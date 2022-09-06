Sprinting rivalry resumed as Jamaican pair take to track over 100m for 2022 showdown in Zürich

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will take on Shericka Jackson in what will be the fourth encounter between the two over 100m this season.

It’s currently 2-1 to Fraser-Pryce after victories at the World Championships and the Monaco Diamond League, while Jackson – who will also compete in the 200m in Zürich – edged out the five-time world 100m champion in Brussels last week.

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won’t compete but the field also includes Aleia Hobbs, Sha’Carri Richardson, Daryll Neita, Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Mujinga Kambundji to name just a few.

Shericka Jackson beats Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce over 100m ⚡️ It's a Jamaican 1-2 at @MVDbrussels as the pair clock 10.73 (0.6) and 10.74 respectively 🇯🇲#BrusselsDL 💎 pic.twitter.com/mbam34v1t8 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) September 2, 2022

All 32 Wanda Diamond League champions will be crowned this week, with six finals taking place at a city centre event in Zürich’s Sechseläutenplatz on Wednesday evening (September 7) before the remaining 26 complete the programme at the Letzigrund Stadium on Thursday (September 8).

Numerous Olympic and world champions are aiming to secure the last major honours of what has been an exceptionally busy summer season.

Remarkably Jake Wightman, Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Matthew Hudson-Smith – medallists in Eugene, Birmingham and Munich – are in action yet again and all should be in the thick of a battle for the Diamond League titles.

Other major global stars include Noah Lyles, Tobi Amusan, Mondo Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

3⃣:2⃣9⃣.0⃣5⃣ Jakob Ingebrigtsen with the fastest 1500m of 2022 🤯 Just stunning. The Norwegian takes away Jake Wightman's world lead from the World Champs as he destroys a world class field at @athletissima 🔥🇳🇴#LausanneDL 💎 pic.twitter.com/YhdRmKS3N0 — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) August 26, 2022

While a number of these clashes can be comparable to the standard on show at the World Championships in Eugene, the competition in Switzerland is not as strong with a few athletes ending their season early or focusing on non-Diamond League events. There are also just six competitors in most of the field events.

Below we list all the participating athletes together with some of their major achievements and their best performances in 2022.

SEPTEMBER 7 (All times CEST)

16.55 Women’s Shot

A high-quality line-up, though it is missing China’s Olympic champion Gong Lijiao.

Auriol Dongmo (POR): World indoor champion (19.82m in 2022)

Chase Ealey (USA): World champion (20.51m)

Sarah Mitton (CAN): Commonwealth champion (20.33m)

Fanny Roos (SWE): Olympic seventh-placer (19.42m)

Jessica Schilder (NED): European champion (20.24m)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd (JAM): 2019 world silver medallist (19.53m)

16.55 Men’s Shot

World record-holder Ryan Crouser starts as favourite, though he was beaten at Lausanne by Joe Kovacs.

Ryan Crouser (USA): World and Olympic champion (23.12m)

Jacko Gill (NZL): Commonwealth silver medallist (21.90m)

Joe Kovacs (USA): 2019 world champion (22.89m)

Filip Mihaljevic (CRO): European champion (21.88m)

Nick Ponzio (ITA): World seventh-placer (21.83m)

Tom Walsh (NZL): Commonwealth champion (22.31m)

17.30 Women’s Pole Vault

World champion Katie Nageotte is absent and the consistent Sandi Morris starts as favourite.

Roberta Bruni (ITA): Italian record-holder (4.72m)

Nina Kennedy (AUS): World championships bronze medallist (4.80m)

Sandi Morris (USA): World Championships silver medallist (4.85m)

Angelica Moser (SUI): 2021 European Indoor champion (4.60m)

Wilma Murto (FIN): European champion (4.85m)

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE): Former Olympic and world champion (4.75m)

Tina Sutej (SLO): World Indoor bronze medallist (4.75m)

17.35 Women’s 5000m

This contest should be between world champion Gudaf Tsegay and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, who was only sixth in Eugene and is yet to show her 2021 form this season.

Beatrice Chebet (KEN): World Championships silver medallist (14:38.21)

Hawi Feysa (ETH): 2019 World Championships eighth-placer (14:33.66)

Sifan Hassan (NED): Olympic champion (14:48.12)

Margaret Kipkemboi (KEN): 2022 10,000m bronze medallist (14:47.71)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (GBR): European fifth-placer (14:56.60)

Alicia Monson (USA): World Indoor 3000m seventh-placer (14:31.11)

Ejgayehu Taye (ETH): World leader and world sixth-placer (14:12.98)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): World champion (14:26.69)

Viktória Wagner-Gyurkes (HUN): European ninth-placer (15:16.11)

Fantu Worku (ETH): 2019 World Championships sixth-placer (14:47.37)

18.00 Men’s High jump

World Indoor champion Woo Sang-Hyeok is absent and the joint Olympic champions Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi are expected to be the men taking most of the spotlight.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): Olympic and world champion (2.37m)

JuVaughn Harrison (USA): Olympic fifth-placer (2.30m)

Hamish Kerr (NZL): Commonwealth champion (2.30m)

Django Lovett (CAN): World sixth-placer (2.28m)

Andriy Protsenko (UKR): World and European bronze medallist (2.33m)

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): European and joint Olympic champion (2.33m)

19.10pm Men’s 5000m

It should be a Kenyan and Ethiopian battle, with Jacob Krop and Selemon Barega the favourites.

Berihu Aregawi (ETH): 10,000m Olympic fourth-placer (12:50.05)

Selemon Barega (ETH): 10,000m Olympic champion (12:54.87)

Telahun Haile (ETH): 2019 World Championships fourth-placer (12:57.18)

Grant Fisher (USA): US record-holder (12:46.96)

Yomif Kejelcha (ETH): 2019 10,000m world silver medallist (12:52.10)

Cornelius Kemboi (KEN): Commonwealth 11th-placer (13:03.49)

Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN): Olympic fourth-placer (12:46.33)

Jacob Krop (KEN): World leader & World Championship seventh-placer (12:45.71)

12:45.71

Domnic Lokinyomo Lobalu (SSD): Stockholm DL 3000m winner (12:52.15)

12:52.15

Thierry Ndikumwenayo (BDI): Paris DL 5000m winner (12:59.39)

Maximilian Thorwirth (GER): World Championships heat (13:22.66)

SEPTEMBER 8 (All times in CEST)

17.35 Women’s Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas was last out-jumped in a competition in Zurich in 2019.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): European champion (15.02m)

Tori Franklin (USA): World Championships bronze medallist (14.86m)

Thea LaFond (DMA): World Championships fifth-placer (14.56m)

Patrícia Mamoma (POR): Olympic silver medallist (14.45m)

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM): World Championships silver medallist (14.94m)

Yulimar Rojas (COL): Olympic and world champion (15.47m)

17.35 Men’s Triple Jump

Olympic, World and European champion Pedro Pichardo could gain yet another major victory.

Jordan Diaz (ESP): Paris Diamond League winner (17.87m)

Andy Diaz Hernandez (CUB): 2017 World Championships seventh-placer (17.68m)

Almir Dos Santos (BRA): World Championships seventh-placer (17.04m)

Lázaro Martinez (CUB): World Indoor champion (17.50m)

Pedro Pichardo (POR): Olympic and World Champion (17.95m)

Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR): World Championships silver medallist (17.55m)

17.55 Women’s High jump

In the absence of world and Commonwealth champion Eleanor Patterson, the in-form Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2.05m in Brussels) stands out.

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya (KAZ): World Indoor bronze medallist (1.96m)

Iryna Gerashenko (UKR): World & Olympic fourth-placer (2.00m)

Yuliya Levchenko (UKR): 2017 World Championships silver medallist (1.95m)

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): World Championships silver medallist (2.05m)

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): Olympic silver medallist (1.96m)

Elena Vallortigara (ITA): World Championships bronze medallist (2.00m)

18.15 Men’s Discus

European champion Mykolas Alekna is absent but otherwise this looks to be one of the best quality field events of the event, with Kristjan Ceh the expected winner.

