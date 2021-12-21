Pre-Christmas road races including the Saltwell 10km and the Friday Under the Lights Christmas 5 at Battersea

BLAST RUNNING SANTA DASH, Edinburgh, December 19

Overall (7km):

1 F Menzies (U20) 35:19

2 S Marshall (W50) 36:14

3 S Edmond 36:24

Women:

1 Marshall 36:14

2 L Lorraine 37:10

3 D Ross (W50) 37:25

Overall (14km):

1 G Coull 58:00

2 L Richardson (W) 59:21

3 L Lessels (W40) 62:28

Women:

1 Richardson 59:21

2 Lessels 62:28

3 C Gilchrist (Ferran, W55) 70:36

Overall (HM):

1 S Johnston (Edin, M40) 72:20

2 B Kinghorn 76:50

3 D Macqueen (Penic, M40) 77:41

Women:

1 J Rainger (W40) 84:15

2 A Ewing 88:27

3 M Ferguson 88:51

TRAVELLERS 6, Denby Dale, December 19

Overall:

1 S Hinchcliffe (Barns, M35) 32:43

2 H Carter (Spen) 37:31

3 T Sellers (Wake, M35) 38:16

Women:

1 H Roby (Long) 41:20

2 K Sharp (Denby Dale AC, W35) 45:01

3 S Ward (Abbey R) 45:42

WOLVES WINTER WARMER 5, Wolverhampton, December 19

Overall:

1 P Nicholls (Tip, M35) 25:38

2 J Bonser (W&B) 26:22

3 J Harris (W&B) 26:24

Women:

1 A Samuels (W&B) 27:15

2 L Cooper (Shrews) 28:52

3 L Evans 32:53

Chippenham Shortest Day Runs, Wiltshire, December 19

Overall (10km):

1 T Dau 33:40

2 L Culliford (Mendip Tri) 34:20

3 A Mapstone 35:34

M70: 1 S Heavens (Woott B) 45:03

Women:

1 M Chilton (B&W) 40:06

2 V Potts (B&W) 41:19

3 A Ford (B&W) 45:36

Overall (10M):

1 J Suttle (B&W) 56:29

2 C Chessell (Swin, M40) 59:11

2 P Daniels (Calne) 60:06

Women:

1 S Smith (N Som) 72:24

2 F Geraghty (Serp, W40) 74:43

3 R Perrett 74:55

Hullavington Secret Santa 10, Wiltshire, December 19

Overall:

1 J Cracknell (L Goat) 53:44

2 J Pitcher (Emersons) 57:50

3 D Coleman (Pembroke) 62:31

M55: 1 J Butterworth (St Mary’s Tri) 65:15

Women:

1 E Pitcher (Emersons) 70:00

2 L Midwinter (Corsh, W40) 71:26

3 L Soto (Chipp) 71:37

Run Richmond Park 10km, December 19

Overall:

1 B Mulcahy (M40) 35:34

2 P Riddleston 38:22

3 D Springer 39:20

Women:

1 Z Miller 44:22

2 H Marsh-Smith 44;39

3 C Heslop 46:51

Waterside 10, Grafham Water, Cambridgeshire, December 19

Overall:

1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 52:47

2 H Chamberlayne 58:54

3 B Palmer (Camb Tri) 59:28

Women:

1 B Wright 63:41

2 M Folland 70:09

3 P Meseguer-Bernal (W45) 76:42

W45: 1 S Hill (Farn R) 3:22:35; 2 T Reason (Gade V) 3:28:58

W60: 1 J North 3:55:13

Overall (13.1M):

1 J Fairs (N40) 74:58

2 B Hall (Inv EK) 78:03

3 E Hughes (Farn R, W40) 80:45

Women:

1 C Brown 88:17

2 A Sykes 93:28

3 K Ward (Hasle, W40) 96:27

W55: 1 J Humphreys (Solent) 1:42:27; 2 V Lowe (Alton) 1:42:56

Overall (10km): 1 J Stoddart (Henf) 34:20

Women: 1 K Slater (Fare) 40:40

PHOENIX – CHRISTMAS PIRATES RUN, Walton-on-Thames, December 18

Overall (HM):

1 A Barnes 94:20

2 A Wyeth 1:55:17

3 C Lewis 2:03:47

Women:

1 R Coleman 2:09:25

2 C Blunden 2:22:09

3 G Lofthouse 2:26:45

Overall (Mar):

1 N Hollingsworth 3:41:21

2 H Virk 3:43:31

3 T Stevenson 3:43:52

Women:

1 C Moore 4:28:57

2 L Doy (Wimb W, W55) 4:29:51

3 J Lightfoot 4:37:51

Overall (7H):

1 O Dawson 47.5

2 E Ismail De Sanchez 31.7

3 V Brewster (W) 26.4

Women: 1 Brewster 26.4

RONNIE WALKER SALTWELL 10km, Gateshead, December 18

On a tough course around the park with 500 feet of climbing, English National Cross-Country champion Calum Johnson won by over two minutes in a time of 30:09.

Alyson Dixon, who claimed she was fuelled by six bottles of Heineken and a large gin the night before, was a clear women’s winner in 37:02. It was her eighth win at the event.

Amy Fuller (37:45) and Justina Heslop (37:57) completed the top three.

