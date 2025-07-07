Great North 10km wins for Louise Small and Dean Williamson

Event in Gateshead kicks off our weekly review of endurance racing results in the UK

GREAT NORTH 10km, Gateshead, Tyne & Wear, July 6

Inter-Services 5000m champion Dean Williamson was involved in a close race with Lewis Hannigan before just prevailing in 30:20, to notch up his fourth victory on the road this year, as Kieran Walker was a distant second.

One of Aldershot’s long-time servants, who has won more team medals, than most, for her club over a 15-year period, Louise Small came out on top of the women’s section in 33:35. This was ahead of another long-time servant of club and country, Gemma Steel who, approaching her 40th birthday later this year, clocked 35:04.

There were good quality age group performances throughout the field with M55 Francois Rafferty and M70 Alan Davies standing out among the men and third woman overall, W45 Ellen Leggate for the women

Overall: 1 D Williamson (Col H) 30:20; 2 L Hannigan (Kilb) 30:21; 3K Walker 30:54; 4 J Wilson (NE Proj) 31:03; 5 B Tyler (M&M) 31:43; 6 C Smith 31:48

M40: 1 B Stephenson (Dart) 32:05

M45: 1 J Hart (W&B) 32:30

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 34:09; 2 F Okumu (Army) 34:27; 3 S Davies (P Bryn) 34:41; 4 M Green (Merr’dd) 34:46; 5 S Cooper (AFD) 34:54

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port W) 34:59; 2 T Wright 35:55; 3 W Pearson (Elvet) 36:04; 4 D Rowlands (Wrex) 36:25; 5 S Cairns (HBT) 36:27

M60: 1 M Whyatt (Eryri) 36:27; 2 B Park (S’port W) 37:35; 3 M Tuff (F’land) 38:02; 4 D Parker (St Ther) 38:12; 5 G Penn (NSP) 38:38; 6 K Miyazaki (AFD) 38:39

M65: 1 P Mingay (Col H) 36:56

M70: 1 A Davies (Swan) 38:32

M75: 1 R Cattle (BRAT) 43:51

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) 33:35; 2 G Steel (Charn, W345) 35:04; 3 E Leggate (C&C, W45) 35:27; 4 E Willmers (Win RC, W40) 35:55; 4 S Coss (Weth’by) 36:33

W40: 2 D Ellis (H’gate) 36:51

W45: 2 H Gill (Mansf) 36:52; 3 Z Oldfield (Lought) 37:48; 3 N Hornzee (Strag) 38:27; 4N Densley (Camb’ly) 37:28

W50: 1 S Rushforth (Phoe) 37:48; 2 G Stoneley (Rei P) 39:45; 3 H Heley (Silson) 40:20; 4 L Callaghan (Trenth) 40:42

W55: 1 M De Vila 39:10; 2 N McBride (C&C) 41:02; 3 A Deeley (Dees) 41:29

W60: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 42:20; 2 F Usher (Linc &D) 42:54

W65: 1 J Gray (J Tyne) 44:24; 2 J Cordingley (Sale) 46:48

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 49:15; 2 L Rowley (Steel) 50:39; 3 L Valentine 50:44

BRECON CARREG PORTHAWL 10km, July 6

Following on from their success in the Barry Island 10km last month, Omar Ahmed and Natasha Wilson were once again crowned winners in this event which was host to the third fixture of the 2025 Run4Wales 10km Series.

Set in the picturesque seaside town, the Brecon Carreg Porthcawl 10km uses a relatively flat route and takes in the famous Trecco Bay and newly renovated harbour area.

Natasha Wilson from Micky Morris Racing Team claimed the women’s title this year and set the new record with a time of 33:05. The title was previously set by Lily Partridge in 2023 who ran the race in a time of 33:57.

Cardiff Athletics’ Nia Clatworthy came in second (35:48) with Tamara Beach from Cornwall AC in third (35:55).

