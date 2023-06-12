One of the greatest and most historic athletics meetings in the world takes place at the Alexander Stadium on June 30 and July 1

Tickets are now on sale for the English Schools Track & Field Championships at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Friday, June 30 – Adults – £15.00; Concessions (under-16, over-65, disabled) £5.00 (carer receives a free ticket). Family ticket – £35.00 (2 adults & 2 children). Tickets are valid for any available public seating in the stadium.

Saturday, July 1 – Adults – £20.00; concessions (as above) £10.00 (carer receives a free ticket). Family ticket – £50.00 (2 adults & 2 children).

Car parking – £5.00 per car each day with parking available in Perry Hall Park (will be signposted). Blue Badge car parking is available close to the stadium by emailing [email protected] when you order tickets.

Admission to the stadium is by ticket only. Tickets only available online – you cannot buy a ticket on the day.

Buy your tickets and car park tickets here.