Swiss athlete runs stunning sprint double in America as Olympians around the world get ready for Tokyo

With most of the world’s leading athletes travelling to Tokyo or winding down their training before the Olympics, it was a relatively quiet last seven days,

Last Tuesday the final pre-Olympic Diamond League was held at Gateshead.

For the women’s report, CLICK HERE

To read the men’s report, CLICK HERE

The European Under-20 Championships took place in Tallinn from July 15-18 too. For our reports, CLICK HERE

For results from Tallinn, CLICK HERE

The weekend also saw the England Athletics Championships in Bedford – for our coverage, CLICK HERE

Result from the EA Championships are in our member-only AW Clubhouse, CLICK HERE

Marietta, USA, July 18

Making the most of perfect conditions, Swiss sprinter Alex Wilson shocked with a 9.84/1.9 100m which betters the European record jointly held by Portugal’s Francis Obikwelu and France’s Jimmy Vicaut.

He also ran a fast 200m in 19.89/1.8 in what would be a Swiss record though it is unknown whether the marks can be ratified. No one finished within a second of him in the 100m.

Trafford, July 13

Olympic-bound British 800m runner Alexandra Bell improved her PB in a mixed race from 1:58.52 to 1:58.34.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Αlexandra Bell (@alexbell1992)

Bryansk, Russia, July 17-18

Polina Miller won the women’s 400m in 51.18 while Vladyslav Doronin managed a 10.23/1.9 and 20.66/-0.7 sprint double.

Cairns, Australia, July 18

Kurtis Marschall won the pole vault with a 5.80m leap.

East Stroudsburg, USA, July 16-17

Maggie Malone improved the US record to win the women’s javelin in 67.40m and Michael Shuey won the men’s event in 85.67m.

Chitose, Japan, July 17

The men’s 1500m saw a Japanese record of 3:35.42 by Kazuki Kawamura while 17-year-old Keita Sato set a Japanese high school record of 3:37.18.

Hiroki Minamoto equalled the Japanese men’s 800m record with 1:45.75 just ahead of Sho Kawamoto’s 1:45.83 and Mikuto Kaneko’s 1:45.85.

There was also a Japanese record in the women’s 1500m of 4:04.08 by Nozomi Tanaka.

Junior Caroline Kariba won the 3000m in a 8:47.85 PB.

Simon Musio ran 13:24.17 to win the men’s 5000m ahead of under-20 Patrick Kinyanjui’s 13:25.57 while James Muoki won a different race in 13:19.92.

Graz, Austria, July 17

Lukas Weisshaidinger won the discus with 64.54m while Ramil Guliyev gained a 10.12/2.1 and 20.58/1.9 sprint double.

Ninove, Belgium, July 17

Isaac Kimeli won the 5000m in 13:21.34 while Brimin Kiprotich won the 1500m in 3:36.75.

In the women’s 800m, German Maitje Kolberg won in 1:59.24.

Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley won the 400m in a PB 51.70.

Thum, Germany, July 16

Tokyo javelin favourite Johannes Vetter won his final pre-Olympic meeting with 86.48m.

Tomas Stanek (21.12m) and former world champion Christina Schwanitz (18.63m) were the shot winners while Daniel Jasinski won the discus with a meeting record 66.67m with Olympic champion Christoph Harting second with 63.83m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Vetter (@johannes_vetter)

Joensuu, Finland, July 14

Reigning world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene cleared 2.00m at the first attempt but missed out on 2.04m.

Mikko Paavola won the pole vault with a 5.71m leap.

Steeplechaser Tapi Raitanen won over the 3000m flat in 7:49.00 over Australian Ben Buckingham’s 7:49.85.

Lapinlahti, Finland, July 17

Australian Isobel Batt-Doyle won the women’s 5000m in 15:16.19.

Elmo Lakka won the 110m hurdles in 13:49/-0.3.

Soar MK 5000 PB Special, Milton Keynes, July 17

Jack Rowe won the men’s 5000m in 13:41.40 from Jake Smith’s 13:48.00 and Conor Bradley’s 13:50.05 PB.

Three of the first four set PBs in the women’s race as Abbie Donnelly’s 15:42.65 held off Morag Millar’s 15:43.57 with Jenny Nesbitt a close third in 15:44.90.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOAR MK5000 PB Special (@mk5000pbspecial)

Novo Mesto, Slovenia, July 14

Newly crowned European Under-23 champion Kristjan Ceh started with a meeting record 66.70m and improved to the 66.84m before a final throw of 67.72m.

Birmingham, July 14

Kyle Langford won a mile in 3:59.14 and led a closely chasing further half-dozen to sub-four minutes.

Aldi Chester 10km, July 18

Daniel Jarvis won the men’s race in 30:37 from Dougie Musson (30:51) while Sonia Samuels (34:45) won the women’s from Sophie Wallis (35:26).

Brighton Phoenix 10km, Brighton and Hove, July 14

Finn McNally won in a time of 30:44 while Emma Navesey was first woman home in 36:51.

Prince Bishops Durham City 10km, July 15

Cameron Allan won the men’s race in 32:23. Former world marathon record-holder Paula Radcliffe eased round in the 5km (25:43) and was outsprinted by her children Raphael and Isla (25:37) (pictured below)!

Herts 10km, Hemel Hempstead, July 18

British ultra international Sam Amend won the women’s 10km by almost two minutes in 38:09.

Sri Chinmoy 10km, Battersea, July 17

Nick Bowker won by just two seconds from Ed Chuck in a PB 31:23 to 31:25 with top Vet Nick Torry a close third in 31:36. Rose Harvey was clearly first woman in a PB 33:36.

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse