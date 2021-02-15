Plus highlights from Loughborough, Fayetteville, Lodz and more

The big events over the week were at Liévin (report here), Staten Island (report here) and Monaco (report here) but there was some big domestic action and many other highlights overseas.

A report on the Bryggen Sports Invitational at Sportcity can be found here, with more for AW subscribers in the Clubhouse here.

Val-de-Reuil, France, February 14

Five days after her world indoor 1500m record, Gudaf Tsegay again shocked with a world lead and Ethiopian record 1:57.52 800m to move to ninth on the world indoor all-time list.

Le 800 m femmes parrainé par l’@AggloSeineEure est remporté par l’éthiopienne Gudaf Tsegay ! Elle bat son record personnel et le record du @meetingdeleure en 1’57’52 ! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/admZiEyZwS — Agglo Seine-Eure (@AggloSeineEure) February 14, 2021

Fellow world record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango won the triple jump by more than one metre with 17.51m.

Getnet Wale won the 1500m in 3:35.54 as Lamecha Girma (3:35.60) pushed him all the way and Elliot Giles (3:36.90) set an outright PB in finishing third to move to eighth all-time indoors in the UK.

World champion Grant Holloway extended his winning run at the 60m hurdles with 7.41.

Loughborough Indoor Elite, Field 2, Loughborough, February 14

Morgan Lake jumped an encouraging 1.88m to win the women’s high jump in her seasonal opener.

Charlie Myers won the pole vault with a 5.65m leap for an indoor PB and his second highest jump ever.

Jacob Fincham-Dukes was in good form to win the long jump with a 7.81m leap.

Scott Lincoln achieved his first ever 20m throw indoors to win the shot with a 20.06m throw while teenager Lewis Byng set an indoor PB with the senior shot with his 17.52m throw.

Abigail Irozuru was not at her best winning the long jump with a 6.31m leap.

Amy Strickler was over 17 metres in the shot where heptathlete Holly Mills set a PB 13.33m in winning a different competition.

Loughborough Indoor Elite, February 13

Andy Robertson won the men’s 60m in a European qualifier of 6.61, a metre clear of Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. He followed that up with a 6.53 clocking.

The women’s 60m races saw Alisha Rees run 7.37 and then 7.36.

Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn clocked a 8.01 in her heat.

Megan Marrs won the hurdles in a PB 8.12 which moves her up to 15th all-time in the UK – a huge improvement on her previous best of 8.36 set when finishing second in last year’s national indoor championships.

Holly Mills improved her PB to 8.21 in second.

Fayetteville, USA, February 12

Cooper Teare set a US Collegiate record of 3:50.39 for the mile as he just beat Cole Hocker’s 3:50.55.

The 21-year-old American went seventh all-time indoors and improved his best (indoors or out) from 3:55.50 last year.

The teenager Hocker took a remarkable eight seconds off his previous outright best to go eighth all-time.

Here is the final lap of The @OregonTF Show at the Tyson Invitational this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jBOY72EIFq — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) February 12, 2021

The 20-year old Brit Yusuf Bizimana ran 3:57.81 for second in a different race. His previous best is listed as 4:35.79 (in 2016) on Power of 10 and his best 1500m is just 3:48.21 but he did run 1:46.93 for 800m last year where he took the bronze medal in the British Championships.

There was a world lead in the long jump as Isaac Grimes jumped an overall PB of 8.33m.

There was a fast 45.22 PB in the 400m for Bryce Deadmon.

Kingston, Jamaica, February 13

Britain’s European champion Zharnel Hughes won the 200m in a windy 20.43/2.6. Miguel Francis ran 20.45 behind him.

Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson won the outdoor 60m in a modest 7.31 against a -1.7m wind.

Luxembourg, February 13

World indoor champion Andrew Pozzi won the 60m hurdles with 7.57 in his first meet of 2021, beating Italian Paolo dal Molin by 0.03 of a second having trailed him in the other heat.

Home athlete Charles Grethen won the 1500m in an overall Luxembourg national record 3:38.65 from Cornelius Tuwei’s 3:38.91.

Allendale, USA, February 13

Britain’s 2019 European under-20 medallist Finley McLear set an indoor PB 1:47.47 in the 800m on the oversized track.

Lodz, Poland, February 12

European champion Michal Haratyk won the shot put with a European lead and indoor PB 21.83m.

Sam Kendricks won the pole vault with a season’s best 5.86m and tried at a US record height 6.02m.

Ernest John Obiena also cleared 5.86m for an overall Philippines record as Olympic champion Thiago Braz cleared 5.80m.

