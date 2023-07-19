The countdown is on to August 19 and the beginning of the biggest sporting event of the year

Star performers, super finals and unique gifts will grace the opening day of the World Athletics Championships – the biggest sporting event of the year. Set to kick off on August 19 at the brand new National Athletics Centre in Budapest, the organisers promise an exciting opening ceremony, a grand celebration of summer, and a surprise gift for the spectators. The excitement is well justified, with over 250,000 tickets already sold, and records being shattered at home and abroad, making Budapest a pulsating stage for one of the most thrilling World Athletics Championships ever.

On August 19, the most significant sporting event in Hungary’s history, the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, will kick off with an opening ceremony to mark the occasion. Over 2000 athletes coming from 200-plus countries will compete in Hungary, in front of hundreds of thousands of fans and captivating a global audience of more than a billion viewers. The showcase is the world’s third-largest sporting event.

In honour of this momentous occasion, the organisers have prepared a grand welcome for all spectators attending the World Championships’ opening day. Star guests and a surprise gift await them during the evening programme. And throughout the championships, each day at the National Athletics Centre will culminate in multiple gripping finals.

“We have already sold an impressive 250,000 tickets, and the buzz around the World Championships is getting stronger,” said Balázs Németh, CEO of Budapest 2023 organising committee. “As we approach the final month, the excitement is palpable, and the historic sporting extravaganza is practically underway. Sports and broadcasting equipment are arriving steadily, and the stadium is beginning to radiate the splendour of the World Championships,” he added.

The World Championships in Budapest promise to be one of the most exciting competitions of all time. In recent weeks, numerous world and European records have been shattered, creating high expectations of the thrilling competition to come. These developments foretell the colossal battles that the superheroes of athletics are gearing up to unleash in Budapest.

On the opening day, local fans can look forward to cheering for Bence Halász, the world bronze medallist in the hammer throw, who is one of the top Hungarian contenders for a medal in the World Championships. Additionally, an exhilarating event awaits spectators on the first night—the 4x400m mixed relay. This unique event in athletics sees both men and women competing together, adding an extra dose of excitement to the Championships.

For those wanting to witness the world’s fastest men in action, the opening day of the World Championships will be an absolute delight, with the stars of the men’s 100m sprint competing on 19 August.

Act fast to secure your spot, as a limited number of tickets for the World Athletics Championships, set to commence in exactly one month, are still available at tickets.wabudapest23.com. Morning tickets are priced from HUF 3000 (8 Euro), and evening tickets start at HUF 6900 (18 Euro).

