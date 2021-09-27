Sutton Park and Milton Keynes stage big domestic road relay events whereas teenage track and field talents compete in the SIAB Schools in Derby

It was a busy weekend with plenty of action mostly on the roads but also track and country.

SIAB Schools Home International, Derby, September 25

England dominated by winning well over half the events as Stephanie Okoro destroyed her PB in the 300m hurdles.

Her 41.60 gave her a 2.45-second victory and moved her to third all-time on the UK under-17 rankings behind Meghan Beesley (41.41) and Perri Shakes-Drayton (41.48) and she has another year in the age-group next season.

Jake Minshull also went third all-time in the 400m hurdles as his 52.55 PB gave him a clear victory.

Etty Sisson won the 300m in a PB 38.28 to go No.8 all-time – just behind Marilyn Neufville, who ran 38.2 52 years ago less than a year before she broke the world 400m record.

Etienne Maughan took the 80m hurdles in 11.04/0.1 to go No.8 all-time in the UK U17 age-group.

Rusciano Thomas-Riley claimed the 100m in his fastest ever time of 10.68, though the wind was marginally over the limits with +2.2m/sec.

There was an English 3000m PB double for Edward Bird (8:25.74) and Fleur Todd-Warmoth (9:19.77) who both set UK age-group leads.

Todd-Warmoth who set an 18-second PB, went fifth all-time.

Luke Birdseye, who has won all his steeplechase races, kept his unbeaten record with a 4:23.93 1500m steeplechase PB and UK lead.

Theo Spurrell added five metres to his javelin PB with a UK lead of 69.59m with a seven-metre victory.

Luke Ball took the high jump on countback with a 2.09m leap while Amy Warre set a triple jump PB of 12.10 and Lily Murray added two metres to her hammer PB with a 58.81m throw which also goes top of the UK rankings.

Not all the highlights were English though.

Wales won the boys 4x100m relay in 41.60.

Scotland’s Dean Patterson finished first in the 200m in a PB 21.63/0.4 from namesake Jac Patterson of Wales’ 21.71.

There was a Scottish 800m double for Kai Crawford (1:53.16 PB) and Katie Johnson (2:10.28).

The walks were won by Ireland’s Andrew Glennon (13:48.37 PB) and Wales’ Gracie Griffiths (14:49.27).

Ireland’s Ava Rochford (1.74m) took the high jump while Wales’ Michael Jenkins (51.65m PB) took the discus and William Trott won the pole vault (4.45m).

Scotland’s Paige Stevens’ 14.92m PB took victory in the shot.

There was a Welsh under-15 record in the 100m for Nell Desir (12.00) as she finished a close third in the 100m won by Emmanuella Quaye’s 11.96/0.1.

Derby Runner Midland Road Relay Championships, Sutton Park, September 25

Birchfield’s women secured their sixth consecutive title with their anchor leg Bryony Gunn fastest with a 14:35 leg as they triumphed by nearly two minutes from Birchfield.

Birchfield’s men took their third successive title as they won by just under two minutes from Bristol and West.

Omar Ahmed, who warmed up for his Cardiff 10km win the following day, ran the fastest lap of 16:50, which was 27 seconds quicker than Stroud’s Tom Mortimer.

Birchfield also won the U15 boys title. Westbury won the U17 men, Wolverhampton the U13 boys, Kettering the U17 women and U13 girls and Wreake the U15 girls championships.

Tipton retained their vets title.

For detailed results and a more detailed report click here

News from the previous weekend’s Northern Road Relays at Redcar can be found here

Soar MK Road Relays, Milton Keynes, September 26

Cambridge and Coleridge won the men’s race in 90:56 in an event hastily arranged to cover for the South of England Championships’ late cancellation at Crystal Palace.

Tonbridge was just 10 seconds behind with Southampton a further 10 seconds back in third.

Jonathan Escalante-Philips of Cambridge was joint fastest on 14:39 with Bedford’s Jack Goodwin.

Aldershot easily claimed the women’s title in 71:30 well clear of Southampton (72:06) and Aldershot B (72:12).

Tonbridge’s Nicole Taylor was fastest with a time of 16:32 with European 1500m indoor medallist Holly Archer of Cambridge and Coleridge (16:44) second quickest.

St Edmund Pacers men and Windsor’s women took the under-17 races while Chiltern and Bedford took the respective under-15 race titles.

Windsor Women’s 10km, Berkshire, September 26

At the age of 48, former European 10,000m champion Jo Pavey was easily first in 36:19.

Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run 10km, September 26

Omar Ahmed took 25 seconds off of Dewi Griffiths’ course record with a time of 28:42 after a fast 14:05 first half. Kadar Omar was second in 29:13 with Newport Harriers’ Abed Teweldebrhan (30:06) third but was crowned the Welsh champion.

Sonia Samuels won the women’s race in 34:37, almost a minute clear of Les Croupiers’ Alaw Beynon-Thomas (35:43) who won the Welsh title.

Start Fitness North East Harrier League, Wrekenton, Low Fell, September 25

Liam Roarty, from the slow pack, won with 32:57 and led Morpeth to team victory as over 500 senior men participated.

Michael Hedley ran the quickest time from the fast pack with 31:57.

The women’s race which had 400 competitors was won by Emily Baines from the slow pack with a time of 25:14.

The fastest time overall though was the fast packs Catriona MacDonald’s 23:49.

Asda Foundation Sheffield Half-Marathon, September 26

Andrew Heyes took by just under five minutes in a time of 66:04 with Caroline Brock first woman in 83:27.

Jamie Hall (31:24) and Eleanor Baker (38:32) won the accompanying 10km races.

Hackney Half-Marathon, London, September 26

Jonathan Cornish finished nearly three minutes ahead of Scott Overall in a time of 66:36.

Women’s winner Laura Kaye set a PB of 79:12.

Madrid Marathon, Spain, September 26

Ethiopia’s Abdela Godana finished first in 2:10:14 from compatriots Abayneh Abele (2:10:53) and Debeko Dakamo Dasa (2:10:58).

Kasu Bitew Lemeneh won the women’s race in 2:29:08 from Kenya’s Jackline Chelal (2:29:47) and Ethiopia’s Selam Fente Gebre (2:33:43).

Japan Corporate Championships, Osaka, Japan, September 25-26

There was a fast 10,000m won by Richard Yator (27:44.51) ahead of Bernard Koech (27:44.80) and Charles Kamau (27:45.23).

Yuki Koike achieved a sprint double of 10.19/-0.5 and 20.55/2.9

Justus Soget took the 5000m in 13:17.21.

National Games of China, Xian, China, September 25-26

Wu Ruiting won the triple jump with 17.28/-0.4.

Padua Half-Marathon, Italy, September 26

Kenya’s Victor Kipchirchir was first in 59:19 from David Ngure in 59:47. Former European marathon champion Daniele Meucci was fifth in 62:40.

Ethiopia’s Rahma Tusa took the women’s race in 69:06 from Sofia Yaremchuk in 71:30.

Portsmouth, September 25

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens gained a 10.50/-0.8 and 21.01/0.4 sprint double having ran 10.41 in the heats.

Cesano Maderno, Italy, September 25

Menno Vloon took the pole vault with a 5.81m leap.

Robin Hood Half-Marathon, Nottingham, September 26

Will Strangeway was a clear men’s winner in 67:41 while Megan Rosier (85:49) was first woman.

Ealing Half-Marathon, September 26

Jonathan Poole won the race for the fourth time in a time of 68:51. Melissah Gibson was first woman in 69:52.

Mersey Tunnel 10km, September 26

Joseph Boden (32:08) and Faye Hughes (37:57) claimed victory in this race through the famous tunnel.

Essen, Germany, September 22

American Jared Ward led home in the men’s race in 28:58 from German Samuel Fitwi’s 29:10 and Britain’s Doug Musson was third in 29:18

There was also an American women’s winner as Grayson Murphy won in 32:54 from Briton Katie Holt’s 33:07. Canadian Malindi Elmore was third in 33:57.

National Games of China, Xian, September 23

Olympic javelin champion Liu Shiying took victory with a 64.33m throw ahead of World medallist Lu Huihui’s 62.43m.

Essex Cross-Country League, Hockley, September 25

Tom Frith was the senior men’s winner and Rebecca Luxton took the senior women’s race in an event in which no times were taken.

