The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics is fast approaching and a total of 324 sporting events are scheduled for several venues from July 26 until August 11.

Let’s dive straight in to reveal which sports will most likely be the most exciting at this year’s event and watched by the biggest audiences.

How many sports will be played at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics?

The upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will encompass a total of 329 events across 32 sports and it will be the first time an Olympics has had fewer events than the previous Olympics.

A total of 10 sports have been dropped from appearing at Paris 2024 in the disciplines of softball, baseball, and karate. Additionally, four events have been dropped from the weightlifting discipline, and two sprint events in the canoeing discipline have been replaced with two slalom events.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics sports programme will include the following sports categories:

Football (soccer)

Volleyball

Athletics

Taekwondo

Equestrian

Wrestling

Archery

Triathlon

Table Tennis

Badminton

Gymnastics

Shooting

Others include Golf, Canoeing, Weightlifting Handball, Breaking, Judo, Field Hockey, Boxing, Modern Pentathlon, Cycling, Aquatics (covers several sports, such as swimming, water polo, diving, etc), Rowing, Rugby Sevens, Fencing, Sailing, Basketball, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, Surfing and Tennis.

What will be the most watched sports at this year’s Summer Olympics?

Although some people find certain sports more exciting and thrilling than others, there are a handful of sports that most people prefer watching more than any others.

Based on the viewing figures from several previous Summer Olympics and the number of tickets that have already been sold for certain sporting events at Paris 2024, only a handful of sports will be watched more than any others. They include the following five sports:

Football (or soccer, if you’re from North America) Track & Field (particularly the 100m sprint and the relay races) Swimming and water polo events Gymnastics Basketball

Which country will come out on top with the most gold medals?

Final thoughts

All of the upcoming Summer Olympics sports will be exciting in one way or another to a certain audience, and each event will be worth tuning in for.

It’s the world’s oldest and most iconic sporting event, where you get to watch the best athletes from many sporting disciplines compete to win gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Sports fans and casual spectators who view the live action either in person or from their preferred device will be hoping to watch history being made and witness many new world records being set.