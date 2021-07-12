Szekesfehervar in Hungary hosts a top quality Continental Tour meet to rival the Diamond League with Jamaican sprinter running 10.71 for 100m

The big events over the weekend were the Wanda Diamond League at Monaco. For the women’s report click here and for the men’s report click here.

The European under-23 Championships at Tallinn and New Balance English Schools Championships in Manchester also took place.

For day one of the European Under-23 Championships click here

For day two click here

For day three click here

For day four click here

For full results of the European Under-23 Championships visit the AW Clubhouse here

Coverage from the English Schools in Manchester will appear on our website later this week.

Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, July 6

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran her quickest 100m since 2017 with a meeting record 10.71/0.6 to easily defeat world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 10.82. Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third in 10.86.

In the men’s 100m at this Continental Tour gold meeting, Akani Simbine broke the African and meeting record with a 9.84 well clear of Mike Rodgers (10.00). The South African also won the 200m B race in 20.25.

Pedro Pichardo achieved the best triple jump in the world since 2019 with a 17.92m meeting record backed up by a 17.82m and the latter distance was matched by Hugues Fabrice Zango’s African record.

In the 400m hurdles, Femke Bol and Shamier Little were under 53 seconds for the second time in three days with Bol in winning in a meeting record 52.81 to 52.85.

Shericka Jackson easily defeated Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the 200m 21.96 to 22.15 in the 200m and it was her first defeat at the distance for four years other than a precautionary did not finish last summer.

Former world champion Dafne Schippers was third in a season’s best 22.70.

There was also a top class men’s race and Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse narrowly won in 19.97 ahead of Kenny Bednarek’s 19.99 and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton (20.03).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre De Grasse (@de6rasse)

Elliot Giles won the 800m in 1:44.89 ahead of fellow Brit Jamie Webb (1:45.12) and US trials winner Clayton Murphy (1:45.20).

Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles in 13.08 over Orlando Ortega’s European leading 13.15.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women’s hurdles with a fast 12.37.

In the high jump, European indoor champion Maksim Nedasekau equalled the world outdoor lead of 2.37m of Ivan Ivanyuk, who himself was second with 2.33m. Mikhail Akimenko also cleared 2.33m with Gianmarco Tamberi was fourth with 2.30m.

Tom Walsh improved his season’s shot best to a meeting record 22.22m with Filip Mihaljevic second with 21.77m.

Double world 5000m champion Muktar Edris led home four fellow Ethiopians to show the selectors the error of their way as he won the 3000m in a PB 7:30.96 well clear of Tadese Worku.

Daniel Stahl won the discus on 67.71m, exactly a metre ahead of Andrius Gudzius.

World champion Steven Gardiner won the 400m in 44.47 over Bryce Deadmon (44.58) and Michael Norman (44.65) with Wayde Van Niekerk pulling out from the race.

Yasmani Copello won the 400m hurdles in a meeting record 48.35.

Stephenie Ann McPherson was an easy winner of the 400m with 49.99 with Wadeline Jonathas second on 50.70.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchukh took the long jump with ahead of Abigail Irozuru’s 6.64m.

Sotteville-Les Rouen, July 11

World champion Sam Kendricks cleared 5.82m in the pole vault to defeat KC Lightfoot’s 5.72m. British champion Harry Coppell was fifth with a 5.52m vault.

In the discus Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic’s 66.13m easily beat world champion Yaime Perez’s 64.76.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen)

Alonso Edward set a 200m meeting record 20.18/0.0 to defeat Nigerian Divine Oduduru 20.21.

The women’s 800m saw a battle between the Monaco pacemakers and 1500m pacer Channelle Price (1:59.55) defeated two-lap pacer Cuban Sahily Daigo’s 2:00.04. Ellie Baker was a close third in 2:00.07.

Cetniewo, Poland, July 11

Multi global shot champion Valerie Adams achieved her best result for five years with all six efforts over 19 meters and a best of 19.75m.

Fellow Kiwi Tom Walsh was also in good form with a 21.60m shot win over Josh Awotunde 21.50m and Michal Haratyk’ 20.64m.

In the men’s hammer European champion Wojciech Nowicki improved his season best to 81.36m to defeat World champion Pawel Fajdek’s 79.19m and newly-crowned European under-23 champion Mykhaylo Kokhan’s 76.77m.

There was also a home win in the women’s event with Malwina Kopron’s 75.28m succeeding.

Bottnaryd, Sweden, July 10

World champion Daniel Stahl improved his World discus lead to 71.40m – his second best throw ever.

Moscow, Russia, July 10

World champion Mariya Lasitskene returned from injury with a 1.95m high jump victory. Timur Morgunov, who isn’t able to compete in Tokyo, won the pole vault with a 5.85m leap.

Fast Friday 10,000m, Walthamstow, July 9

Dom Nolan (PB 29:13.70) and Mhairi MacLennan (33:09.62) won the event which incorporated the England Championships. Hannah Irwin was second woman in 33:26.03 while Joshua Grace was second man in a PB 29:15.04.

Sacramento, USA, July 10

Canada’s former world silver medallist Melissa Bishop-Nriagu set a season’s best 1:58.36 in the 800m ahead of Sadi Henderson 1:58.62 and Sabrina Sutherland’s 1:58.77.

Hangzhou, China, July 11

Wang Chunyu won the women’s 800m in 1:59.18.

Marietta, USA, July 9

Jamaica’s 2011 World champion Yohan Blake won the 100m in 9.95/0.1.

There was a Mexican record 800m for Jesus Tonatiu Lopez’s 1:43.44.

Michael Dickson won the 110m hurdles in 13.23/0.1 ahead of Hansle Parchment’s 13.32 and Devon Allen’s 13.33.

Britain’s Lorraine Ugen returned to form to win the long jump with a 6.89m leap ahead of Daryan Klishina 6.79m, Ese Brume’s 6.78m and Chantel Malone’s 6.67m.

Abashiri, Japan, July 10

Nozomi Tanaka won the women 3000m in a Japanese record 8:40.84.

The men’s 10 000m was won in 27:35.59 by Kenyan James Muoki.

French Under-20 Championships, Bondoufle, July 10

Sasha Zoya won the junior 110m hurdles in 13.02/0.6 in the semi-finals missed the world junior record by just 0.03 of a second. He won the final in a wind-assisted 13.06/2.2.

Bulle. Switzerland, July 10

German champion Alexandra Burghardt won the 100m in a PB 11.01/1.8.

Kortrijk, Belgium, July 10

Britain’s Imani Lansiquot won the women 100m in a season’s best 11.15/1.4.

Netherlands’ Jurgen Wielart won the 800m in a 1:46.12 PB ahead of 2017 World champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse’s 1:46.21.

BMC Regional Races, Wormwood Scrubs, July 7

In a mixed 1500m Georgie Hartigan smashed her PB with a 4:08.75 clocking.

London Inter Club Challenge, Hendon, July 10

Nicole Kendall won the women’s 400m hurdles in a PB 56.30. Jacob Paul won the men’s in 51.01. British trials runner-up Shadine Duquemin just missed her PB with a 55.84m discus win.

Vitality London Hatfield 10km, July 11

This London Marathon organised event saw M40 Andrius Jaksevicius win the men’s race easily in 32:26 from under-20 Samuel Greenstein (34:07).

Cadie Hibberd narrowly won the women’s race in 41:01 from Hana Blake’s 41:03.

Harborough 5, July 6

Dominic Jones won the event in a PB 25:16. Hayley Munn was first woman in 30:09.

» For more in-depth results and stats head over to our member-only AW Clubhouse