Kristjan Ceh (SLO): World champion (71.27m)

Matthew Denny (AUS): Commonwealth champion (67.26m)

Andrius Gudzius (LTU): 2017 World champion (69.39m)

Sam Mattis (USA): Olympic 8th placer (68.69m)

Daniel Stahl (SWE): Olympic champion (71.47m)

Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT): Olympic bronze medallist (69.11m)

18.15 Women’s Discus

With world champion Feng Bin absent, Olympic winner Valarie Allman should gain another victory.

Valarie Allman (USA): Olympic champion (71.46m)

Liliana Ca (POR): Olympic fifth-placer (65.21m)

Sandra Perkovic (CRO): 6-time European champion (68.45m)

Kristin Pudenz (GER): Olympic silver medallist (67.87m)

Laulauga Tausaga (USA): World Championships 12th-placer (64.49m)

Claudine Vita (GER): European bronze medallist (65.20m)

19.04 Women’s 400m

World and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s absence leaves it open with double global runner-up Paulino a marginal favourite.

Fiordaliza Cofil (DOM): World Championships sixth-placer (49.80)

Natalia Kaczmarek (POL): European silver medallist (49.86)

Anna Kielbasinska (POL): European bronze medallist (50.28)

Lieke Klaver (NED): World Championships fourth-placer (50.18)

Candice McLeod (JAM): Olympic fifth-placer (49.87)

Stephenie Ann McPherson (JAM): 2013 World Championships bronze medallist (50.15)

Marileidy Paulino (DOM): Olympic and World silver medallist (49.49)

Sada Williams (BAR): World Championships bronze medallist and Commonwealth champion (49.75)

19.15 Men’s 400m

With no world champion Michael Norman, Eugene runner-up Kirani James stands out but European champion Hudson-Smith has every chance, too.

Liemarvin Bonevacia (NED): Olympic eighth-placer (45.17)

Bryce Deadmon (USA): World & Olympic 4x400m champion (44.54)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR): World bronze medallist and European champion (44.35)

Kirani James (GRN): World silver medallist (44.02)

Isaac Makwala (BOT): Olympic seventh-placer (45.03)

Zakhiti Nene (RSA): World Championships semi finalist (44.92)

Vernon Norwood (USA): World Championships mixed 4x400m champion (44.35)

Ricky Petrucciani (SUI): European silver medallist (45.03)

19.25 Women’s 100m hurdles

Tobi Amusan won the world title at a canter but this is one of the best line-ups of the meeting with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn back in form.

Nia Ali (USA): 2019 World champion (12.49)

Tobi Amusan (NGR): World champion and world record-holder (12.12)

Britany Anderson (JAM): World silver medallist (12.31)

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): Olympic champion (12.27)

Devynne Charlton (BAH): Commonwealth silver medallist (12.46)

Kendra Harrison (USA): Olympic silver medallist (12.27)

Tia Jones (USA): 2018 World junior champion (12.38)

Ditaji Kambundji (SUI):European bronze medallist (12.70)

Pia Skrzszowska (POL) (12.51): European champion (12.51)

19.33 Women’s Steeplechase

World champion Norah Jeruto has not competed since winning in Eugene in what has largely been a disappointing event this year and Europe is solely represented by Munich 13th-placer Chiara Scherrer.

Mekides Abebe (ETH): World Championships bronze medallist (8:56.08)

Sembo Almayew (ETH): World under-20 silver medallist (9:09.19)

Jackline Chepkoech (KEN): Commonwealth Games bronze medallist (9:02.43)

Faith Cherotich (KEN): World under-20 champion (9:09.63)

Emma Coburn (USA): 2017 World champion (9:07.93)

Werkwuha Getachew (ETH): World championships silver medallist (8:54.61)

Daisy Jepkemei (KAZ): 2012 World Junior champion (9:15.77)

Virginia Nyambura (KEN): Pacemaker? (9:38.55)

Chiara Scherrer (SUI): 13th European Championships (9:20.28)

Zerfe Wondemagegn (ETH): Olympic eighth-placer (9:06.63)

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN): World Championships fourth-placer (8:56.55)

19.40 Men’s Pole Vault

Will Mondo Duplantis attempt another world record in an event which features three Olympic champions.

Dominik Alberto (SUI): European Championships finalist (no heighted) (5.65m)

Thiago Braz (BRA): 2016 Olympic champion (5.93m)

Ben Broeders (BEL): World Championships 11th-placer (5.85m)

Mondo Duplantis (SWE): Olympic and World champion (6.21m)

Sondre Guttormsen (NOR): World Championships tenth-placer (5.81m)

Renaud Lavillenie (FRA): 2012 Olympic champion (5.87m)

Christopher Nilsen (USA) Olympic and World silver medallist (6.00m)

19.52 Men’s 110m hurdles

Just 0.01 of a second covers the three fastest runners on 2022 times.

Rasheed Broadbell (JAM): Commonwealth champion (12.99)

Trey Cunningham (USA): World silver medallist (13.00)

Damian Czykier (POL): World Championships fourth-placer (13.25)

Grant Holloway (USA): World champion (12.99)

Jason Joseph (SUI): European Championships fourth-placer (13.25)

Just Kwaou-Mathey (FRA): European bronze medallist (13.27)

Asier Martinez (ESP): European champion (13.14)

Hansle Parchment (JAM): Olympic champion (13.08)

Rafael Pereira (BRA): World Championships semi-finalist (13.17)

19.59 Women’s 1500m

The first four from Eugene participate but, in a field of five Ethiopians, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon is a huge favourite.

Axumawit Embaye (ETH): World Indoor silver medallist (3:58.80)

Freweyni Hailu (ETH): Olympic and World Championships fourth-placer (3:56.94)

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): Olympic and World champion (3:50.37)

Heather Maclean (USA): World Indoor seventh-placer (3:58.76)

Ciara Mageean (IRL): European & Commonwealth silver medallist (3:56.63)

Cory Ann McGee (USA): World Championships tenth-placer (4:00.34)

Hirut Meshesha (ETH): World Indoor bronze medallist (3:57.30)

Laura Muir (GBR): European and Commonwealth champion (3:55.28)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): World silver medallist (3:54.21)

Diribe Welteji (ETH): 800m World Championships fourth-placer (3:56.91)

Allie Wilson (USA): 1:58.09 800m performer (4:04.02)

20.00 Women’s Long Jump

This should be between multi global champion Malaika Mihambo and her Munich conqueror Ivana Vuleta.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): World Indoor Silver medallist (6.87m)

Quanesha Burks (USA): World Championships fourth-placer (6.88m)

Annik Kalin (SUI): Heptathlon European Championships bronze medallist (6.73m)

Malaika Mihambo (GER): Olympic and World champion (7.12m)

Khaddi Sagnia (SWE): World Championships sixth-placer (6.95m)

Lorraine Ugen (GBR): World Indoor bronze medallist (6.81m)

Ivana Vuleta (SRB): European champion (7.06m)

20.00 Men’s Long Jump

European decathlon silver medallist Simon Ehammer beat Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou last week in Lucerne with home advantage and will be keen to repeat that feat.

Marquis Dendy (USA): World Championships sixth-placer (8.31m)

Simon Ehammer (SUI): World Championships bronze medallist (8.45m)

Emiliano Lasa (URU): 2016 Olympic sixth-placer (8.28m)

Maykel Masso (CUB): Olympic bronze medallist (8.35m)

Thobias Montler (SWE): European silver medallist (8.27m)

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE): Olympic and European champion (8.52m)

20.10 Men’s 1500m

Only world champion Jake Wightman is absent from this potentially top-class event, though Jakob Ingebrigtsen is the clear favourite.

Timothy Cheruiyot (KEN): 2019 World champion (3:30.21)

Charles Grethen (LUX): Olympic 12th-placer (3:34.33)

Jake Heyward (GBR): European silver medallist (3:31.08)

Oliver Hoare (AUS): Commonwealth champion (3:30.12)

Jakob Ingebritsen (NOR): Olympic and European champion (3:29.05)

Josh Kerr (GBR): Olympic bronze medallist (3:30.60)

Abel Kipsang (KEN): Olympic fourth-placer (3:29.93)

Stewart McSweyn (AUS): Olympic seventh-placer (3:30.18)

Matthew Ramsden (AUS): World Championships 3000m finalist (3:36.38)

Michał Rozmys (POL): Olympic eighth-placer (3:32.43)

Abdellatif Sadiki (MAR): Olympic semi-finalist (3:33.93)

20.20 Women’s Javelin

Fresh from a world lead and American record at Brussels, Kara Winger starts favourite alongside double world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber.

Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS): World champion (66.91m)

Liveta Jasiunaite (LTU): Olympic seventh-placer (63.80m)

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN): World bronze medallist (65.10m)

Līna Muze (LAT): World Championships sixth-placer (62.88m)

Barbora Spotakova (CZE): 5 time global champion (62.29m)

Kara Winger (USA): World silver-medallist/World leader (68.11m)

20.20 Men’s Javelin

Four of the top seven in the 2022 rankings are absent, including world leader Anderson Peters, but it should still be a good contest between Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber and Jakob Vadlejch.

Neeraj Chopra (IND): Olympic champion (89.94m)

Patriks Gailums (LAT): European Championships sixth-placer (83.65m)

Leandro Ramos (POR): European under-23 silver medallist (84.78m)

Curtis Thompson (USA): World Championships 11th-placer (87.70m)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): Olympic and European silver medallist (90.88m)

Julian Weber (GER): European champion (89.54m)

20.23 Women’s 100m

Shericka Jackson beat Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Brussels and the latter is returning from a minor injury.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): World champion (10.62)

Aleia Hobbs (USA):World Championships sixth-placer (10.81)

Shericka Jackson (JAM): World Championships silver medallist (10.71)

Mujinga Kambundji (SUI): European silver medallist (10.89)

Natasha Morrison (JAM): Olympic 4x100m champion (11.06)

Daryll Neita (GBR): European and Commonwealth bronze medallist (10.90)

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA): all-time No.7 at 10.72 (10.85)

Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV): 2017 World Championships silver medallist (10.72)

Twanisha Terry (USA): World Championships semi-finalist (10.82)

20.31 Men’s Steeplechase

It could be fast, with three of the 10 runners seemingly just pacemakers, and surely Soufiane El Bakkali should win easily in the absence of three-time global runner-up Lamecha Girma absent. Only Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco and Japan are represented.

Hailemariyam Amare (ETH): African champion (8:06.29)

Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (KEN): World Championships 15th-placer (8:12.08)

Abderrafia Bouassel (MAR): pacemaker? (8:27.00)

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR): Olympic and world champion (7:58.28)

Abraham Kibiwot (KEN): World Championships fifth-placer (8:06.73)

Lawrence Kemboi Kipsang (KEN): pacemaker? (8:26.70)

Wilberforce Chemiat Kones (KEN): pacemaker? (8:23.73)

Ryuji Miura (JPN): Olympic seventh-placer (8:13.06)

Amos Serem (KEN): Commonwealth bronze medallist (8:09.93)

Getnet Wale (ETH): Olympic and World fourth-placer (8:06.74)

20.49 Men’s 100m

A curious and disappointing line-up, with just two of the 12 fastest men of 2022 participating and one of them set their PB over a decade ago. Trayvon Bromell starts as favourite.

Yupun Abeykoon (SRI): Commonwealth bronze medallist (9.96)

Yohan Blake (JAM): 2011 World champion (9.85)

Trayvon Bromell (USA): World Championships bronze medallist (9.81)

Aaron Brown (CAN): World Championships eighth-placer (10.06)

Andre de Grasse (CAN): Olympic bronze medallist (10.05)

Kyree King (USA): USA Trials sixth-placer (9.96)

Reece Prescod (GBR): 2018 European silver medallist (9.93)

Akani Simbine (RSA): Commonwealth Games runner-up (9.97)

20.59 Women’s 400m hurdles

With no world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin, Femke Bol has a huge time advantage and goes in as favourite.

Femke Bol (NED): World silver medallist and European champion (52.27)

Rushell Clayton (JAM): 2019 World Championships bronze medallist (53.33)

Ayomide Folorunso (ITA): European seventh-placer (54.34)

Dalilah Muhammad (USA): World Championships bronze medallist (53.13)

Janieve Russell (JAM): Commonwealth champion (53.52)

Anna Ryzhykova (UKR): European bronze medallist (54.25)

Viktoriya Tkachuk (UKR): European silver medallist (54.24)

Gianna Woodruff (PAN): Olympic and World seventh-placer (53.69)

21.09 Men’s 400m hurdles

Only one of 2022’s fastest five competes and, with no Karsten Warholm or Rai Benjamin, Alison Dos Santos

is fastest in the field by well over a second and should win easily.

