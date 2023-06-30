Innes FitzGerald is one of a number of names to look out for at the 92nd edition of this prestigious event

The English Schools Championships is an event that has, for generations, provided a platform to help potential stars of the future shine on a national level.

This year’s edition takes place at the newly-built Alexander Stadium for the first time. It is one of the biggest athletics events the venue has hosted since last year’s Commonwealth Games.

More than 2000 athletes from 46 counties across England will compete, making it one of the largest track and field competitions in Europe.

Here are just five names who will be worth keeping an eye on over the next two days (June 30 and July 1).

Innes FitzGerald

Innes FitzGerald will take on the senior girls’ 3000m in Birmingham and aim to continue the dominance she has had in her age group this season.

Earlier this year the 17-year-old enjoyed an astonishing 52-second victory at the English Schools Cross Country Championships (February 25) and added a Mini London Marathon title to her name (April 22).

On the track, she also became England under-20 3000m champion earlier this month (June 18).

The only two races that FitzGerald hasn’t won this year were 3000m events at a BMC meet in Birmingham (May 10) and the Loughborough International (May 21).

With a personal 3000m best of 8:59.67 – which dates back to last July – FitzGerald might threaten Paula Radcliffe’s 31-year-old championship record of 9:04.37.

The Devon athlete will line up against, among others, recent world under-20 world mountain and trail running individual and team champion Rebecca Flaherty. Her 3000m personal best is 9:37.47.

Final: Saturday 14:25

Faith Akinbileje

The Blackheath and Bromley athlete will be one of the favourites in the senior girls’ 100m at the Alexander Stadium.

A European under-18 200m and medley relay champion, Akinbileje is a training partner to Dina Asher-Smith and has a personal best of 11.53 over the 100m, on top of her 23.44 in the 200m.

Last year she was voted as AW’s British U20 female athlete of the year after success at junior level on the continent.

The 17-year-old finished third over 200m at the recent England U20/U23 Championships (June 18), behind Success Eduan and Sophie Walton.

Akinbileje qualified fastest overall with 12.11 (-2.6) in the 100m heats and the title in Birmingham is likely to be between her and Saskia King.

The championship record of 11.59 (1.9) was set by Rebecca Drummond and dates back to 1995.

Final: Saturday 15:20

Cleo Agyepong

A European under-18 shot put champion, Cleo Agyepong will be confident of adding this year’s English Schools title to her England U20 indoor and outdoor crowns.

Agyepong has thrown a best of 14.83m this season and while that is still a way off her personal best of 15.16m – set last June – it has been more than enough to see off competitors in her age group.

The 17-year-old already has seven competition wins this season and also finished fifth at the Loughborough International.

It may be difficult to get near the championship record, however, which is the 15.65m that Eden Francis threw back in 2007.

Final: Friday 13:55

Edward Bird

Edward Bird will be one to watch in what could be an epic senior boys’ 3000m.

He clocked 8:03.52 and 8:09.66 – the former a personal best – last month and both times are under John Nuttall’s 38-year-old championship record of 8:10.05.

Bird recently became England under-20 3000m champion in Chelmsford and also represented Great Britain at the World Cross Country Championships earlier on in the year (February 18).

With a stunning start to the 2023 season, expect fireworks in this race.

Final: Saturday 14:35

Daniel Goriola/Noah Hanson

One of the races of the championships could come in the senior boys’ 110m hurdles.

Daniel Goriola is the current England under-20 champion over the distance but he will likely be pushed all the way by England under-18 champion Noah Hanson.

The championship record of 13.54 (-0.1) only goes back to 2018 and was set by Tade Ojora.

Goriola’s personal best over the distance 13.74 (-3.1) and Hanson’s is 13.97 (-3.3).

The hurdles are always unpredictable though.

Final: Saturday 13:15

» All the information about the English Schools T&F Championships here

