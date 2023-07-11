High jumper soars to glory at World Para Athletics Champs as Gavin Drysdale also takes victory for Britain

Jonathan Broom-Edwards sealed back-to-back World Para Athletics Championships titles with victory in the men’s T64 high jump on Monday (July 10).

Broom-Edwards shared gold with Maciej Lepiato of Poland as both men produced almost exactly the same series and jumped a best of 2.05m.

Amazingly it was Broom-Edwards’ first competition this year, too, due to injury and he added to the British gold medal triumph by Gavin Drysdale in the men’s T72 100m the previous day in Paris.

Broom-Edwards said: “The fact that that was a season opener for me because I’ve had a bit of a hard run in – tearing my hamstring about eight weeks ago. To get to the start line, I’m really proud. To be able to share it with someone who I’ve had this rivalry with for so many years, he’s the same age as me, we’re still here; I think it is poetic.”

Drysdale took gold in the frame running ahead of GB team-mate Rafi Solaiman on Sunday (July 9).

Drysdale clocked a European record of 16.66 (1.5) while Solaiman improved his personal best to 16.78.

“That felt amazing. I have never raced in a stadium like that. It was an incredible experience, and I am very pleased to be world champion. Well done to my team-mate Rafi for such a close race. He pushed me all the way.”

Further medals for the Brits so far include Zac Shaw [T12 100m] and Danny Sidbury [T54 5000m] taking bronze.

