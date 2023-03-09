Inverness and Southampton athletes lead the British Athletics Cross Challenge senior standings going into Saturday’s series final and UK Inter-Counties at Prestwold Hall

This weekend’s UK Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships is not an official trial this winter due to the early staging of the World Cross in Bathurst last month, but it is still the de facto British championships for cross-country and is the final event in a British Athletics Cross Challenge series that began in Cardiff in October.

Megan Keith and Mahamed Mahamed lead the Cross Challenge senior standings with a traditional £30,000 at stake in prizes across the 10 races.

Mahamed’s brother, Zak, is also in the running for the Cross Challenge title although Emile Cairess, who is No.2 in the standings, is unlikely to run due to his London Marathon preparations.

First staged at Prestwold Hall near Loughborough in 2017, the event returns to the rolling fields of the estate with runners keeping a close eye on the weather this week as the venue has a history of becoming extremely muddy after heavy rain.

The event is due to be streamed via the UK Athletics website but keep an eye on the AW website and social media channels for news, photos and leading results.

British Athletics Cross Challenge standings

Senior women

1 Megan Keith Inverness Harriers AAC 108

2 Jessica Gibbon Reading AC 106

3 Grace Carson Mid Ulster AC 100

4 Alexandra Millard Invicta East Kent AC 99

5 Amy-Eloise Markovc Wakefield District Harriers & AC 98

6 Niamh Bridson Hubbard Blackheath & Bromley H AC 96

7 Charlotte Dannatt Camberley & District AC 95

8 Cari Hughes Cardiff AAC 95

9 Jennifer Walsh Leeds City AC 93

10 Alice Goodall Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds 92

Under-20 women

1 Megan Harris Chelmsford AC 61

2 Alice Bates Kettering Town Harriers 59

3 Libby Huxley Preston Harriers 56

4 Kiya Dee Cheltenham & County Harriers 54

5 Moli Lyons Cardiff Athletics 40

6 Emilia Platt East Cheshire Harriers & Tameside AC 39

7 Hattie Reynolds City of Norwich AC 39

8 Meredith Reid Inverclyde AC 38

9 Beth Rawlinson Wolverhampton & Bilston 37

10 Jemima Ridley Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC 35

Under-17 women

1 Sophie Nicholls Wells City Harriers 59

2 Innes FitzGerald Exeter Harriers 56

3 Zoe Gilbody Wreake & Soar Valley AC 55

4 Beca Haf Bown Menai Track and Field 53

5 Yasmin Kashdan Crawley AC 53

6 Caitlyn Heggie Ross County Athletics Club 50

7 Evey Powell Abingdon AC 45

8 Holly Haldane Reading AC 44

9 Josie Robertson Newbury AC 43

10 Lilia Harris Rotherham Harriers & AC 41

Under-15 girls

1 Millie Gold Cardiff Athletics 59

2 Libby Hale Swansea Harriers Athletics Club 56

3 Isla McGowan Banbury Harriers AC 56

4 Katie Pye Aldershot Farnham & Dist AC 53

5 Bethany Trow Shrewsbury AC 53

6 Holly Cross Liverpool Harriers & AC 52

7 Imogen Wharton Warrington AC 52

8 Zara Redmond Kilbarchan AAC 51

9 Freya Campbell Giffnock North AAC 49

10 Daisy Rowe Exeter Harriers 42

Under-13 girls

1 Penelope Boyle Leven Valley AC 59

2 Bryony Boyce Cardiff Athletics 58

3 Cerys Wright Team East Lothian 55

4 Luan Power Wreake & Soar Valley AC 54

5 Kara Gorman Chiltern Harriers AC 51

6 Ellie Birchall Exeter Harriers 45

7 Erin Burnett Garscube Harriers 43

8 Aimee Harling Blackpool Wyre & Fylde AC 34

9 Isabella Wilson Giffnock North AAC 19

10 Olivia Inglis Law & District AAC 16

Senior men

1 Mahamed Mahamed Southampton Athletic Club 108

2 Emile Cairess Leeds City Athletic Club 106

3 Zakariya Mahamed Southampton Athletic Club 106

4 James Kingston Tonbridge AC 104

5 Hugo Milner Derby AC 102

6 Callum Elson Cambridge & Coleridge AC 101

7 Alex George Birchfield Harriers 101

8 Jack Gray Cambridge & Coleridge AC 94

9 Matthew Stonier Invicta East Kent AC 94

10 David Mullarkey Leeds City AC 89

Under-20 men

1 Edward Bird Poole AC 62

2 Rowan Miell-Ingram Radley AC 58

3 Luke Birdseye South of England 54

4 Ben Brown Southampton Athletic Club 53

5 Sam Hodgson Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC 49

6 Matthew Ramsden Blackburn Harriers & AC 48

7 Jack Small Ashford AC 47

8 Jacob Deacon Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club 45

9 Lewis Hannigan Kilbarchan AAC 45

10 Louis Small Ashford AC 43

Under-17 men

1 Iwan Thomas Carmarthen & District Harriers AC 58

2 Isaac Morris Cambridge & Coleridge AC 56

3 Connor Bell Central AC 55

4 Craig Shennan Giffnock North AAC 55

5 Alex Adams Stratford-upon-Avon AC 53

6 Quinn Miell-Ingram Radley Athletic Club 53

7 William Rabjohns Poole AC 53

8 Benjamin Peck St. Edmunds Pacers 51

9 Hamish McKay Aberdeen AAC 49

10 Finley Bruce Carmarthen & District H AC 47

Under-15 boys

1 Matthew Clark Preston Harriers 58

2 Jon Pepin Southampton AC 56

3 George Wilson Cleethorpes & District AC 55

4 Calum Dick Giffnock North AAC 52

5 Evan Grime Salford Harriers & AC 50

6 Andrew Baird Ross County AC 49

7 Oliver Cresswell Birchfield Harriers 49

8 Luke Culliton Falkirk Victoria Harriers 49

9 Will Birchall Exeter Harriers 45

10 James Alexander Garscube Harriers 44

Under-13 boys

1 Rhuairdh Laing Victoria Park City of Glasgow AC 61

2 Noah Homer Wreake & Sour Valley AC 55

3 Louie Hemmings Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 54

4 Noah Williamson North East Project 48

5 Ethan Scobie Giffnock North AAC 46

6 Adam Foster North Devon AC 42

7 Finlay laskey Giffnock North AAC 36

8 Ben McArthur Garscube Harriers 15

9 Elliott Tyler Garscube Harriers 6

Timetable

11:00am U20 men 8km

11:30am U13 girls 3km

11:45am Senior women 8km

12:35pm U15 boys 4km

12:55pm U17 women 5km

13.15pm U17 men 6km

13:40pm U13 boys 3km

14:00pm U20 women 6km

14:20pm U15 girls 4km

14:45pm Senior men 10km

