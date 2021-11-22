Scot continues good winter form as he wins in Dundee as we bring you coverage from the UK and around the world

The big performance of the weekend was the stunning world half-marathon record by Jacob Kiplimo while the biggest race was the NCAA Championships which featured a great win for Conner Mantz and a great British performance by Charles Hicks in fourth.

Scottish East District Cross-Country League, Dundee, November 20

Double Olympic 5000m finalist Andy Butchart carried on his good winter form with a clear win in 29:50 ahead of his Central AC clubmate and the reigning Scottish champion Jamie Crowe (30:03) as Central dominated with all six scorers in the top 12 and they won by 90 points.

Morag Millar, who improved her 5000m PB to 15:43.57 this summer and was runner-up to Laura Muir in the recent Scottish Short-Course Championships, dominated the women’s race to win by 93 seconds in 23:33 from Hannah Cameron’s 25:06 though Edinburgh won the team event.

Cross Italica, Seville, Spain, November 21

Kenyans dominated the women’s 7.9km led by steeplechaser Norah Tanui’s 24:21.

She was followed by Margaret Chelimo (24:22) and Beatrice Chebet (24:34) while Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi was fourth in 24:37 with Eritrea’s Atapuerca winner Rahel Daniel only fifth in 24:57.

Turkey’s Kenya-born multiple European cross-country champion Yasemin Can was only 11th in 25:54.

Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera won the men’s 10.1km in 28:32 to narrowly beat Ethiopia’s Tadese Worku (28:33) while Nibret Melak was third in 28:41.

British Masters 10km Championships, Gravesend, November 21

On the tough Cyclopark circuit, Midland Master’s M35 Ben Kruze was a clear winner in 31:55. He was followed home by first M45 Andrew Webb (32:27) and M40 champion Richard Price (32:34).

Medway Tri’s W40 Nicola Lilley was a surprise overall women’s winner in 38:27 just ahead of W35 champion Nichola Evans’ 38:32 and second W40 Maggie Skinner’s 38:39.

Pick of the women’s age group winners were W60 Monica Williamson, whose 39:36 would have gold in three of the younger age groups.

More than 45 years after she ran for Britain in the Montreal Olympic 1500m, Penny Forse won the W70 gold medal in 50:57.

Former world masters 5000m champion Ben Reynolds won M55 gold in 34:22 and narrowly defeated the M50 champion Gary O’Brien’s 34:26.

Paul Mingay was an impressive M60 title winner in 34:54 while Jonathan Haynes won M65 gold in 38:30.

The M70 and M75 titles respectively went to Mike Chipping (44:13) and Ron McCullough’s 45:10 while Michael Conway (52:03) took the M80 crown.

Other women winners were W45 Marie Jesson (41:00), W50 Maria Heslop (41:56), W55 Caroline Wood (42:05) and W65 Barbara Ockenden (52:14).

Irish Cross Country Championships, Dublin, November 21

Olympic steeplechaser Michelle Finn won the Irish title over 8km in 27:22 from Sarah Healy (27:34) and Roisin Flanagan (27:41) while 1500m star Ciara Mageean was eighth in 28:13.

Hiko Tonosa won the men’s 10km in 30:32 from under-23 prospect Darragh McElhinney in 30:35.

London Cross-Country Championships, Parliament Hill, November 20

Holly Dixon won her biggest running title to date by winning the women’s title.

The Cambridge Harrier who was a former international gymnast won the ETU Sprint Triathlon in the 20-24 age group in the European Championships but now focuses entirely on running, won the 3.8-mile event in 22:19.

Queen’s Park’s Georgina Holden was second in 22:41 with Fulham’s Hannah Cox (22:48) taking bronze.

Highgate’s Iranian athlete Seyed Taha Ghafari won a battle with Ilford’s Somalian Ahmed Abdulle to take the men’s 6-mile race in 33:57 to 34:03.

Michael Cameron was third in 35:18 and led Thames Valley to team victory with 2:15 marathoner Nick Torry in seventh being the top master in 35:44.

