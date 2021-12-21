Pre-Christmas road races including the Saltwell 10km and the Friday Under the Lights Christmas 5 at Battersea
BLAST RUNNING SANTA DASH, Edinburgh, December 19
Overall (7km):
1 F Menzies (U20) 35:19
2 S Marshall (W50) 36:14
3 S Edmond 36:24
Women:
1 Marshall 36:14
2 L Lorraine 37:10
3 D Ross (W50) 37:25
Overall (14km):
1 G Coull 58:00
2 L Richardson (W) 59:21
3 L Lessels (W40) 62:28
Women:
1 Richardson 59:21
2 Lessels 62:28
3 C Gilchrist (Ferran, W55) 70:36
Overall (HM):
1 S Johnston (Edin, M40) 72:20
2 B Kinghorn 76:50
3 D Macqueen (Penic, M40) 77:41
Women:
1 J Rainger (W40) 84:15
2 A Ewing 88:27
3 M Ferguson 88:51
TRAVELLERS 6, Denby Dale, December 19
Overall:
1 S Hinchcliffe (Barns, M35) 32:43
2 H Carter (Spen) 37:31
3 T Sellers (Wake, M35) 38:16
Women:
1 H Roby (Long) 41:20
2 K Sharp (Denby Dale AC, W35) 45:01
3 S Ward (Abbey R) 45:42
WOLVES WINTER WARMER 5, Wolverhampton, December 19
Overall:
1 P Nicholls (Tip, M35) 25:38
2 J Bonser (W&B) 26:22
3 J Harris (W&B) 26:24
Women:
1 A Samuels (W&B) 27:15
2 L Cooper (Shrews) 28:52
3 L Evans 32:53
Chippenham Shortest Day Runs, Wiltshire, December 19
Overall (10km):
1 T Dau 33:40
2 L Culliford (Mendip Tri) 34:20
3 A Mapstone 35:34
M70: 1 S Heavens (Woott B) 45:03
Women:
1 M Chilton (B&W) 40:06
2 V Potts (B&W) 41:19
3 A Ford (B&W) 45:36
Overall (10M):
1 J Suttle (B&W) 56:29
2 C Chessell (Swin, M40) 59:11
2 P Daniels (Calne) 60:06
Women:
1 S Smith (N Som) 72:24
2 F Geraghty (Serp, W40) 74:43
3 R Perrett 74:55
Hullavington Secret Santa 10, Wiltshire, December 19
Overall:
1 J Cracknell (L Goat) 53:44
2 J Pitcher (Emersons) 57:50
3 D Coleman (Pembroke) 62:31
M55: 1 J Butterworth (St Mary’s Tri) 65:15
Women:
1 E Pitcher (Emersons) 70:00
2 L Midwinter (Corsh, W40) 71:26
3 L Soto (Chipp) 71:37
Run Richmond Park 10km, December 19
Overall:
1 B Mulcahy (M40) 35:34
2 P Riddleston 38:22
3 D Springer 39:20
Women:
1 Z Miller 44:22
2 H Marsh-Smith 44;39
3 C Heslop 46:51
Waterside 10, Grafham Water, Cambridgeshire, December 19
Overall:
1 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 52:47
2 H Chamberlayne 58:54
3 B Palmer (Camb Tri) 59:28
Women:
1 B Wright 63:41
2 M Folland 70:09
3 P Meseguer-Bernal (W45) 76:42
W45: 1 S Hill (Farn R) 3:22:35; 2 T Reason (Gade V) 3:28:58
W60: 1 J North 3:55:13
Overall (13.1M):
1 J Fairs (N40) 74:58
2 B Hall (Inv EK) 78:03
3 E Hughes (Farn R, W40) 80:45
Women:
1 C Brown 88:17
2 A Sykes 93:28
3 K Ward (Hasle, W40) 96:27
W55: 1 J Humphreys (Solent) 1:42:27; 2 V Lowe (Alton) 1:42:56
Overall (10km): 1 J Stoddart (Henf) 34:20
Women: 1 K Slater (Fare) 40:40
PHOENIX – CHRISTMAS PIRATES RUN, Walton-on-Thames, December 18
Overall (HM):
1 A Barnes 94:20
2 A Wyeth 1:55:17
3 C Lewis 2:03:47
Women:
1 R Coleman 2:09:25
2 C Blunden 2:22:09
3 G Lofthouse 2:26:45
Overall (Mar):
1 N Hollingsworth 3:41:21
2 H Virk 3:43:31
3 T Stevenson 3:43:52
Women:
1 C Moore 4:28:57
2 L Doy (Wimb W, W55) 4:29:51
3 J Lightfoot 4:37:51
Overall (7H):
1 O Dawson 47.5
2 E Ismail De Sanchez 31.7
3 V Brewster (W) 26.4
Women: 1 Brewster 26.4
RONNIE WALKER SALTWELL 10km, Gateshead, December 18
On a tough course around the park with 500 feet of climbing, English National Cross-Country champion Calum Johnson won by over two minutes in a time of 30:09.
Alyson Dixon, who claimed she was fuelled by six bottles of Heineken and a large gin the night before, was a clear women’s winner in 37:02. It was her eighth win at the event.
Amy Fuller (37:45) and Justina Heslop (37:57) completed the top three.
Overall:
1 C Johnson (Gate) 30:09
2 C Allan (H&P) 32:12
3 S Jackson (Sun) 32:46
M60: 1 I Norman (Heat) 39:29
Women:
1 A Dixon (Sun S, W40) 37:02
2 A Fuller (Els) 37:45
3 J Heslop (Els, W40) 37:57
Full results on Power of 10 here
TAVY 5km, Tavistock, December 18
Overall:
1 N Barkell (Tav, M35) 16:43
2 J Cooper (Erme, M35) 18:07
3 E Ryder (Tav, W) 18:14
M75: 1 A Houghton (Tav) 24:31
Women:
1 Ryder 18:14
2 F German (SWRR) 19:05
3 C Walker (Tav, U17) 19:10
FRIDAY UNDER THE LIGHTS CHRISTMAS 5, Battersea Park, December 17
In excellent conditions, the first 13 broke 24 minutes and 12 of them set PBs as former UK cross-country champion Mahamed Mahamed won in 23:20 ahead of Liam Dee’s 23:24 which put the pair top of the UK rankings for 5 miles in 2021.
Tonbridge pairing Lucy Reid (26:26) and Nicole Taylor (26:30) did likewise in the women’s race to head the UK women’s rankings.
Overall:
1 M Mahamed (Soton) 23:20
2 L Dee (SB) 23:24
3 M Bergin (Bed C) 23:42
4 C Brisley (NEB, U20) 23:44
5 S Gebreselassie (Belg) 23:45
6 B Alcock (Bed C) 23:45
7 J Sanderson (G&G) 23:48
8 E de Mello (Hallam) 23:50
9 A Lennan (Soton) 23:53
10 A Bruce-Littlewood (Soton) 23:54
11 H Brodie (Bed C, U20) 23:55
12 D Mulryan (TVH) 23:57
13 A Brecker (Belg) 23:58
14 S Halsted (Brack) 24:04
15 W Mycroft (C&C) 24:09
16 P Hart (Soton) 24:12
17 N Torry (Serp, M40) 24:16
18 D Cliffe (HW) 24:18
19 K Gibson (THH) 24:19
20 F Richardson (C&T) 24:21
21 C Wyllie (DMV) 24:23
22 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 24:32
23 C Eastaugh (HW) 24:33
24 E Ahmed (ESM, U20) 24:34
25 F Slemeck (HW) 24:34
26 J Hall (Wharf) 24:35
27 C Haywood (High) 24:35
28 J Poole (Serp, M35) 24:36
29 J O’Hara (Soton) 24:38
30 D Bradley (Ton) 24:39
31 O Carrington (HW) 24:43
32 M Hashi (ESM) 24:44
33 S Renfer (High) 24:48
34 A Millbery (VP&TH) 25:01
35 D Bradford (Roth) 25:03
36 N Impey (Rane, M35) 25:05
37 B Brewster (Soton) 25:08
38 J Trigwell (NEB) 25:17
39 M Hill (Leeds C, M45) 25:28
40 S Knee-Robinson (Bed C) 25:38
41 J Fox (Belg) 25:40
42 J Creegan (HW) 25:42
43 T Mackay (Fulham) 25:47
44 A Winterbottom (Win, M35) 25:56
45 C McNally (Belg) 25:59
M45: 2 A Whitwam (Morp) 27:07
M50: 1 W Pitt (Kent) 27:51
M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 29:16
U20: 4 A Lane (Ashf) 26:25
Women:
1 L Reid (Ton) 26:26
2 N Taylor (Ton) 26:30
3 T McCormick (Vale R) 27:11
4 S Harris (Herne H) 27:55
5 N Griffiths (Soton) 28:27
6 I Amos (Ton, U20) 29:32
7 J Leane (ESM) 29:58
W35: 1 M Lomba (Wimb W) 30:24
LEICESTER CITY WINTER 5km, Leicester, December 16
Overall:
1 D Millward (Middlesborough AC) 16:41
2 M Powell (Leic C, M40) 16:57
3 G Singh (M40) 17:29
M60: 1 B Whitehead (Kett) 18:54
Women:
1 E Hall (W End) 19:29
2 E Geary (W&SV, U15) 19:45
3 L Ellis (W End) 20:14
WESTON PROM 5, Weston-Super-Mare, December 16
Overall:
1 B Robinson (B&W) 24:34
2 B Rawlins (W’bury) 25:43
3 C Selman (Weston) 26:24
M45: 1 K Summers (Weston) 27:40
M50: 1 S Wood (Cleve) 28:00
Women:
1 H Taunton (Taun) 28:03
2 J Beckingham (S’ville) 28:39
3 K Dicks (GWR) 29:43
W40: 1 V Ratcliffe 31:56
NOTTINGHAM WINTER 5km, Nottingham, December 15
Overall:
1 M Campion (Notts) 15:59
2 W Bowran (St Alb) 16:20
3 L Stringer (Nott U, U20) 17:23
Women:
1 J Blizard (Roth, W45) 18:26
2 R Challender (Notts, U17) 19:41
3 L Lacey (Beeston) 20:05
Derby Midweek races, December 15
Overall (5km):
1 A Barber (Harb) 15:22
2 R Wardle (R’cliffe) 15:23
3 C Neace (Wreake) 15:24
4 T Hattee (Corby) 15:46
M55: 1 C Booth (R Royce) 19:00
Women:
1 N Elliott (Notts) 18:49
2 H Marathu (Holme P) 19:40
3 L Insley (Der, W50) 20:15
W50: 2 L Phillips (Shelton) 22:47
W55: 1 J Burke (Der) 22:20
Overall (1M):
1 M Kerr (Shelt) 5:12
2 G Lowry (Sheff RC, M55) 5:27
3 N Raj (Derw, M50) 5:31
Women:
1 R Chamberlain (M’over, W40) 6:41
2 L Phillips (Shelt, W50) 6:59
3 H Josephs (Cannon, W40) 7:00
BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, December 14
Overall:
1 L Waterman-evans (L’aber) 18:19
2 A Maciver (SMBRC, M40) 21:05
3 J Heemsbergen 21:06
Women:
1 L Oldham 23:36
2 S Patrick 36:08