CJ Allen (USA): American Championships fourth-placer (48.17)

Julien Bonvin (SUI): European seventh-placer (49.10)

Yasmani Copello (TUR): European bronze medallist (48.27)

Alison dos Santos (BRA): World Champion (46.29)

Wilfried Happio (FRA): European silver medallist (47.41)

Khallifah Rosser (USA): World championships fifth-placer (47.59)

Nick Smidt (BEL): World semi-finalist (49.07)

Julien Watrin (BEL) World semi-finalist (48.66)

21.19 Women’s 800m

Keely Hodgkinson will need to defeat her Commonwealth conqueror Mary Moraa to retain her title in an event that will be missing Olympic and world champion Athing Mu.

Olivia Baker (USA): American Championships fifth-placer (1:58.05)

Elena Bello (ITA): World Championships semi-finalist (1:58.97)

Natoya Goule (JAM): World Championships fifth-placer (1:56.98)

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR): Olympic and World silver medallist/European champion (1:56.38)

Lore Hoffman (SUI): European Championships fourth-placer (1:59.65)

Anita Horvat (SLO): World Championships seventh-placer (1:58.96)

Sage Hurta (USA): American Championships seventh-placer (1:57.85)

Rénelle Lamote (FRA): European silver medallist (1:57.84)

Mary Moraa (KEN): Commonwealth champion (1:56.71)

Halimah Nakkayi (UGA): 2019 World champion (1:58.68)

21.31 Men’s 800m

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman decisively beat Eugene two-lap winner Emmanuel Korir in Brussels and a repeat victory should guarantee an 800m place in next year’s World Championships in Budapest.

Marco Arop (CAN): World Championships bronze medallist (1:43.61)

Bryce Hoppel (USA): World Indoor bronze medallist (1:44.60)

Wyclife Kinyamal (KEN): Commonwealth champion (1:43.54)

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (KEN): World and Olympic champion (1:43.71)

Benjamin Robert (FRA): European fifth-placer (1:43.75)

Patryk Sieradzki (POL): pacemaker (1:45.13)

Gabriel Tual (FRA): World Championships sixth-placer (1:44.23)

Jake Wightman (GBR): European silver medallist (1:43.65)

21.42 Women’s 200m

World champion Shericka Jackson heads what is a rather moderate field and only one of the Eugene top five participates. Beth Dobbin ranks just 121st on 2022 times.

Tamara Clark (USA): World Championships sixth-placer (21.92)

Beth Dobbin (GBR): Commonwealth 200m eighth-placer (23.01)

Tynia Gaither (BAH): World Championships semi finalist (22.41)

Shericka Jackson (JAM): World champion (21.45)

Mujinga Kambundji (SUI): European champion (22.05)

Ida Karstoft (DEN): European bronze medallist (22.67)

Jenna Prandini (USA): Olympic and World semi-finalist (22.01)

Gabrielle Thomas (USA): Olympic bronze medallist (21.98)

21.52 Men’s 200m

Noah Lyles has dominated 2022 and won all 11 of his 200m races but the final event is one of the best of the night. Olympic champion Andre de Grasse is ranked just 81st on 2022 times so should not be in the mix.

Kenneth Bednarek (USA): Olympic and world silver medallist (19.77)

Aaron Brown (CAN): World Championships seventh-placer (20.03)

Andre De Grasse (CAN): Olympic champion (20.38)

Eseosa Fostine Desalu (ITA): European seventh-placer (20.46)

Erriyon Knighton (USA): World Championships bronze medallist (19.49)

Noah Lyles (USA): World champion (19.31)

Alexander Ogando (DOM): World Championships fifth-placer (19.91)

Jereem Richards (TRI): Commonwealth champion (19.80)

The BBC will be showing live coverage on Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6pm as well as red button coverage.

On Thursday it will be on BBC2 from 6pm to 8pm and on BBC3 from 8pm to 9pm.