Overall:

1 C Johnson (Gate) 30:09

2 C Allan (H&P) 32:12

3 S Jackson (Sun) 32:46

M60: 1 I Norman (Heat) 39:29

Women:

1 A Dixon (Sun S, W40) 37:02

2 A Fuller (Els) 37:45

3 J Heslop (Els, W40) 37:57

TAVY 5km, Tavistock, December 18

Overall:

1 N Barkell (Tav, M35) 16:43

2 J Cooper (Erme, M35) 18:07

3 E Ryder (Tav, W) 18:14

M75: 1 A Houghton (Tav) 24:31

Women:

1 Ryder 18:14

2 F German (SWRR) 19:05

3 C Walker (Tav, U17) 19:10

FRIDAY UNDER THE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS 5, Battersea Park, December 17

In excellent conditions, the first 13 broke 24 minutes and 12 of them set PBs as former UK cross-country champion Mahamed Mahamed won in 23:20 ahead of Liam Dee’s 23:24 which put the pair top of the UK rankings for 5 miles in 2021.

Tonbridge pairing Lucy Reid (26:26) and Nicole Taylor (26:30) did likewise in the women’s race to head the UK women’s rankings.

Overall:

1 M Mahamed (Soton) 23:20

2 L Dee (SB) 23:24

3 M Bergin (Bed C) 23:42

4 C Brisley (NEB, U20) 23:44

5 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 23:45

6 B Alcock (Bed C) 23:45

7 J Sanderson (G&G) 23:48

8 E de Mello (Hallam) 23:50

9 A Lennan (Soton) 23:53

10 A Bruce-Littlewood (Soton) 23:54

11 H Brodie (Bed C, U20) 23:55

12 D Mulryan (TVH) 23:57

13 A Brecker (Belg) 23:58

14 S Halsted (Brack) 24:04

15 W Mycroft (C&C) 24:09

16 P Hart (Soton) 24:12

17 N Torry (Serp, M40) 24:16

18 D Cliffe (HW) 24:18

19 K Gibson (THH) 24:19

20 F Richardson (C&T) 24:21

21 C Wyllie (DMV) 24:23

22 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 24:32

23 C Eastaugh (HW) 24:33

24 E Ahmed (ESM, U20) 24:34

25 F Slemeck (HW) 24:34

26 J Hall (Wharf) 24:35

27 C Haywood (High) 24:35

28 J Poole (Serp, M35) 24:36

29 J O’Hara (Soton) 24:38

30 D Bradley (Ton) 24:39

31 O Carrington (HW) 24:43

32 M Hashi (ESM) 24:44

33 S Renfer (High) 24:48

34 A Millbery (VP&TH) 25:01

35 D Bradford (Roth) 25:03

36 N Impey (Rane, M35) 25:05

37 B Brewster (Soton) 25:08

38 J Trigwell (NEB) 25:17

39 M Hill (Leeds C, M45) 25:28

40 S Knee-Robinson (Bed C) 25:38

41 J Fox (Belg) 25:40

42 J Creegan (HW) 25:42

43 T Mackay (Fulham) 25:47

44 A Winterbottom (Win, M35) 25:56

45 C McNally (Belg) 25:59

M45: 2 A Whitwam (Morp) 27:07

M50: 1 W Pitt (Kent) 27:51

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 29:16

U20: 4 A Lane (Ashf) 26:25

Women:

1 L Reid (Ton) 26:26

2 N Taylor (Ton) 26:30

3 T McCormick (Vale R) 27:11

4 S Harris (Herne H) 27:55

5 N Griffiths (Soton) 28:27

6 I Amos (Ton, U20) 29:32

7 J Leane (ESM) 29:58

W35: 1 M Lomba (Wimb W) 30:24

LEICESTER CITY WINTER 5km, Leicester, December 16

Overall:

1 D Millward (Middlesborough AC) 16:41

2 M Powell (Leic C, M40) 16:57

3 G Singh (M40) 17:29

M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 18:54

Women:

1 E Hall (W End) 19:29

2 E Geary (W&SV, U15) 19:45

3 L Ellis (W End) 20:14

WESTON PROM 5, Weston-Super-Mare, December 16

Overall:

1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:34

2 B Rawlins (W’bury) 25:43

3 C Selman (Weston) 26:24

M45: 1 K Summers (Weston) 27:40

M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28:00

Women:

1 H Taunton (Taun) 28:03

2 J Beckingham (S’ville) 28:39

3 K Dicks (GWR) 29:43

W40: 1 V Ratcliffe 31:56

NOTTINGHAM WINTER 5km, Nottingham, December 15

Overall:

1 M Campion (Notts) 15:59

2 W Bowran (St Alb) 16:20

3 L Stringer (Nott U, U20) 17:23

Women:

1 J Blizard (Roth, W45) 18:26

2 R Challender (Notts, U17) 19:41

3 L Lacey (Beeston) 20:05

Derby Midweek races, December 15

Overall (5km):

1 A Barber (Harb) 15:22

2 R Wardle (R’cliffe) 15:23

3 C Neace (Wreake) 15:24

4 T Hattee (Corby) 15:46

M55: 1 C Booth (R Royce) 19:00

Women:

1 N Elliott (Notts) 18:49

2 H Marathu (Holme P) 19:40

3 L Insley (Der, W50) 20:15

W50: 2 L Phillips (Shelton) 22:47

W55: 1 J Burke (Der) 22:20

Overall (1M):

1 M Kerr (Shelt) 5:12

2 G Lowry (Sheff RC, M55) 5:27

3 N Raj (Derw, M50) 5:31

Women:

1 R Chamberlain (M’over, W40) 6:41

2 L Phillips (Shelt, W50) 6:59

3 H Josephs (Cannon, W40) 7:00

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, December 14

Overall:

1 L Waterman-evans (L’aber) 18:19

2 A Maciver (SMBRC, M40) 21:05

3 J Heemsbergen 21:06

Women:

1 L Oldham 23:36

2 S Patrick 36:08