Wilson, who is the second fastest Welsh marathoner in history with a best of 2:26:14 and also third fastest at half-marathon with 70:04, said: “It’s so nice to be back in Wales. Last year I missed the whole year so I’m really happy to be back racing in front of the home crowd. This wasn’t as brutal as the Barry Island 10km last month although it was as windy, if not windier, but the hills weren’t as bad.

“I was quite surprised to be running a lot of this on my own as I thought Nia would give me a bit of a race but I left her pretty much from the start line. I also got left behind a little bit, I could see Mike Roderick – who is normally around where I want to be – about 200m in front, so I did a lot of sprinting to catch up with him and hold on to him for as long as I could.”

Birchfield Harriers’ Omar Ahmed was crowned the men’s winner with 29:25, but it wasn’t enough to beat his course record from last year which he ran in 29:08.

Ahmed has a near clean-sheet of wins at R4W races and has won all the races that form the 2025 R4W 10km Series in previous years. He was indeed the winner here 12 months ago, finishing ahead of Dewi Griffiths in second and Josh Griffiths in third. Both the Swansea Harriers club members claimed the second and third spots again this year – Dewi with a time of 29:50 and Josh in 30:43.

Ahmed said: “I feel all right, I ran 3000m yesterday, so my legs were still good. Today it was quite windy but I went to work with Dewi on the first kilometre, but after that he dropped and I carried on, so I’m so happy to win the race.

“I always like to run in front and if someone is near I like to work with them but if there’s nobody with me, I’ll just go for it.”

Men: 1 O Ahmed (Birch) 29:25; 2 D Griffiths (Swan) 29:50; 3 J Griffiths (Swan) 30:43; 4 L Sheppard Brown (Card Aths) 30:55; 5 A Bull (Pontypridd R) 31:26

Women: 1 N Wilson (Micky Morris RT) 33:05; 2 N Clatworthy (Card Aths) 35:48; 3 T Beach (Corn) 35:55; 4 A Evans (Les Croup) 36:16; 5 D Bruce (B&W) 36:38

BILLERICAY STRIDERS 10km, Essex, July 6

Overall: 1 S Boxall (S’end) 31:58; 2 P Coates (Brain, M40) 32:06

M50: 1 M Waller (S’end) 35:26

Women: 1 J Stretton (Nuclear) 39:07

W50: 1 M Oxlade 43:07

GOODWOOD GRAND PRIX HALF-MARATHON, West Sussex, July 6

James Baker keeps winning and this was the M45 veteran’s victory number 1196 in all competitions.

Overall: 1 J Baker (chich R, M45) 73:00

Women: 1 E Williams 88:36

HOLLYBANK ECCUP 10, Leeds, West Yorkshire, July 6

Overall: 1 Y Gebregergis (Leeds) 50:36; 2 J Cumings (Ilk) 51:36; 3 N Barry (Sale) 52:49

M45: 1 S Grace (St Ther) 57:54; 2 R Casey (Sheff RC) %7:57

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 60:05

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 62:56

Women: 1 K Brown (Otley) 59:59; 2 C Bell (Hyde P) 62:28

W50: 1 L Horrel (Vegan) 72:02; 2 C Hern (P&B) 72:55

LORDSHILL 10km, Hampshire, July 6

Overall: 1 H Smith (Soton) 31:00; 2 J Copeland (SC Vets, M40) 31:05; 3 J Blacknell (AFD) 31:51