In sixth place, Matvey Volkov (the son of 1980 Olympic silver medalist Konstantin) cleared 5.60m for a world under-18 best.

Mike Rodgers won the 60m in 6.51 ahead of Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ 6.53 PB and European lead.

Ukrainian Indoor Championships, Sumy, Ukraine, February 11

Yaroslava Mahuchikh again cleared 2.00m in the high jump before three close attempts at 2.05m. Yuliya Levchenko and Iryna Herashchenko were second and third with 1.96m and 1.94m respectively.

Andriy Protsenko cleared 2.28m to win the men’s high jump on countback from 19-year-old Oleh Doroshchuk.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk set a season’s best of 6.70m in the long jump and Vladyslav Mazur won the men’s long jump with a PB of 8.07m.

Canberra, Australia, February 13

Liz Clay won the 100m hurdles in a world lead 12.72.

Brooke Stratton achieved 6.72m/0.8 in the long jump with 14-year-old Delta Amidzovski second with 6.25m/0.8.

Hamilton, New Zealand, February 13

Jacko Gill equalled his week-old PB with 21.52m to again get the better of Tomas Walsh’s 21.45m, who again was remarkably consistent with all six throws over 21 metres.

Lauren Bruce won the hammer with a 73.22m throw while Valerie Adams set a season’s best of 18.68m to take the shot title 19 years after her first win at the meeting.

Clemson, USA, February 13

Randolph Ross won the 400m in 45.21.

Former world champion Danielle Williams won the hurdles in 7.87.

Nashville, USA, February 13

Sudanese Waleed Suliman won the mile in 3:55.60 ahead of Spain’s Mario Garcia Romo’s European lead of 3:56.46.

Lubbock, USA, February 13

Brendon Stewart (6.58) and Twanisha Terry (7.13) ran fast times in the 60m.

Seattle, USA, February 12

Conner Mantz achieved a 5000m overall world lead of 13:28.00 in winning the men’s race.

Gent, Belgium, February 13

Former world 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse won the 600m in 1:16.61 while Isaac Kimeli won the 3000m in 7:44.17.

Kenyan Cross Country Championship, Nairobi, Kenya, February 13

Commonwealth 10,000m bronze medallist Rodgers Kwemoi was the winner in the senior men’s race, while Sheila Chelangat retained her senior women’s title at a boggy Ngong Racecourse.

Chelangat defeated Daisy Cherotich to win the 10km in 34:55.5 with the latter second in 35:00.5.

World marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich was third in 35:02.1.

Kwemoi won in 32:03.3 to overtake defending champion and world half record-holder Kibiwott Kandie on the last lap and beat him by two seconds. Edwin Kibet was third in 32:10.9.

The junior winners were Gideon Rono and Purity Chepkirui.

Greek Indoor Championships, Pireas, February 13

Eléni-Klaoúdia Pólak was a surprise winner of the women’s pole vault with a first-time clearance at 4.71m as Katerina Stefanídi in her first championships appearance could only clear 4.61m for second.

Miltiádis Tentóglou won the long jump with 8.00m.

Belarus Championships, Mogilyov, February 13

European indoor silver medalist 2019 Nastassia Mironchik-Ivanova won the long jump with a 6.73m leap.

Portuguese Championships, Braga, Portugal, February 13

Pedro Pablo Pichardo achieved an indoor PB and European lead 17.36m in the triple jump.

Auriol Dongmo won the shot with a 18.91m throw.

Ranchi, India, February 13

Sandeep Kumar (1:20:16) and Priyanka Goswami (1:28:45) set Indian men’s and women’s 20km records.

Japanese Corporate Half Marathon Championships, February 14

Patrick Mathenge of Kenya won in 60:12 from Takashi Ichida’s 60:19 and Bernard Kimani’s 60:30 as an incredible 105 broke 64 minutes.

Frankfurt, Germany, February 14

European under-20 decathlon champion Simon Ehammer set a world lead and Swiss record 6092 points.

Apeldoorn, Netherlands, February 14

Former world indoor champion Nadine Broersen won the Dutch indoor title with 4514 points.

Tampere, Finland, February 14

Ella Junnilla improved her Finnish indoor high jump record to 1.94m.

Vaxjo, Sweden, February 13-14

Simon Pettersson threw 66.32m to win the in indoor discus.

» Subscribers to AW magazine can access the AW Clubhouse as part of their membership for further reports and results – click here

» For more on the latest athletics news, athletics events coverage and athletics updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram