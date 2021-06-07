Maria Lyle and Zak Skinner are among five British winners on the final day of the event in Bydgoszcz

Maria Lyle in the women’s T35 100m and Zak Skinner in the men’s T13 long jump both set championship records on the final day of the WPA European Para Championships in Poland on Saturday (June 5).

British winners also included Aled Davies in the men’s F63 shot put, Libby Clegg and Chris Clarke in the women’s T11 200m and Fabienne André in the women’s T34 800m on the final day.

This means GB & NI won 14 gold medals in total during the event.

Lyle, 21, had already won the 200m title earlier in the championships and on Saturday sealed a sprints double.

She crossed the line in 14.39 (1.1), knocking over half-a-second off the European record she set at her debut championships in 2014 at the age of just 14.

She said: “I am really happy to win another gold. My start was good, maybe I just tightened up a wee bit, but overall, I’m happy with my race and it’s nice to have the opportunity to put your training into practice.

“I am happy with where I am and my coach and I decided to come here in preparation for Tokyo, hopefully, in a couple of months, just to get that feel of big champs, going through a call room and all the normal procedures, so I’m really lucky to be selected and be part of a great team. It’s been really nice to be part of the team.”

Skinner also did the double as the 22-year-old set a championship record to win in the men’s T13 long jump to add to his T13 100m gold from earlier in the championships.

It was a brilliant battle between Skinner and Spain’s Ivan Jose Cano Blanco as the Spaniard took the lead in round two, surpassing Skinner’s first round attempt of 6.69m (+0.2m/s) by 10cm. But the advantage was soon back with Skinner.

Taking to the runway for round three, the Loughborough athlete knew he needed a response and he delivered superbly; recording a personal best and Championship record distance of 6.92m (-1.5).

André she claimed her second gold medal of her debut European Championships to ensure it was a golden end for British squad. Having won gold in the women’s T34 100m on Thursday, the Weir Archer Academy athlete was back on the track in the women’s T34 800m, the final event in Bydgoszcz.

She took the race on from the front, ensuring she had the advantage over Russia’s Veronika Doronina as the athletes broke away from their lanes on the opening lap. Always holding an advantage, André made her move with 200m to go, finishing nearly seven seconds quicker than Doronina.

André’s time of 2:15.18 not only sealed another gold medal but also lowered her PB to 2:15.18 and she said: “To come away with a PB in the 800m and a gold medal is incredible. This is the last event of the Championships, so it is mad to be the last British athlete competing and I’m just really happy to finish it strongly. I’m looking forward to more opportunities, hopefully, in the future.”

Clegg and Clarke won gold in a thrilling women’s T11 200m final which saw the pair need to use all their experience and teamwork to claim the title in what was only their third race together in five years.

They crossed the line in 27.41 (+0.7) to seal another major championship title and Clegg, who became a mother in 2019, said: “This has been a long journey for us to get to this point. It hasn’t been the easiest five years so to win a gold medal at a European Championships is amazing. Any sort of international medal you have to be happy with. I’m so pleased I get to take a medal home for Edward.

“I’ve really lacked confidence over the last few years, so for me to come here, not running the quickest of times, but just making it through and winning it makes me quite happy. It’s going to feel pretty good getting back on that podium. It’s been a rough time with mental health issues, Chris ruptured his Achilles, I had a baby, it’s been an interesting few years.”

Davies took shot put gold with 15.17m and said: “It was a different one from me; I wasn’t myself out there today, so many emotions. I really need to respect the rust as they say.

“It’s been a while since I’ve competed properly, I’m in great shape, this doesn’t really resemble where I am at so I’m glad to get this one out of the way. Hopefully now this is the first step towards the build-up to Tokyo, but I definitely need a few more competitions, I think.”

British Athletics para head coach Paula Dunn said: “I am so proud of this team and their performances this week. This was our first major championships since the Worlds in 2019, and we’ve seen several fantastic performances across the board. I’ve been very impressed with our young athletes who are progressing through the Performance Pathway. So many athletes have stepped up at these championships, so the future looks bright for the sport in this country.

“Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, this was going to be an important marker for a number of athletes. For some, their performances will have given them a boost in confidence to push on for this summer and beyond. For others, it will have provided that motivation to come back even stronger.

“I’m so pleased with the whole team. These are a championships like no other, and I’m proud of how the team have conducted themselves and adapted to the challenges and restrictions they have faced. We are grateful to all the organisers who have made this event possible.”

For results, see here

