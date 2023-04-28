Jake Smith’s and Charlotte Arter’s best times in the South Wales event are under threat this weekend

Jenny Nesbitt, Clara Evans, Omar Ahmed and Richard Allen head the fields for the Cardiff 5km Race For Victory this Sunday April 30.

The event again hosts the Welsh 5km Championships and includes teams from across the UK including the North of England, The Midland Counties, England under-20s, UK Armed Forces and the South of England under-20s.

The quality of the field that has been assembled will mean the course records of 13:59 set by Jake Smith and Charlotte Arter’s 15:29 could be under threat.

Local favourite Nesbitt was the runner-up here in 2021 and the second to finish at the Home Nations 5km in Bute Park last August.

Clara Evans overcame Nesbitt at the recent Cardiff Bay 10km and was the winner here in 2019. On Sunday the two Pontypridd Roadents will face-off to contest the Welsh title over 5km. A third Roadent, Olivia Tsim is the current Welsh 10km champion and will also be chasing the Welsh title.

Stephanie Pennycook is a standout entry and has finished on the podium at the City of Stirling 10km, the Leeds Abbey Dash and the Scottish National Cross Country Championships in the past. Camilla Mcknespiey joins Pennycook in the North of England line-up.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Can anyone break the Cardiff 5km Race for Victory course records on Sunday (April 30)? They are held by Jake Smith (13:59) & Charlotte Arter (15:29) in an event that incorporates the Welsh Champs and an inter-area match. pic.twitter.com/NsJX0jXDjZ — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 28, 2023

Jessica Craig is a former Northern Ireland cross-country champion and began 2023 with a half marathon PB before making her debut at the marathon in Seville.

Innes Fitzgerald, who has just turned 17, is the current English National, UK Inter-Counties and English Schools cross-country champion. The Exeter Harrier was also fourth at the European Cross Country Championships in December in the under-20 race and last weekend won the Mini London Marathon under-17 title for the second time.

Sophie Nicholls and Isobelle Jones are the fastest of the females in the England under-20 team and finished second and third respectively at last weekend’s TCS Mini London Marathon.

Omar Ahmed is a regular on the South Wales Road Racing scene having previously won the Cardiff Bay 10k, The Newport Marathon, the Swansea Half Marathon and finished on the podium at the Cardiff Cross Challenge. The Birchfield Harrier will lead the Midlands team.

Richard Allen won the recent Trafford 10km in 29:03 and heads a strong ‘North of England’ contingent that includes his Leeds City clubmate Andy Smith.

Jonathan Hopkins is the joint fastest of the Welsh athletes entered and was the winner here in 2018. He was then third the following year and most recently dipped underneath the 14-minute mark at the Podium 5km at Barrowford in 2021.

Mike Ward recorded his PB finishing second at the ‘Friday Night Under the Lights’ race in Battersea last February. More recently he ran 29:35 at the Valencia 10km. Jon Butler and Dan Nash are the next fastest of the Welsh contenders.

Luke Birdseye and Jacob Deacon head the England under-20 quartet. Both were outstanding on the cross-country circuit last season, competing for Great Britain & Northern Ireland at the European and world cross-country championships. Additionally, Birdseye is the current UK Inter-Counties champion on the country.

