh (25:14) who fell at the start.

Markus Görger (30:05) narrowly defeated Samuel Fitwi (30:06) in the men’s 8.8km.

Canadian Cross-Country Championships, Ottawa, November 27

Tokyo Olympic steeplechase finalist John Gay (31:34) from 2016 Olympic 1500m runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (31:42).

The women’s race was also won by an Olympic finalist Genevieve Lalonde (36:21) from Maria Bernard-Galea (36:45).

Polish Cross-Country Championships, Tomaszow Lubelski, November 27

Kamil Jastrzębski won the men’s 8km title in 26:58 and Beata Topka won the women’s 6km title in 23:21.

Portuguese Cross Country Championships, Vale de Cambra, November 28

The 2019 European Junior 3000m silver medallist Mariana Machado won in 27:43 from Neide Dias (28:02) and the 2010 European cross-country champion Jessica Augusto (28:03) who is now in the W40 age group.

Samuel Barata won the men’s race in a sprint from Miguel Marques with both timed at 30:12.

Kapsokwony, Bungoma County, Mt. Elgon, Kenya, November 27

Diamond League final third-placer Jacob Krop won the men’s 10km in 30:27 ahead of Samwel Kibet’s 31:04 and Reuben Longosiwa’s 31:20.

The women’s winner was Edinah Jebitok (34:02) well clear of Nelly Cheptoo (35:17) and Rio Olympic 10,000m fourth placer Alice Aprot (35:41).

Gujan-Mestras, France, November 28

Hugo Hay won the men’s race in 29:55 while Alessa Zarbo was first woman in 19:55.

In separate 2km races to decide the Dublin relay team there were victories for Alexis Miellet (5:11) from Azzedine Habz (5:13).

Aurore Fleury won the women’s event in 5:57 from Alexa Lemitre (6:03).

Christchurch, New Zealand, November 27

New Zealand´s Rosie Elliott improved won the 100m in a windy 11.32/4.7.

Adelaide, Australia, November 27

Aidan Murphy, only 18 years old, improved his 200m PB to 20.64/2.0.

Kent Cross-Country League, Footscray, November 27

With five of the first six, Tonbridge’s men again dominated and Steve Strange, fourth in an earlier fixture this winter, was a clear winner from Ashford’s Marshall Smith.

There was no senior women’s race but the oldest women’s event was the junior race which was dominated by Kent Schools 1500m champion and under-17 Amy-Jayne Goodhand, who improved on two earlier second places.

Her time was 22:58 which gave her a 30-second win over Hannah Mitchell.

Asda Foundation Derby Half-Marathon, November 28

Thames Hare and Hounds’ Patrick Roddy was a clear winner in 67:30.

Gabriella Moriarty was the women’s winner in 81:59.

Ranelagh Richmond 10km, November 28

James Bartram was first man in 33:00 and Lisa Bailey (37:43) was first woman.

Wolverton 5, November 28

Lewis Jagger led home the men’s race in 24:05 from Benjamin Alcock’s 24:07.

European M55 10,000m champion Andrew Leach went well clear in the UK age-group rankings with his 27:04 clocking while Chris Cooke’s 28:05 went top of the M60 rankings.

Elle Roche was first woman in 28:46 from Hayley Munn’s 29:01.

Turkey Rock 10km, Las Vegas, November 25

Britain’s W55 World Masters record-breaker Clare Elms won the Thanksgiving women’s 10km event on an off-road course easily in 39:18.

Eynsham 10km, November 28

Alex Miell-Ingram dominated the men’s race in 31:29 while Cordelia Parker (36:56) was first woman.

Hatfield 5, November 28

Jed Noblett was the leading man in 25:54 while Yasmin Goater won a competitive women’s race in 28:45 just three seconds ahead of Megan Wilson.

Serpentine Last Friday 5km, Hyde Park, November 26

James Fox was a clear men’s winner in a PB 15:50.

Women’s winner Karina Thornton also set a lifetime best of 18:39.

AW Masters Athlete of the Year contender Lisa Thomas was first W55 in 20:05.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram