Wheelchair racing dominance by British para-athletes at World Champs in France

Hannah Cockroft led a British clean sweep of the medals in the women’s T34 100m at the World Para Athletics Champs in Paris on Thursday (July 13).

It was the wheelchair racer’s 20th major global title as team-mate Kare Adenegan took silver and Fabienne André bronze.

Cockroft clocked a championships record of 16.67 in qualifying and then 16.81 in the final as Adenagan clocked 17.82 and André 19.28.

“You think about it for so long and we have waited for these World Championships for so long – it has been four years since the last world champs – you kind of start wondering whether you’re going to do it,” said Cockroft.

“Coming out (in the heats) I really wasn’t sure where my 100m was at. To come out with a championship record – I know there is so much more to come – but I am dead happy.

“I’ve still got the relay [in Paris], which I am terrified about but also the 800m, which I am actually really excited for. I’ve been really strong over the 800m this year so I really hope that whatever I do out there shows that.”

Olivia Breen added to the British medal haul with silver in the women’s T38 long jump with 5.04m as Luca Ekler of Hungary took gold with 5.77m.

Why have one medal, when we can have the full set. The women’s 100m T34 was dominated by @BritAthletics 🤩 🥇Hannah Cockroft

🥈 Kare Adenegan

🥉 Fabienne Andre#PARIS23 pic.twitter.com/86iKoQds6p — C4 Paralympics (@C4Paralympics) July 13, 2023

GB medals

Gold: Gavin Drysdale [Men’s T72 100m], Jonathan Broom-Edwards [Men’s T64 high jump], Sabrina Fortune [Women’s F20 shot put], Hollie Arnold [Women’s F46 javelin], Hannah Cockroft [Women’s T34 100m]

Silver: Rafi Solaiman [Men’s T72 100m], Sammi Kinghorn [Women’s T53 800m], Kare Adenegan [Women’s T34 100m], Olivia Breen [Women’s T38 long jump]

Bronze: Zac Shaw [Men’s T12 100m], Danny Sidbury [Men’s T54 5000m], Maria Lyle [Women’s T35 200m], Sophie Hahn [Women’s T38 100m], Fabienne André [Women’s T34 100m]

» Subscribe to AW magazine here