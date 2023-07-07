Dan Greaves and Sammi Kinghorn are co-captains of the squad for the global para-athletics competition in France this month

Dan Greaves, Sammi Kinghorn, Thomas Young, Jonathan Broom-Edwards and Hannah Cockroft are in a strong Great Britain & Northern Ireland team at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France, which runs from July 8-17.

Greaves competed at his first World Para Athletics Championships in 2002, which was also in France. Now, 21 years later and after winning medals at six consecutive Paralympic Games, the 40-year-old, who won world discus titles in 2002, 2006 and 2011, will be targeting his first world championship podium in 10 years at the Stadium Charlety in coming days.

Kinghorn, 27, will be competing at her fourth consecutive World Para Athletics Championships and in France she will contest the T53 100m, 400m and 800m, as well as being a member of the 4x100m Universal Relay team.

Together Greaves and Kinghorn are co-captains of the GB team, which is below in full.

Men: Columba Blango T20 400m; Jonathan Broom-Edwards T64 High Jump; Steven Bryce T20 1500m; Karim Chan T38 Long Jump; Richard Chiassaro T54 400m; Barney Corrall T37 Long Jump; Aled Davies F63 Shot Put; Gavin Drysdale T72 100m; Dan Greaves F64 Discus; Michael Jenkins F38 Shot Put; Kyle Keyworth T35 100m & 200m; Nathan Maguire T54 400m, 800m & 1500m; Owen Miller T20 1500m; Luke Nuttall T46 1500m; Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker T47 100m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Jonnie Peacock T64 100m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Dan Pembroke F13 Javelin; Marcus Perrineau-Daley T52 100m; Ben Sandilands T20 1500m; Kevin Santos T47 100m; Zac Shaw T12 100m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Daniel Sidbury T54 400m, 800m, 1500m & 5000m; Luke Sinnott T63 Long Jump; Zak Skinner T13 Long Jump; Rafi Solaiman T72 100m; Harrison Walsh F64 Discus; Thomas Young T38 100m

Women: Kare Adenegan T34 100m and 800m; Fabienne André T34 100m and 800m; Hollie Arnold F46 Javelin; Olivia Breen T38 Long Jump and 100m; Lydia Church F12 Shot Put; Hannah Cockroft T34 100m, 800m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Sabrina Fortune F20 Shot Put; Sophie Hahn T38 100m, 200m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Sammi Kinghorn T53 100m, 400m, 800m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Maria Lyle T35 100m & 200m; Anna Nicholson F35 Shot Put; Funmi Oduwaiye F64 Shot Put and Discus; Eden Rainbow-Cooper T54 800m, 1500m & 5000m; Ali Smith T38 100m, 400m & 4x100m Universal Relay; Hannah Taunton T20 1500m; Mel Woods T54 400m, 800m & 1500m