M60: 1 P Horler (Win RC) 39:24

M70: 1 C Fox (N For) 45:14; 2 S Goodwin (Win RC) 45:24

Women: 1 L Locks (AFD, W40) 37:11

W50: 1 E Pearson (AFD) 43:30

W60: 1 L Tyler (Farn R) 44:39; 2 C Searle (And) 45:00

W70: 1 C Woodford (N For) 51:20

LOSTOCK HALL CARNIVAL 5km, Preston, Lancashire, July 5

Overall: 1 J Monk (Preston) 15:13; 2 D Bebbington (B’burn) 15:30

Women: 1 A McAndrew 19:47

W55: 1 S Coulthurst (Wesh) 20:58

NEWPORT PAGNELL CARNIVAL 5km, Buckinghamshire, July 5

Overall: 1 M Elbayan (Col H) 15:16; 2 M Dicks (Mil K) 15:25

M50: 1 S Coombes (L Buzz) 16:14

Women: 1 E Roche (Mil K) 17:20

W40: 1 S Ormerod (St Alb) 18:03

W45: 1 K Godof (Olney) 18:07; 2 H Gibbs (Shenley) 18:49

W50: 1 A Green 19:45

W55: 1 J Martin (Redway) 21:49

W60: 1 D Brent (Mil K) 23:06

DONFASTER 5km, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, July 4

Overall: 1 R Greaves (CoH, M40) 15:47

M50: 1 D Smithers (Knaves) 16:30

M60: 1 S Dunbar (S’aire) 18:59

Women: 1 A Haley (Dunum) 18:48

W50: 1 N Whitaker (CoH) 19:56

W55: 1 J Rooney (Kimber) 21:15; 2 A Johnson (Stain) 21:17

GREAT BENTLEY FRIDAY 5, Essex, July 4

Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips Ph) 26:25

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 30:04; 2 O Dare (Witham) 30:13; 3 P Spowage (Col H) 31:07

Women: 1 H Hogan=Steele (Col H) 30:10

W50: 1 W King (Chelm) 33:41

W60: 1 R Pitman (S’field) 37:21

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 38:00

SALE SIZZLERS 5km, Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester, July 4

Harry Johnson, who was 10th in the Northern cross-country championships, brought an end to the recent local run of successes by Daniel Cliffe by winning with 14:46 in a close race.

It was similarly close in the women’s section where Sarah Dufour-Jackson narrowly headed Sarah Potter after a 16:28 clocking.

In third spot, British W45 all-time fastest Kirsty Longley was a little outside her best but still posted 16:59.

Overall: 1 H Johnson (Hali) 14:46; 2 D Cliffe (HW) 14:50; 3 M Clark (Bury) 15:05; 4 C Rowlinson (Salf) 15:08; 5 S Whitehead (Vale R) 15:21

M50: 1 A Heney (Chorl) 16:41

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 16:58

M65: 1 D Norman (Warr) 19:17

M75: 1 G Williams 24:57

Women: 1 S Dufour-Jackson (Vale R) 16:28; 2 S Potter (Leeds) 16:31; 3 K Longley (Liv PS, W45) 16:59

W40: 1 A Hollingworth (Newc Tri) 17:53

W50: 1 L Dixon (Newc St) 19:42; 2 A Cinoy (Sale) 20:10; 3 N Walker 20;40

W55: 1 J Riley (Riley’s) 20:24; 2 D Broad (Vale R) 21:22

W60: 1 G Shaw (Royt) 22:54; 2 L Sinclair (Stock) 22:43; 3 T Dixon (Chesh DR) 23:35

W70: 1 A Jones (Macc) 26:08

VIC MUSGROVE FAST 5km, Telford, Shropshire, July 3

Overall: 1 T Bentley (Tip) 15:06

M40: 1 M Costello (Shrews) 15:43

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 16:15

M70: 1 P Hough (Shrop) 21:10

Women: 1 K Palfreyman (Hallam) 17:13

W45: 1 N McCluskey (Maldwyn) 19:40

W50: 1 J Cooke (Shrews) 19:09; 2 J Donnelley (Stoke) 19;50; 3 M Vernon (Stoke) 20:11; 4 R Coupe (Telf) 30:38

W55: 1 A Hodgson 21:03

W65: 1 G Bowden (Maldwyn) 23:26

WROXHAM 5km, Norwich, Norfolk, July 3

Logan Smith, who ran a personal best 2:15:23 in this year’s London Marathon, was four seconds inside his previous best when winning in 14:29.

This was in a race where there was quality throughout the age groups of a crowded field where well over 900 finished on a hot evening.

