Auriana Lazraq-Khlass banned for 22 months by AIU

The 2024 European silver medallist in the heptathlon received the ban after three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

Auriana Lazraq-Khlass, who secured the silver medal in the heptathlon at the 2024 European Athletics Championships, has been banned for 22 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The 27-year-old stood on the European podium two years ago after recording a personal best of 6635 points at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazraq-Khlass placed second behind Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam, who claimed her third consecutive European heptathlon title with a championship record of 6848 points in Rome.

The French athlete was provisionally suspended by the AIU back in March after being accused of three whereabouts failures between February and November 2025.

An independent disciplinary tribunal has now judged that while Lazraq-Khlass "did not appear to be attempting to evade testing" she had displayed both "carelessness and negligence".

Lazraq-Khlass did not argue against the first two breaches but contested the third – which ultimately resulted in the ban – stating that that when she tried to update her whereabouts for the following day, it was instead applied retrospectively to the same day.

Lazraq-Khlass, who started athletics at the age of five after being inspired by the 2004 Olympics in Athens, can return to action in January 2028 – six months before the LA Games – as her 22 month ban started on March 26 this year.

Her results since November 10 2025 have been disqualified, including her personal best of 4634 points in the pentathlon, set indoors in Aubière on February 28.