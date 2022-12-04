Jemima Ridley and Harry Hewitt take senior titles as annual event is staged at The Grammar School at Leeds on Saturday

After battling strong winds on the Cornish coast in Newquay 12 months ago, the English Schools Cross Country Cup moved north this year with The Grammar School at Leeds staging the races.

Jemima Ridley and Harry Hewitt claimed senior titles on an undulating course that weaved around the school’s playing fields and through nearby woodland paths.

Ridley took the senior girls’ crown for Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School as she beat runner-up Maddie Hughes of Dr Challoner’s High School.

“It was quite scary to be honest,” Ridley told Vinco Sport, who were in Leeds to broadcast the event for a highlights video online. “I didn’t expect to be in the lead. I was looking behind the whole way and expecting someone to come past me. But I really enjoyed the course.”

Hewitt of Bourne Grammar School beat Will Rabjohn of Queen Elizabeth’s School and said: “It’s been six years (doing this event) so I’m glad it’s come to a good end for me. There were a couple of hills where I managed to get a bit of a gap (over my rivals) but overall it was good and fine to run on.”

The event is the little sister of the English Schools Championships and this year saw triathlon international Jess Learmonth handing out prizes. It is primarily a team contest and saw Dr Challoner’s winning the senior girls’ team title as The Judd School triumph in the senior boys’ event.

Jake Meyburgh of St George’s College enjoyed a runaway win in the inter boys’ race as he made his break during a downhill section in the woods.

Katie Pye took the inter girls’ crown for Guildford High School with Kitty Scott and Tilly Robertson – also from Guildford High School – finishing one-two in the junior girls’ race to cap a great day for their school as they took team titles in both these races.

Thomas Thake, meanwhile, cruised to victory in the junior boys’ race for Silverdale School.

41st English Schools' AA XC Cup Final at The Grammar School at Leeds – Junior Girls 2nd Tilly Robertson, Champion Kitty Scott both of Guildford High School & 3rd Summer Smith of The Coopers' Company & Coborn School @SchoolAthletics @AthleticsWeekly @GsalSport @GHSSeniorSport pic.twitter.com/gLY9R2sGrf — Woodentops (@WoodentopsFR) December 3, 2022

Senior girls: 1 Jemima Ridley 10:52; 2 Maddie Hughes 11:08; 3 Aimi Weightman 11:10; 4 Poppy Old 11:14; 5 Frankie Baxter 11:15. TEAM: 1 Dr Challoner’s HS; 2 Bradford Grammar; 3 Thomas Telford

Senior boys: 1 Harry Hewitt 16:18; 2 Will Rabjohn 16:28; 3 Connor Foley 16:31; 4 Johnny James 16:40; 5 William Nuttall 16:41. TEAM: 1 The Judd School; 2 Abingdon School; 3 King Edward VI Academy

Inter girls: 1 Katie Pye 8:44; 2 Lyla Belshaw 8:47; 3 Megumi Hoshiko 8:51; 4 Katie Webb 8:57; 5 Lyra Macdonald 9:01. TEAM: 1 Guildford HS; 2 Stowe School; 3 Millfield School

Inter boys: 1 Jake Meyburgh 13:55; 2 Alex Wilson 14:18; 3 Oliver Head 14:18; 4 Dominic Martin 14:21; 5 Connor Prendergast 14:26. TEAM: 1 Tunbridge Wells GS for Boys; 2 The Judd School; 3 Northampton School for Boys

Junior girls: 1 Kitty Scott 8:19; 2 Tilly Robertson 8:27; 3 Summer Smith 8:29; 4 Zoe Allan 8:35; 5 Jessica Allen 8:36. TEAM: 1 Guildford High School; 2 New Hall School; 3 Millfield Prep

Junior boys: 1 Tom Thake 8:07; 2 Michael Phelan 8:37; 3 Thomas Reynolds 8:45; 4 Chase Kapotwe 8:45; 5 George Marsh 8:45. TEAM: 1 Woking HS; 2 Southend HS for Boys; 3 Bromsgrove Prep

41st English Schools' AA XC Cup Final at The Grammar School at Leeds – Junior Boys Champion Tom Thake of Silverdale School, South Yorkshire & celebrating with his team mates @SilverdaleSch @AthleticsWeekly @SchoolAthletics @GsalSport pic.twitter.com/UIxfKvEtOW — Woodentops (@WoodentopsFR) December 3, 2022

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE