American runs 9.77 for 100m and Brit long jumps 6.90m to make impact on world 100m and UK long jump all-time lists

It was another busy week with plenty of action worldwide.

There was a world record for Sifan Hassan and British wins for Dina Asher-Smith, Jemma Reekie and Jake Wightman at the Continental Tour Gold in Hengelo with Daryll Neita going second on the UK all-time 100m rankings. For more details click here

For details of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 10.61 100m in Jamaica to go second in the world all-time rankings click here

Read our coverage from the Müller British 10,000m Championships and European 10,000m Cup here and here

News from the WPA European Para Championships can he seen here

For earlier midweek action which included Holly Bradshaw’s British outdoor pole vault record and an American all-comers’ record at 1500m for Josh Kerr click here

Miramar, USA, June 5

Trayvon Bromell set a world-leading 100m of 9.77/1.5 ahead of Marvin Bracy’s 9.85 and it moved him to seventh all-time.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah achieved a 10.87/1.2 and 22.54/1.2 sprint double. In the 100m Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta was second in 10.96 and Briana Williams third in 10.97. Bartoletta was also second in the long jump with 6.75/3.7 behind Canadian Christabel Nettey’s 6.78/2.7.

Nigerian Tobi Amusan clocked a wind-assisted 12.44/2.2 in the 100m hurdles final and 12.43/4.5 in the heats.

Michael Dickson won the 110m hurdles in 13.16/2.6 to defeat Ronald Levy’s 13.23. World record-holder Dalilah Muhammad won the 400m hurdles in 54.50.

Chula Vista, USA, June 6

Jazmin Sawyers went equal fourth on the all-time UK long jump rankings with her Olympic qualifying 6.90m victory with the wind reading at a very helpful 1.9m/sec tailwind. Quanesha Burks was a close second with 6.85m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmin Sawyers (@jazminsawyers)

La Coruna, Spain, June 5

The top 10 athletes in the men’s 20km walk bettered the Olympic standard of 1:21:00 including Britain’s Callum Wilkinson in a race won by Diego Garcia in 1:19:37. Sweden’s Perseus Karlstrom was second in 1:19:44.

Wilkinson, who was sixth, achieved 1:20:32 to go second all-time among British athletes. British record-holder Tom Bosworth did a season’s best of 81:37.

Five women bettered the Olympic qualifying time of 1:31:00 in a race won by Colombian Sandra Arenas with 1:28:24.

I’m going to the Olympic Games!

Thank you to everyone who’s had a part in my journey, you’ve all helped make my childhood dream come true.@RM_Heffernan @BritAthletics @MaurtenOfficial pic.twitter.com/qRjY5ftmP4 — Callum Wilkinson (@CWilko97) June 5, 2021

Tatabanya, Hungary, June 5

Britain’s Taylor Campbell won the hammer with a PB and Olympic qualifying 78.23m which puts him second all-time in the UK and moved into the world top 10 for 2021.

Ukrainian Iryna Gerashchenko won the high jump on 1.94m from Morgan Lake and Emily Borthwick’s 1.92m.

I HAVE QUALIFIED FOR TOKYO OLYMPICS!!!! 😳😳😳PB 78.23m. I’m in absolute shock right now. I have dreamt about this moment so many times since I was a kid. 🇬🇧❤️ pic.twitter.com/UyPFgKOQyu — Taylor Campbell (@TaylorLC1996) June 5, 2021

BMC Regional Races/GAA Miler Meeting Open, Linwood, June 4

Fiona Matheson, who still holds some W50 records, gained her first UK W60 mark with a 3000m time of 10:58.85 to take just over seven seconds from Angela Copson’s record. The former 1:45.66 800m performer Paul Forbes went top of the UK M60 rankings with a 2:15.30 time which moves him to fifth all-time in his age group.

Carlisle Track Club 10km, June 3

A week after his 65th birthday Alastair Walker made an impressive age group debut by setting a British M65 record of 35:59 to take two seconds off fellow Scot Willie Marshall’s mark from 1993.

National Athletics League, Premier London North, Lee Valley, June 6

Scott Lincoln won the shot with 20.02m, Nick Percy the discus with 62.87m and Chris Bennett the hammer with 73.04m.

Sodertalje Sweden, June 6

Lawrence Okoye won the discus with 64.02m and Fanny Roos won the women’s shot with 18.82m.

German Championships, Braunschweig, June 5

European javelin champion Christin Hussong won with a 63.30m final throw while Oleg Zernikel added 20cm to his pole vault PB with a Tokyo qualifier of 5.80m.

Robert Farken won the 1500m in a championship record and Olympic qualifier of 3:34.64 to erase Thomas Wessinghage’s mark in 1977.

World and European champion Malaika Mihambo won the long jump with 6.62m.

Tottori, Japan, June 6

There was a Japanese 100m record by Ryota Yamagata 9.95/2.0 as he won from Shuhei Tada’s 10.01.

Masumi Aoki equalled the Japanese 100m hurdles record in 12.87/1.8) just ahead of the previous record-holder Asuka Terada’s 12.89.

Niigata, Japan, June 6

Yuki Hashioka jumped 8.23/1.3 in the long jump while Ren Tazawa won the 10,000m in 27:52.52.

Greek Championships, Patra, Greece, June 5

Miltiádis Tentóglou achieved the world’s second longest jump of the year with 8.48/0.1.

Katerina Stefanídi missed the morning qualification and guested in the final with a 4.75m leap as Nikoléta Kiriakopoúlou won the title with a 4.65m vault.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katerina Stefanidi (@stefanidi_katerina)

Moscow, Russia, June 5

World champion Anzhelika Sidorova cleared 4.80m in the pole vault while Yelena Sokolova 6.82/1.2 won the long jump.

Pierre Benite, France, June 5

Renaud Lavillenie achieved his 159th jump over 5.80m to win the competition with that height.

Small States Championships, Serravalle, SMR, June 5

Andrian Mardare from Moldova won the javelin with 84.26m.

Zofingen, Switzerland, June 5

European indoor pole vault champion Angelica Moser opened her outdoor season with a 4.60m leap.

Oordegem, Belgium, June 5

There were British wins for Joseph Brier at 400m in 45.94 and Alex Knibbs took the 400m hurdles in 49.82.

Gold Coast, Australia, June 5

Peter Bol won the 800m in an Olympic qualifying 1:44.88 while Jade Lally won the women’s discus with a 57.63m throw.

Havana, Cuba, June 4-5

Andy Diaz won the triple jump with a 17.63/1.6 leap while Juan Miguel Echevarria won the long jump with 8.30/-0.1.

Eldoret City Marathon, Kenya, June 6

Victor Kipchirchir won in 2:08:56 from Leonard Langat (2:10:49) and Emmanuel Bor (2:11:10) despite the 2000 plus metres of altitude. Mercy Kipchumba won the women’s race in 2:28:10 from Judith Korir (2:28:31) and Jackline Chelal (2:29:47).

Moscow, Russia, June 6

European medalist Timur Morgunov cleared 5.90m in the pole vault in an event held indoors because of rain.

Salon de Provence, France, June 6

Anthony Ammirati, who is only 17 years old, cleared a French under-20 record of 5.72m and he won on countback from Renaud Lavillenie, Valentin Lavillenie, Ethan Cormont and Thibaut Collet.

Montelimar, France, June 6

Lolassonn Djouhan won the discus with an Olympic standard 66.66.

Rhyl 5km, June 5

M40 Andrew Davies, who ran 2:15:50 in the British Olympic marathon trials, was a clear winner in 14:31 which frustratingly missed the UK leading mark in the age group by two seconds.

Prairie View, USA, June 6

Valarie Allman threw 67.74m in the women’s discus.