Midland Midland 7 and Women’s 5 Championship, Nottingham, November 20

Loughborough student George Beardmore, who was third in the previous weekend’s Birmingham League, just pipped 2019 Midland champion Jack Gray to win the men’s race by a second in 35:42 as Notts AC took the team event title.

They also gained women’s individual gold through Martha Coyle in 30:55 but runner-up Tamara Freeman (32:28) led Bromsgrove & Redditch to the team title.

Brampton to Carlisle 10, November 21

In his first ever 10-mile race Andrew Heyes won in a fast 48:42 to go sixth in the UK rankings. Elisha De Mello’s 49:18 and Kieran Walker’s 49:59 completed the top three.

Heather Townsend also ran her first 10-mile race though she had won the Wilmslow Half-Marathon this autumn as well as finished second in the Manchester Marathon. Her time was 56:50 and that moved her to fifth in the UK rankings.

Philadelphia, USA, November 21

Mike Chesire won the marathon in a 2:13:28 PB while Canadian Leslie Sexton was the first female in a 2:28:34 PB

The women’s half-marathon winner was Vicoty Chepngeno who won in a 67:22 PB.

12km Road City Run, Cape Town, South Africa, November 21

There were victories for Kenyans Daniel Simiyu (34:01) and Jesca Chelangat (40:01).

Cross du Maine Libre à Allonnes, Allones, France, November 21

Three-time European under-23 cross-country champion Jimmy Gressier became the first French male winner since 2007 as he took the men’s 9km in 26:54 easily from Kenya’s Jacob Kosgei (27:10) with Ethiopia’s Adeledelew Mamo third in 27:20.

Purity Chepkirui defeated Celliphine Chespol in the senior women’s 5.74km in 18:22 to 18:31.

Carsolina Cross, Trieste, Italy, November 21

Nekagenet Crippa won the 10km in 28:45 from Kenyans Rodgers Maiyo (28:52) and Edwin Kibet (28:57).

Slovenian Klara Lukan easily won the women’s 7km in 22:04 by almost a minute.

NCAA Division 2 Championships, Saint Leo, Florida, November 20

There were wins for Isaac Harding in 29:58 and Hannah Becker in 20:22. The leading Britons were Callum Elson (33rd in 31:22) and Toni Moore (18th in 21:12).

VAIA Championships, Vancouver, Washington, USA, November 19

There were wins for Moroccan Zouhair Talbi (24:43) and Australian Alyssa Bearzi (18:15). The leading British athlete was Nathan Baker who was 14th man in 25:30.

Austrian Cross-Country Championships, November 21

Andreas Vojta won both the 3.67km short course and then 75 minutes later won the 9.78km race to gain his 44th national title.

Julia Mayer won the women’s 4.89km in 17:23.

Chelmsford 10km, November 21

Scott Cousins won in 30:47 from Tonbridge’s Daniel Bradley (31:21).

Springfield also won the women’s race through W40 Liz Davies’ 36:22 from Laura Thomas’s 37:06.

Porsche Centre Preston 10-mile, Hutton, November 21

In his first 10 mile race, Harry Wakefield won in a time of 50:53 from his Salford team-mate Chris Livesey (51:47).

Sophie Cowper was the first woman in 61:42.

St Neots Riverside Half-Marathon, November 21

Tim Bowen won in 72:14 from his Dulwich team-mate Shane O’Neill (72:53).

Ellen Mcleod was first woman in 81:17.

Matthew Walker 10km, Heanor, November 21

There were victories for Chris Rainsford (31:36) and Juliet Potter (36:04).

Heroes of Hope 5km, Los Angeles, November 20

Multiple world masters W55 record-holder Clare Elms easily won the overall race from a 300 strong field in 18:12.

Derby Midweek Races, November 17

Gemma Hillier-Moses finished third overall to be leading woman in a time of 17:01.

Norman Woodcock Memorial Relay, Gosforth, November 20

Tynedale (25:34) narrowly won the mixed relay from Morpeth (25:46).

Geelong, Australia, November 20

Jake Penny ran a windy 10.22/4.5 in the 100m.

