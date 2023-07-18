British capital set to welcome the world as the Diamond League descends on Stratford on Sunday

The Diamond League returns to London on Sunday (July 23) for the first time since 2019 with star-studded line-ups worthy of the occasion. More than 45,000 spectators are expected to be at the London Stadium for an intense four-hour period of competition at the “London Athletics Meet” featuring Keely Hodgkinson, Sifan Hassan, Sha’Carri Richardson, Ryan Crouser, Hannah Cockroft, Zharnel Hughes, Femke Bol, Wayde van Niekerk and many more.

For British fans not able to watch in-person, the meeting is on BBC1 live from 1.35-4.35pm. After months of red button and online coverage, the broadcaster knows this meeting matters.

Below is an event-by-event bitesize guide to the action, but for full entry lists see here and keep an eye on our website and social media channels in coming days as we bring you coverage before, during and after the event.

Timetable

12:07 – Club Connect 4x100m U17 women

12:15 – Club Connect 4x100m U17 men

12:23 – Club Connect 4x100m U20 women

12:31 – Club Connect 4x100m U20 men

12:39 – 1500m Ambulant men

Ben Sandilands is one of several gold medallists from the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris in recent days and he tackles the metric mile in the London Stadium on Sunday.

12:49 – 100m Ambulant men

Thomas Young, Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and Zac Shaw are among the contenders.

12:54 – Discus men

World No.1 Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia takes on Swedish duo Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson with the British challenge coming from Lawrence Okoye.

13:00 – 100m Ambulant women

Sophie Hahn and Maria Lyle lead the entries.

13:10 – 1500m Wheelchair men

Danny Sidbury and David Weir are in the line-up as this series of para-athletics events precede the Diamond League programme.

13:20 – 800m Wheelchair women

Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, who both won world titles in Paris a few days ago, are in this race with Fabienne Andre and Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

13:27 – Shot Put men

World record-holder Ryan Crouser faces fellow American Joe Kovacs, Kiwi duo of Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill, while British No.1 Scott Lincoln will be keen to make an impact.

13:30 – 800m men

This non-Diamond League event is primarily a domestic line-up but anyone who saw the recent UK Championships final knows they could be in for a treat. The front-running Max Burgin is due to run along with British champion Dan Rowden, Ben Pattison, Ethan Hussey, Yusuf Bizimana and Reece Sharman-Newell.

13:39 – 4x100m men

13:49 – 4x100m women

13:55 – Pole Vault women

Holly Bradshaw and UK champion Molly Caudery face a world-class line-up led by Americans Sandi Morris and Katie Moon.

14:04 – 400m Hurdles women

Femke Bol has been in dazzling form this season and in her specialist event takes on Shamier Little of the United States and Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine plus Britain’s Jessie Knight.

14:14 – 1500m men

No Jakob Ingebrigtsen this time but the line-up is stacked with athletes who believe they have a chance of turning him over in Budapest next month. They include 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, Commonwealth champion Olli Hoare of Australia, leading Americans Yared Nuguse and Cole Hocker, Irish record-holder Andrew Coscoran, Spain’s Mario Garcia plus Brits Neil Gourley, George Mills, Elliot Giles and Matt Stonier.

14:22 – High Jump men

Mutaz Essa Barshim showed in Poland last weekend that he is returning to top shape and he’s up against JuVaughn Harrison, Andrii Protsenko and Hamish Kerr among others.

14:27 – 5000m women

This promises to be a great race between London Marathon winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, world 5000m champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia and in-form Kenyan Beatrice Chebet. In Eilish McColgan’s absence the British challenge comes from Jess Warner-Judd and Amy-Eloise Markovc.

14:49 – Long Jump women

European indoor champion Jazmin Sawyers and heptathlon specialist Katarina Johnson-Thompson have both been in good form lately as they take on Ivana Vuleta of Serbia, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

14:53 – 110m Hurdles men

World champion Grant Holloway is up against Olympic gold medallist Hansle Parchment with three-time British champion Tade Ojora earning a lane.

15:02 – 3000m Steeplechase women

World record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech leads the entries with British record-holder Lizzie Bird, UK champion Poppy Tank and Aimee Pratt looking for a fast time.

15:19 – 400m men

World record-holder Wayde van Niekerk rolls into town in his best form for several years. Rivals include British record-holder Matt Hudson-Smith.

15:29 – 200m men

Britain’s Zharnel Hughes faces a big test against world champion Noah Lyles and in-form Erriyon Knighton from the United States. In good conditions, Hughes could threaten John Regis’ long-standing UK record of 19.94.

15:40 – 100m women

US champion Sha’Carri Richardson faces Jamaica’s world 200m gold medallist Shericka Jackson, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast and British duo Daryll Neita and Dina Asher-Smith.

15:51 – 800m women

Keely Hodgkinson is set to bring the house down in the final event as she faces fellow Brit Jemma Reekie, Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda, Natoya Goule of Jamaica, Raevyn Rogers of the United States, Catriona Bissett of Australia and Diribe Welteji of Ethiopia.