Overall: 1 L Smith (Norw) 14:29; 2 W Cork (Norw) 14:43; 3 H Allcock (Norw) 15:04; 4 Z Houghton (Norw) 15:10; 5 B Eccles (Bure, U17) 15:13; 6 M Bath (Norw RR) 15:15

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 15:42

M50: 1 S Mann (Norw) 16:41

M55: 1 N Bensley (Ryst) 17:38

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 18:49

Women: 1 S Barrett (Norw) 17:06

W40: 1 E Grubb (Norw) 17:38; 2 H Carr (Wym) 17:48

W45: 1 C Cummings (Norw) 18:35

W50: 1 L Knights (Vegan) 21:07; 2 L Robbins (Ryst) 21:20; 3 T Adams (Norw) 21:36

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 22:03

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 21:52; 2 S Roberts (Colt) 22;18; 3 C Henery (Norw) 22;48; 4 P Carr (G Yar) 23:12

W65: 1 J Freeman (Norf G) 23:42; 2 J Clarke (Norw) 24:40

W70: 1 L Cusack (They) 24:56

PIE & PEAS 10km, Prudhoe, Northumberland, July 2

Starting from the Adam & Eve Pub and run over a mixture of Roads and tracks, it was Elswick Harriers; Dan Milton who narrowly led the race back to the pub where the traditional pie a& peas was available.

It was a close race, as Liam Taylor was just three seconds adrift of the winning 33:06 clocking of Milton, as Rebecca Blain took the women’s race.

Overall (part MT): 1 D Milton (Elswick) 33:06; 2 L Taylor (Sund) 33:09; 3 A Muir (Blay) 34:10

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 37:07

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 38:55; 2 J Rippon (Elsw) 39:51

Women: 1 R Blain (Elsw) 38:34; 2 I Bungay (Elsw) 39:00; 3 W Pawsey (NSP, W45) 39:29

W50: 1 R Dadswell (Birt) 40:42

W55: 1 S Stephenson (Elsw) 44:59

W65: 1 J Carnafin 44:23

YATELEY 10km, Hampshire, July 2

Overall: 1 A Matthews (AFD) 32:06

M50: 1 A Hamilton (BMH) 35:11

M60: 1 K Woodward (E&E) 38:53

Women: 1 J Penny (Read) 39:29

W55: 1 S Pankhurst (Brack F) 44:54

EMGP MILYON KEYNES 10km, Buckinghamshire, July 1

With this victory over 10km in 30:29, Dominic Jones not only retained his title here, but has now raced in and won, four road races this year and all have been in this popular evening series.

Overall: 1 D Jones (C&C) 30:29; 2 F Ward (R&N) 31:03

M50: 1 S Fenwick (Harb) 35:37

M60: 1 A Green (North Tri) 38:43

M65: 1 I Van Lokven (Mil K) 40:04

TEAM: 1 R&N 96:03

M40 TEAM: 1 Kettering 2:29:45

Women: 1 A Bourne (R&N) 39:00

W45: 1 H Gibbs (Shenley) 39:19; 2 K Godof (Olney) 39:35

W50: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 41:49; 2 H Heley (Silson) 42:46

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 46:45

TEAM: 1 R&N 2:06:39

W35 TEAM: 1 Bucks & Stowe 2:07:06

HOLME PIERREPONT GRAND PRIX 5, Colwick, Nottinghamshire, July 1

Overall: 1 D Magelela (L Eaton, M45) 26:55

M55: 1 A Taplin (Beest) 28:20; 2 C Jackson (Barrow) 29:51; 3 P Newton (Red RR) 30:02

Women: 1 C Hay (Mansf, W50) 30:39

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km, Exeter, Devon, July 1

Overall: 1 R Barclay-Watt (Exe, U17) 15:06

M60: 1 P Monaghan (S Dev) 18:26

Women: 1 A Gidey (Ex’mth) 16:59

W55: 1 Y Gablinger (SWRR) 20:59

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 21:43; 2 J Reay (Ex’mth) 22;17; 3 S Davies (B&W) 23:34