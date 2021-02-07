Pole vaulters clear world-leading heights at Perche Elite Tour, while Athing Mu breaks world U20 indoor 400m record with 50.52 world lead

Perche Elite Tour, Rouen, France, February 6

Britain’s Holly Bradshaw and Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis both cleared world-leading pole vault heights, soaring over 4.85m and 6.03m respectively in France.

For Bradshaw the mark – which she achieved on her third attempt – is her second-best ever indoors or out behind her British record of 4.87m which she achieved in 2012.

Iryna Zhuk was second on countback with a 4.62m clearance.

The men’s event saw Duplantis soar over 6.03m on his first try before three attempts at 6.19m which would have added a centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow last year.

Former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and Chris Nilsen tied in second place after clearing 5.93m. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks was fourth with 5.83m.

Charlie Thomas Invitational, Texas, USA, February 6

Athing Mu stormed to a world-leading time of 50.52 to break the official world under-20 indoor 400m record.

The 18-year-old’s time improves the record of 50.82 set by Sanya Richards-Ross in 2004, though Sydney McLaughlin has gone quicker with her 50.36 in 2018 but that mark could not be ratified as a record.

The men’s race was won by Noah Williams with an outright PB of 45.47.

Meeting Metz Moselle Athlélor, France, February 6

World 5000m silver medallist Selemon Barega won the 1500m in a world-leading 3:34.62 ahead of Bethwell Birgen (3:34.67) as Elliot Giles stepped up in distance and clocked a 3:37.61 PB in third.

Ireland’s Sean Tobin won the 3000m in an indoor PB of 7:48.01.

Femke Bol further improved her week-old Dutch indoor 400m record with 50.81, which was a world lead at that point, while the 60m races were won by Devin Quinn (6.54) and Javianne Oliver (7.10).

The 60m hurdles winners were Jarret Eaton (7.54) and Tobi Amusan (8.00).

Eliott Crestan won the 800m in 1:46.41 with Britain’s Guy Learmonth third in 1:46.92.

Italian U23/U20 Championships, Ancona, February 6

Larissa Iapichino leapt an indoor PB of 6.75m to move to fourth on the world under-20 indoor long jump all-time list.

The 18-year-old, who won the European under-20 title in 2019, is the daughter of British-born Italian long jump legend Fiona May.

Hoosier Hills Invitational, Indiana, USA, February 6

Two-time world shot put champion Joe Kovacs threw an indoor PB of 21.70m.

International Track Meet, Christchurch, New Zealand, February 6

Jacko Gill threw a PB of 21.52m to win the shot put ahead of world gold medallist Tom Walsh with 21.46m.

Multiple Olympic and world champion Valerie Adams threw 18.41m to win the women’s competition.

4J Studios Elite Invitational, Glasgow, Scotland, February 6

Zoey Clark ran an indoor PB and qualifying standard for the European Indoor Championships of 52.03 to win ahead of Beth Dobbin with 53.53.

Joe Ewing broke the Scottish under-20 indoor 1500m record with a 3:47.98 run to improve on Frank Clement’s 3:48.4 from 1971.

