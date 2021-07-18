A sun-drenched Bedford staged the England Athletics Senior and Disability Track and Field Championships on Saturday and Sunday

Andy Robertson won the men’s 100m at the England Athletics Championships in Bedford on Saturday (July 17) after finishing just four thousandths of a second ahead of Eugene Amo-Dadzie.

The duo ran 10.20 with Tommy Ramdhan close behind with 10.24 then Adam Thomas, who clocked 10.25.

Nia Wedderburn-Goodison is still only 16 but she took the senior women’s 100m title at Bedford with 11.69 from Leonie Ashmeade’s 11.73.

Paralympics champion Sophie Hahn (above, right) was also in fine form and a few days after victory at the televised grand prix in Gateshead she won at Bedford with 13.02.

Ben Claridge beat Tom Dodd to the men’s 800m title in 1:49.34, whereas Isobel Ives took the women’s two-lap final in 2:06.84.

In the field, Craig Murch impressed with a hat-trick of hammer titles, this time with a best throw of 72.94m.

Hayley McLean got the action on Sunday (July 18) off to a great start with a 56.08 win in the women’s 400m hurdles from Nicole Kendall’s 56.11. Chris McAlister was also in form, too, in the men’s event with an impressive 49.75 win.

Many of the British Olympic team have already travelled to Tokyo but Morgan Lake had not set off yet and she stretched her legs in the high jump in Bedford with a 1.86m win.

The 24-year-old is due to set off to Japan on the Monday and will travel with confidence.

Back on the track Vicky Ohuruogu ran a 400m PB of 52.37 to take the women’s 400m gold and her first national title. Efe Okoro, meanwhile, won the men’s 400m in 46.40.

In the men’s 200m, former European under-20 champion Toby Harries beat 100m champion Robertson to the 200m title in 20.82 (1.0).

